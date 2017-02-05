₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by NEHLIVE: 11:47am
Lol...Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has vex. The former Minister is not here for any troll at all. All these disrespectful people on social media...
https://mobile.twitter.com/obyezeks/status/827977966944649218?p=v
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by NEHLIVE: 11:47am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by DonCortino: 11:51am
Oby, na true he talk
80 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by ammyluv2002(f): 11:55am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by NOC1(m): 12:13pm
to those who don't know what's "anu ofia" it is bush meat.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by DonCortino: 12:34pm
NOC1:
Or simply 'animal'
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by omenkaLives: 12:54pm
"Did you said this during... " bla bla bla.
So typical of these people who call themselves GEJ supporters. Most of them are nothing but halfwitted illiterates with access to the internet.
I bet it was the poster's poor diction that irritated the woman more than what was actually said.
They abound even on this forum.
Serves the fool right.
40 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by petrov10: 1:07pm
omenkaLives:and you sir the resident prof of nairaland a cheap zoneB
132 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by madridguy(m): 1:12pm
Good reply.
1 Like
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by NeedGiftcards(m): 1:13pm
Lool .
1 Like
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by mars123(m): 2:09pm
Some people go follow GEJ go him grave when he yamutu.
5 Likes
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:13pm
My Igbo brothers want to follow a corrupt drunkard called Jonathan, to the grave!
Tufiakwa!
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by asuustrike2009: 2:33pm
NgeneUkwenu:GEJ is far better than PMB. The Igbo's were not foolish to support him
112 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by Funlordmaniac(m): 3:58pm
asuustrike2009:
Yes they may not have been foolish to support him but why are the Igbos always happy to support foolish candidates or foolish political decisions?
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by smark61: 4:58pm
Anus ofia
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by asuustrike2009: 5:37pm
Funlordmaniac:Good luck Jonathan was the only alternative and I thank God most persons are seeing the reality. Had being other persons were allowed ,we wouldn't be in this mess today. PMB came in through dirty men that's why they dictate most of his actions. The igbos although not all had a foresight of what we would experience today. Those other regions voted out of sentiment, religion, claiming to know too much e.t.c but now they're biting their fingers and are calling for unity. Don't worry the price of dollar to naira would hit N600 then we will understand better.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by massinola(m): 5:49pm
Na anu mpama
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by Abbeyme: 5:49pm
Shill pills available here
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by AbujaBoss: 5:50pm
And to the idiot who translated her words anu ofia is bushmeat? Huh?
Half education is truly dangerous
4 Likes
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by ednut1(m): 5:50pm
it is now crystal clear Nigeria is Beyond redemption, how i wish PMB made dis woman a minister.She for dey defends der cluelessness. Na to run comot this country sure pass
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by Orikinla1: 5:50pm
DonCortino:
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by Flexherbal(m): 5:50pm
Is baba still coming tomorrow ?
1 Like
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by mccoy47(m): 5:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:Who are your brothers?
Tah
37 Likes
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by quiverfull(m): 5:50pm
Epic and fantastic reply.
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by massinola(m): 5:51pm
omenkaLives:Just like your daura cow rearing Buhari who couldn't state the full meaning of his party's acronym nor could he explain what's meant by inclusive government.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by Lacomus(m): 5:51pm
Unam Ikot
3 Likes
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by powerfulsettingz: 5:51pm
hello Nairalanders
Pls am tunde by my name, am seriously in need of a job, am an ND holder in estate management, i stay in Ogun state abeokuta to be precise
Pls help a man to survive
2 Likes
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by Chiedu4Trump: 5:51pm
But Madam na you follow give Nigeria the greatest Anu-Ofia of all, Mr Vacation to Sick Leave.
MOD, anuofia is actually wild animal
15 Likes
|Re: "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll by luvinhubby(m): 5:52pm
Guys are not laughing at all.
2 Likes
