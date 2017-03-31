₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 7:41am On Feb 05
(c)This story is a copyright of the author 'Lesky3' and must not be in any way reproduced without due permission from the author 'Lesky3' any form of reproduction on any other social network or in any form without the author's permission is illegal and prohibited.
Contact:09065464765
Or you can also add me on whatsapp through that number.
Email address:damolawill22@gmail.com
This story is pure fiction no character or event in this story is real or was meant to be real.This is a pure work of the writer's imagination.
Antony Jefferson was living
a
peaceful uneventful life
where
nothing ever goes wrong he
had
married the woman of his
dreams Isabella
Willis.everything
went well until 2 months
after
the wedding when tony
came
back home to find Isabella’s
dead
body shot and killed by an
unknown person.Tony’s life
took
a drastic turn as he was
arrested
and charged for his wife’s
murder.He was later rescued
by
his uncle who escaped from
prison 20 years ago.He took
Tony
to a place where law and
order
does not exist(the city of
sins)Tony must now use his
new
abilities to avenge his wife’s
murder and investigate a
group
known as the killers guild
who
seems to be at the center of
everything while struggling
to
survive in the Sin city all
together
a place where there are no
rules
whatsoever…………..........
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by ashatoda: 1:28pm On Feb 05
start I am here
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 2:31pm On Feb 05
(SEASON1 EPISODE1) The vultures soar through the sky.They were moving in a circular form.Tony got up from the sand.He was standing in a desert. TONY:Where am i?. He couldn’t help but feel repulse by the foul odour he was perceiving in the area,he looked around and to his horror he saw thousands of dead body lying in the soil,he felt a wet stickiness in his hands,he took a look and saw that his hands were covered in blood.Tony could no longer control himself as the reality dawns on him. TONY:Have i done this……did i kil..l….all this people…n..no it can’t be. The whole world was spinning around him,he knew he was losing it but struggled to hold on to reality.He struggled to escape from the huge wave threatning to consume him.But he couldn’t hold his ground as the wave rages on.At the very last moment someone held his hand and pulled him out of the wave.Tony looked up to see who it was and was suprised to see his uncle Freddy beckoning to him to follow as he walks away.”What is he doing here?”Tony wondered as he follows his uncle.After a long trek they came to a place which Tony believes to be paradise.The place looked so beautiful and Tony felt relief and save here. TONY:Where are we… Tony barely finished the statement when the wave returned all of a sudden twice as big as before,consuming everything in its path along with Freddy. TONY:Uncle!!!! FREDDY:Run Tony Ruuun!! Tony turned and ran as fast as he could with the wave chasing after him.He tripped and fell and as he was about to be consumed by the wave he woke up from his nightmare,screaming at the top of his voice. TONY:Aaaaahh!!!. ISABELLA:Honey what’s wrong please calm down…was it another nightmare. Tony could only nod his head as he hugs his wife
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 2:36pm On Feb 05
THE KILLERS GUILD(SIN
CITY)Season1 Episode2
(FEW MONTHS EARLIER)
**************************
TONY
My name is Antony
Jefferson,am
an high school biology
teacher,with a simple
approach
to life.If there were a fight
or
argument i’d stay well out of
it,Because i believe violence
is
never the answer to
anything.I
have been nicknamed
Doveman
due to my gentle and
reserved
character both at home and
my
place of work.Some at times
refer
to me as a workaholic and
this
fact may be true in various
ways.Not only do i leave for
work
at very early hours,am
always the
last person to leave the
school
premises,i work harder than
am
being paid for but it doesn’t
matter,cause i love my work
more than any other thing i
never miss classes nor do i
take
leaves.Most people might
misunderstand me and
think am
doing this for an extra pay
or
salary increase,but that is
not the
case.I just believe in been
the
best at everything i do.Like
my
father Jack Jefferson used to
say
“if a thing is worth doing
then
it’s worth doing well”.Today
is
just another regular day i
woke
up at 4 am as usual and am
off to
work by 5:30 am,I was just
about zooming out of the
yard in
my Toyota Camry when i
heard
my neighbour Mr.Turner’s
Voice.
”Don’t step on my plants you
son
of a b---h,i just planted
those”.
Mr Turner happens to be my
annoying 65 Year old
neigbour.There are no fence
between our house so the
old
chap at times plants his
crops on
my yard.But i never
complain
about it. ”Got it Mr Turner” i
replied as i slowly pulled my
car
out of my yard careful not to
step
on any of the crops that had
been planted all over my
yard.Then my phone rang it
was
my girlfriend Lizzy
calling,that got
me distracted and i ended
up
ruining most of the plants,i
drove
away in haste as my old
neighbour cursed on.My
phone
was still ringing when i got
on
the highway so i stopped
my car
and picked it up,i wish i
hadn’t.
“Hy hello Lizzy.” “DON’T YOU
DARE
GREET ME I HAVE BEEN
CALLING
YOUR PHONE FOR THE PAST
TEN
MINUTES WHY WERE YOU
NOT
PICKING UP,YOU KNOW HOW
MUCH
I HATE IT WHEN YOU……….”
