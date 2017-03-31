(c)This story is a copyright of the author 'Lesky3' and must not be in any way reproduced without due permission from the author 'Lesky3' any form of reproduction on any other social network or in any form without the author's permission is illegal and prohibited.

Contact:09065464765

Or you can also add me on whatsapp through that number.

Email address:damolawill22@gmail.com

This story is pure fiction no character or event in this story is real or was meant to be real.This is a pure work of the writer's imagination.



Antony Jefferson was living

a

peaceful uneventful life

where

nothing ever goes wrong he

had

married the woman of his

dreams Isabella

Willis.everything

went well until 2 months

after

the wedding when tony

came

back home to find Isabella’s

dead

body shot and killed by an

unknown person.Tony’s life

took

a drastic turn as he was

arrested

and charged for his wife’s

murder.He was later rescued

by

his uncle who escaped from

prison 20 years ago.He took

Tony

to a place where law and

order

does not exist(the city of

sins)Tony must now use his

new

abilities to avenge his wife’s

murder and investigate a

group

known as the killers guild

who

seems to be at the center of

everything while struggling

to

survive in the Sin city all

together

a place where there are no

rules

whatsoever………….......... 1 Like

start I am here

(SEASON1 EPISODE1) The vultures soar through the sky.They were moving in a circular form.Tony got up from the sand.He was standing in a desert. TONY:Where am i?. He couldn’t help but feel repulse by the foul odour he was perceiving in the area,he looked around and to his horror he saw thousands of dead body lying in the soil,he felt a wet stickiness in his hands,he took a look and saw that his hands were covered in blood.Tony could no longer control himself as the reality dawns on him. TONY:Have i done this……did i kil..l….all this people…n..no it can’t be. The whole world was spinning around him,he knew he was losing it but struggled to hold on to reality.He struggled to escape from the huge wave threatning to consume him.But he couldn’t hold his ground as the wave rages on.At the very last moment someone held his hand and pulled him out of the wave.Tony looked up to see who it was and was suprised to see his uncle Freddy beckoning to him to follow as he walks away.”What is he doing here?”Tony wondered as he follows his uncle.After a long trek they came to a place which Tony believes to be paradise.The place looked so beautiful and Tony felt relief and save here. TONY:Where are we… Tony barely finished the statement when the wave returned all of a sudden twice as big as before,consuming everything in its path along with Freddy. TONY:Uncle!!!! FREDDY:Run Tony Ruuun!! Tony turned and ran as fast as he could with the wave chasing after him.He tripped and fell and as he was about to be consumed by the wave he woke up from his nightmare,screaming at the top of his voice. TONY:Aaaaahh!!!. ISABELLA:Honey what’s wrong please calm down…was it another nightmare. Tony could only nod his head as he hugs his wife 1 Like



CITY)Season1 Episode2

(FEW MONTHS EARLIER)

**************************

TONY



My name is Antony

Jefferson,am

an high school biology

teacher,with a simple

approach

to life.If there were a fight

or

argument i’d stay well out of

it,Because i believe violence

is

never the answer to

anything.I

have been nicknamed

Doveman

due to my gentle and

reserved

character both at home and

my

place of work.Some at times

refer

to me as a workaholic and

this

fact may be true in various

ways.Not only do i leave for

work

at very early hours,am

always the

last person to leave the

school

premises,i work harder than

am

being paid for but it doesn’t

matter,cause i love my work

more than any other thing i

never miss classes nor do i

take

leaves.Most people might

misunderstand me and

think am

doing this for an extra pay

or

salary increase,but that is

not the

case.I just believe in been

the

best at everything i do.Like

my

father Jack Jefferson used to

say

“if a thing is worth doing

then

it’s worth doing well”.Today

is

just another regular day i

woke

up at 4 am as usual and am

off to

work by 5:30 am,I was just

about zooming out of the

yard in

my Toyota Camry when i

heard

my neighbour Mr.Turner’s

Voice.

”Don’t step on my plants you

son

of a b---h,i just planted

those”.

Mr Turner happens to be my

annoying 65 Year old

neigbour.There are no fence

between our house so the

old

chap at times plants his

crops on

my yard.But i never

complain

about it. ”Got it Mr Turner” i

replied as i slowly pulled my

car

out of my yard careful not to

step

on any of the crops that had

been planted all over my

yard.Then my phone rang it

was

my girlfriend Lizzy

calling,that got

me distracted and i ended

up

ruining most of the plants,i

drove

away in haste as my old

neighbour cursed on.My

phone

was still ringing when i got

on

the highway so i stopped

my car

and picked it up,i wish i

hadn’t.

“Hy hello Lizzy.” “DON’T YOU

DARE

GREET ME I HAVE BEEN

CALLING

YOUR PHONE FOR THE PAST

TEN

MINUTES WHY WERE YOU

NOT

PICKING UP,YOU KNOW HOW

MUCH

I HATE IT WHEN YOU……….”

Lizzy

just so happens to be my

girlfriend most people says

she’s

the exact opposite of who i

am.WHILE am calm and

reserved

she’s loud and annoying but

you

know what they say

opposites

do attract i happen to love

her

very much but at times she

complains too much and

this

morning am in no mood for

any

of it.SO i placed the phone

Down

and drove off.Four minutes

later i

picked my phone back up to

see

if she had quiet down but i

wasn’t in the least surprised

to

realise that she was still

talking.

