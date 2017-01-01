Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Does Not Going To Church Affect Your Relationship With God (5872 Views)

This got me wondering honestly, if i don't go to Church and am a believer, will it affect my relationship with God?

Evans407:

No.



Your body is the temple(Church) of the Lord, so you can serve him anywhere without going into Church.



1 Corinthians 6:19King James Version (KJV)



gathering of the brethren) to help us grow, fellowship and be trained in his word. So go to church. Hebs 10:25



However read 5 Types of Girls You find in Church Choirs:









Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind



God is fake



Jesus is fake



Only kids can believe those stupid lies



6 Likes

Depends on the type of church. But really no.



But by not going to church, you only lose the benefits of going to church.



Rephrase the question "does being an orphan affect my relationship with God"? The answer is no.

I think it does. I for one have never met a vibrant Christian who doesn't go to church. Abstaining from chruch only leads to lukewarmness at its best.



By burning multiple coals together, you have a better chance of having them burn longer, as opposed to when you have just one burning alone. 14 Likes

Evans407:

For me personally,it doesn't. The most important thing do u know and believe in God in ur heart? 3 Likes

Which of the God's re we talking about?

Evans407:

Jesus himself wasn't a church goer. Jesus himself wasn't a church goer. 3 Likes

Gaborone:

I think it does.



No where did it say you should go to church on Sundays

Does not eating balance diet affect your nurishment

i only go on dec 31st to please my family ... 2 Likes

Yes .. 1 Like

yes nw ...bt if u re too sick dat u cnt move a muscle dat z understandable even God wil understand ...bt wen u re physically,mentally and emotionally sound and u stay away from d gathering of d children of God ..den dat z d sin ..nd it mean u dnt av regard for d thngz of God ...so it sink ur relation-ship wit God ..so quickly go and dress up dy z stil time to be in d house of God.. am out 1 Like

YES!

Acts 2:42. Heb 10:25.





Matthew 18:3 NIV

And he said: "Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. ...





Atmmachine:



Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind



God is fake



Jesus is fake



Only kids can believe those stupid lies



Exactly! Man you sure know the Bible

No........ Because there is no God outside of you. Show me the god, then consider me wrong. 3 Likes 2 Shares

xstry:

No where did it say you should go to church on Sundays

Good. Now YOU have a reason not to go to church.

Does not going to a christmas carol affect your relationship with Santa Claus? 3 Likes 2 Shares

When a person trusts Jesus Christ for salvation, he or she is made a member of the body of Christ (1 Corinthians 12:27). For a church body to function properly, all of its “body parts” need to be present (1 Corinthians 12:14-20). Likewise, a believer will never reach full spiritual maturity without the assistance and encouragement of other believers (1 Corinthians 12:21-26). For these reasons, church attendance/participation and/or fellowship should be regular aspects of a believer’s life. Weekly church attendance is in no sense “required” for believers, but someone who belongs to Christ should have a desire to worship God, receive His Word, and fellowship with other believers. 2 Likes

It really does affect ur. Relationship with God. Church is just like a school where ur eyes of understanding is enlighten to know more about God and ur purpose on earth.







But Nigeria pastors hass turn church into a money making scheme thereby losing its purpose. Best stay @ home and study ur bible.





Ink Don finish 6 Likes 1 Share

Following. .. ...

It does to the best of my knowledge.

Those times, I miss service (like today), I feel some form of emptiness in me as against the satisfaction derived when I get in from an awesome service session. 1 Like 1 Share

Does starving yourself of food have an effect on your body?

Atmmachine:



Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind



God is fake



Jesus is fake



Only kids can believe those stupid lies



















U don't mean what u'r saying



Coz u'r not given proves or



Reasons......





But their's is more than trillion

Reasons and proves to believe

Otherwise.......



If only u'r blind or ur heart is



Last time i went to church was about 15 years ago but i strongly believe i have a good relationship with God. I've seen His marvelous and miraculous works in my life. May His name be praised for Ever!!! Church won't give us salvation but how you live ur life will. Am not discouraging anybody from going to church and am not saying going to church is not good but what am trying to say is that all that matters is our personal relationship with God whether you go to church or not 8 Likes 1 Share