Lizzy
just so happens to be my
girlfriend most people says
she’s
the exact opposite of who i
am.WHILE am calm and
reserved
she’s loud and annoying but
you
know what they say
opposites
do attract i happen to love
her
very much but at times she
complains too much and
this
morning am in no mood for
any
of it.SO i placed the phone
Down
and drove off.Four minutes
later i
picked my phone back up to
see
if she had quiet down but i
wasn’t in the least surprised
to
realise that she was still
talking.
“………………it doesn’t matter
whether it is Red or Pink i
mean
what’s the difference.”
what’s
she talking about Well
atleast
she as changed the subject.
“…are you even listening”
“Yeah..right i am” “Where
are
you?” “Am on my way to
work i’ll
call you when i get there.”
“Alright bye love you” “Love
you
too.” (Hangs up) I checked
the
clock and realised it was
already
6:30 am i was running late
so i
sped up to 60 km/h its the
highest speed I’ve ever
reached,i
drove on looking forward to
a
new day at evergreen high.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 5:03pm On Feb 06
EPISODE3
Tony arrived at school
around 6:45 am.He noticed
someone had arrived before
him,Tony was glad to see
that there are those who
still take their work
seriously,this brought a
smile to Tony’s face but the
smile soon faded away as
he sees Paul mick walking
over to him.Paul just so
happens to be Tony’s co-
worker and rival.Though
there subjects aren’t closely
related as Paul teaches
Automech,but ever since he
arrived 3 years ago he’d
been doing all he could to
prove to everyone that he’s
the best at evergreen
high.He has been
nicknamed T2 which means
Tony number two or second
Tony but he always tries to
show to everyone that he’s
infact better than Tony.He at
times raises irrelevant
suggestions during
meetings just to get
everybody’s attention and
act smart.Tony wasn’t
bothered at first but Paul
soon Turned into a nuisance
who’s always trying to
either get him queried or
sacked.Tony used to be
ignorant of his evil intents
and used to be friends with
him.The day Tony found out
about who he really was
and realised that Paul Mick
was no friend of his.Was
The day he nearly got Tony
fired.Tony could still
remember what happened
that day,when Paul had
handed him a video cassette
claiming the principal
personally requested that
Tony should play the video
during the school’s annual
exclusive general meeting
which was been held in the
main hall which had a lot of
important personnels in
attendance.”I would have
done it instead but the
principal insisted it had to
be you Doveman” said the
liar.Tony was a bit
suspicious about the
cassette but he had trusted
Paul as a friend and didn’t
even bother to ask him
what the content was he
thought it probably
contained an educational or
enlightment program,little
did he know that the tape
contained an herotic
movie.Luckily Tony felt he
needed to use the toilet and
gave the tape to a junior
staff for safekeeping “This
cassettes contains an
educational program which
the principal wants me to
play for the audience during
the meeting so be careful
with it till i get back”Tony
added as he departs to
answer to natures call.The
junior staff hank saw this as
an opportunity to be
noticed and
acknowledged,so he
inserted the tape and
proudly walked up the stage
with the remote in hand.He
grabbed the Mic,got
everybody’s attention and
announced.”Can i have your
attention please ladies and
gentlemen,i would like to
present to you all a special
educational program which
our principal had prepared
especially for this exclusive
meeting”.A round of
applause followed as the
principal looked on in
awe.Hank played the video
and everyone was shocked
as the special educational
program turned out to be a
pornographic video.”well
this seems to be very
educating” a member of
staff jokingly said “Is this
what they are teaching our
kids?,such nonsense”said a
parent.The hurl broke into
pandemonium as the guests
all threw a tantrum and hurl
insults at both Hank and the
principal.After that event
Hank was sacked and
suspended from his
work,Hank blamed Tony for
all that happened and all
Tony’s effort to prove his
innocence were futile as
Hank never believed nor did
he forgive Tony.Ever since
that event Tony had been
splitting his salary into
two,half for him and the rest
goes to Hank.While Hank
was working in the school
his salary was just half of
Tony’s salary so it was like
receiving his actual salary
without doing any work but
Hank still couldn’t forgive
Tony due to the
embarrassment and
humiliation he went
through.It’d been a few
months now since the event
and Tony had already
forgiven Paul,but he will
certainly never forget,he had
learned to keep his hatred
for him in his hearth and
kept his distance from Paul
Mick.And now he was
standing a few feet away
with a smile on his
face.What to do.Tony
wondered.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Pureheart91(m): 12:31am On Feb 07
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 7:40pm On Feb 07
SEASON1 EPISODE4
***************************
TONY
What to do?,I stood on the
same
spot wondering when Paul
walked up to me with a
huge
smile on his face.Why the
hell is
he smiling.Paul wore a black
business suit which looks
quite
expensive for an high
school
teacher but Paul’s always
trying
to distinguish himself from
others,”am more than just a
teacher”he will always boast
well
yeah he’s also a lying back
stabbing arrogant slowpoke,i
wish i
could say it to his face but
though am a few inches
taller
than he is he’s heavily built
although not as much as my
friend zach who happens to
be
the school’s gym teacher
that
guy is a powerhouse.Also
Paul is
around 34 years old which
makes him a year older than
i
am,so i think i owe him
some
respect.His eyes were big
and
coal black and he has quite
the
gentle face although
rugged,one
look at him and one would
take
him for a saint but I know
better
than that,Paul Mick is no
saint.
“Hey there Doveman”
I didn’t reply at first and only
nod
my head as i made to walk
away,then he started
pressing
my buttons.
