|Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by noetic5: 11:17am
Daddy Freeze is not done criticizing rich, famous and celebrity pastors in his recent post on IG. The Cool FM OAP shared a photo an article by Daily Trust, about lifestyles of rich and famous Nigerian pastors.
Read what he shared below, quoting Bible verses
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQFvNt0l9Bc/?taken-by=daddyfreeze
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/daddy-freeze-blasts-rich-and-famous.html
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by noetic5: 11:17am
well said
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by DrChukzy(m): 11:25am
This one madness is weekly.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by oladipo322(m): 11:33am
this Man sef, if only what he said will make the pastors change
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by brandonobi(m): 11:39am
he is not lying
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Nixiepie(f): 11:46am
This man should live pastors alone. hian
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by holarindey(m): 11:48am
when this boy go wise eh? does he expect them to be trekking or why isn't he trekking? The world is revolving and God is not a wicked God. If you work well for him he'd do remarkable things in your life. most of those things they own, they didn't buy them with their money. Those horses are like rolls Royce now.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by princeakins(m): 11:50am
Nixiepie:
Lol. It's obvious he doesn't like d way Nigerian pastors does thing's
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Nixiepie(f): 12:04pm
princeakins:he isn't any better so he should STFU
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by obembet(m): 2:16pm
I haven't see the different BTW this man and aunty Kemi ..
Both of the no dey mind thier biz
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by apcmustwin: 2:17pm
Continue blasting them. They are all criminals in suit.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by FrankNetter: 2:17pm
Watch how brainwashed religious puppets come and attack him. All he said is the truth though.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by powerfulsettingz: 2:17pm
pls can someone tell this freeze to pls freeze his brain
He has no right in this context
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by adonbilivit: 2:18pm
freeze leave the pastors for now and lead the protest tomorrow. we need action tomorrow not tweets and instagram posts
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by omenkaLives: 2:18pm
I love this man, no homõ.
Always on point.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Oketoks(m): 2:18pm
I stopped listening to this guy on praise jamz every Sunday when i discovered he's an accuser of the brethren on earth. who are you to condemn or judge them?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by jiinxed: 2:18pm
Keep telling them o! I call these types religious Zombies
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Acidosis(m): 2:18pm
Majority of these pastors and their blind followers will end up in Hell... It is common knowledge.
As regards perpetual sinners and unbelievers, they don't have any hope whatsoever.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by SEOManiac: 2:18pm
Considering the way freeze talks, one would think he should be the one to lead a protest against churches.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Abudu2000(m): 2:18pm
Lol at daddy freeze, the good thing about his campaign is that federal government would be smiling at him,
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by omenkaLives: 2:19pm
princeakins:I dont think anyone does.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by nsonagha: 2:19pm
na so
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by sonofluc1fer: 2:19pm
Acidosis:which hell? the one their mumu followers already live in.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by slurryeye: 2:20pm
He said the truth with facts to back it up in the bible. I always tell people stop giving 10% of your monthly hard earned money to these entrepreneurs. They are not levites, neither are they kohens.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by mccoy47(m): 2:20pm
Nigerians! We really need to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery.
Giving con men ur salary wen ur neighbor or his kids hasn't eaten for days is Sťupidity!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by landinfo: 2:20pm
Obi is still a boy>>>Unfreezen
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by klanny(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Ilovewetpussy(m): 2:20pm
Typical afonja man
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Sisqoman(m): 2:21pm
wath is my own business.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) by Boss13: 2:22pm
Daddy freeze service to Nigeria community - enlighten them about the vices of pastors.
Pastors sleeping with members
Pastors taking their money
Pastors not contributing to the community
Pastors advising members to pray out their problems but refuse to give them money
Pastors taking drugs for illness but advising members not to do likewise
Pastors recruiting security and purchasing bullet proof cars but advising members that Jesus is their security
Pastors renting and performing staged miracles
Pastors neglecting salvation verses and hammering on prosperity verses
Pastors establishing business ventures with members money but members don't see any account
Pastors luring politicians to their church for massive offerings
Pastors are just pure undiluted EVIL
