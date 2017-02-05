Kola Eke Ogiugo



… Vigilant operatives caught them in thick forest, husband disowns her, sets fire on property



Tantalizing bush meat dropping oil from where it is often hung, has allegedly wood a 43-year old housewife in Asaba Delta State identified as Dumebi (surname withheld) into sex romp with a hunter (name withheld) inside thick forest in Ugholu-Illah axis.



It was gathered that the housewife a mother of four children, had been a regular visitor to the hunter’s fire place on wire gauze where they often meet and laugh over the inviting scent emitting from the meat being dried.



Sources squealed that Dumebi had always yarn to be part of the hunter’s harem because of the bush meat and in most cases, jokingly chided the husband that he is lazy unlike the hunter who kills all kinds of animals almost every day.



It was further gathered that the hunter a father of six children, had been living in Ugbolu-Illah axis for over 25 years doing his hunting business and had never been accused of sleeping with any married woman until the bubble burst.



Trouble reportedly started last Thursday during the Ugbolu-Illah market day, and the hunter’s wife had gone to the market, when the housewife stormed the hunter’s drying meat place on wire gauze, luckily she met the hunter with fresh meat who allegedly insisted after “some jokes” were said to have been made that “I will summit, if you give me some pieces of meat”.



But a member of the vigilante operatives, Sunday Igbokwe confirmed that the hunter and the housewife moved inside the forest while the dry meat process lasted where they both threw cautions to the wind and were allegedly locked in the web of sex romp.



Reports said the camp of about 300 settlers was almost empty of the camp dwellers as many of them were said to have gone to Ugbolu market when the bubble burst as both love birds were found Unclad inside the bush when the vigilante man screamed for wonders and taboo that attracted persons within to throng to the scene.



They were said to have been brought out of the bush into Ugbolu community where elders met and sanction the hunter with banishment. At the meeting, our inform sources said the hunter admitted having sex with the housewife but insisted he was lured into it.



Investigation revealed that the housewife had been a beneficiary of several bush meat from the hunter who in most of her visits to him, they took palm wine together.



An elder of the community, Chief Joseph Agbereh, said that hunter was banished for allegedly having sex with the housewife in the bush, adding that it was a taboo of such act in the community.



But the husband of the woman who spoke to our correspondent yesterday on condition of anonymity said; “I have sent the woman away with her shameless act and I set her property ablaze for the taboo she will never return to my house again in life”.