“It feels nice you know,i
mean
am so glad i could finally
beat the
workaholic Doveman to
school”.
“Well you look like you slept
in
the school.”
“And so what if i did.”
“Well i will have you know
that
it’s against section 46 of the
school policy,maybe you
should
read it sometimes.”
“So? Are you gonna turn me
in or
somehow try to blackmail
me.”
“No am not going to do
either of
the two,you know why? its
cause
unlike you am a decent
man.”
“Well that’s good because
no one
is gonna believe you they
will just
think you are mad cause am
close to beating you at this
year’s
BTAS.”
The BEST TEACHER AWARD
SHOW
in short BTAS is an annual
award
show held in the school
where
the Best Male and female
Teachers and Staffs are
announced and awarded it’s
the
biggest award any of the
school
Teacher could ever dream of
and
I’ve been winning the
award for
both the Male category and
Overall best staff for the past
Ten
years straight.
“So this is what it’s all
about,everything you did
was
just so you could beat me at
the
BTAS?”
“What else would you
expect
isn’t my objective the same
as
yours? I know the only
reason
you are doing this is just so
you
can keep winning the prizes
and
keep the rest of us in your
back
pocket but that’s not gonna
happen not on my watch.”
To think i left home in such
a
good mood today only for
Paul to
just spoil my mood.
“Listen unlike you i ain’t
doing
this cause i want
recognition or
a prize am doing it because
it’s
what i have to do,what i
love to
do and it’s what am been
paid to
do.”
Starts walking away.
“You may fool the rest of
them
but you don’t fool me,i
know you
only work so hard because
of
your own selfish motives
and i
would have gotten rid of
you if it
weren’t for that foolish guy
named Hank.”
Paul really has no self
righteosness he’s not even
ashamed to admit that he
played
such a dirty game which
ruined
another guy’s life.Have
controlled
my anger long enough,a guy
could only take so much,so i
replied in anger.
“You know what let’s
assume
that’s the main motive for
my
actions.But have been
winning
that award since my first
year in
this school and all this i have
achieved through my hard
work
not by blackmailing or
implicating others because i
believe in my self and i have
my
self esteem,you should try
and
get yours cause you
obviously
have none.”
He laughed
“Good comeback i didn’t
know
you had it in you Doveman,i
used
to think you were just a
typical
biology teacher.It turned out
i
was wrong you actually
have
quite a sharp tongue.But
you
listen and listen good am
just as
close to winning that prize
as
you are this Year and i will
win it
and prove to everyone that i
am
the best there is.”
“Good luck with that.”
“Trust me i don’t need luck.”
He added as he starts
walking
away.Whew it took a lot of
strong will to control my
anger in
front of that punk but am
glad i
did.I for one hate
arguments
talkless of a fight.I started
walking towards my office
door
then i realised I’ve left my
keys in
the car.I went back to fetch
it,i
opened my car door and
grabbed the keys to my
office i
closed the door and as i was
about to lock my car i
heard,a
guy’s voice behind me.
“Hand over your car keys
and no
one gets hurt.”
I turned around to find two
rough looking guys
standing
infront of me each one was
holding a knife.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 4:37pm On Feb 10
I need your comment and reviews on my story before i can post more episodes guys
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 6:49am On Feb 11
guys please comment
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 5:16pm On Feb 11
still waiting
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 9:45am On Feb 12
SEASON1 EPISODE5
“Come on,hand it over buddy.” Oh my gosh what kind of a trouble is this and no one is around to help me out,The only person close by is………….Paul Mick but i would trust this strange thugs a lot more than I’d trust him.Anyways am not willing to give up my car keys so i’ll just have to try talking to them. “Listen guys stealing another man’s property is not a good thing…..The bible says…………” “Who cares what the bible says,shut your trap you son of a b---h.”said one of the thugs as he dealt me a blindling slap,i fell to the ground and could barely see for a while.One of the thugs picked my key up from the floor,which i had dropped the moment the slap hit me.The Thug was just about to open my car’s door when. “I wouldn’t do that if i were you.” I looked up and saw my friend Zach.He’s the school’s gym teacher.AKA The powerhouse,and with arms as big as that of the wwe wresler Brock lesnar with a handsome face to match i think its obvious how he got his nickname.Zach and i are of the same age but he’s married and already has a child.The thugs were obviously intimidated by his looks,they surely weren’t prepared to fight a 300 pounds flesh and bone Zach Owen.One look at him and one would think he lives at the gym,which is nearly true cause he spends most hours of his life working out in the gym. “Stay out of this it’s none of your business.”Said a thug. “That’s funny cause the guy you just slappedal happens to be my best friend so i think this is my business and anyways that car doesn’t even have a working Air con,trust me its not worth the trouble.”Zach jokes with everything. “Am warning you stay out of this.”One of the thugs threatened. “Am sorry but i can’t,i will give you guys 2 options we can do this the easy way or the Zach Owen’s way.” “Am gonna cut you into pieces”.Said one of the thugs as he waves his knife in the air to show that he meant business. “I guess we’ll have to do this the Zach Owen’s way you guys made the wrong choice,now bring it on.” *************************** THE FIGHT The Two Thugs decided to attack Zach from 2 sides one stood at his back,the other stood in front of him,They both poised their knives and attacked simultaneously,they thought they could stand at an advantage by attacking from two opposite sides,But it turned out to be a Bad idea as Zach uses his left hand to grip the hand of the guy