|No To Sex Outside Marriage by ayodeledy: 5:45am
CAMPAIGN AGAINST SEX OUTSIDE MARRIAGE
DAY 1
Anybody who is not married but having sex is committing fornication. Any married person having sex with other person(s) than their spouse is committing adultery. Fornication and adultery are sin before God and will surely attract His wrath. Stop fornication and adultery today or attract God's wrath.
SAY NO TO SEX OUTSIDE MARRIAGE.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by matrix199(m): 5:53am
I don't do religion. But speaking from experience, it's wrong to indulge in pre-marital sex. When you eat your meat before your food, you may get fed up of eating after few wallows.
Sex should proceed marriage, not precede.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Omagago(m): 6:17am
Tell them please
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by yomi007k(m): 6:33am
Story...
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by talkeverytime: 7:12am
Lol, good but before our girls also boast of being virgins, let them read this
http://talkeverytime.blogspot.co.id/2017/02/before-you-boast-about-being-virgin.html
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Jeffrey12(m): 8:39am
Ok
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by McBeee(m): 8:39am
1
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by oriflamebaby1(f): 8:39am
Sex is spiritual!
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by smark61: 8:39am
hypocrites! Hypocrites!! Everywhere
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Zi: 8:39am
matrix199:I totally agree with you
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Tpave(m): 8:40am
I believe in testing what I want to buy first. What of if I take home without testing it and it is eventually fake or cannot perform its function very well.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Bumbae1(f): 8:40am
But WHY?? . SEX No dey bible ohhh
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Moshkom(m): 8:40am
Ati gbo buh a ni agree!!
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by kally90(f): 8:40am
I concur
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by emmabest2000(m): 8:40am
Bumbae1:Hmmm ... Say No To Sex Outside Marriage
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by 0b10010011: 8:40am
I won't try a shoe or cloth that I want to buy?
Tell me another story.....
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Nateben(m): 8:41am
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by mrkels(m): 8:41am
Its not going to be fair to some people .
For instance you and your girl have been engaging in pre marital sex before ,all of a sudden because of this your campaign she says no more .
Another instance is if a girl who is not a virgin , who has been doing this sex thingy in all direction and styles now sees a new man ( new boyfriend or lover ) who is interested in sex , then she says no and refuses him sex because of this campaign .
Reason am na ...E nor make sense .
It ll just cause more issues in relationships .
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by MrPresident1: 8:41am
Nothing like sex outside marriage, every sex is a marriage.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:42am
But why?
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Drabeey(m): 8:43am
Preachers.....
Lol..... Make we open hin own file...?
Cast the first stone if you are of no sin.
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by ProfEinstein: 8:43am
On what basis please, we are all sexual beings and we must exercise our sexual feelings with or without marriage. Enough of all these religious fanaticism that is taking away our human nature.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by HarveySpecter1: 8:43am
Women indulge so much in sex before marriage while men indulge so much in sex outside marriage. The former lead to the latter. No man wants to manage a tokunbo pu$$1.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Jollyakat(m): 8:44am
its alright
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by kerryjossy(f): 8:44am
I agree with u sir...buh preach this in church every sunday, u loose your congregation.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by mosho2good: 8:45am
How does it affect the nation wide protest 2morrow
I stand w in the 2baba
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by PMBfirstson(m): 8:46am
And no to spending outside marriage
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by naijatoonz: 8:46am
matrix199:Ok
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by dhardline(m): 8:46am
I totally agree with you op. May God help the youths to understand this for it is not easy.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by danigbo(m): 8:47am
This is why am protesting not 2 face. Enough is enough !
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by KevinDein: 8:47am
smark61:do most of you understand what hypocrite means?
Hypocrite
"a person who acts in contradiction to his or her stated beliefs or feelings"
So unless you know the op personally you can't really make a bold statement that he isn't practising what he preaches. As hard as it is for most of you to believe, there are really good and righteous people out there.
|Re: No To Sex Outside Marriage by Olalan(m): 8:47am
Pre marital sex is bad in spiritually and morally, but I wonder why religious institutions don't really preach against this.
