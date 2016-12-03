2FACE JUST SHOWED HE'S BEEN PRETENDING



In his song "For Instance", 2face lamented not being given the power to lead, and therefore is powerless to prevent the leaders from feasting on our rights. He gave a hint of Nigerians standing up to the government. He said we only need to look around us to get the impulse that we should demand what is ours. He even went further to put himself in a position of authority and how he would do things differently to benefit Nigerians..



In his song "E be like say", 2face likened our leaders to a lover who breaks one's trusts and demands it again. He rebuked the leaders saying the power they have is nothing if it can't better people's life considerably. He questioned them why they keep deceiving the people to satisfy their selfish desires and demanded that they change their ways. He reminds them of their failings and how they want the people's trust 'once more'..



In his song 'Only Me', 2face called for unity of all to achieve our common goals. He stated particularly that he could behave any how he feels only if it was just him in the country. He said we musn't be pushed to the wall as together we stand strong. He said to put aside feeling 'different' from the masses as that is vanity..



I vividly remember these songs. And in the wake of these protest plans, I always told my fellows 2face had always been inspired to lead the charge for the masses. He became a leader. He promised to stand for the masses. He inspired millions of Nigerians, even in other states to this cause. At that moment when he should act, he abandoned his doctrines; he became a politician; a typical Nigerian leader.. He left with the fame and left the people stranded.



2face just proved that weed, or money; not the Nigerian plight was his inspiration. Well, maybe without Nigerian fans, you still would have been whom you became. So it's okay to act the way you did. After all, you clearly stated 'you don't wanna sound like a preacher at all..' We mistakenly took you for one. Our bad. But please, don't criticize others again. You are no better.



-DesChyko. 56 Likes 7 Shares