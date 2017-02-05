₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by lordkit2: 11:39am
Warri billionaire, Chief Ayiri Emami welcomed James Onanefe Ibori yesterday after being deported to Nigeria on completion of his jail term in the UK.
The former Delta State Governor arrived his country home Oghara, in Ethiope West LGA of the state to a rousing welcome from hundreds of well wishers, family members and political associates
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by Day11(m): 11:41am
Ayiri na my guy
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by vicky3(m): 11:42am
Nice one
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:00pm
Thief welcomes anoda thief.....naija I hail!!!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by darfay: 12:00pm
Useless people, useless country
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by SaulRazor: 12:11pm
Can we just legalize corruption so some honest people don't lose out in this country thinking there is hope
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by ConstitutedNiqa(m): 12:12pm
He will be like "my broda welcome, that was fun: now let's go do it again."......... this country died long b4 it was created. I just wonder while it's taking to long to announce the obituary.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:13pm
Great men and an example for the youths of this country
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by tizzdi: 2:07pm
no dat daddy x back kindly submit all his money back to him
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:14pm
Shame.
Two big crooks about to join forces to steal some more.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by Mouthgag: 2:28pm
Oloriburuku
Why am I not surprised?
A militants welcomes a thief
Naija matter
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 2:28pm
Pesin wey dem suppose lynched and pour petrol for him body and light ham up make him burn daanuu.... anyways birds of same feather flocks together
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:28pm
F
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 2:29pm
naso
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by thornapple(f): 2:29pm
What really is all this celebration of James Ibori about?. Celebrating corruption or what?.
I just don't seem to get it no matter how I tried.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by vickylincon(m): 2:29pm
bad. I weep for my country
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:29pm
Atleast ayiri has every reason to be grateful to the thief ibori.
He is a BILLIONAIRE!!!
Bad roads don't affect him, poor educational standards won't affect his kids, his medical needs are catered for overseas, he power generation is 24/7.. infact where do I stop
My grievance is with the stùpid poor ppl dat celebrate ibori both in Delta and online!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 2:29pm
Who can know the heart of man?
Hmm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by powerfulsettingz: 2:30pm
And there was a thread below where a thief was burnt alive
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by kennyjam: 2:30pm
"One Nigeria" as they usually say.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by slurryeye: 2:31pm
Now let's celebrate him like he is our hero. It is just a pathetic state we have found ourselves in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. The white folks that brought western civilization and democracy to us did us a great disservice. We just don't know the heck we are doing.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 2:31pm
This is not the only thief in Nigeria. We have a lot of them still serving in government. I understand this man was too good to his people. That is why they are celebrating him. If one can be in jail and install a governor. He should be a super man.
babyfaceafrica:
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 2:31pm
SaulRazor:my brother, it is over. Criminals have tooked over the land
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by tunde4eva: 2:32pm
Thieves
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:32pm
and some people will still come here and start hailing ibori the thief... where ayiri get him money if not from illegal favours from people like ibori. thieves.... I weep for my dear country
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by MonPro: 2:32pm
Ayiri the APC friend of Thiefnuubu the drug lord of yorubbas.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by nlsmd: 2:33pm
Even DG of DSS welcomed him too.. .
It seems Ibori is still sharing money to people welcoming him and I shouldn't be left out
Ibori has a tweeter account already, created today and he greeted Nigerians
See I weak for this country
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by Odingo1: 2:33pm
Mouthgag:[/b]You are celebrating your own thief[b],Tunubi. Buhari and the north are celebrating their own thief Abacha,Ibb,etc,[/b]Buhari said that Abacha did not steal any money,so they will also say Ibori did not steal[b].
Allow them to celebrate their own thief in peace as it is done in the other part of the country.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by SEOManiac: 2:34pm
His master is back
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by seangy4konji: 2:34pm
shameless people.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by OKorowanta: 2:36pm
U have no idea the mad love we've gat for dis man.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) by Suxes(m): 2:36pm
IYANGBALI:yes. they have tooked over.
