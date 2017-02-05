₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by rectitude(m): 2:06pm
Read his piece below...
The Struggle to overcome Political Insanity, Audacious impunity and Mindless looting in Nigeria took a Negative hit last night not just because Tuface Idibia called off the 6th of February, 2017 Protest; because most of the demons we are Fighting against hijack the Peoples Protest and Anger at the Establishment.
We must not Trivialize the Struggle or We will Struggle to make any impact in the Emancipation of the Nigerian Mind. President Muhammadu Buhari is not the Problem of the Nigerian State and this is not excusing his Failures. The Nigeria Political Elite are Vampires Feeding off the Blood of a Willing and Docile Populace. They Loot Because we Hail; The Celebration of Ibori in Delta State Yesterday and Across the Country Typifies the Insanity of our Stupidity and eternal Problem of the Nigerian Struggling Populace.
Now we retreat to regroup and replan and we will lock hands to synchronise our objectives. For me, it is #ALUTAETERNAL, because If we no plan well things no go work well. No be everybody get that kin heart to stand tall when jungle mature. The real tsunami it's coming, and no doubt I will be on the front line. I will take the First Bullet; let my body be the first to drop; Let my Blood be the first to wash our LANDS.
Will the Nigeria youth back a Full Blooded Peaceful Political Mass Revolution at the Federal, State and Local Government Level? I doubt. But, I no go give up on my children, The Coalition of the Frustrated, Angry and Hungry, as well as this country that I love. We must sustain the pressure and cannot turn back as the Revolution Continues. We must begin to resist political insensitivity and mindless looting of our common wealth.
I, AreaFada will fight so fear will no longer cripple my people. Our MUMU don reach last bus-stop. And before we go start to chop sand sand, we go enter street and purge our lands of political dictatorship, oppression, poverty and corruption.
We must not walk/work alone or we will fail miserably. The Nigerian politician is our eternal enemy; The Nigerian people are the willing victim and it is time to channel our anger peacefully towards making governance work for us and not against us.
We must stop being the victims and become THE FEAR/THE MOB.
If our yeye Leaders no fear us, change no go come.
We Dey Prepare; We Dey Come to a Local Government, State House, State Assembly or an Arm of Federal Government Near You be cause #OurMumuDonDo
Charlyboy Oputa(AreaFada)
President.
Frustrated Nigerians.
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by toocoded: 2:51pm
By tommorrow, we'll all know whats up
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Baawaa(m): 2:53pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is not the Problem of the Nigerian State and this is not excusing his Failures. The Nigeria Political Elite are Vampires Feeding off the Blood of a Willing and Docile Populace. They Loot Because we Hail; The Celebration of Ibori in Delta State Yesterday and Across the Country Typifies the Insanity of our Stupidity and eternal Problem of the Nigerian Struggling Populace.First time this man will speak sense,
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by nerodenero: 2:54pm
I hail the Areafada himself. Our mumu don do and our mumu don reach last bus-stop got me cracking .
#Istandforgoodgovernance#
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by vickyfrancis1(m): 3:01pm
Enough IS Enough
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by irynterri(f): 3:49pm
our generation is plagued with so many spineless and ball-less men and women who hide behind tribalism, religion and partisan politics to hide their cowardice,in 21st century when others are testing nuclear weapons we are still begging our fellow Nigerians(not even colonial masters) to give us light and we celebrate them when they pay our salaries which we earned,how can u be begging for your human right? although I do not support his ideology but this 2face chickening out has shown me that Nnamdi Kanu is the bravest and most fearlesss man of our generation,I wish his dream was a better nigeria and not biafra,I wish he used his voice to speak against our "colonial leaders"if he had done that by now he would have led a million-man protest and a Ghana -like revolution,all the same he has won my respect,i will never insult him and I wish him well in his ambition#I must fight for my children
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by irynterri(f): 3:49pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by chriskosherbal(m): 3:57pm
Area FATHER...
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Abudu2000(m): 4:07pm
AREA FADA I SALUTE YOU SIR, WAY TO GO, I WISH YOU HAD BEN THE ONE ON THE FRONT LINE,NOT THAT COWARD CALLED FUFUBABA
Let's show our leaders that we are much more rougher than they think, imagine a man who looted our money came back from prison and we dey celebrate am like a hero,chai........ Some people's stupidity is way above my thinking oooo,
Even AYERI wey I dey see as a big boi self join them, Omon deltans are so stupid, even more stupid than they themselves realize,
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by SEOManiac: 4:41pm
Crap
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by 989900: 5:22pm
'Charly man' just spoke my mind.
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:32pm
Okk
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Tifemide2017: 5:32pm
......
