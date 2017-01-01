₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Evans407(m): 8:33am
This got me wondering honestly, if i don't go to Church and am a believer, will it affect my relationship with God?
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by HungerBAD: 8:39am
Evans407:
No.
Your body is the temple(Church) of the Lord, so you can serve him anywhere without going into Church.
1 Corinthians 6:19King James Version (KJV)
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by talkeverytime: 8:48am
Yes, this may not show immediately but it does. God programmed the church (the causing
gathering of the brethren) to help us grow, fellowship and be trained in his word. So go to church. Hebs 10:25
However read 5 Types of Girls You find in Church Choirs: http://talkeverytime.blogspot.co.id/2017/01/five-types-of-girls-you-find-in-church.html
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by emmayayodeji(m): 8:55am
Lmao
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Atmmachine(m): 9:01am
Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind
God is fake
Jesus is fake
Only kids can believe those stupid lies
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by MakeADifference: 9:01am
Depends on the type of church. But really no.
But by not going to church, you only lose the benefits of going to church.
Rephrase the question "does being an orphan affect my relationship with God"? The answer is no.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Gaborone(f): 9:02am
I think it does. I for one have never met a vibrant Christian who doesn't go to church. Abstaining from chruch only leads to lukewarmness at its best.
By burning multiple coals together, you have a better chance of having them burn longer, as opposed to when you have just one burning alone.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by sendmeonly(m): 9:03am
Evans407:
what do you believe in
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by NLchikeeto(f): 9:04am
For me personally,it doesn't. The most important thing do u know and believe in God in ur heart?
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by 0b10010011: 9:04am
Which of the God's re we talking about?
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by musicwriter(m): 9:04am
Evans407:
Jesus himself wasn't a church goer.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by xstry: 9:04am
Gaborone:No where did it say you should go to church on Sundays
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by canalily(m): 9:05am
Does not eating balance diet affect your nurishment
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by laurel03: 9:05am
i only go on dec 31st to please my family ...
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by auntysimbiat(f): 9:05am
Yes ..
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Christane(m): 9:06am
yes nw ...bt if u re too sick dat u cnt move a muscle dat z understandable even God wil understand ...bt wen u re physically,mentally and emotionally sound and u stay away from d gathering of d children of God ..den dat z d sin ..nd it mean u dnt av regard for d thngz of God ...so it sink ur relation-ship wit God ..so quickly go and dress up dy z stil time to be in d house of God.. am out
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by kerryjossy(f): 9:07am
YES!
Acts 2:42. Heb 10:25.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by belovedkonsult: 9:07am
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by MakeADifference: 9:07am
Exactly! Man you sure know the Bible
Matthew 18:3 NIV
And he said: "Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. ...
Atmmachine:
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by ifenes(m): 9:09am
No........ Because there is no God outside of you. Show me the god, then consider me wrong.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Gaborone(f): 9:10am
xstry:
Good. Now YOU have a reason not to go to church.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Scalord: 9:11am
Does not going to a christmas carol affect your relationship with Santa Claus?
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by remiopash: 9:12am
When a person trusts Jesus Christ for salvation, he or she is made a member of the body of Christ (1 Corinthians 12:27). For a church body to function properly, all of its “body parts” need to be present (1 Corinthians 12:14-20). Likewise, a believer will never reach full spiritual maturity without the assistance and encouragement of other believers (1 Corinthians 12:21-26). For these reasons, church attendance/participation and/or fellowship should be regular aspects of a believer’s life. Weekly church attendance is in no sense “required” for believers, but someone who belongs to Christ should have a desire to worship God, receive His Word, and fellowship with other believers.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by frubben(m): 9:13am
It really does affect ur. Relationship with God. Church is just like a school where ur eyes of understanding is enlighten to know more about God and ur purpose on earth.
But Nigeria pastors hass turn church into a money making scheme thereby losing its purpose. Best stay @ home and study ur bible.
Ink Don finish
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Christane(m): 9:13am
re u a devil??
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Moshkom(m): 9:13am
Following. .. ...
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Luckygurl(f): 9:14am
It does to the best of my knowledge.
Those times, I miss service (like today), I feel some form of emptiness in me as against the satisfaction derived when I get in from an awesome service session.
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by warriorPedigree: 9:14am
Does starving yourself of food have an effect on your body?
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by purem(m): 9:15am
Atmmachine:
U don't mean what u'r saying
Coz u'r not given proves or
Reasons......
But their's is more than trillion
Reasons and proves to believe
Otherwise.......
If only u'r blind or ur heart is
Weak or u'r ignorance to them...
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by nsilordgmail(m): 9:15am
Last time i went to church was about 15 years ago but i strongly believe i have a good relationship with God. I've seen His marvelous and miraculous works in my life. May His name be praised for Ever!!! Church won't give us salvation but how you live ur life will. Am not discouraging anybody from going to church and am not saying going to church is not good but what am trying to say is that all that matters is our personal relationship with God whether you go to church or not
|Re: Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God by Originalsly: 9:15am
It depends on the church. Not attending many of these churches can strenghten...yes... can strenghten your relationship with God. You need to first really find out if you belong to a church or a business organisation. Is your church about bringing you closer to God?... about having you reading and understanding the Bible?...about having faith?...about resisting temptations?.... about salvation? ... about bringing it's members together? If yes, you need to attend church to strenghten your relationship with God.
