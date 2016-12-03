₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Ajasco222: 8:04am
Following the cancellation of the much-publicized protest lead by Nigeria's foremost singer, 2baba Idibia, several reactions have been trailing social media.
2baba announced early Sunday morning that the protest is "under serious threat of hijack by interests not aligned with the ideals of the march".
The singer explained that the protest which Nigerians were desperately counting down to was cancelled due to security reasons.
While some Nigerians understood the hard decision he’s met with, some weren’t happy about the development and have said they will continue the protest with or without 2baba.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerians-react-as-2face-cancels.html
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Ajasco222: 8:07am
More photos, See more at http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerians-react-as-2face-cancels.html
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by sweetval: 8:14am
But 2face no try sha.. In as much as he has his reason(s) for quitting the protest, he should have known something like this would happen and then prepare for it. If u talk say u go do something, do am. If u no sure say u go that thing, e better say u no even talk am at all. Make ur prestige for remain for u.. Strong men are known by keeping to their words. Now Nigerians would see him as a 2face'd' man.. Quite sad. E be like God don even tire join for this country. Everything have joined bad gang
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by lytech1(m): 8:25am
He ruin the chance to become a hero.
Am very sure every being will bow to the pressure been face by Tuface.
But who will lead us out of this mess by our vampires(politicians)
is this how we will celebrate 100years of independent?
Citizen freedom only exist in book,yet,this Goat want us to do our obligation as a citizen.
God,pls send us the unborn child that will rescue us on time.
This hardship is too much
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Solowande(m): 8:40am
If he die today, who go take care of those plenty children? Abeg i nor blame d guy.
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Moshkom(m): 8:55am
Due to Tuface cancellation of his own Feb 6 nationwide Protest, i hereby take it as a courage 2 lead a Protest against PRE-MARITAL SPENDING come FEB 14.
Locations : Lag, Abj, PH, Kano, IB and Kaduna
Who is with Me?
For more details ffl on Twitter nd SnapChat : @Moshkom
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Richie0974: 8:55am
It's a sad situation he cancelled it. I just hope the protest can go on without him. The problem is Nigerians like to see someone take charge of affairs and he failed to do so, it'll forever be in the minds of Nigerians of how much of a coward he was just when everything was laid in his hands
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Nateben(m): 8:56am
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by kings09(m): 8:56am
I guess Nigeria is in trouble it can't get out anymore.
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by omooba969: 8:56am
Nigeria's deliverance will surely be spontaneous & the enemies of the people will be caught unaware.
Power is never given, it is taken!
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by DesChyko(m): 8:57am
2FACE JUST SHOWED HE'S BEEN PRETENDING
In his song "For Instance", 2face lamented not being given the power to lead, and therefore is powerless to prevent the leaders from feasting on our rights. He gave a hint of Nigerians standing up to the government. He said we only need to look around us to get the impulse that we should demand what is ours. He even went further to put himself in a position of authority and how he would do things differently to benefit Nigerians..
In his song "E be like say", 2face likened our leaders to a lover who breaks one's trusts and demands it again. He rebuked the leaders saying the power they have is nothing if it can't better people's life considerably. He questioned them why they keep deceiving the people to satisfy their selfish desires and demanded that they change their ways. He reminds them of their failings and how they want the people's trust 'once more'..
In his song 'Only Me', 2face called for unity of all to achieve our common goals. He stated particularly that he could behave any how he feels only if it was just him in the country. He said we musn't be pushed to the wall as together we stand strong. He said to put aside feeling 'different' from the masses as that is vanity..
I vividly remember these songs. And in the wake of these protest plans, I always told my fellows 2face had always been inspired to lead the charge for the masses. He became a leader. He promised to stand for the masses. He inspired millions of Nigerians, even in other states to this cause. At that moment when he should act, he abandoned his doctrines; he became a politician; a typical Nigerian leader.. He left with the fame and left the people stranded.
2face just proved that weed, or money; not the Nigerian plight was his inspiration. Well, maybe without Nigerian fans, you still would have been whom you became. So it's okay to act the way you did. After all, you clearly stated 'you don't wanna sound like a preacher at all..' We mistakenly took you for one. Our bad. But please, don't criticize others again. You are no better.
-DesChyko.
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by 0b10010011: 8:57am
Una never see anything
Senator Akpabio and Governor Fayose finally chickened out of the protest
#IStandWithBuhari
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Silva79(f): 8:57am
i give up on nigeria
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Explorers(m): 8:57am
The government sees us as cowards, thats why they do things their way.
The worst we can do is to grab our devices, go online, tweet, post, comment and that's all.
I dont blame him.
We have no right.
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by veekid(m): 8:57am
In Oliver Queen's voice "Innocent Idibia, you already failed this nation"
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by cooljude(m): 8:57am
That's sad, a government that came into power by mass protest wants to surpress the very foundation of democracy. I feel with or without TuFace, the protest should happen but i would suggest it being on a location instead of walking on the street of Lagos. This would reduce the risk of vandals and criminal elements taking over the protest and this might also reduce the probability of our security agents doing what they know best (killing un-arm civilians). The protest should go on and let us let those selfish politician know they got there with our mandate and we can also chase them out without firing a gun.
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by jodavid(m): 8:57am
Nnamdi Kanu is the only person fit to lead this protest.
I now officially stand with IPOB.
Until the day Buhari is voted out.
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by sahapost: 8:57am
People dey vex
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by godaniel(m): 8:57am
Seriously
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Israelfx2(m): 8:58am
Kkk
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:58am
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by madridguy(m): 8:58am
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Rillywenger(m): 8:58am
2baba u Bleep up joooooo
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by shortgun(m): 8:59am
He
is
a
coward
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Bari22(m): 8:59am
noted
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Rillywenger(m): 8:59am
2baba u fuk up joooooo
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by MakeADifference: 8:59am
Nigeria's loss
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by elfico(m): 8:59am
No guts, no glory
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by favourmic(m): 9:00am
Can anything good come out of Nigeria?
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by musicwriter(m): 9:00am
The protest goes on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6nLooqwnS0
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by snadguy007(m): 9:00am
We are gradually going back to the military era where there is always a freedom of speech but freedom after speech is not guaranteed. May God help us
|Re: Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) by Generalyemi(m): 9:00am
I knw it. for those that voted in this govt because of hatred,tribalism and foolishness ,d recession will bite u most