“………………it doesn’t matter

whether it is Red or Pink i

mean

what’s the difference.”

what’s

she talking about Well

atleast

she as changed the subject.

“…are you even listening”

“Yeah..right i am” “Where

are

you?” “Am on my way to

work i’ll

call you when i get there.”

“Alright bye love you” “Love

you

too.” (Hangs up) I checked

the

clock and realised it was

already

6:30 am i was running late

so i

sped up to 60 km/h its the

highest speed I’ve ever

reached,i

drove on looking forward to

a

new day at evergreen high. THE KILLERS GUILD(SINCITY)Season1 Episode2(FEW MONTHS EARLIER)**************************TONYMy name is AntonyJefferson,aman high school biologyteacher,with a simpleapproachto life.If there were a fightorargument i’d stay well out ofit,Because i believe violenceisnever the answer toanything.Ihave been nicknamedDovemandue to my gentle andreservedcharacter both at home andmyplace of work.Some at timesreferto me as a workaholic andthisfact may be true in variousways.Not only do i leave forworkat very early hours,amalways thelast person to leave theschoolpremises,i work harder thanambeing paid for but it doesn’tmatter,cause i love my workmore than any other thing inever miss classes nor do itakeleaves.Most people mightmisunderstand me andthink amdoing this for an extra payorsalary increase,but that isnot thecase.I just believe in beenthebest at everything i do.Likemyfather Jack Jefferson used tosay“if a thing is worth doingthenit’s worth doing well”.Todayisjust another regular day iwokeup at 4 am as usual and amoff towork by 5:30 am,I was justabout zooming out of theyard inmy Toyota Camry when iheardmy neighbour Mr.Turner’sVoice.”Don’t step on my plants yousonof a b---h,i just plantedthose”.Mr Turner happens to be myannoying 65 Year oldneigbour.There are no fencebetween our house so theoldchap at times plants hiscrops onmy yard.But i nevercomplainabout it. ”Got it Mr Turner” ireplied as i slowly pulled mycarout of my yard careful not tostepon any of the crops that hadbeen planted all over myyard.Then my phone rang itwasmy girlfriend Lizzycalling,that gotme distracted and i endedupruining most of the plants,idroveaway in haste as my oldneighbour cursed on.Myphonewas still ringing when i gotonthe highway so i stoppedmy carand picked it up,i wish ihadn’t.“Hy hello Lizzy.” “DON’T YOUDAREGREET ME I HAVE BEENCALLINGYOUR PHONE FOR THE PASTTENMINUTES WHY WERE YOUNOTPICKING UP,YOU KNOW HOWMUCHI HATE IT WHEN YOU……….”Lizzyjust so happens to be mygirlfriend most people saysshe’sthe exact opposite of who iam.WHILE am calm andreservedshe’s loud and annoying butyouknow what they sayoppositesdo attract i happen to lovehervery much but at times shecomplains too much andthismorning am in no mood foranyof it.SO i placed the phoneDownand drove off.Four minuteslater ipicked my phone back up toseeif she had quiet down but iwasn’t in the least surprisedtorealise that she was stilltalking.“………………it doesn’t matterwhether it is Red or Pink imeanwhat’s the difference.”what’sshe talking aboutWellatleastshe as changed the subject.“…are you even listening”“Yeah..right i am” “Whereareyou?” “Am on my way towork i’llcall you when i get there.”“Alright bye love you” “Loveyoutoo.” (Hangs up) I checkedtheclock and realised it wasalready6:30 am i was running lateso isped up to 60 km/h its thehighest speed I’ve everreached,idrove on looking forward tonew day at evergreen high. 2 Likes

