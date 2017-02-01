₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 11:10am
An armed robber last night attacked a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Benue state at Joy hostels along South Core demanding for his mobile phone and laptop
Upon refusal of the student to hand over the requested gadgets, he shot at the student knee but he dogged and they started dragging for the gun which waked other students, he was overpowered and caught.
He was today discovered burnt to ashes along the roadside in the school campus.
Lasgidi Online could not not confirm at the time of filing this report if the alleged robber was a student of the institution.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 11:11am
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by xstry: 11:12am
Holy cow
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by cummando(m): 11:16am
No to jungle justice
Beat to pulp then hand over to the police.
That one dey
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 11:18am
THE GUY'S NOT A STUDENT FELLAS, HE CAME INTO THE SCHOOL YESTERDAY EVENING FOR USUAL BUSINESS, LIKE THEY USUALLY DO.
I HEARD THE WHOLE THING AS I WAS CHILLING IN A LODGE CLOSE BY.... REALLY CLOSE THAT I COULD SEE THE WHOLE EVENT FROM THE WINDOW.
HE WAS TO BE HANDED OVER TO THE SCHOOL SECURITY AFTER MUCH BEATINGS, BUT WHEN HE WAS ASKED IF HE WAS A STUDENT BY THE MOB, HE REPLIED "NO...... KAI, I DON FURK UP"
THAT WAS WHEN THE TEAM OF HUMAN ROASTERS CONCLUDED ON SETTING HIM ABLAZE....
AND HE WASN'T KILLED BY THE STUDENTS, THE VILLAGERS FROM THE COMMUNITY WHERE THE SCHOOL IS SITUATED DID. ALL THE STUDENTS RAN AWAY FROM THE SCENE WHEN ALL WAS UNFOLDING, BLOGGERS ALWAYS GET EVERYTHING WRONG!
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Jayson1: 11:18am
"Hell on Earth"
I wish the bloody criminal a rough and terrible ride to the great beyond.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by newyorks(m): 11:19am
for this hard times u want kpalabo the guy fone nd lapii?bt the guy na xy o... to get that kind liver.
advantages of american movie it builds ur instint.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by hahn(m): 11:19am
CAPSLOCKED:
Nigu
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 12:08pm
Madness
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:09pm
Stupidity strikes again!
It is high time jungle justice is criminalised.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Richie0974: 2:09pm
I don't think anyone has not stolen from childhood to adulthood, if jungle justice is the answer no one will be left out. This set of people carrying out jungle justice need serious reorientation and it's just sad people see it as a norm even kids these days seem indifferent to seeing someone burnt to death and it's just sad.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by flyca: 2:10pm
But a more hardened thief that just returned from jail and Igwe arranged a community welcome and his umunna are jumping up and down
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:10pm
That should be Ibori!
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:10pm
Kai what will he tel his creator
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 2:10pm
died because of phone and laptop
He is a f00lish man.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by harriet412(f): 2:11pm
Nawa o. Roasted human.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:11pm
Surely a cultist...
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by MrAwePresident: 2:11pm
wow
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by airminem(f): 2:12pm
He Deserves His Life
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Trecixnine(m): 2:12pm
This is scary!
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 2:13pm
Mtchew
A petty thief is caught and set ablaze but a looter politician stole our future and we cheered them up.
U people should kontinu
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by nsonagha: 2:13pm
it is a pity chai
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:14pm
LasgidiOnline:assuming he successfully kill the student with his shot and excape with the stolen items what would have been your comments and you later now found out the student was ur brother
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 2:14pm
Say no to Jungle Justice
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:14pm
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by powerfulsettingz: 2:16pm
and James ibori is celebrated instead
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by dukeokafor: 2:16pm
wawu!!
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:16pm
Please burn this one too.. His a criminal
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by adik3rd(m): 2:17pm
LasgidiOnline:
Then don't commit in dy jungle
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Dareomo(m): 2:18pm
As far as crime is not good, so also jungle justice be eradicated.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by favourmic(m): 2:19pm
Rip theif
Lala next please
