|University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by ladiesmirror(m): 2:28pm
A Lecturer in University of Maiduguri asked a Student to kneel down during a lecture in one of the school's popular lecture hall MPH. What can you say about this?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by oldfoolnigger(m): 2:35pm
Advanced secondary school indeed
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by AgbenuAnna(f): 2:47pm
which kan lecturer do that thing?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by animalscientist(m): 3:43pm
Am quite sure the lecturer will be a funny type.I have such a lecturer in Lautech too
Kudos to that lecturer
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by babyfaceafrica(m): 3:48pm
So?...what's special there?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by haymekus: 4:16pm
Mumu lecturer...........i would have ran out of the hall if I am the guy
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Ay04z(m): 4:42pm
d guy DAT kneel is even mature Dan d mumu lecturer..
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by EniHolar(f): 5:49pm
I better kneel down than carry the course over. What's there? Does it kill? Do you know what the guy has done? Someone will soon say no matter what he did, he shouldn't be asked to kneel down.
Let's create a disciplined society.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by abdulaz: 6:03pm
Why kneel in front of a man like you. I would rather carry the course over than kneel in front of my mates. If eventually I carried the course over, the lecturer would be on my radar, he should watch his back from that moment. Arrant nonsense, what happens to walking him out of the class if he was such a jackass.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by mhigs: 6:16pm
See me see Nigeria
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Richie0974: 6:16pm
Is that a University, the lecturer still thinks kneeling a student down is the best way to punish a student in the 21st century?
No wonder most of them are not acknowledged outside Nigeria cos they still have archaic method of passing information.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by ct2(m): 6:16pm
what there when he kneels down,the lecture is only trying to give him a better future, after all same man kneels down for his girlfriend for things that will ruin is life
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Tpave(m): 6:17pm
This is not punishment compared to ours during our school days
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by adonbilivit: 6:17pm
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by hakeem4(m): 6:17pm
It's discipline
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by beejay2653(m): 6:17pm
a sign of respect
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Nicepoker(m): 6:17pm
And so.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by AleXis0r(m): 6:17pm
Is that punishment?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:18pm
Covenant?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Osibanjokess: 6:18pm
This is foolishness
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Meel: 6:18pm
animalscientist:baba which department for lautech
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by Yusfunoble(m): 6:19pm
Still better than been threatened not to come class again or c/o
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by noblesteve(m): 6:19pm
[color=#990000][/color]And his babe will be there watching the drama
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by rattlesnake(m): 6:19pm
Anu ofia
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by mccoy47(m): 6:20pm
This or failing his course, which is tougher?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by ajalawole(m): 6:20pm
abdulaz:chest beater spotted
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by amiablesystems: 6:20pm
abdulaz:
I agree, Ordinary secondary school a teacher said i should apologise for something i kept crying all over i was innocent but was being framed, guess what i didnt apologize anything, the school became tense for oer two weeks, the guy kept coming into exam halls and walking me out during the final year exams in SS3.. Guess what guys, the principal had to wade in with different head teachers, there was no results to submit to waec as my mock results.. guys guess what i said, this was 16years old o.. I told them to get marks for me that i wasn't at fault and the teacher even denied me from reciving awards as best student in many subjects.. I didnt do any of the thirteen exams my entire colleagues wrote, scores were forged for my mockresult and sent to WAEC all A's..
In summary, i will never kneel to a man.. An i urge all men to never do that, if he wants to fill his ego, it ought to be in his house. Infact i rada not graduate..
|Re: University Of Maiduguri Lecturer Kneels Student Down As Form Of Punishment (Pic) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:20pm
that Guy look like those flat head