in front of him and with his right hand he caught his comrade in the same way,he twisted their hands till the pain clearly showed on their faces,he tortured them by adding more pressure till both men dropped their knives.The thug he held with his left hand managed to break free,he attempted to punch Zach in the face,Zach saw the blow coming he quickly dodged and got behind the thug,The thug accidentally hit his comrade comrade with the blow,he furiously turned around to face Zach who dealt him a pretty good kick below the belt level.The Thug felled to the ground twisting and turning in pain,His comrade got up and picked a knife from the ground he threw it at Zach who quickly dodged it,The knife nearly hit Tony who was just getting back to his feet.This angered Zach as he ran forward and dealt the thug a huge blow which sent him flying a few feet away.Soon both Thugs were on their heels making a run for it. *************************** TONY Zach walked up to me as he buttons his shirt back up. “You okay man?.How many fingers am i raising up.” “Am not blind dude,i can see that you are not raising any fingers up.” “I was just checking (smiled).” “I still think we could have settled this without using violence.”I added. “No way man those thugs only understand one language and you have to punch it into them.” We were just on our way to the door when Paul walked up still with that big smile on his face. “I heard some noise what happened.” “Nothing much just some thugs.”Zach replied. “Oh Tony am so sorry about your car.” “They didn’t get my car luckily Zach was their to help.”I replied. “Oh….that’s great” “Wait How did you know that they were after my car.”I asked “Hum..well I…..mean whatelse could they have been after.I have work to do so i’ll leave now.”and then the smile that I’ve been seeing on Paul’s face all morning suddenly faded away.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 8:08pm On Feb 12
EPISODE 6 Paul walked away towards the Auto shop.Zach looked at Tony and said. “See you later I’ve got some work to attend to.” “Alright dude.” Tony walked to his office and entered. *************************** “Those foolish thugs,those guys can’t do anything properly.” Paul mumbled as he storms angrily into the auto shop. “Argh,another great plan ruined i can’t believe this.” Paul always rushes from home very early in the morning just so he could beat Tony to school but every single day he arrives only to find Tony’s car already parked in the Parking area.His plan was to get those thugs to steal Tony’s car after which Tony wouldn’t be able to make it to school as early as he normally does,he was certain that by the time Tony has to wait for public transport he won’t be so early,little did he know that Tony had been very punctual to school even before he bought his car. “Stupid thugs…ruined all my plan.” He picked up a wrench and started working under one of the cars,then it felt like someone was pulling his legs. *************************** “There’s something strange about Paul’s reaction earlier,and am going to find out what it is.” Zach was wondering as he walks over to the Auto shop,he knew what kind of a man Paul is.He had warned Tony about him before Tony became friends with him then.He was just about to enter the Auto shop when he heard Paul talking to himself about how he had sent those thugs to steal Tony’s car.Zach got angered and walked over to Paul who had layed on his back and was working underneath a car.Zach grabbed his legs and pulled him out,though Paul was as big as he is in size Zach was twice as strong as he was he lifted him up and threw a slap to his face. “What the f--k.” Paul who was a bit shaken by the slap doubled up and attempted to retaliate.Zach firmly held his hand and grabbed his neck with his free hand,Paul was nearly choked by the pressure of Zach’s big hand on his neck.Zach let go of him and he felled to the ground. “You b-----d how can you be so disgusting,how could you have done something like this.” “Yes i sent those thugs and so f-----g what.” This was just like Paul he never denies an accusation infact he’s proud of his mis deeds.Well Zach along with many other staff members never liked Paul and he had been looking for a chance to beat him up they both started to fight,and Paul ended up with a broken arm during the process. “Darn it you b-----d,you broke my arm.” “Now you listen and listen good Tony is my friend,my best friend,though he may be gentle and innocent i will always be there to protect him.PAUL” Paul was closed to tears as he nurses his broken arm. “You will pay for this Zach Owens i promise you.” Paul yelled as Zach walks away. *************************** After school hours,Tony was exhausted from the days work Zach had already left to pick his son from school.Tony went into his office and decided to rest for a while as he sat on his chair he doze off.30 seconds later his phone rang he woke up and sleepingly answered the phone. “Hello(Yawns).” “HELLO TONY YOU ARE LATE FOR OUR DATE….WHERE ARE YOU?.” WHAT DATE?
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 8:09pm On Feb 12
EPISODE 6
Paul walked away towards
the
Auto shop.Zach looked at
Tony
and said.
“See you later I’ve got some
work
to attend to.”
“Alright dude.”
Tony walked to his office
and
entered.
***************************
“Those foolish thugs,those
guys
can’t do anything properly.”
Paul mumbled as he storms
angrily into the auto shop.
“Argh,another great plan
ruined i
can’t believe this.”
Paul always rushes from
home
very early in the morning
just so
he could beat Tony to school
but
every single day he arrives
only
to find Tony’s car already
parked
in the Parking area.His plan
was
to get those thugs to steal
Tony’s
car after which Tony
wouldn’t be
able to make it to school as
early
as he normally does,he was
certain that by the time Tony
has
to wait for public transport
he
won’t be so early,little did he
know that Tony had been
very
punctual to school even
before
he bought his car.
“Stupid thugs…ruined all my
plan.”
