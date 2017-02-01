Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) (12098 Views)

Read what he shared below, quoting Bible verses



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQFvNt0l9Bc/?taken-by=daddyfreeze















Source: Daddy Freeze is not done criticizing rich, famous and celebrity pastors in his recent post on IG. The Cool FM OAP shared a photo an article by Daily Trust, about lifestyles of rich and famous Nigerian pastors.Read what he shared below, quoting Bible versesSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/daddy-freeze-blasts-rich-and-famous.html 3 Likes 1 Share

well said 25 Likes 1 Share

This one madness is weekly. 12 Likes 1 Share

this Man sef, if only what he said will make the pastors change 2 Likes 1 Share

he is not lying 39 Likes 2 Shares

This man should live pastors alone. hian 4 Likes 1 Share

when this boy go wise eh? does he expect them to be trekking or why isn't he trekking? The world is revolving and God is not a wicked God. If you work well for him he'd do remarkable things in your life. most of those things they own, they didn't buy them with their money. Those horses are like rolls Royce now. 8 Likes

Nixiepie:

This man should live pastors alone. hian

Lol. It's obvious he doesn't like d way Nigerian pastors does thing's Lol. It's obvious he doesn't like d way Nigerian pastors does thing's 11 Likes 1 Share

princeakins:





Lol. It's obvious he doesn't like d way Nigerian pastors does thing's he isn't any better so he should STFU he isn't any better so he should STFU 5 Likes 1 Share

I haven't see the different BTW this man and aunty Kemi ..

Both of the no dey mind thier biz 1 Like

Continue blasting them. They are all criminals in suit. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Watch how brainwashed religious puppets come and attack him. All he said is the truth though. 39 Likes 5 Shares

pls can someone tell this freeze to pls freeze his brain

He has no right in this context 1 Like

freeze leave the pastors for now and lead the protest tomorrow. we need action tomorrow not tweets and instagram posts 2 Likes

I love this man, no homõ.



Always on point. 7 Likes

I stopped listening to this guy on praise jamz every Sunday when i discovered he's an accuser of the brethren on earth. who are you to condemn or judge them?

Keep telling them o! I call these types religious Zombies 4 Likes

Majority of these pastors and their blind followers will end up in Hell... It is common knowledge.



As regards perpetual sinners and unbelievers, they don't have any hope whatsoever. 1 Like

Considering the way freeze talks, one would think he should be the one to lead a protest against churches. 1 Like

Lol at daddy freeze, the good thing about his campaign is that federal government would be smiling at him, 1 Like

princeakins:





Lol. It's obvious he doesn't like d way Nigerian pastors does thing's I dont think anyone does. I dont think anyone does. 4 Likes

na so

Acidosis:

Majority of these pastors will end up in Hell... It is common knowledge. which hell? the one their mumu followers already live in. which hell? the one their mumu followers already live in. 1 Like

He said the truth with facts to back it up in the bible. I always tell people stop giving 10% of your monthly hard earned money to these entrepreneurs. They are not levites, neither are they kohens. 9 Likes

Nigerians! We really need to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery.

Giving con men ur salary wen ur neighbor or his kids hasn't eaten for days is Sťupidity! 19 Likes 2 Shares

Obi is still a boy>>>Unfreezen

Typical afonja man

wath is my own business.