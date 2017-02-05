Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll (15424 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Nigerian Senate, Calls It Gathering Of "Beer Parlour Chat" / Oby Ezekwesili Blasts CBN Governor Emefiele For Fixing Exchange Rate / Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Follower On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://mobile.twitter.com/obyezeks/status/827977966944649218?p=v Lol...Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has vex. The former Minister is not here for any troll at all. All these disrespectful people on social media...

Lol 1 Like

Oby, na true he talk 80 Likes 3 Shares

Lol 1 Like

to those who don't know what's "anu ofia" it is bush meat. 4 Likes 1 Share

NOC1:

to those who don't know what's "anu ofia"

it is bush meat.

Or simply 'animal' Or simply 'animal' 14 Likes 1 Share

"Did you said this during... " bla bla bla.



So typical of these people who call themselves GEJ supporters. Most of them are nothing but halfwitted illiterates with access to the internet.



I bet it was the poster's poor diction that irritated the woman more than what was actually said.



They abound even on this forum.



Serves the fool right. 40 Likes 5 Shares

omenkaLives:

"Did you said this during... " bla bla bla.



So typical of these people who call themselves GEJ supporters. Most of them are nothing but halfwitted illiterates with access to the internet.



I bet it was the poster's poor diction that irritated the woman more than what was actually said.



They abound even on this forum.



Serves the fool right. and you sir the resident prof of nairaland a cheap zoneB and you sir the resident prof of nairaland a cheap zoneB 132 Likes 9 Shares

Good reply. 1 Like

Lool . 1 Like

Some people go follow GEJ go him grave when he yamutu. 5 Likes

My Igbo brothers want to follow a corrupt drunkard called Jonathan, to the grave!



Tufiakwa! 10 Likes 3 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

My Igbo brothers want to follow a corrupt drunkard called Jonathan, to the grave!



Tufiakwa! GEJ is far better than PMB. The Igbo's were not foolish to support him GEJ is far better than PMB. The Igbo's were not foolish to support him 112 Likes 15 Shares

asuustrike2009:



GEJ is far better than PMB. The Igbo's were not foolish to support him









Yes they may not have been foolish to support him but why are the Igbos always happy to support foolish candidates or foolish political decisions? Yes they may not have been foolish to support him but why are the Igbos always happy to support foolish candidates or foolish political decisions? 16 Likes 3 Shares

Anus ofia

Funlordmaniac:













Yes they may not have been foolish to support him but why are the Igbos always happy to support foolish candidates or foolish political decisions? Good luck Jonathan was the only alternative and I thank God most persons are seeing the reality. Had being other persons were allowed ,we wouldn't be in this mess today. PMB came in through dirty men that's why they dictate most of his actions. The igbos although not all had a foresight of what we would experience today. Those other regions voted out of sentiment, religion, claiming to know too much e.t.c but now they're biting their fingers and are calling for unity. Don't worry the price of dollar to naira would hit N600 then we will understand better. Good luck Jonathan was the only alternative and I thank God most persons are seeing the reality. Had being other persons were allowed ,we wouldn't be in this mess today. PMB came in through dirty men that's why they dictate most of his actions. The igbos although not all had a foresight of what we would experience today. Those other regions voted out of sentiment, religion, claiming to know too much e.t.c but now they're biting their fingers and are calling for unity. Don't worry the price of dollar to naira would hit N600 then we will understand better. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Na anu mpama

Shill pills available here

And to the idiot who translated her words anu ofia is bushmeat? Huh?

Half education is truly dangerous 4 Likes

it is now crystal clear Nigeria is Beyond redemption, how i wish PMB made dis woman a minister.She for dey defends der cluelessness. Na to run comot this country sure pass 2 Likes 1 Share

DonCortino:

Oby, na true he talk

Is baba still coming tomorrow ? 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

My Igbo brothers want to follow a corrupt drunkard called Jonathan, to the grave!



Tufiakwa! Who are your brothers?

Tah Who are your brothers?Tah 37 Likes

Epic and fantastic reply.

omenkaLives:

"Did you said this during... " bla bla bla.



So typical of these people who call themselves GEJ supporters. Most of them are nothing but halfwitted illiterates with access to the internet.



I bet it was the poster's poor diction that irritated the woman more than what was actually said.



They abound even on this forum.



Serves the fool right. Just like your daura cow rearing Buhari who couldn't state the full meaning of his party's acronym nor could he explain what's meant by inclusive government. Just like your daura cow rearing Buhari who couldn't state the full meaning of his party's acronym nor could he explain what's meant by inclusive government. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Unam Ikot 3 Likes

hello Nairalanders

Pls am tunde by my name, am seriously in need of a job, am an ND holder in estate management, i stay in Ogun state abeokuta to be precise



Pls help a man to survive 2 Likes





But Madam na you follow give Nigeria the greatest Anu-Ofia of all, Mr Vacation to Sick Leave.



MOD, anuofia is actually wild animal But Madam na you follow give Nigeria the greatest Anu-Ofia of all, Mr Vacation to Sick Leave.MOD, anuofia is actually 15 Likes