He picked up a wrench and
started working under one
of
the cars,then it felt like
someone
was pulling his legs.
***************************
“There’s something strange
about Paul’s reaction
earlier,and
am going to find out what it
is.”
Zach was wondering as he
walks
over to the Auto shop,he
knew
what kind of a man Paul
is.He
had warned Tony about him
before Tony became friends
with
him then.He was just about
to
enter the Auto shop when
he
heard Paul talking to himself
about how he had sent
those
thugs to steal Tony’s
car.Zach got
angered and walked over to
Paul
who had layed on his back
and
was working underneath a
car.Zach grabbed his legs
and
pulled him out,though Paul
was
as big as he is in size Zach
was
twice as strong as he was
he
lifted him up and threw a
slap to
his face.
“What the f--k.”
Paul who was a bit shaken
by the
slap doubled up and
attempted
to retaliate.Zach firmly held
his
hand and grabbed his neck
with
his free hand,Paul was
nearly
choked by the pressure of
Zach’s
big hand on his neck.Zach
let go
of him and he felled to the
ground.
“You b-----d how can you be
so
disgusting,how could you
have
done something like this.”
“Yes i sent those thugs and
so
f-----g what.”
This was just like Paul he
never
denies an accusation infact
he’s
proud of his mis deeds.Well
Zach
along with many other staff
members never liked Paul
and he
had been looking for a
chance to
beat him up they both
started to
fight,and Paul ended up
with a
broken arm during the
process.
“Darn it you b-----d,you
broke
my arm.”
“Now you listen and listen
good
Tony is my friend,my best
friend,though he may be
gentle
and innocent i will always
be
there to protect him.PAUL”
Paul was closed to tears as
he
nurses his broken arm.
“You will pay for this Zach
Owens
i promise you.”
Paul yelled as Zach walks
away.
***************************
After school hours,Tony was
exhausted from the days
work
Zach had already left to pick
his
son from school.Tony went
into
his office and decided to
rest for
a while as he sat on his
chair he
doze off.30 seconds later his
phone rang he woke up and
sleepingly answered the
phone.
“Hello(Yawns).”
“HELLO TONY YOU ARE LATE
FOR
OUR DATE….WHERE ARE
YOU?.”
WHAT DATE?
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 9:46pm On Feb 12
EPISODE7
***************************
TONY
My eyes became as clear as
the
sky after an heavy rain the
moment i heard those
words.
“What date lizzy?”i had to
ask
“The one i told you on the
phone
this morning,that we’ll be
having
this afternoon to celebrate
my
new car.”
“You bought a car?.”
“Yes,i told you all about it in
the
morning were you not
listening?.”
I know how emotional Lizzy
can
get on issues like this so i
have to
play smart in order for me
not to
hurt her feelings i will have
to lie.
“No baby ofcourse i was
listening,i was just joking
with
you.”
“When did you start making
jokes,cause you never make
em.”
“Lets just say am learning a
bit
from Zach.”
“Oh that reminds me dont
tell
that PH friend of yours
about my
new car,i wish to suprise
him by
hitting him with it next time
i see
him.”
Lizzy and Zach don’t get
along so
well ever since the
“INCIDENT” i
will talk about it later cause
right
now I’ve got bigger
problems;What’s the date’s
venue?.
“So are you on your way or
what.”
I have to think pretty fast on
how
to get her to reveal the
date’s
venue.
“hmmm.”
“What’s wrong.”
“I hope they serve good
foods
cause am famished.”
“Ofcourse Tony,Honey buds
only
offer the best you should
know
that we’ve been here many
times
before.”
Jackpot
“Alright bye am on my way.”
I hurried up and shut my
office
door and quickly exit from
school.Soon i had arrived at
Honey Buds restaurant i
could
see a brand new red Rover
in the
packing zone.
“This must be the car.”
Lizzy saw me and waved
from
inside the restaurant i went
over
and sat beside her.
“So what do you think
about my
new car.”
“Looks very nice,I like it,can i
have it?”
“Wow you are much of a
joker
today.”
I smiled as the bartender
came
and took our orders.
“Well am glad you liked it
cause
you owe me half of the
money i
spent on buying it.”
“No problem,by the way you
have
good tastes.”
The foods were served and
we
ate talked(mostly about the
car)
till evening.
“Why don’t we call it a day.”
I said tiredly.
“Mind dropping me home
Tony
am too weak to drive,you
can
come back and pick your car
after dropping me home.”
That didn’t go well with me
but i
had no other option.
“Alright let’s go.”
I said getting up from the
chairs
and opening the door for
Lizzy.
