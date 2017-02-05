₦airaland Forum

Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:19am
Popular televangelist and former Presidential Candidate, Pastor Chris Okotie was caught on camera driving himself to church along the ever busy Kudirat Abiola Rd, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos State.

Chris who is the Senior pastor of 'The Household of God Church' was driving in his white Rolls Royce Phantom said to be worth over N80m while his police escorts rode in front and behind him.

I guess he doesn't need a driver since the car is worth that much...


Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by brandonobi(m): 11:33am
in a freaking rolls Royce!!!

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by veekid(m): 11:35am
This is news?

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 11:35am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by evansjeff: 11:35am
Wait! na me for drive am? Warris dis? ayam not understanding undecided

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by ta4ba3(m): 11:36am
Mods check other thread they are interesting topics and fp materials dere... Nigerians are in hard times a failed politician and selfish man that don't wanna share his comfort with a supposed driver is not worth fp

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by hoover420: 11:36am
celebrity pastor abi Yahoo yahoo pastor sad

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Engrobiorah(m): 11:36am
Someone driving himself is now news angry angry angry

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by columbus007(m): 11:36am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:36am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by holluwai(m): 11:37am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by GogetterMD(m): 11:37am
Pastorpreneur

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Mrtolotolo: 11:37am
Police escort

Hmmmm!

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by CR77(f): 11:37am
Good news

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Divay22(f): 11:37am
Happy Sunday you all
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by cold(m): 11:37am
Den of thieves, that's what these churches are.

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by shevchenko(m): 11:37am
Everyone in USA canada and UK Australia Switzerland drives their car themselves.
.is it news

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by mrmaze(m): 11:38am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by NetBizguy: 11:38am
See news, him no fit drive himself before?
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Gten(m): 11:38am
Security escort, he would go to church and tell his members not to fear because angels would take charge of them. Live the faith pastor.

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by diamondstar90(f): 11:38am
Please if you have nothing reasonable to type, please go and sleep instead of wasting your data
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by sleeknick(m): 11:38am
And this is news o angry
I just weak.. embarassed

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by jegz25(m): 11:38am
this is me right now...

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by obidaddy: 11:38am
This one still be pastor? Who are his congregants, they need thier head examined.

I think that hilux truck behind him are his security fellas.
His God can't protect him?

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by CR77(f): 11:38am
Good question
Good question
shevchenko:
Everyone in USA canada and UK Australia Switzerland drives their car themselves.
.is it news
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Trails: 11:39am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by evansjeff: 11:39am
see una life? Kuntinu

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by mhigs: 11:39am
Jesus Christ himself trekked distance... So what's the fuss about a pastor driving himself

Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by lirusehn: 11:39am
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by jbkomo(m): 11:39am
Shameful to call a man of God celebrity.
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by PrinzEleju: 11:40am
Celebrity pastor? Xtianity don suffer.What do these pastors preach,what they can not practice ba? Na wa o,God is watching sha
Re: Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (see Photos) by Richie0974: 11:40am
celebrity pastor what a tag.

