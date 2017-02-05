Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) (22317 Views)

The former Delta State Governor arrived his country home Oghara, in Ethiope West LGA of the state to a rousing welcome from hundreds of well wishers, family members and political associates



Warri billionaire, Chief Ayiri Emami welcomed James Onanefe Ibori yesterday after being deported to Nigeria on completion of his jail term in the UK. The former Delta State Governor arrived his country home Oghara, in Ethiope West LGA of the state to a rousing welcome from hundreds of well wishers, family members and political associates

Ayiri na my guy 3 Likes

Nice one 2 Likes

Thief welcomes anoda thief.....naija I hail!!! 55 Likes 6 Shares

Useless people, useless country 35 Likes 2 Shares

Can we just legalize corruption so some honest people don't lose out in this country thinking there is hope 92 Likes 12 Shares

He will be like "my broda welcome, that was fun: now let's go do it again."......... this country died long b4 it was created. I just wonder while it's taking to long to announce the obituary. 17 Likes 1 Share

Great men and an example for the youths of this country 2 Likes 1 Share

no dat daddy x back kindly submit all his money back to him 2 Likes

Shame.



Two big crooks about to join forces to steal some more. 11 Likes 2 Shares







Why am I not surprised?





A militants welcomes a thief





Naija matter OloriburukuWhy am I not surprised?A militants welcomes a thiefNaija matter 8 Likes 1 Share

Pesin wey dem suppose lynched and pour petrol for him body and light ham up make him burn daanuu.... anyways birds of same feather flocks together 3 Likes 1 Share

What really is all this celebration of James Ibori about?. Celebrating corruption or what?.

I just don't seem to get it no matter how I tried. 3 Likes 1 Share

bad. I weep for my country 4 Likes 2 Shares

Atleast ayiri has every reason to be grateful to the thief ibori.

He is a BILLIONAIRE!!!

Bad roads don't affect him, poor educational standards won't affect his kids, his medical needs are catered for overseas, he power generation is 24/7.. infact where do I stop





My grievance is with the stùpid poor ppl dat celebrate ibori both in Delta and online! 23 Likes 3 Shares



Hmm Who can know the heart of man?Hmm

And there was a thread below where a thief was burnt alive 15 Likes 1 Share

"One Nigeria" as they usually say.

Now let's celebrate him like he is our hero. It is just a pathetic state we have found ourselves in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. The white folks that brought western civilization and democracy to us did us a great disservice. We just don't know the heck we are doing. 2 Likes 1 Share





babyfaceafrica:

Thief welcomes anoda thief.....naija I hail!!! This is not the only thief in Nigeria. We have a lot of them still serving in government. I understand this man was too good to his people. That is why they are celebrating him. If one can be in jail and install a governor. He should be a super man. 5 Likes

SaulRazor:

Can we just legalize corruption so some honest people don't lose out in this country thinking there is hope my brother, it is over. Criminals have tooked over the land my brother, it is over. Criminals have tooked over the land

Thieves

and some people will still come here and start hailing ibori the thief... where ayiri get him money if not from illegal favours from people like ibori. thieves.... I weep for my dear country

Ayiri the APC friend of Thiefnuubu the drug lord of yorubbas. 2 Likes





It seems Ibori is still sharing money to people welcoming him and I shouldn't be left out



Ibori has a tweeter account already, created today and he greeted Nigerians



See I weak for this country Even DG of DSS welcomed him too.. .It seems Ibori is still sharing money to people welcoming him and I shouldn't be left outIbori has a tweeter account already, created today and he greeted NigeriansSee I weak for this country 1 Like

Mouthgag:

Oloriburuku





Why am I not surprised?





A militants welcomes a thief





Naija matter [/b]You are celebrating your own thief[b],Tunubi. Buhari and the north are celebrating their own thief Abacha,Ibb,etc,[/b]Buhari said that Abacha did not steal any money,so they will also say Ibori did not steal[b].

Allow them to celebrate their own thief in peace as it is done in the other part of the country. ,Tunubi. Buhari and the north are celebrating their own thief Abacha,Ibb,etc,Allow them to celebrate their own thief in peace as it is done in the other part of the country. 7 Likes

His master is back

shameless people.

U have no idea the mad love we've gat for dis man. 2 Likes