I dropped Lizzy off at home
in
her car and after a good
night
kiss or should i say peck i
took a
cab and went back to the
restaurant to pick up my
car.Then i saw something
really
amazing.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 11:28pm On Feb 15
EPISODE8
Tony dropped Lizzy off at home and came back to the restaurant to pick his car.Tony was lost of words when he saw her.She looked like an angel.A gorgeous princess in a fairytale she’s the type of girl any sane man could kill for.The woman who looks like she was in her early twenties walked into the restaurant.She was not only pretty but had a great body to match. “Am quite exhausted,maybe i should stay and grab a cup of coffee.” Tony said to himself,but he knew he was only looking for an excuse to stay.Tony isn’t the kind of guy to cheat on his girlfriend but one thing is for sure he was going to take another look at that goddess.So he entered the restaurant and sat not too far from where she sat.Tony had positioned himself in a way that he could clearly look into her beautiful blue eyes.The Waiter walked over to Tony and he ordered for a hot cup of coffee.Then the waiter took the Lady’s order and Tony was surprised cause she ordered for six cups of alcoholic wine,Tony remembered the first time he drank alcohol ,it was at a friends party he only drank half a cup and acted wildly and threw up a couple of times ever since then Tony had sworn never to drink alcohol again,so how a woman was going to drink six whole cups of alcohol baffled him.Then the waiter served the lady’s drinks first and brought Tony his cup of coffee,as he attends to other customers.Tony watched as the lady gulped down each cup as he sips his coffee.Tony could tell that this sort of wine would be quite expensive.`maybe she’s having some issues,maybe that’s why she’s drinking so much.`Tony thought. The waiter brought the bill and Tony paid for his drink.Tony expected the lady to do the same but instead she ordered for a whole bottle of wine.Then Tony ordered for another cup of coffee he wasn’t going to leave until this lady does.She drank until she was a bit tipsy.It was getting late and every other customer had left,it was just Tony,the waiter and the gorgeous lady.The waiter wanted to close up so he brought the bill.Tony paid for his drink and the waiter walked over to the lady who had drank a whole bottle of wine half way. “Here’s your bill ma’am.” “(a bit tipsy)but am not through with this one yet.” “Am sorry but we have to close miss you can take the bottle with you.” It was against store policy but the waiter was willing to break some rules to please this damsel.She took a look at the bill and brought out her purse she wanted to pay the bill then looked up at the waiter and said. “You know what let’s play a game.” Even though the waiter knew she was obviously drunk,he was glad that this pretty damsel is attracted to him. “Alright let’s play.” ‘lucky guy’Tony thought. Then the lady brought out a coin. “So here’s what we gonna do.I will toss this coin up and if heads i pay the bills if tails you pay the bill.” The waiter smiled thiking of it as a joke. “Alright let’s play.”came the reply. She tossed the coin up and the Tail was up. “Oh i guess you are paying the bills (laughs).” The waiter laughed as well. “Ok miss let’s stop joking.” “I ain’t joking,you agreed to the game’s stipulations,so now you will have to pay the bills.” The waiter now realising that this was no joke started arguing with the lady.The bill was close to his monthly income so there’s no way he will pay such a huge amount,no matter how beautiful the lady is.They kept arguing and Tony thought he should act the man and pay the bills.He was just about to when. “What’s the problem with you men at first you act like you’re the main man and later on you go back on your promises.You know what i will pay the bill.”She looked at the waiter who seems glad that this drama was over. “You cheater.” She opened up her purse and suddenly she looked behind the waiter with frightened eyes,with the looks on her eyes one would think that she saw a ghost. “What’s that.” She said pointing behind the waiter. “What?.” The waiter turned around to look and in a flash the lady took her purse along with the bottle and made a run for it,she ran faster than a cheetah.The waiter yelled THIEF but she was no where in sight.Tony couldn’t hold himself back and bursts out in laughter.Then the waiter turned towards him in anger.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by AlamienDagash(m): 8:35pm On Feb 16
sucha soft tori. kip it up lesky3.
it seems there re less readers. so ma i try do sometin. oga hadampson hope u get tyme 2rid dix cc. samyfreshsmooth yewendequeen ritababe gabbyraze dasilver20 xaviercasmir dtobs xolocious saraphina souloho19 my great writerx angelinastto biafranbushboy yungtemy bibi294
thanks 4 the mention...na so i 4 miss dis wonderful story...i owe you
thanks 4 the mention...na so i 4 miss dis wonderful story...i owe you one
oh and lesky3 dis ur story is as dope as f**k
most of the stories i've read begin with a stale boring 1st chapter/episode but d begining of this story is as interesting as interesting can be (i hope it remains dat way sha)
to think dis is jxt the season 1 sef....thumbs up man
ps: hope the updates go dy flow steady or close to steady sha?
I don fall in, no lele. Fully represented by my able self. carry go bros.
Thanks for the invite, I greatly appreciate it...
