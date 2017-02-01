Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) (12752 Views)

An armed robber last night attacked a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Benue state at Joy hostels along South Core demanding for his mobile phone and laptop



Upon refusal of the student to hand over the requested gadgets, he shot at the student knee but he dogged and they started dragging for the gun which waked other students, he was overpowered and caught.



He was today discovered burnt to ashes along the roadside in the school campus.



Lasgidi Online could not not confirm at the time of filing this report if the alleged robber was a student of the institution.









Beat to pulp then hand over to the police.

That one dey No to jungle justice
Beat to pulp then hand over to the police.
That one dey

THE GUY'S NOT A STUDENT FELLAS, HE CAME INTO THE SCHOOL YESTERDAY EVENING FOR USUAL BUSINESS, LIKE THEY USUALLY DO.



I HEARD THE WHOLE THING AS I WAS CHILLING IN A LODGE CLOSE BY.... REALLY CLOSE THAT I COULD SEE THE WHOLE EVENT FROM THE WINDOW.



HE WAS TO BE HANDED OVER TO THE SCHOOL SECURITY AFTER MUCH BEATINGS, BUT WHEN HE WAS ASKED IF HE WAS A STUDENT BY THE MOB, HE REPLIED "NO...... KAI, I DON FURK UP"



THAT WAS WHEN THE TEAM OF HUMAN ROASTERS CONCLUDED ON SETTING HIM ABLAZE....





AND HE WASN'T KILLED BY THE STUDENTS, THE VILLAGERS FROM THE COMMUNITY WHERE THE SCHOOL IS SITUATED DID. ALL THE STUDENTS RAN AWAY FROM THE SCENE WHEN ALL WAS UNFOLDING, BLOGGERS ALWAYS GET EVERYTHING WRONG!

I wish the bloody criminal a rough and terrible ride to the great beyond.

for this hard times u want kpalabo the guy fone nd lapii?bt the guy na xy o... to get that kind liver.

advantages of american movie it builds ur instint.

Madness

Stupidity strikes again!



It is high time jungle justice is criminalised.

I don't think anyone has not stolen from childhood to adulthood, if jungle justice is the answer no one will be left out. This set of people carrying out jungle justice need serious reorientation and it's just sad people see it as a norm even kids these days seem indifferent to seeing someone burnt to death and it's just sad.

But a more hardened thief that just returned from jail and Igwe arranged a community welcome and his umunna are jumping up and down

That should be Ibori!

Kai what will he tel his creator

died because of phone and laptop

He is a f00lish man.

Nawa o. Roasted human.

Surely a cultist...

He Deserves His Life



A petty thief is caught and set ablaze but a looter politician stole our future and we cheered them up.







U people should kontinu Mtchew
A petty thief is caught and set ablaze but a looter politician stole our future and we cheered them up.
U people should kontinu

this is really bad, we say no to jungle justice assuming he successfully kill the student with his shot and excape with the stolen items what would have been your comments and you later now found out the student was ur brother

Say no to Jungle Justice

and James ibori is celebrated instead

Please burn this one too.. His a criminal

this is really bad, we say no to jungle justice

Then don't commit in dy jungle

As far as crime is not good, so also jungle justice be eradicated.