EPISODE3



Tony arrived at school

around 6:45 am.He noticed

someone had arrived before

him,Tony was glad to see

that there are those who

still take their work

seriously,this brought a

smile to Tony’s face but the

smile soon faded away as

he sees Paul mick walking

over to him.Paul just so

happens to be Tony’s co-

worker and rival.Though

there subjects aren’t closely

related as Paul teaches

Automech,but ever since he

arrived 3 years ago he’d

been doing all he could to

prove to everyone that he’s

the best at evergreen

high.He has been

nicknamed T2 which means

Tony number two or second

Tony but he always tries to

show to everyone that he’s

infact better than Tony.He at

times raises irrelevant

suggestions during

meetings just to get

everybody’s attention and

act smart.Tony wasn’t

bothered at first but Paul

soon Turned into a nuisance

who’s always trying to

either get him queried or

sacked.Tony used to be

ignorant of his evil intents

and used to be friends with

him.The day Tony found out

about who he really was

and realised that Paul Mick

was no friend of his.Was

The day he nearly got Tony

fired.Tony could still

remember what happened

that day,when Paul had

handed him a video cassette

claiming the principal

personally requested that

Tony should play the video

during the school’s annual

exclusive general meeting

which was been held in the

main hall which had a lot of

important personnels in

attendance.”I would have

done it instead but the

principal insisted it had to

be you Doveman” said the

liar.Tony was a bit

suspicious about the

cassette but he had trusted

Paul as a friend and didn’t

even bother to ask him

what the content was he

thought it probably

contained an educational or

enlightment program,little

did he know that the tape

contained an herotic

movie.Luckily Tony felt he

needed to use the toilet and

gave the tape to a junior

staff for safekeeping “This

cassettes contains an

educational program which

the principal wants me to

play for the audience during

the meeting so be careful

with it till i get back”Tony

added as he departs to

answer to natures call.The

junior staff hank saw this as

an opportunity to be

noticed and

acknowledged,so he

inserted the tape and

proudly walked up the stage

with the remote in hand.He

grabbed the Mic,got

everybody’s attention and

announced.”Can i have your

attention please ladies and

gentlemen,i would like to

present to you all a special

educational program which

our principal had prepared

especially for this exclusive

meeting”.A round of

applause followed as the

principal looked on in

awe.Hank played the video

and everyone was shocked

as the special educational

program turned out to be a

pornographic video.”well

this seems to be very

educating” a member of

staff jokingly said “Is this

what they are teaching our

kids?,such nonsense”said a

parent.The hurl broke into

pandemonium as the guests

all threw a tantrum and hurl

insults at both Hank and the

principal.After that event

Hank was sacked and

suspended from his

work,Hank blamed Tony for

all that happened and all

Tony’s effort to prove his

innocence were futile as

Hank never believed nor did

he forgive Tony.Ever since

that event Tony had been

splitting his salary into

two,half for him and the rest

goes to Hank.While Hank

was working in the school

his salary was just half of

Tony’s salary so it was like

receiving his actual salary

without doing any work but

Hank still couldn’t forgive

Tony due to the

embarrassment and

humiliation he went

through.It’d been a few

months now since the event

and Tony had already

forgiven Paul,but he will

certainly never forget,he had

learned to keep his hatred

for him in his hearth and

kept his distance from Paul

Mick.And now he was

standing a few feet away

with a smile on his

face.What to do.Tony

wondered. 2 Likes

[center] its gonna be[/center] good

SEASON1 EPISODE4

***************************

TONY



What to do?,I stood on the

same

spot wondering when Paul

walked up to me with a

huge

smile on his face.Why the

hell is

he smiling.Paul wore a black

business suit which looks

quite

expensive for an high

school

teacher but Paul’s always

trying

to distinguish himself from

others,”am more than just a

teacher”he will always boast

well

yeah he’s also a lying back

stabbing arrogant slowpoke,i

wish i

could say it to his face but

though am a few inches

taller

than he is he’s heavily built

although not as much as my

friend zach who happens to

be

the school’s gym teacher

that

guy is a powerhouse.Also

Paul is

around 34 years old which

makes him a year older than

i

am,so i think i owe him

some

respect.His eyes were big

and

coal black and he has quite

the

gentle face although

rugged,one

look at him and one would

take

him for a saint but I know

better

than that,Paul Mick is no

saint.

“Hey there Doveman”

I didn’t reply at first and only

nod

my head as i made to walk

away,then he started

pressing

my buttons.

“It feels nice you know,i

mean

am so glad i could finally

beat the

workaholic Doveman to

school”.

“Well you look like you slept

in

the school.”

“And so what if i did.”

“Well i will have you know

that

it’s against section 46 of the

school policy,maybe you

should

read it sometimes.”

“So? Are you gonna turn me

in or

somehow try to blackmail

me.”

“No am not going to do

either of

the two,you know why? its

cause

unlike you am a decent

man.”

“Well that’s good because

no one

is gonna believe you they

will just

think you are mad cause am

close to beating you at this

year’s

BTAS.”

The BEST TEACHER AWARD

SHOW

in short BTAS is an annual

award

show held in the school

where

the Best Male and female

Teachers and Staffs are

announced and awarded it’s

the

biggest award any of the

school

Teacher could ever dream of

and

I’ve been winning the

award for

both the Male category and

Overall best staff for the past

Ten

years straight.

“So this is what it’s all

about,everything you did

was

just so you could beat me at

the

BTAS?”

“What else would you

expect

isn’t my objective the same

as

yours? I know the only

reason

you are doing this is just so

you

can keep winning the prizes

and

keep the rest of us in your

back

pocket but that’s not gonna

happen not on my watch.”

To think i left home in such

a

good mood today only for

Paul to

just spoil my mood.

“Listen unlike you i ain’t

doing

this cause i want

recognition or

a prize am doing it because

it’s

what i have to do,what i

love to

do and it’s what am been

paid to

do.”

Starts walking away.

“You may fool the rest of

them

but you don’t fool me,i

know you

only work so hard because

of

your own selfish motives

and i

would have gotten rid of

you if it

weren’t for that foolish guy

named Hank.”

Paul really has no self

righteosness he’s not even

ashamed to admit that he

played

such a dirty game which

ruined

another guy’s life.Have

controlled

my anger long enough,a guy

could only take so much,so i

replied in anger.

“You know what let’s

assume

that’s the main motive for

my

actions.But have been

winning

that award since my first

year in

this school and all this i have

achieved through my hard

work

not by blackmailing or

implicating others because i

believe in my self and i have

my

self esteem,you should try

and

get yours cause you

obviously

have none.”

