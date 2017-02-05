₦airaland Forum

Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by dre11(m): 6:27pm
Kola Eke Ogiugo

… Vigilant operatives caught them in thick forest, husband disowns her, sets fire on property

Tantalizing bush meat dropping oil from where it is often hung, has allegedly wood a 43-year old housewife in Asaba Delta State identified as Dumebi (surname withheld) into sex romp with a hunter (name withheld) inside thick forest in Ugholu-Illah axis.

It was gathered that the housewife a mother of four children, had been a regular visitor to the hunter’s fire place on wire gauze where they often meet and laugh over the inviting scent emitting from the meat being dried.

Sources squealed that Dumebi had always yarn to be part of the hunter’s harem because of the bush meat and in most cases, jokingly chided the husband that he is lazy unlike the hunter who kills all kinds of animals almost every day.

It was further gathered that the hunter a father of six children, had been living in Ugbolu-Illah axis for over 25 years doing his hunting business and had never been accused of sleeping with any married woman until the bubble burst.

Trouble reportedly started last Thursday during the Ugbolu-Illah market day, and the hunter’s wife had gone to the market, when the housewife stormed the hunter’s drying meat place on wire gauze, luckily she met the hunter with fresh meat who allegedly insisted after “some jokes” were said to have been made that “I will summit, if you give me some pieces of meat”.

But a member of the vigilante operatives, Sunday Igbokwe confirmed that the hunter and the housewife moved inside the forest while the dry meat process lasted where they both threw cautions to the wind and were allegedly locked in the web of sex romp.

Reports said the camp of about 300 settlers was almost empty of the camp dwellers as many of them were said to have gone to Ugbolu market when the bubble burst as both love birds were found Unclad inside the bush when the vigilante man screamed for wonders and taboo that attracted persons within to throng to the scene.

They were said to have been brought out of the bush into Ugbolu community where elders met and sanction the hunter with banishment. At the meeting, our inform sources said the hunter admitted having sex with the housewife but insisted he was lured into it.

Investigation revealed that the housewife had been a beneficiary of several bush meat from the hunter who in most of her visits to him, they took palm wine together.

An elder of the community, Chief Joseph Agbereh, said that hunter was banished for allegedly having sex with the housewife in the bush, adding that it was a taboo of such act in the community.

But the husband of the woman who spoke to our correspondent yesterday on condition of anonymity said; “I have sent the woman away with her shameless act and I set her property ablaze for the taboo she will never return to my house again in life”.


https://leadership.ng/news/569977/delta-hunter-snatches-housewife-into-sex-romp-with-bush-meat

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by adonbilivit: 6:29pm
a woman lured with mere bush meat. this recession is really biting hard. meanwhile, the feminists wont like this

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by BlackSeptember: 6:39pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by newyorks(m): 6:44pm
should i say longer throat or not being contented with her own,women smh.

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by abouzaid: 6:47pm
the grammatical blunders often found in Nigerian newspapers are mind boggling.
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Mekus68: 8:53pm
Made-up story to sell paper. No pictures as evidence it really happened.

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by veekid(m): 10:18pm
Ogboju ode inside Igbo irunmole
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by soberdrunk(m): 10:19pm
Everyone has a price, some shawarma, some i-phone, some Dubai trip, some shopping, some "bushmeat", some 'remote controls' etc etc angry angry

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Flexherbal(m): 10:19pm
This is bad.

Outside the bush meat, the hunter may also know some herbs wey he take the fire the woman. That is why the woman always goes back

Knowledge should be used to better the world.
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by izzou(m): 10:19pm
I didn't come to see a picture of the bush meat.

Misleading title
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by ORIJIN201(m): 10:19pm
ordinary bushmeat...wtf? grin

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by haywire1: 10:20pm
TIT FOR TAT grin grin grin grin




Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by dayleke(m): 10:20pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Philpham: 10:20pm
Tales by moon light..
Its not true.
That man poisoned her. Devlish hunter.
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Marvel1206: 10:21pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Samanza89(m): 10:21pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by thornapple(f): 10:21pm
Bush meat or not, 70% of married women cheat and that statistic is only getting worse by the day.
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by supereagle(m): 10:21pm
Eran Igbe
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by SEOManiac: 10:23pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by cosby02(m): 10:24pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by Deseo(f): 10:24pm
Hahahahahahaha grin
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by haywire1: 10:24pm
Philpham:
Tales by moon light..
Its not true.
That man poisoned her. Devlish hunter.

Poisoned who ?

NA WAA OOOO, GO SCHOOL SO U CAN READ ND UNDERSTAND , U NO GO

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by chantman: 10:27pm
onwunwa ekwensu
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by SIGE(m): 10:27pm
undecidedJust imagine the op showing us the picture of bush meat instead of d Unclad couples...i breezed in here to see pix oo
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by djlaqua91(m): 10:27pm
WTF!

Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by EWAagoyin(m): 10:28pm
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by EWAagoyin(m): 10:28pm
SIGE:
Just imagine d op showing the picture of bush meat instead of d Unclad couples
grin
Re: Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat by EniHolar(f): 10:29pm
Delta....?

Mtchewww

