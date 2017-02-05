Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / How 2face’s Mum, Rose Idibia Forced Him To Cancel Nationwide Protest. (22273 Views)

2baba shocked many of his fans when he took to his Instagram page to announced the cancellation of the much-talked about protest, citing security concerns.



However, findings by DAILY POST reporter revealed that his mother, Mrs. Rose Idibia was behind the cancellation of the protest.



The singer had announced few weeks ago that he would be leading other entertainers to a nationwide protest to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the untold hardship the current administration has subjected the nation to.



Following the announcement, the federal government warned him to rather express his grievances via a national broadcast instead of organizing a protest at a time the security situation in the nation was unstable.



The Lagos State police command had also vowed to stop the protest, claiming that the singer never took permission from them.



An insider hinted this newspaper that 2face’s mum who doubles as Vice Principal at Cherryfield College, Jikwoyi Abuja warned his son to hands off the protest.



“His mum was behind the cancellation of the protest. She was angry because 2baba (Innocent) never asked for her opinion before he went on air to announce the protest. His mother summoned him and asked him to call it off because he has nothing to gain from it, rather he would buy enemies for himself,” a source said.









More revelations have emerged on the real reason music star, Innocent Ujah Idibia, otherwise known as 2face canceled his planned nationwide protest.2baba shocked many of his fans when he took to his Instagram page to announced the cancellation of the much-talked about protest, citing security concerns.However, findings by DAILY POST reporter revealed that his mother, Mrs. Rose Idibia was behind the cancellation of the protest.The singer had announced few weeks ago that he would be leading other entertainers to a nationwide protest to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the untold hardship the current administration has subjected the nation to.Following the announcement, the federal government warned him to rather express his grievances via a national broadcast instead of organizing a protest at a time the security situation in the nation was unstable.The Lagos State police command had also vowed to stop the protest, claiming that the singer never took permission from them.An insider hinted this newspaper that 2face's mum who doubles as Vice Principal at Cherryfield College, Jikwoyi Abuja warned his son to hands off the protest."His mum was behind the cancellation of the protest. She was angry because 2baba (Innocent) never asked for her opinion before he went on air to announce the protest. His mother summoned him and asked him to call it off because he has nothing to gain from it, rather he would buy enemies for himself," a source said.

“His mum was behind the cancellation of the protest. She was angry because 2baba (Innocent) never asked for her opinion before he went on air to announce the protest. His mother summoned him and asked him to call it off because he has nothing to gain from it, rather he would buy enemies for himself,” a source said...



This is a lame attempt at PR management!! Gosh!! Twould have been better to allow the weak "Government threatened him" spin continue to gain traction than this crap of an excuse!!!!



His mum was angry? Really? Then he should hand over what is is left of the balls Annie has in her handbag to his mum then!!!!



Rest in peace, Late Olufunmilayo Ransome Kuti (Late Fela Anikulapo's mum)!!





This is a lame attempt at PR management!! Gosh!! Twould have been better to allow the weak "Government threatened him" spin continue to gain traction than this crap of an excuse!!!!His mum was angry? Really? Then he should hand over what is is left of the balls Annie has in her handbag to his mum then!!!!Rest in peace, Late Olufunmilayo Ransome Kuti (Late Fela Anikulapo's mum)!!P.S... I'm not disappointed in 2face cos I never placed him on any activist pedestal... He is peaceful & humble but he isn't feral!! I enjoy his music & that won't change.... I go still dey halla ohi e...

Mummy well done for this. People would have died and properties destroyed which would have given the FG a lot of reasons to lock 2baba up till infinito. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Since days ago, my car radio blarred "Oya come make we go..." But driving this morning I'm hearing "nobody wan die but dey wan go heaven". Chai!



Not surprised @2babaofficial chickened out...not his terrain. Just little pressure & some "talk to him" settlement does it for celebrities.



The symbolic thing I like about @2babaofficial chickening-out is that people will now learn to appreciate what activists do...no just mouth!



-Segun O'Law. 52 Likes 4 Shares

by now i hope the afonjas will start to speak and accept in the OPEN that IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the finest black people that ever walked this surface; IPOB you will find this; hm



Every day we come to nl they wouldnt let us hear a word; some of these yeye mofos are screaming on top of their voice on revolution.



i don set naw; see dem na dem taking back door to run away; none of them wana die for their lovly Gwntry called Nigeria. hahha see dem



We will continue to say as it is!



ndi ara 45 Likes 4 Shares

Na God go Bless Fela wherever him dey now

Fela were be ajebo during Military regime no fear to talk true to those in power even at a risk to his life

Tubaba you are nothing but a coward 28 Likes 1 Share





IPOB123london:



by now i hope the afonjas will start to speak and accept in the OPEN that IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the finest black people that ever walked this surface; IPOB you will find this; hm



Every day we come to nl they wouldnt let us hear a word; some of these yeye mofos are screaming on top of their voice on revolution.



i don set naw; see dem na dem taking back door to run away; none of them wana die for their lovly Gwntry called Nigeria. hahha see dem



We will continue to say as it is!



ndi ara YOU MEAN IPOB THAT HAVE BEEN HIDING BEHIND THE AFONJA GOVERNOR OF EKITI? 42 Likes 2 Shares

The march must go on.



2baba missed the opportunity to etch his name in heroic gold and lay a solid foundation for a future outside music (possibly politics if he so desired) but he bungled it out of fear.



