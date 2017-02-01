₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,481 members, 3,347,915 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 04:25 PM

Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) (12752 Views)

Man Says Thief Burnt In Lagos "Deserves To Die" / Phone Thief Burnt To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) / Motorcycle Thief Caught In Makurdi (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 11:10am

An armed robber last night attacked a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Benue state at Joy hostels along South Core demanding for his mobile phone and laptop

Upon refusal of the student to hand over the requested gadgets, he shot at the student knee but he dogged and they started dragging for the gun which waked other students, he was overpowered and caught.

He was today discovered burnt to ashes along the roadside in the school campus.

Lasgidi Online could not not confirm at the time of filing this report if the alleged robber was a student of the institution.




http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/an-alleged-thief-burnt-to-death-in.html

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 11:11am
See more shocking photos here : http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/an-alleged-thief-burnt-to-death-in.html

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by xstry: 11:12am
Holy cow shocked
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by cummando(m): 11:16am
No to jungle justice








Beat to pulp then hand over to the police.
That one dey grin

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 11:18am
THE GUY'S NOT A STUDENT FELLAS, HE CAME INTO THE SCHOOL YESTERDAY EVENING FOR USUAL BUSINESS, LIKE THEY USUALLY DO.

I HEARD THE WHOLE THING AS I WAS CHILLING IN A LODGE CLOSE BY.... REALLY CLOSE THAT I COULD SEE THE WHOLE EVENT FROM THE WINDOW.

HE WAS TO BE HANDED OVER TO THE SCHOOL SECURITY AFTER MUCH BEATINGS, BUT WHEN HE WAS ASKED IF HE WAS A STUDENT BY THE MOB, HE REPLIED "NO...... KAI, I DON FURK UP"

THAT WAS WHEN THE TEAM OF HUMAN ROASTERS CONCLUDED ON SETTING HIM ABLAZE....


AND HE WASN'T KILLED BY THE STUDENTS, THE VILLAGERS FROM THE COMMUNITY WHERE THE SCHOOL IS SITUATED DID. ALL THE STUDENTS RAN AWAY FROM THE SCENE WHEN ALL WAS UNFOLDING, BLOGGERS ALWAYS GET EVERYTHING WRONG!

21 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Jayson1: 11:18am
"Hell on Earth"



I wish the bloody criminal a rough and terrible ride to the great beyond.

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by newyorks(m): 11:19am
for this hard times u want kpalabo the guy fone nd lapii?bt the guy na xy o... to get that kind liver.
advantages of american movie it builds ur instint.

6 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by hahn(m): 11:19am
CAPSLOCKED:
Hahn..

Nigu

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 12:08pm
Madness

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:09pm
Stupidity strikes again!

It is high time jungle justice is criminalised.

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Richie0974: 2:09pm
I don't think anyone has not stolen from childhood to adulthood, if jungle justice is the answer no one will be left out. This set of people carrying out jungle justice need serious reorientation and it's just sad people see it as a norm even kids these days seem indifferent to seeing someone burnt to death and it's just sad.

2 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by flyca: 2:10pm
But a more hardened thief that just returned from jail and Igwe arranged a community welcome and his umunna are jumping up and down angry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:10pm
That should be Ibori! angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:10pm
Kai what will he tel his creator
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 2:10pm
died because of phone and laptop
He is a f00lish man.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by harriet412(f): 2:11pm
Nawa o. Roasted human.

1 Like

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:11pm
Surely a cultist... cry
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by MrAwePresident: 2:11pm
wow
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by airminem(f): 2:12pm
He Deserves His Life
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Trecixnine(m): 2:12pm
[quote author=LasgidiOnline post=53434464]
An armed robber last night attacked a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Benue state at Joy hostels along South Core demanding for his mobile phone and laptop

Upon refusal of the student to hand over the requested gadgets, he shot at the student knee but he dogged and they started dragging for the gun which waked other students, he was overpowered and caught.

He was today discovered burnt to ashes along the roadside in the school campus.

Lasgidi Online could not not confirm at the time of filing this report if the alleged robber was a student of the institution.




http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/an-alleged-thief-burnt-to-death-in.html

This is scary!
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 2:13pm
Mtchew



A petty thief is caught and set ablaze but a looter politician stole our future and we cheered them up.



U people should kontinuundecided

2 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by nsonagha: 2:13pm
it is a pity chai
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:14pm
LasgidiOnline:
this is really bad, we say no to jungle justice
assuming he successfully kill the student with his shot and excape with the stolen items what would have been your comments and you later now found out the student was ur brother

4 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 2:14pm
Say no to Jungle Justice
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:14pm
sad sad sad
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by powerfulsettingz: 2:16pm
and James ibori is celebrated instead

2 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by dukeokafor: 2:16pm
wawu!! cry cry cry cry shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:16pm
Please burn this one too.. His a criminal

2 Likes

Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by adik3rd(m): 2:17pm
LasgidiOnline:
this is really bad, we say no to jungle justice

Then don't commit in dy jungle
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by Dareomo(m): 2:18pm
As far as crime is not good, so also jungle justice be eradicated.
Re: Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos) by favourmic(m): 2:19pm
Rip theif


Lala next please

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Mastermind Of Abakaliki Jail Break, Awaiting Trial Since 2007- Prisons Boss / Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) / US Mother & Daughter Accused Of Nigerian Internet Dating Scam

Viewing this topic: kolidave, ireneblush(f), nelch05(m), MrEgghead(m), priceless20(f), Dechuks(m), HenryWilliams(m), princessbecky(f), patrotic9gerian, imarrpopson, Carshopper(m), Hernyolar(f), sultanO, fatdon2(m), shehuolayinka(m), prevail23(m), Beebase, Hyfer(m), Fraih(f), ehioba, kunlesufyan(m), Sunbellar, Aigbofa and 59 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.