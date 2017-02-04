Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / No To Sex Outside Marriage (8883 Views)

CAMPAIGN AGAINST SEX OUTSIDE MARRIAGE



DAY 1





Anybody who is not married but having sex is committing fornication. Any married person having sex with other person(s) than their spouse is committing adultery. Fornication and adultery are sin before God and will surely attract His wrath. Stop fornication and adultery today or attract God's wrath.



I don't do religion. But speaking from experience, it's wrong to indulge in pre-marital sex. When you eat your meat before your food, you may get fed up of eating after few wallows.



Tell them please 13 Likes

http://talkeverytime.blogspot.co.id/2017/02/before-you-boast-about-being-virgin.html Lol, good but before our girls also boast of being virgins, let them read this

Sex is spiritual! 3 Likes

hypocrites! Hypocrites!! Everywhere hypocrites! Hypocrites!! Everywhere 9 Likes 2 Shares

Sex should proceed marriage, not precede. I totally agree with you I totally agree with you 6 Likes

I believe in testing what I want to buy first. What of if I take home without testing it and it is eventually fake or cannot perform its function very well. 12 Likes 1 Share

. SEX No dey bible ohhh But WHY??. SEX No dey bible ohhh

Ati gbo buh a ni agree!! 1 Like

I concur

But WHY?? . SEX No dey bible ohhh Hmmm ... Say No To Sex Outside Marriage Hmmm ... Say No To Sex Outside Marriage 1 Like 1 Share

I won't try a shoe or cloth that I want to buy?



Tell me another story..... 5 Likes

Its not going to be fair to some people .



For instance you and your girl have been engaging in pre marital sex before ,all of a sudden because of this your campaign she says no more .



Another instance is if a girl who is not a virgin , who has been doing this sex thingy in all direction and styles now sees a new man ( new boyfriend or lover ) who is interested in sex , then she says no and refuses him sex because of this campaign .



Reason am na ...E nor make sense .



It ll just cause more issues in relationships . 2 Likes

Nothing like sex outside marriage, every sex is a marriage.

But why? 1 Like

Preachers.....







Lol..... Make we open hin own file...?





Cast the first stone if you are of no sin.









Drabeey was HERE



On what basis please, we are all sexual beings and we must exercise our sexual feelings with or without marriage. Enough of all these religious fanaticism that is taking away our human nature. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Women indulge so much in sex before marriage while men indulge so much in sex outside marriage. The former lead to the latter. No man wants to manage a tokunbo pu$$1. 2 Likes

its alright

I agree with u sir...buh preach this in church every sunday, u loose your congregation. 1 Like

How does it affect the nation wide protest 2morrow











I stand w in the 2baba 1 Like

And no to spending outside marriage 7 Likes

Sex should roceed marriage, not precede. Ok Ok

I totally agree with you op. May God help the youths to understand this for it is not easy.

This is why am protesting not 2 face. Enough is enough ! 1 Like

hypocrites! Hypocrites!! Everywhere do most of you understand what hypocrite means?



Hypocrite

"a person who acts in contradiction to his or her stated beliefs or feelings"



So unless you know the op personally you can't really make a bold statement that he isn't practising what he preaches. As hard as it is for most of you to believe, there are really good and righteous people out there. do most of you understand what hypocrite means?Hypocrite"a person who acts in contradiction to his or her stated beliefs or feelings"So unless you know the op personally you can't really make a bold statement that he isn't practising what he preaches. As hard as it is for most of you to believe, there are really good and righteous people out there. 9 Likes 3 Shares