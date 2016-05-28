₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by sixtuschimere: 4:55pm
Mr Ibu's son Jeffrey was a year older yesterday.To mark his birthday,Mr Ibu's wife Stella Maris hosted him to a birthday party.
See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-mr-ibus-sons-birthday.html
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by sixtuschimere: 4:55pm
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by seunlayi(m): 4:57pm
Congratulations Mr ibru and family
FTC is dedicated to the failure of Mr president to return to Nigeria on February 6.
I will stop disregarding rumours, their may be done iota of truth in it
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by xstry: 5:02pm
cute
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Araoluwa005(m): 5:21pm
congratulations
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by MrMcJay(m): 5:22pm
And this made FP?
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Burgerlomo: 5:22pm
HBD LLNP
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by jeromzy(m): 5:22pm
He's beautiful
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by daniska3yaro(m): 5:22pm
Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948)
Eleanor Roosevelt (1884–1962)
César Chávez (1927–1993)
Nelson Mandela (1918-2003)
Martin Luther King Jr. (1929–1968)
Desmond Tutu (b. 1931)
Oscar Arias Sánchez (b. 1940)
Muhammad Yunus (b. 1940)
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi (b. 1945)
José Ramos-Horta (b. 1949)
All is names listed above were great people that have one thing in common which is "Helping the hopeless",the made their voice heard louder than the thunders and the made their impact in a different way in our today generation,we nairalanders can make a history today not to be famous bt to help a nairalander sister.
Life is beautiful,if you give out love to the heart broken,Give out help to the needs,make a positive impact to a negative,Add a colourful bright lights to someone darkness.
A nairalander begging fellow nairalanders to help pls his nairalander to pay his sister medical bills,as you do it may God bless you
Pls Tehn help her out.
www.nairaland.com/3612144/dear-nairalanders-please-sister-dont#53442073
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by creamvanilla6: 5:23pm
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by mustymatic(m): 5:23pm
K
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by NARYZ(f): 5:24pm
Awww happy birthday to him
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Osibanjokess: 5:24pm
The boy has the face of his father
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by sheykruz1(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by ngmgeek(m): 5:27pm
This Nairaland sef! Everything is news these days
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by juman(m): 5:27pm
Happy Birthday
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Sandydayziz(f): 5:29pm
Adorable!! Buh is his name England?
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by CriticMaestro: 5:31pm
i cast any spirit of resemblance between u and your dad... Ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by seunoni34(m): 5:54pm
Why England t shirt.? Why not naija?
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Robinhood477: 6:31pm
happy birthday boy
|Re: Mr Ibu's Son, Jeffrey's Birthday Celebration In Pictures by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:40pm
small boy old face