He laughed

“Good comeback i didn’t

know

you had it in you Doveman,i

used

to think you were just a

typical

biology teacher.It turned out

i

was wrong you actually

have

quite a sharp tongue.But

you

listen and listen good am

just as

close to winning that prize

as

you are this Year and i will

win it

and prove to everyone that i

am

the best there is.”

“Good luck with that.”

“Trust me i don’t need luck.”

He added as he starts

walking

away.Whew it took a lot of

strong will to control my

anger in

front of that punk but am

glad i

did.I for one hate

arguments

talkless of a fight.I started

walking towards my office

door

then i realised I’ve left my

keys in

the car.I went back to fetch

it,i

opened my car door and

grabbed the keys to my

office i

closed the door and as i was

about to lock my car i

heard,a

guy’s voice behind me.

“Hand over your car keys

and no

one gets hurt.”

I turned around to find two

rough looking guys

standing

infront of me each one was

holding a knife.

/ The Killer's Guild(Sin City)

I need your comment and reviews on my story before i can post more episodes guys

guys please comment

still waiting

SEASON1 EPISODE5

“Come on,hand it over buddy.” Oh my gosh what kind of a trouble is this and no one is around to help me out,The only person close by is………….Paul Mick but i would trust this strange thugs a lot more than I’d trust him.Anyways am not willing to give up my car keys so i’ll just have to try talking to them. “Listen guys stealing another man’s property is not a good thing…..The bible says…………” “Who cares what the bible says,shut your trap you son of a b---h.”said one of the thugs as he dealt me a blindling slap,i fell to the ground and could barely see for a while.One of the thugs picked my key up from the floor,which i had dropped the moment the slap hit me.The Thug was just about to open my car’s door when. “I wouldn’t do that if i were you.” I looked up and saw my friend Zach.He’s the school’s gym teacher.AKA The powerhouse,and with arms as big as that of the wwe wresler Brock lesnar with a handsome face to match i think its obvious how he got his nickname.Zach and i are of the same age but he’s married and already has a child.The thugs were obviously intimidated by his looks,they surely weren’t prepared to fight a 300 pounds flesh and bone Zach Owen.One look at him and one would think he lives at the gym,which is nearly true cause he spends most hours of his life working out in the gym. “Stay out of this it’s none of your business.”Said a thug. “That’s funny cause the guy you just slappedal happens to be my best friend so i think this is my business and anyways that car doesn’t even have a working Air con,trust me its not worth the trouble.”Zach jokes with everything. “Am warning you stay out of this.”One of the thugs threatened. “Am sorry but i can’t,i will give you guys 2 options we can do this the easy way or the Zach Owen’s way.” “Am gonna cut you into pieces”.Said one of the thugs as he waves his knife in the air to show that he meant business. “I guess we’ll have to do this the Zach Owen’s way you guys made the wrong choice,now bring it on.” *************************** THE FIGHT The Two Thugs decided to attack Zach from 2 sides one stood at his back,the other stood in front of him,They both poised their knives and attacked simultaneously,they thought they could stand at an advantage by attacking from two opposite sides,But it turned out to be a Bad idea as Zach uses his left hand to grip the hand of the guy in front of him and with his right hand he caught his comrade in the same way,he twisted their hands till the pain clearly showed on their faces,he tortured them by adding more pressure till both men dropped their knives.The thug he held with his left hand managed to break free,he attempted to punch Zach in the face,Zach saw the blow coming he quickly dodged and got behind the thug,The thug accidentally hit his comrade comrade with the blow,he furiously turned around to face Zach who dealt him a pretty good kick below the belt level.The Thug felled to the ground twisting and turning in pain,His comrade got up and picked a knife from the ground he threw it at Zach who quickly dodged it,The knife nearly hit Tony who was just getting back to his feet.This angered Zach as he ran forward and dealt the thug a huge blow which sent him flying a few feet away.Soon both Thugs were on their heels making a run for it. *************************** TONY Zach walked up to me as he buttons his shirt back up. “You okay man?.How many fingers am i raising up.” “Am not blind dude,i can see that you are not raising any fingers up.” “I was just checking (smiled).” “I still think we could have settled this without using violence.”I added. “No way man those thugs only understand one language and you have to punch it into them.” We were just on our way to the door when Paul walked up still with that big smile on his face. “I heard some noise what happened.” “Nothing much just some thugs.”Zach replied. “Oh Tony am so sorry about your car.” “They didn’t get my car luckily Zach was their to help.”I replied. “Oh….that’s great” “Wait How did you know that they were after my car.”I asked “Hum..well I…..mean whatelse could they have been after.I have work to do so i’ll leave now.”and then the smile that I’ve been seeing on Paul’s face all morning suddenly faded away.