Anyway he played his part but Nigerians needs to hold their destiny in their hand than wait on two-faced individuals and politicians. 11 Likes





FROM FELA TO JAGABAN THE MAN THAT SINGLE HANDEDLY REMOVED A SITTING PRESIDENT



hungryboy:

Na God go Bless Fela wherever him dey now

Fela were be ajebo during Military regime no fear to talk true to those in power even at a risk to his life

Tubaba you are nothing but a coward





AFONJA ARE BRAVE WARRIORS;FROM FELA TO JAGABAN THE MAN THAT SINGLE HANDEDLY REMOVED A SITTING PRESIDENT 32 Likes 2 Shares

... Too may factors were wrong in my opinion...



He just made a mess of the anger we feel about the rudderless movement of the nation!! He should know people are angry and he should not have allowed himself be used in a proxy fight!! {75% of APC were disgruntled PDP members)



He was approached to lead the protest, He allowed Atiku settle his hospital bills, accepted Nyame/ Akume's largesse, Akpabio sponsored delegation to his Dubai wedding...



... Too may factors were wrong in my opinion...He just made a mess of the anger we feel about the rudderless movement of the nation!! He should know people are angry and he should not have allowed himself be used in a proxy fight!! {75% of APC were disgruntled PDP members)He was approached to lead the protest, He allowed Atiku settle his hospital bills, accepted Nyame/ Akume's largesse, Akpabio sponsored delegation to his Dubai wedding...No, he is no ACTIVIST!!!

ionsman:

this is the kinda reaction tuface will get from Nigerians if he dares organize a Show this year...

You see, this is the umpteenth time in just three days that the enemies of this country would be put to shame over their illinformed assumptions and suppositions.



These e-minions just sit behind their superranuated devices and type away crap as though their lives depend on the crappy lies they spread online.



Time and time again, their idiocy get the best of them yet, like the tecalcitrant nitwits they are, they just wont give up their shameful attitude. 8 Likes 2 Shares

m just thinking aloud.......

During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day, Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken. Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the feathers of the live chicken off one by one.



The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores. It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until the chicken was completely Unclad.



After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and started to throw it at the poor & helpless creature.



The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed him and sat feeding from his feet.



Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".



"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up, starve them and then leave them".



"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping you".



"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that, you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first place."



Breath taking, isn't it ?



Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy defending on social media.



Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is. They are the same people who are responsible for their predicament.



#Could this be the Nigerian citizens situation presently?# In ma noble Opinion, i think it is.

Copied.

I lost the respect I have for 2baba 3 Likes

madridguy(m): 10:12am

YOU MEAN IPOB THAT HAVE BEEN HIDING BEHIND THE AFONJA GOVERNOR OF EKITI? grin grin grin

im afraid even if aboki is transferred to the moon



aboki na aboki



what funny aboki nawo ha im afraid even if aboki is transferred to the moonaboki na abokiwhat funny aboki nawo ha 2 Likes

It is for d greater good





ozoebuka1:

this is the kinda reaction tuface will get from Nigerians if he dares organize a Show this year... You don kill me here with laughter. 3 Likes 1 Share

if u are in the same shoes u might do the same



if he goes on to protest



the boko harem north will disown him



and they will make life hell for him



he knows that



it just that average afonja is a liar and a pretender to the core



so there u go



we are IPOB; we remain fearless before our enemies



be ware



picture the difference that even father mbaka can never be



thats right 2 Likes

modath:









This is a lame attempt at PR management!! Gosh!! Twould have been better to allow the weak "Government threatened him" spin continue to gain traction than this crap of an excuse!!!!



His mum was angry? Really? Then he should hand over what is is left of the balls Annie has in her handbag to his mum then!!!!



Rest in peace, Late Olufunmilayo Ransome Kuti (Late Fela Anikulapo's mum)!!





P.S... I'm not disappointed in 2face cos I never placed him on any activist pedestal... He is peaceful & humble but he isn't feral!! I enjoy his music & that won't change.... I go still dey halla ohi e... Your second paragraph tho..



Your second paragraph tho..Just too wuket for a lady.





IPOB123london:





im afraid even if aboki is transferred to the moon



aboki na aboki



what funny aboki nawo ha Good you know Aboki are not coward. 4 Likes 1 Share

Beranco:

m just thinking aloud.......

During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day, Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken. Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the feathers of the live chicken off one by one.



The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores. It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until the chicken was completely Unclad.



After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and started to throw it at the poor & helpless creature.



The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed him and sat feeding from his feet.



Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".



"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up, starve them and then leave them".



"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping you".



"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that, you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first place."



Breath taking, isn't it ?



Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy defending on social media.



Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is. They are the same people who are responsible for their predicament.



#Could this be the Nigerian citizens situation presently?# In ma noble Opinion, i think it is.

God bless you.

TheFreeOne:

The march must go on.



2baba missed the opportunity to etch his name in heroic gold and lay a solid foundation for a future outside music (possibly politics if he so desired) but he bungled it out of fear.



Anyway he played his part but Nigerians needs to hold their destiny in their hand than wait on two-faced individuals and politicians. Bless. He hasn't the balls.u cant give what's not there.

Bless. He hasn't the balls.u cant give what's not there.Nigerians present situation is more than 2face.

omenkaLives:

Your second paragraph tho..



Just too wuket for a lady.















Somewhere in WARRI

The protest will still go on!!!





It's not about 2chain abi 2yansh, it's already a movement. Enough is enough. 1 Like

modath:





Some people just cant stomach the fact i came back. More tears into their overflowing buckets.



Only God knows the way i plan on ignoring them this time. I've decided to date the report button. Some people just cant stomach the fact i came back. More tears into their overflowing buckets.Only God knows the way i plan on ignoring them this time. I've decided to date the report button. 2 Likes