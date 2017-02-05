₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by dre11(m): 6:27pm
Kola Eke Ogiugo
https://leadership.ng/news/569977/delta-hunter-snatches-housewife-into-sex-romp-with-bush-meat
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by adonbilivit: 6:29pm
a woman lured with mere bush meat. this recession is really biting hard. meanwhile, the feminists wont like this
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by BlackSeptember: 6:39pm
Dumebi ko ni da fu e
Kilode
Omo ale
How can you fall for meat
Because of meat you allowed a hunter to chop your ponmo
Dumebi e ni ku re
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by newyorks(m): 6:44pm
should i say longer throat or not being contented with her own,women smh.
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by abouzaid: 6:47pm
the grammatical blunders often found in Nigerian newspapers are mind boggling.
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Mekus68: 8:53pm
Made-up story to sell paper. No pictures as evidence it really happened.
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by veekid(m): 10:18pm
Ogboju ode inside Igbo irunmole
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by soberdrunk(m): 10:19pm
Everyone has a price, some shawarma, some i-phone, some Dubai trip, some shopping, some "bushmeat", some 'remote controls' etc etc
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Flexherbal(m): 10:19pm
This is bad.
Outside the bush meat, the hunter may also know some herbs wey he take the fire the woman. That is why the woman always goes back
Knowledge should be used to better the world.
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm
hmmm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by izzou(m): 10:19pm
I didn't come to see a picture of the bush meat.
Misleading title
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by ORIJIN201(m): 10:19pm
ordinary bushmeat...wtf?
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by haywire1: 10:20pm
TIT FOR TAT
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by dayleke(m): 10:20pm
Na waa o
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Philpham: 10:20pm
Tales by moon light..
Its not true.
That man poisoned her. Devlish hunter.
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Marvel1206: 10:21pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Samanza89(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by thornapple(f): 10:21pm
Bush meat or not, 70% of married women cheat and that statistic is only getting worse by the day.
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by supereagle(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by SEOManiac: 10:23pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by cosby02(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Deseo(f): 10:24pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by haywire1: 10:24pm
Philpham:
Poisoned who ?
NA WAA OOOO, GO SCHOOL SO U CAN READ ND UNDERSTAND , U NO GO
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by chantman: 10:27pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by SIGE(m): 10:27pm
Just imagine the op showing us the picture of bush meat instead of d Unclad couples...i breezed in here to see pix oo
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by djlaqua91(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by EWAagoyin(m): 10:28pm
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by EWAagoyin(m): 10:28pm
SIGE:
|Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by EniHolar(f): 10:29pm