EPISODE 6 Paul walked away towards the Auto shop.Zach looked at Tony and said. “See you later I’ve got some work to attend to.” “Alright dude.” Tony walked to his office and entered. *************************** “Those foolish thugs,those guys can’t do anything properly.” Paul mumbled as he storms angrily into the auto shop. “Argh,another great plan ruined i can’t believe this.” Paul always rushes from home very early in the morning just so he could beat Tony to school but every single day he arrives only to find Tony’s car already parked in the Parking area.His plan was to get those thugs to steal Tony’s car after which Tony wouldn’t be able to make it to school as early as he normally does,he was certain that by the time Tony has to wait for public transport he won’t be so early,little did he know that Tony had been very punctual to school even before he bought his car. “Stupid thugs…ruined all my plan.” He picked up a wrench and started working under one of the cars,then it felt like someone was pulling his legs. *************************** “There’s something strange about Paul’s reaction earlier,and am going to find out what it is.” Zach was wondering as he walks over to the Auto shop,he knew what kind of a man Paul is.He had warned Tony about him before Tony became friends with him then.He was just about to enter the Auto shop when he heard Paul talking to himself about how he had sent those thugs to steal Tony’s car.Zach got angered and walked over to Paul who had layed on his back and was working underneath a car.Zach grabbed his legs and pulled him out,though Paul was as big as he is in size Zach was twice as strong as he was he lifted him up and threw a slap to his face. “What the f--k.” Paul who was a bit shaken by the slap doubled up and attempted to retaliate.Zach firmly held his hand and grabbed his neck with his free hand,Paul was nearly choked by the pressure of Zach’s big hand on his neck.Zach let go of him and he felled to the ground. “You b-----d how can you be so disgusting,how could you have done something like this.” “Yes i sent those thugs and so f-----g what.” This was just like Paul he never denies an accusation infact he’s proud of his mis deeds.Well Zach along with many other staff members never liked Paul and he had been looking for a chance to beat him up they both started to fight,and Paul ended up with a broken arm during the process. “Darn it you b-----d,you broke my arm.” “Now you listen and listen good Tony is my friend,my best friend,though he may be gentle and innocent i will always be there to protect him.PAUL” Paul was closed to tears as he nurses his broken arm. “You will pay for this Zach Owens i promise you.” Paul yelled as Zach walks away. *************************** After school hours,Tony was exhausted from the days work Zach had already left to pick his son from school.Tony went into his office and decided to rest for a while as he sat on his chair he doze off.30 seconds later his phone rang he woke up and sleepingly answered the phone. “Hello(Yawns).” “HELLO TONY YOU ARE LATE FOR OUR DATE….WHERE ARE YOU?.” WHAT DATE?

EPISODE 6

Paul walked away towards

the

Auto shop.Zach looked at

Tony

and said.

“See you later I’ve got some

work

to attend to.”

“Alright dude.”

Tony walked to his office

and

entered.

***************************

“Those foolish thugs,those

guys

can’t do anything properly.”

Paul mumbled as he storms

angrily into the auto shop.

“Argh,another great plan

ruined i

can’t believe this.”

Paul always rushes from

home

very early in the morning

just so

he could beat Tony to school

but

every single day he arrives

only

to find Tony’s car already

parked

in the Parking area.His plan

was

to get those thugs to steal

Tony’s

car after which Tony

wouldn’t be

able to make it to school as

early

as he normally does,he was

certain that by the time Tony

has

to wait for public transport

he

won’t be so early,little did he

know that Tony had been

very

punctual to school even

before

he bought his car.

“Stupid thugs…ruined all my

plan.”

He picked up a wrench and

started working under one

of

the cars,then it felt like

someone

was pulling his legs.

***************************

“There’s something strange

about Paul’s reaction

earlier,and

am going to find out what it

is.”

Zach was wondering as he

walks

over to the Auto shop,he

knew

what kind of a man Paul

is.He

had warned Tony about him

before Tony became friends

with

him then.He was just about

to

enter the Auto shop when

he

heard Paul talking to himself

about how he had sent

those

thugs to steal Tony’s

car.Zach got

angered and walked over to

Paul

who had layed on his back

and

was working underneath a

car.Zach grabbed his legs

and

pulled him out,though Paul

was

as big as he is in size Zach

was

twice as strong as he was

he

lifted him up and threw a

slap to

his face.

“What the f--k.”

Paul who was a bit shaken

by the

slap doubled up and

attempted

to retaliate.Zach firmly held

his

hand and grabbed his neck

with

his free hand,Paul was

nearly

choked by the pressure of

Zach’s

big hand on his neck.Zach

let go

of him and he felled to the

ground.

“You b-----d how can you be

so

disgusting,how could you

have

done something like this.”

“Yes i sent those thugs and

so

f-----g what.”

This was just like Paul he

never

denies an accusation infact

he’s

proud of his mis deeds.Well

Zach

along with many other staff

members never liked Paul

and he

had been looking for a

chance to

beat him up they both

started to

fight,and Paul ended up

with a

broken arm during the

process.

“Darn it you b-----d,you

broke

my arm.”

“Now you listen and listen

good

Tony is my friend,my best

friend,though he may be

gentle

and innocent i will always

be

there to protect him.PAUL”

Paul was closed to tears as

he

nurses his broken arm.

“You will pay for this Zach

Owens

i promise you.”

Paul yelled as Zach walks

away.

***************************

After school hours,Tony was

exhausted from the days

work

Zach had already left to pick

his

son from school.Tony went

into

his office and decided to

rest for

a while as he sat on his

chair he

doze off.30 seconds later his

phone rang he woke up and

sleepingly answered the

phone.

“Hello(Yawns).”

“HELLO TONY YOU ARE LATE

FOR

OUR DATE….WHERE ARE

YOU?.”