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 5:33pm
The real tsunami it's coming, and no doubt I will be on the front line. I will take the First Bullet; let my body be the first to drop; Let my Blood be the first to wash our LANDS.It's about that time. We fear death no more. We will die anyways. If we are too scared of being killed fighting for what belongs to us, we'll die of hunger and oppression. I rather die fighting than die of hunger in my room.
It is coming, that tsunami is coming
Our MUMU don reach last bus-stop. And before we go start to chop sand sand, we go enter street and purge our lands of political dictatorship, oppression, poverty and corruption.
REVOLUTION is HERE
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by seunlayi(m): 5:33pm
Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days -
Wetin dey happen?
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by megrimor(m): 5:33pm
The real street lord.
We sight you
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Built2last: 5:33pm
I broke the news last night that Mr president is not coming back bearing their reason that presidential jet is faulty. They knew tgat alibi will not fly. They now changed it this morning. Mynd44 deleted that post even when I stated that details were coming soon.
Lets reason together here..There is treason brewing here. The president's signature is being FORGED. Someone is IMPERSONATING THE PRESIDENT. Same thing happened with Yaradua. Who signed the letter forwarded to National assembly that Mr President is extending his leave..
You do not wait in London for tests. You can return for it. You have a job to do. And if the tests are negative?
Plus, did they tell us he was not well? so what facking tests are they talking about? Was he not seen eating with Ambode and watching Channels TV?
The truth will soon come out....the script is simple. The extension of the leave will remain indefinite till they figure out how to handle the VP. Once the VP is taken care of. The truth will be unveiled.
Tell VP to watch his back and pray for him.
I need the press to ask VP if he has spoken to PMB since he left. Nigeria brace up.
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT BUHARI EXTENDS VACATION, WRITES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.
The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.
Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
February 5, 2017
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by snadguy007(m): 5:33pm
In summary
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by ItsTheBachelor: 5:34pm
Relaxing down here,at the bank of river Niger,sipping a can of black bullet and smoking weed while listening to Bob Marley.
Firstly,fvck Nigeria. That country can never be great in its present form. The political class has put the populace in a sort of mental slavery. The psyche of the average Nigerian is too damaged to emancipate himself from the slavery.
Furthermore,due to this damaged psyche,you would realize that the average Westerner has been turned into a coward and a shameless sycophant;the Notherner an unabitious,parasitic and religious extremist;the Middle Beltan,a very confused and directionless person;the Southerner,a disillusioned,lost and voiceless man;and the Easterner,though the bravest of them all,greedy,selfish and a very dishonest fellow.
In conclusion,the only panacea for the disease called Nigeria and the only way to free ourselves from this bondage is for the masses to realize that his fellow man on the street is not the enemy - the elite is. We are all victims of a system set up to favour a few.
As I take the last drag on this ''lady on white wrapper'',I say;I'm ready(calling) for the revolution. The masses against the elites. So many will die,but all will be free at last.
I'm out.
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by repogirl(f): 5:34pm
Well said ! The Ibori thing is so amazing but you cant really blame people for giving him a hero's welcome. If the government chooses to fight corruption then they should do it sincerely without prejudice, vindictiveness or saving some sacred eggs. The process should be fair, truthful and transparent. Unshielding of any guilty politician otherwise people will take it that their leaders are being persecuted not prosecuted.
Some people mumu never too done reach sha....people like to..n..y..bar..ca..ni.....
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by martineverest(m): 5:34pm
the celebration of ibori is enoff to kill the organisers' morale.
The question they asked themselves is:who are we fighting for?
The populace that lynch common thieves and celebrate political thieves??
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Mouthgag: 5:34pm
Nigerians are terrible hypocrites
See how Shamelessly deltans are celebrating James rogue Ibori
Stupîd people suffering and smiling
Tuface remains a hero.
All those fools criticizing him should tell us about any moves they've made.
I'm sure Tuface would have received many death threats until he cancelled the protest.
Tuface is just one man, Nigerians can still protest. The revolution can start tomorrow, IT BEGINS WITH YOU.
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by spaggyy(m): 5:35pm
ok
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by daniska3yaro(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by FrancisDiote(m): 5:35pm
Go and sit down, you and tuface don't have anything to offer Nigerians.
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by ajibolabd: 5:36pm
I love you amiibaby
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by obembet(m): 5:36pm
Protest is gonna hold tomorrow
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Promismike(m): 5:37pm
oo
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by nero2face: 5:37pm
Baawaa:because he shaded ur grandfather Buhari abi?,
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by Promismike(m): 5:37pm
It's obvious the change nigeria need can only come from the massess when they demand responsibility and accountability from our politicians. And Only revolution or countless protests can place such demand.
|Re: Charly Boy's Reaction To Cancelled 2face Protest by nero2face: 5:38pm
Baawaa:because he shaded ur grandfather Buhari and condemned "de oda pipul" ABI ?...u're one of our problem...fanatics...
