|2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by Nnamdisblog(m): 12:02pm
Following the cancellation of the planned National Protest initiated by Music Legend, 2face Idibia, Nigerians have been venting their anger on Twitter.
Political analyst, Omojuwa and Mr Stanley Nwabia took their frustration to another level.
Read below.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by madridguy(m): 12:03pm
Mr Stanley Nwabia must be a good boxer, see jabbing
Omojuwa How market?
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by NOC1(m): 12:07pm
Oku Di over. the boy get mouth he took omojuwa abi Wetin to cleaners. ask him to mind his business in future.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by cktheluckyman: 12:08pm
see finishing!!! Guys are not smiling
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by MakeADifference: 12:08pm
APC has got ... MADNESS.
And that Omojuwa is proud of himself with this? Oh no.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by SaulRazor: 12:09pm
Jesus see Jamming ..These Nigerians on Twitter are evil sha ...Omojuwa must be regretting engaging that character
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by Martino240(m): 12:09pm
"Having the "tenacity" to impregnate multiple women like fela does not mean your balls is as big as fela's
*Dies*
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:10pm
all APC supporters no get prick sarrki and madridguy on my watchlist
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by madridguy(m): 12:11pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:12pm
Stanley SAVAGE Nwabia
This is why I stay low-key on twitter. So many Savage
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ZombieKilla: 12:16pm
BUHARIISCURSED:Have u seen a zombie with a prick
Not to talk about balls
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:17pm
ZombieKilla:
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ZombieKilla: 12:19pm
wHyyyyyyyyyY:There is great joy in heaven each time a zombie is savagely annihilated
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by madridguy(m): 12:20pm
ZombieKilla:
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by WebSurfer(m): 12:23pm
This country is a very funny one
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:24pm
ZombieKilla:I agree with you on this. It gladdens my heart to see them mauled
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by darfay: 12:24pm
T
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ZombieKilla: 12:25pm
madridguy:I squash them like mosquitoes
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by MadeInTokyo: 12:26pm
Total brutality
The guy destroyed Omojuwa
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ta4ba3(m): 12:26pm
Epic
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by Danzakidakura(m): 12:30pm
this is what we call dokin karfe, duk wanda ka taka ya taku. ya Allahu ka tsine ma buhari albarka, yazama mushe.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by seunmsg(m): 12:30pm
Shame! And to think these are the youths that want to take over power from the old politicians. After throwing dirts at each other on social media, what next?
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by freeze001(f): 12:30pm
Now that was epic!!! 'Finish him...' and Stanley did!
Stanley ain't got no chill...me likey! I would like to see omojuwa's comeback, that is if he can 'get it up' though...lol
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by nlsmd: 12:31pm
Omojuwa right now be like.. .chai na me find trouble
Now that's Trailerjam for you
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by hucienda: 12:32pm
Mehnnnnn ... See upper cut!
Mr Stanley Nwabia.
Twale Baba!
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by freeze001(f): 12:32pm
seunmsg:
Hold it! Who sent omojuwa to go personal with Mr Stanley Nwabia? Was he the subject of Stanley's tweet?
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by vedaxcool(m): 12:56pm
Omojuwa should tell us ....
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by SUBWAY101: 12:58pm
Lmaoo. Killer punch.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by omenkaLives: 1:01pm
madridguy:
Omojuwa got served this time.
I still fvck with him though.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by omenkaLives: 1:03pm
freeze001:True. Omojuwa crossed the line. He should have known better.
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by careytommy7(m): 1:07pm
Nigerians.....regaining their chutzpah since bubu brought back recession.... again!
|Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by thuggCheetah(m): 1:08pm
omenkaLives:omenka my brother how far na
I mentioned u in d other thread but I did not hear from u
Plz leave all dis nonsense u are talking about here, come to dqt thread and wail with us
Don't forget to bring other Yoruba muslims along plz..we need to wail seriously
http://www.nairaland.com/3611536/north-ready-nigerias-breakup-prof