WHAT DATE?

EPISODE7



***************************

TONY

My eyes became as clear as

the

sky after an heavy rain the

moment i heard those

words.

“What date lizzy?”i had to

ask

“The one i told you on the

phone

this morning,that we’ll be

having

this afternoon to celebrate

my

new car.”

“You bought a car?.”

“Yes,i told you all about it in

the

morning were you not

listening?.”

I know how emotional Lizzy

can

get on issues like this so i

have to

play smart in order for me

not to

hurt her feelings i will have

to lie.

“No baby ofcourse i was

listening,i was just joking

with

you.”

“When did you start making

jokes,cause you never make

em.”

“Lets just say am learning a

bit

from Zach.”

“Oh that reminds me dont

tell

that PH friend of yours

about my

new car,i wish to suprise

him by

hitting him with it next time

i see

him.”

Lizzy and Zach don’t get

along so

well ever since the

“INCIDENT” i

will talk about it later cause

right

now I’ve got bigger

problems;What’s the date’s

venue?.

“So are you on your way or

what.”

I have to think pretty fast on

how

to get her to reveal the

date’s

venue.

“hmmm.”

“What’s wrong.”

“I hope they serve good

foods

cause am famished.”

“Ofcourse Tony,Honey buds

only

offer the best you should

know

that we’ve been here many

times

before.”

Jackpot

“Alright bye am on my way.”

I hurried up and shut my

office

door and quickly exit from

school.Soon i had arrived at

Honey Buds restaurant i

could

see a brand new red Rover

in the

packing zone.

“This must be the car.”

Lizzy saw me and waved

from

inside the restaurant i went

over

and sat beside her.

“So what do you think

about my

new car.”

“Looks very nice,I like it,can i

have it?”

“Wow you are much of a

joker

today.”

I smiled as the bartender

came

and took our orders.

“Well am glad you liked it

cause

you owe me half of the

money i

spent on buying it.”

“No problem,by the way you

have

good tastes.”

The foods were served and

we

ate talked(mostly about the

car)

till evening.

“Why don’t we call it a day.”

I said tiredly.

“Mind dropping me home

Tony

am too weak to drive,you

can

come back and pick your car

after dropping me home.”

That didn’t go well with me

but i

had no other option.

“Alright let’s go.”

I said getting up from the

chairs

and opening the door for

Lizzy.

I dropped Lizzy off at home

in

her car and after a good

night

kiss or should i say peck i

took a

cab and went back to the

restaurant to pick up my

car.Then i saw something

really

amazing.

EPISODE8

Tony dropped Lizzy off at home and came back to the restaurant to pick his car.Tony was lost of words when he saw her.She looked like an angel.A gorgeous princess in a fairytale she’s the type of girl any sane man could kill for.The woman who looks like she was in her early twenties walked into the restaurant.She was not only pretty but had a great body to match. “Am quite exhausted,maybe i should stay and grab a cup of coffee.” Tony said to himself,but he knew he was only looking for an excuse to stay.Tony isn’t the kind of guy to cheat on his girlfriend but one thing is for sure he was going to take another look at that goddess.So he entered the restaurant and sat not too far from where she sat.Tony had positioned himself in a way that he could clearly look into her beautiful blue eyes.The Waiter walked over to Tony and he ordered for a hot cup of coffee.Then the waiter took the Lady’s order and Tony was surprised cause she ordered for six cups of alcoholic wine,Tony remembered the first time he drank alcohol ,it was at a friends party he only drank half a cup and acted wildly and threw up a couple of times ever since then Tony had sworn never to drink alcohol again,so how a woman was going to drink six whole cups of alcohol baffled him.Then the waiter served the lady’s drinks first and brought Tony his cup of coffee,as he attends to other customers.Tony watched as the lady gulped down each cup as he sips his coffee.Tony could tell that this sort of wine would be quite expensive.`maybe she’s having some issues,maybe that’s why she’s drinking so much.`Tony thought. The waiter brought the bill and Tony paid for his drink.Tony expected the lady to do the same but instead she ordered for a whole bottle of wine.Then Tony ordered for another cup of coffee he wasn’t going to leave until this lady does.She drank until she was a bit tipsy.It was getting late and every other customer had left,it was just Tony,the waiter and the gorgeous lady.The waiter wanted to close up so he brought the bill.Tony paid for his drink and the waiter walked over to the lady who had drank a whole bottle of wine half way. “Here’s your bill ma’am.” “(a bit tipsy)but am not through with this one yet.” “Am sorry but we have to close miss you can take the bottle with you.” It was against store policy but the waiter was willing to break some rules to please this damsel.She took a look at the bill and brought out her purse she wanted to pay the bill then looked up at the waiter and said. “You know what let’s play a game.” Even though the waiter knew she was obviously drunk,he was glad that this pretty damsel is attracted to him. “Alright let’s play.” ‘lucky guy’Tony thought. Then the lady brought out a coin. “So here’s what we gonna do.I will toss this coin up and if heads i pay the bills if tails you pay the bill.” The waiter smiled thiking of it as a joke. “Alright let’s play.”came the reply. She tossed the coin up and the Tail was up. “Oh i guess you are paying the bills (laughs).” The waiter laughed as well. “Ok miss let’s stop joking.” “I ain’t joking,you agreed to the game’s stipulations,so now you will have to pay the bills.” The waiter now realising that this was no joke started arguing with the lady.The bill was close to his monthly income so there’s no way he will pay such a huge amount,no matter how beautiful the lady is.They kept arguing and Tony thought he should act the man and pay the bills.He was just about to when. “What’s the problem with you men at first you act like you’re the main man and later on you go back on your promises.You know what i will pay the bill.”She looked at the waiter who seems glad that this drama was over. “You cheater.” She opened up her purse and suddenly she looked behind the waiter with frightened eyes,with the looks on her eyes one would think that she saw a ghost. “What’s that.” She said pointing behind the waiter. “What?.” The waiter turned around to look and in a flash the lady took her purse along with the bottle and made a run for it,she ran faster than a cheetah.The waiter yelled THIEF but she was no where in sight.Tony couldn’t hold himself back and bursts out in laughter.Then the waiter turned towards him in anger.

