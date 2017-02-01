₦airaland Forum

2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User

2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by Nnamdisblog(m): 12:02pm
Following the cancellation of the planned National Protest initiated by Music Legend, 2face Idibia, Nigerians have been venting their anger on Twitter.

Political analyst, Omojuwa and Mr Stanley Nwabia took their frustration to another level.

Read below.

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by madridguy(m): 12:03pm
Mr Stanley Nwabia must be a good boxer, see jabbing grin grin grin


Omojuwa How market? tongue

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by NOC1(m): 12:07pm
Oku Di over. the boy get mouth he took omojuwa abi Wetin to cleaners. ask him to mind his business in future.

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by cktheluckyman: 12:08pm
grin grin see finishing!!! Guys are not smiling

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by MakeADifference: 12:08pm
APC has got ... MADNESS.

And that Omojuwa is proud of himself with this? Oh no.

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by SaulRazor: 12:09pm
Jesus see Jamming ..These Nigerians on Twitter are evil sha ...Omojuwa must be regretting engaging that character

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by Martino240(m): 12:09pm
"Having the "tenacity" to impregnate multiple women like fela does not mean your balls is as big as fela's





*Dies*

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:10pm
all APC supporters no get prick grin sarrki and madridguy on my watchlist

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by madridguy(m): 12:11pm
grin grin grin

BUHARIISCURSED:
all APC supporters no get prick grin sarrki and madridguy on my watchlist

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:12pm
Stanley SAVAGE Nwabia cheesy cheesy




This is why I stay low-key on twitter. So many Savage

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ZombieKilla: 12:16pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
all APC supporters no get prick grin sarrki and madridguy on my watchlist
Have u seen a zombie with a prick
Not to talk about balls

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:17pm
ZombieKilla:

Have u seen a zombie with a prick
Not to talk about balls
grin grin grin

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ZombieKilla: 12:19pm
wHyyyyyyyyyY:
Stanley SAVAGE Nwabia cheesy cheesy




This is why I stay low-key on twitter. So many Savage
There is great joy in heaven each time a zombie is savagely annihilated

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by madridguy(m): 12:20pm


ZombieKilla:

Have u seen a zombie with a prick
Not to talk about balls
Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by WebSurfer(m): 12:23pm
This country is a very funny one

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:24pm
ZombieKilla:

There is great joy in heaven each time a zombie is savagely annihilated
I agree with you on this. It gladdens my heart to see them mauled cheesy

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by darfay: 12:24pm
T
Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ZombieKilla: 12:25pm
madridguy:


I squash them like mosquitoes cool

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by MadeInTokyo: 12:26pm
Total brutality


The guy destroyed Omojuwa

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by ta4ba3(m): 12:26pm
Epic

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by Danzakidakura(m): 12:30pm
this is what we call dokin karfe, duk wanda ka taka ya taku. ya Allahu ka tsine ma buhari albarka, yazama mushe.
Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by seunmsg(m): 12:30pm
Shame! And to think these are the youths that want to take over power from the old politicians. After throwing dirts at each other on social media, what next?

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by freeze001(f): 12:30pm
Now that was epic!!! grin cheesy 'Finish him...' and Stanley did!

Stanley ain't got no chill...me likey! I would like to see omojuwa's comeback, that is if he can 'get it up' though...lol

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by nlsmd: 12:31pm
Omojuwa right now be like.. .chai na me find trouble cry

Now that's Trailerjam for you grin

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by hucienda: 12:32pm
Mehnnnnn ... See upper cut! cheesy

Mr Stanley Nwabia.

Twale Baba! cool

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by freeze001(f): 12:32pm
seunmsg:
Shame! And to think these are the youths that want to take over power from the old politicians. After throwing dirts at each other on social media, what next?

Hold it! Who sent omojuwa to go personal with Mr Stanley Nwabia? Was he the subject of Stanley's tweet?

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by vedaxcool(m): 12:56pm
Omojuwa should tell us ....

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by SUBWAY101: 12:58pm
Lmaoo. Killer punch.

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by omenkaLives: 1:01pm
madridguy:
Mr Stanley Nwabia must be a good boxer, see jabbing grin grin grin


Omojuwa How market? tongue
cheesy

Omojuwa got served this time.

I still fvck with him though. cool

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by omenkaLives: 1:03pm
freeze001:


Hold it! Who sent omojuwa to go personal with Mr Stanley Nawbia? Was he the subject of Stanley's tweet?
True. Omojuwa crossed the line. He should have known better.

Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by careytommy7(m): 1:07pm
Nigerians.....regaining their chutzpah since bubu brought back recession.... again! grin grin grin
Re: 2face Cancelled Protest: Between Omojuwa And A Twitter User by thuggCheetah(m): 1:08pm
omenkaLives:
True. Omojuwa crossed the line. He should have known better.
omenka my brother how far na
I mentioned u in d other thread but I did not hear from u
Plz leave all dis nonsense u are talking about here, come to dqt thread and wail with us
Don't forget to bring other Yoruba muslims along plz..we need to wail seriously
http://www.nairaland.com/3611536/north-ready-nigerias-breakup-prof