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 12:02am On Feb 17
AlamienDagash:Bless You bro.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 12:20am On Feb 17
samyfreshsmooth:I will try my best.Make you stay tuned.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 12:22am On Feb 17
EPISODE 9
____________________________________ TONY
I left the restaurant and went over to where’d parked my car before the waiter transfer his aggression on me.I was driving along a lonely road so i drove slowly,i was laughing at the thought of what happened earlier at the restaurant.Then suddenly someone ran infront of my car,I shone my car’s headlight on the figure to see who it was and saw that it was the same lady from the restaurant,luckily i wasn’t speeding otherwise i would have ran her over.She still had that bottle of wine in her hand and was using her other hand to shield her face from the bright light,so i dimmed the light and parked beside her. “Hey some guys are chasing me,i think they are armed robbers.Can you please give me a ride?.” I looked around and saw no one who could be chasing her.I had doubts about giving her a lift after the restaurant incident,But maybe it was her gorgeousness or maybe it was the coffee that made me gave her a lift.Let’s just blame it on the coffee. “So where to?.” I asked. “That way.” At a closer look,I knew i was wrong about her beauty,she wasn’t an angel but a goddess. “Drive faster so those guys won’t catch up with us.” “I am driving fast.As a matter of fact am driving my fastest.” She looked at the metre and saw 60km/h. “Dude you must be kidding me 60km/h.That’s your fastest?.” “Yes.” “Bullshit.” “What would you rather propose?.” “I say we get things moving with a little 120km/h.” “Whoa 120?.No way that’s double my highest speed.” “Yeah but that will get us to our destination in time.” “Well sure it will if our destination were to be heaven.” “Urgh you are impossible,you know what just forget it.” There was a bit of a silence as neither of us spoke to the other.A few minutes later she broke the silence by offering me some wine,which i politely refuse. “Are you mad at me?.” “No i’m not.” “Then have some.” Just to show her i wasn’t angry i decided to drink a little.She placed the bottle on my mouth and i opened my mouth telling her to pour little.She nodded and brought the bottle to my mouth she poured nearly the whole thing in my mouth,which i swallowed. “Bleh.” I tried burpin the whole thing out but it was too late.I looked at her and she was laughing,then i started feeling weird i parked and came down from the car to get some fresh air. “Come on in,before those guys catch up.” “Let them catch up i’ll gladly hand you over to them.” “You fool do you think they’ll rob me and just leave you alone,Am sure they’ll use your car as their getaway ride.” On hearing that i jumped back inside and drove off.But the wine started taking it’s toll on me,i was acting weirder and weirder. “To tell the truth no one was chasing me.I just needed a free ride.” “I know.” “You knew,then why did you still agree to give me a ride.” “Who wouldn’t,i mean take a look at yourself.” I was really under the influence of alcohol but i was speaking the truth. “(Smiles)well am flattered.” I kept on driving and singing and started singing twinkle little stars,she was laughing as she sang along.We were both having fun and acting crazy,mine was under the influence of alcohol am not sure about her but she looks drunk.Later on i switched to another nursery rhymes. “Row row row your boat gently down the stream.” “Merrily merrily merrily this is where i live.” I parked and she got down. “So do you live alone?.” “No i live with my boyfriend.” “Oh i guess there’s no chance for me.” Did i just say that? “(Laughs)Time will tell.” “So what else can i call you besides gorgeous.” What’s wrong with me.It must be the alcohol i had. “Wow you are a lot more cooler when you are drunk.” “Well am full of surprises.” “I don’t usually tell my name to strangers but yours might be an exception.” She brought a coin out of her purse. “Wanna try your luck?.Heads or Tails” “People do say am a very lucky guy.Heads.” She tossed the coin and caught it. “Look it’s tails.I guess this isn’t your lucky day.” I looked at the coin in disappointment. “Well i should atleast tell you my name.It’s Jefferson..An.” “Anthony Jefferson.” “Wait how did you know.” She smiled and walked away. “Goodbye Anthony Jefferson.” She enters the house. “Goodbye strange girl.”I said to myself. As i drove off i knew i was going to see her again.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Angelinastto(f): 11:27am On Feb 17
AlamienDagash:thanks bro. Hmmm............. Sir op where should i start from?
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 9:38pm On Feb 17
EPISODE 10
Tony got home around 12:30 am he was stressed out from the day’s work but he still managed to park his car into his yard,leaving part of it on his neighbour’s yard but he was too tired to have noticed. Although Tony was very tired he still couldn’t go to sleep,he thought it was the coffee he had that was causing his lack of sleep but soon realised that it was more than that.He couldn’t get her thoughts off his mind.He couldn’t understand this strange feeling he was having.Since he couldn’t catch any sleep he decided to make some dinner.He went into his kitchen and decided to make an egg omelettes he had left the egg cooking in the pan,when he heard his phone ringing he picked his phone up and saw that it was Lizzy calling he sat on the couch as he answered the call.He spoke with Lizzy for a while and checked the clock,the time was 1:02 am he decided to rest on the couch a little,Tony didn’t realise when he slept off. In the morning Tony woke up. “(Yawns) what time is it.”Tony was shocked when he saw 6:30 on the wall clock. “Darn it am running late for work.” Then Tony smelled something burning. “Oh my God the omelettes.”He ran into his kitchen the smoke was coming from the frying pan he turned off the stove but all that was left of his ‘should have been’ dinner was nothing but thick black coal. He rushed into his bathroom and brushed his teeth and hurriedly took his bath,he dressed up and was through around 6:50. “Maybe i can still make it in time.”he thought to himself,hoping to maintain his reputation he’d never been late to school before and today won’t be the first. Little did he know he was in for a big suprise as he picked his keys and opened his door. HIS CAR WAS GONE. “But i left it right here.”Tony stood their wondering what could have caused his car’s disappearance. Then he saw his neighbour Mr Richard who happens to be a Police officer walking towards him. “Good morning Mr Richard.” “Good morning Mr Jefferson.” “Sir i left my car here Yesterday and this morning it was no where to be found.I think it was stolen.” “Yes i know and no it wasn’t stolen.Earlier this morning your neighbour Mr Turner lodged a complain against you claiming you parked your car on his property and that he’d warned you against such but you refused to listen so he requested that your car should be towed off his yard.” “Trust me Mr Jefferson i tried talking him out of it but he wouldn’t listen so we had no other choice but to comply,your car is in our custody Mr Jefferson you can come for it anytime you want.Am sorry for the inconvenience this might have caused you,you know how short tempered your neighbour is,so just try and stay off his lawn next time.” Tony understood that Mr Richard was just performing his duty but still couldn’t believe his car had been towed. “Actually am kind of in a hurry so..” “I understand dont worry i can give you a ride.” “Thank you very much sir.” Richard dropped Tony off at school but he arrived 30 minutes late,what’s more? A meeting was been held in the school hall. Then Tony remembered that today was the announcement of the new Vice-Principal.He walked into the Hall just as the person was been introduced and Tony would be darned it was the strange girl he met yesterday. “Ladies and gentlemen the new Vice-Principal of Evergreen High Miss Isabella Willis.”The principal announced.
Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:46pm On Feb 17
cool
its abt to go down
I Follow still
|Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by AlamienDagash(m): 10:49pm On Feb 17
Angelinastto:4rm dwn den 2d top
|Re: The Killer's Guild(Sin City) by Lesky3(m): 9:03am On Feb 18
Episode 11
***************************
TONY
On getting to school,no
doubt
about it i was already late i
had
expected to see a whole
crowd
of jesters who would have
been
glad to see The workaholic
Jefferson coming late to
school.I
had pictured seeing that
wicked
grin on Paul’s face but
instead i
met a lone corridor students
were in their classes but
their
were no staffs around.Then
i
saw a member of staff Mr
Wellington rushing towards
the
hall,he is famous for the
joke he
pulled during the movie
incident.
“Good morning Mr
Wellington.”I
said rushing after him.
“Morning Mr Jefferson.”he
replied
without slowing down.
“If i may ask where are you
rushing off to.”I also
wanted to
ask where all the member of
staffs are but i decided to
take it
one question at a time.
“To the conference hall.”He
said
looking at me as if i was
from
mars.
‘What’s going on in the
conference hall.’I wanted to
ask
then it dawns on me.The
much
anticipated moment ever
since
Mr Shane the former vice
principal left.The new Vice-
Principal was being
announced
today,here at evergreen
high the
post of the Vice-Principal
was the
most important,He will be
making most of the
important
policy and decisions while
the
Principal majorly performs
ceremonial function,the post
also
comes with a package of
great
remuneration.The pay
would be
double that of the school’s
highest paid staff.I couldn’t
wait
to see who the lucky guy is.I
rushed into the Hall and
grabbed
a seat just as the
announcement
was been made,am sure no
one
noticed me as they were all
eager
to see who he would
be.Then to
my utmost suprise i realised
it
was no he but a she and i
would
be darned it was the
strange
girl.”………..MISS ISABELLA
WILLIS.”was all i could here
from
what the principal said a
round
of applause ensued,so that’s
her
name,Isabella sounds
beautiful
and she was looking
beautiful as
well dressed in an elegant
outfit
she looked like an angel the
type
even the devil would fall for
and
by devil i mean Paul he was
literally eating her out with
his
eyes.She surely didn’t look
like
the drunkard i met last
night,no
she looked
corporate,elegant,words
wouldn’t be enough to
describe
what she looked like.I
looked
around and saw Zach in the
front
row he saw me as well and
winked.
‘Silly guy.’
“And now to announce the
new
Personal assistant to the
Vice-
Principal.”
Personal assistant to the
Vice-
Principal you may as well call
it
Vice-Vice-Principal or the
assistant Vice-Principal is a
post
reserved for the best
member of
staff,the post puts such a
staff in
the position of power,like i
said
the Vice-Principal performs
most
of the important tasks here
at
evergreen high so these
tasks
are considered to be too
much
for a single individual that’s
why
their is a personal assistant
who
will share in the
responsibility,with such a
great
post comes a great pay as
well.That’s why this post is
the
envy of every staff in the
school.
Three staffs were qualified
for
this post.
Mrs Kennedy:Ever heard of
the
saying ‘What a man can do a
woman can do better.’ This
woman is the definition of
that
phrase she as no
competition
among the female staffs.She
had
been winning the BTAS for
the
female category all through
her
career.She is not only hard
working but extremely
brilliant,she just so happens
to
be the school’s female
councillor,her suggestions
and
contribution had helped the
school progress a lot during
this
couple of years,Both
teachers
and students seek advice
from
her so she’s highly
respected.
Paul Mick:Even though he’s
hated
by mostly every member of
staff
their is no denying the fact
that
Paul is extremely hard
working
though mostly irrelevant
some of
his suggestions had helped
promote the school,and he’s
closer to winning this year
BTAS
(male category) than anyone
else.He’d made it known to
all
that he would become the
new
Personal assistant to the
Vice-
Principal.
Anthony Jefferson:Even
though i
happen to be the victor at
BTAS
(both male and overall
category)
for a couple of years
now.There
is a slim chance that i will be
given the post.
“The new personal assistant
to
the new Vice-Principal
is…….”The
principal paused for a while
putting everyone in
suspense.I
saw from the corner that
Paul
was about getting up from
his
chair like he was sure is
name
would be called.Mrs Kennedy
was
seated,relax as always.Paul
was
clearly sweating from where
he
was as he was eager to
hear his
name and get up.
As the principal announced
“Mr
Anthony Jefferson.”
People started hailing
‘Doveman!
Doveman!!Doveman!!!.’and i
just
couldn’t believe my ears.