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294 2 Likes 1 Share

AlamienDagash:

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294 Thanks dear Thanks dear

Following nice story

This last update had me laughing so hard..alamien tnx for d mention

Lesky gud spinning

Following

AlamienDagash:

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294

and if it isnt the boss himself dagash .....i hail o



thanks 4 the mention...na so i 4 miss dis wonderful story...i owe you one







oh and lesky3 dis ur story is as dope as f**k





most of the stories i've read begin with a stale boring 1st chapter/episode but d begining of this story is as interesting as interesting can be (i hope it remains dat way sha)



to think dis is jxt the season 1 sef....thumbs up man





ps: hope the updates go dy flow steady or close to steady sha? and if it isnt the boss himself dagash.....i hail othanks 4 the mention...na so i 4 miss dis wonderful story...i owe you oneoh and lesky3 dis ur story is as dope as f**kmost of the stories i've read begin with a stale boring 1st chapter/episode but d begining of this story is as interesting as interesting can be (i hope it remains dat way sha)to think dis is jxt the season 1 sef....thumbs up manps: hope the updates go dy flow steady or close to steady sha? 1 Like

AlamienDagash:

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294 *yarns* okay boss

thanks 4 d invite, citas, spdazzy nd harameede99:cum nd kip my company *yarns* okay bossthanks 4 d invite, citas, spdazzy nd harameede99:cum nd kip my company

AlamienDagash:

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294

I don fall in, no lele. Fully represented by my able self. carry go bros.

Thanks for the invite, I greatly appreciate it... I don fall in, no lele. Fully represented by my able self. carry go bros.Thanks for the invite, I greatly appreciate it...

AlamienDagash:

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294 Bless You bro. Bless You bro. 1 Like

samyfreshsmooth:





and if it isnt the boss himself dagash .....i hail o



thanks 4 the mention...na so i 4 miss dis wonderful story...i owe you one







oh and lesky3 dis ur story is as dope as f**k





most of the stories i've read begin with a stale boring 1st chapter/episode but d begining of this story is as interesting as interesting can be (i hope it remains dat way sha)



to think dis is jxt the season 1 sef....thumbs up man





ps: hope the updates go dy flow steady or close to steady sha? I will try my best.Make you stay tuned. I will try my best.Make you stay tuned. 1 Like 1 Share

EPISODE 9

____________________________________ TONY

I left the restaurant and went over to where’d parked my car before the waiter transfer his aggression on me.I was driving along a lonely road so i drove slowly,i was laughing at the thought of what happened earlier at the restaurant.Then suddenly someone ran infront of my car,I shone my car’s headlight on the figure to see who it was and saw that it was the same lady from the restaurant,luckily i wasn’t speeding otherwise i would have ran her over.She still had that bottle of wine in her hand and was using her other hand to shield her face from the bright light,so i dimmed the light and parked beside her. “Hey some guys are chasing me,i think they are armed robbers.Can you please give me a ride?.” I looked around and saw no one who could be chasing her.I had doubts about giving her a lift after the restaurant incident,But maybe it was her gorgeousness or maybe it was the coffee that made me gave her a lift.Let’s just blame it on the coffee. “So where to?.” I asked. “That way.” At a closer look,I knew i was wrong about her beauty,she wasn’t an angel but a goddess. “Drive faster so those guys won’t catch up with us.” “I am driving fast.As a matter of fact am driving my fastest.” She looked at the metre and saw 60km/h. “Dude you must be kidding me 60km/h.That’s your fastest?.” “Yes.” “Bullshit.” “What would you rather propose?.” “I say we get things moving with a little 120km/h.” “Whoa 120?.No way that’s double my highest speed.” “Yeah but that will get us to our destination in time.” “Well sure it will if our destination were to be heaven.” “Urgh you are impossible,you know what just forget it.” There was a bit of a silence as neither of us spoke to the other.A few minutes later she broke the silence by offering me some wine,which i politely refuse. “Are you mad at me?.” “No i’m not.” “Then have some.” Just to show her i wasn’t angry i decided to drink a little.She placed the bottle on my mouth and i opened my mouth telling her to pour little.She nodded and brought the bottle to my mouth she poured nearly the whole thing in my mouth,which i swallowed. “Bleh.” I tried burpin the whole thing out but it was too late.I looked at her and she was laughing,then i started feeling weird i parked and came down from the car to get some fresh air. “Come on in,before those guys catch up.” “Let them catch up i’ll gladly hand you over to them.” “You fool do you think they’ll rob me and just leave you alone,Am sure they’ll use your car as their getaway ride.” On hearing that i jumped back inside and drove off.But the wine started taking it’s toll on me,i was acting weirder and weirder. “To tell the truth no one was chasing me.I just needed a free ride.” “I know.” “You knew,then why did you still agree to give me a ride.” “Who wouldn’t,i mean take a look at yourself.” I was really under the influence of alcohol but i was speaking the truth. “(Smiles)well am flattered.” I kept on driving and singing and started singing twinkle little stars,she was laughing as she sang along.We were both having fun and acting crazy,mine was under the influence of alcohol am not sure about her but she looks drunk.Later on i switched to another nursery rhymes. “Row row row your boat gently down the stream.” “Merrily merrily merrily this is where i live.” I parked and she got down. “So do you live alone?.” “No i live with my boyfriend.” “Oh i guess there’s no chance for me.” Did i just say that? “(Laughs)Time will tell.” “So what else can i call you besides gorgeous.” What’s wrong with me.It must be the alcohol i had. “Wow you are a lot more cooler when you are drunk.” “Well am full of surprises.” “I don’t usually tell my name to strangers but yours might be an exception.” She brought a coin out of her purse. “Wanna try your luck?.Heads or Tails” “People do say am a very lucky guy.Heads.” She tossed the coin and caught it. “Look it’s tails.I guess this isn’t your lucky day.” I looked at the coin in disappointment. “Well i should atleast tell you my name.It’s Jefferson..An.” “Anthony Jefferson.” “Wait how did you know.” She smiled and walked away. “Goodbye Anthony Jefferson.” She enters the house. “Goodbye strange girl.”I said to myself. As i drove off i knew i was going to see her again.

AlamienDagash:

sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.

it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294 thanks bro. Hmmm............. Sir op where should i start from? thanks bro. Hmmm............. Sir op where should i start from?

EPISODE 10

Tony got home around 12:30 am he was stressed out from the day’s work but he still managed to park his car into his yard,leaving part of it on his neighbour’s yard but he was too tired to have noticed. Although Tony was very tired he still couldn’t go to sleep,he thought it was the coffee he had that was causing his lack of sleep but soon realised that it was more than that.He couldn’t get her thoughts off his mind.He couldn’t understand this strange feeling he was having.Since he couldn’t catch any sleep he decided to make some dinner.He went into his kitchen and decided to make an egg omelettes he had left the egg cooking in the pan,when he heard his phone ringing he picked his phone up and saw that it was Lizzy calling he sat on the couch as he answered the call.He spoke with Lizzy for a while and checked the clock,the time was 1:02 am he decided to rest on the couch a little,Tony didn’t realise when he slept off. In the morning Tony woke up. “(Yawns) what time is it.”Tony was shocked when he saw 6:30 on the wall clock. “Darn it am running late for work.” Then Tony smelled something burning. “Oh my God the omelettes.”He ran into his kitchen the smoke was coming from the frying pan he turned off the stove but all that was left of his ‘should have been’ dinner was nothing but thick black coal. He rushed into his bathroom and brushed his teeth and hurriedly took his bath,he dressed up and was through around 6:50. “Maybe i can still make it in time.”he thought to himself,hoping to maintain his reputation he’d never been late to school before and today won’t be the first. Little did he know he was in for a big suprise as he picked his keys and opened his door. HIS CAR WAS GONE. “But i left it right here.”Tony stood their wondering what could have caused his car’s disappearance. Then he saw his neighbour Mr Richard who happens to be a Police officer walking towards him. “Good morning Mr Richard.” “Good morning Mr Jefferson.” “Sir i left my car here Yesterday and this morning it was no where to be found.I think it was stolen.” “Yes i know and no it wasn’t stolen.Earlier this morning your neighbour Mr Turner lodged a complain against you claiming you parked your car on his property and that he’d warned you against such but you refused to listen so he requested that your car should be towed off his yard.” “Trust me Mr Jefferson i tried talking him out of it but he wouldn’t listen so we had no other choice but to comply,your car is in our custody Mr Jefferson you can come for it anytime you want.Am sorry for the inconvenience this might have caused you,you know how short tempered your neighbour is,so just try and stay off his lawn next time.” Tony understood that Mr Richard was just performing his duty but still couldn’t believe his car had been towed. “Actually am kind of in a hurry so..” “I understand dont worry i can give you a ride.” “Thank you very much sir.” Richard dropped Tony off at school but he arrived 30 minutes late,what’s more? A meeting was been held in the school hall. Then Tony remembered that today was the announcement of the new Vice-Principal.He walked into the Hall just as the person was been introduced and Tony would be darned it was the strange girl he met yesterday. “Ladies and gentlemen the new Vice-Principal of Evergreen High Miss Isabella Willis.”The principal announced.



its abt to go down

I Follow still coolits abt to go downI Follow still

Angelinastto:

thanks bro. Hmmm............. Sir op where should i start from? 4rm dwn den 2d top 4rm dwn den 2d top