|7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by importexpert(m): 8:57pm
Nigeria is being hit by a recession that is characterized by high inflation and limited sources of income. While the recession is just a fairy tale to some, I mean they do not believe it exist, others can see and feel it. They can see it when they look at the mirror and see how unpleasing their physical appearance has become due to malnutrition, they can feel it when it is time for launch and no means to provide it.
State governments are unable to meet up with the minimum wage of N18,000 and companies are now competing on the number of people they have sacked. This rat race is forcing Nigerians to look outside the box. The most unfortunate part is that Nigerians are looking in the wrong direction. Yes it is true that online businesses can liberate and free Nigerians from the woes of this recession and it is true that the kind of things Nigerians want to do online will make them loose more money than they earn.
Below Are 7 Categories Of Nigerians That Will Not Love 2017
1. Those That Want To Earn Through Ponzi schemes, crypto currencies or Hyip
If you look at the Nigerian online world, it is filled with ponzy schemes, hyips, crypto currencies etc. yes it is true that these programs can make you peanut but I guarantee you that in the long run you will lose more money than you earned. I said you will earn peanuts because the main money is for the owners of the programs.
2. Fixed salary earners
The price of everything you can think of in Nigeria has increased, I mean everything including Oxygen. If you doubt me ask for oxygen price in hospitals. If you have a fixed salary and you are not diversifying your income in the right direction, 2017 will not be funny for you.
3. Greedy Fellows
You want to invest 100usd and get 30% at the end of the month while you are asleep? Bro there are no Magic trees on the internet. Yes a 100usd can earn one thousand usd while advertising a product or service but if you just want to put it, sleep and wake up after 30days to get 30% bonus then you are on the verge of narrating a heart touching story.
4. Safe Players
All those dudes that always play it safe and reject everything that comes their way instantly, 2017 will not smile at you. It used to be wise to play it safe but this is 2017. I am not advising you to try every crap that comes your way but I am advising you to research thoroughly on something and try it.
5. The Adamant
It is an undeniable fact that different areas of our lives are changing. Our physique is changing, the kind of cars we use are changing, technologies and everything around us is changing but you do not want to change your kind of business or service you render?
6. The I Know It All
There are a particular set of closed minded people that believe they know everything. Every online business you tell them about they will tell you they know it and it’s a waste of time or something of that nature. The most annoying part is if you ask them how much they have earned online to be able to make authoritative judgments on different online businesses, you will learn that they have never earned a penny or they are only earning peanuts. If you are the closed minded type, 2017 may not be funny.
7. Those Waiting For The Dream Online Tutor To Spoon Feed You
Real Online tutors will only give you a definite guideline of what they do. usually it requires an effort from your end to replicate their success. if you are the lazy type that gives up easily then you will miss out of whatever gold mine they hand over to you. if you happen to be a slow learner, it is just telling you that you require a little more effort. The greatest proof that you can earn a lot of money online is that somebody is already earning and you know exactly what he is doing. If you think you can, you can. If you think you can’t, you can’t.
Conclusively
A wise man once said that you cant be doing same thing and expect a different result. if you are not comfortable with your 2016 earnings, you must be ready to do things differently or you will still have exact same results like the previous year. if your are the serious minded type that is ready to alter the usual unpleasant result: follow me to www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html as i will show you exactly how i made N121,500 from affiliate marketing in less than 24hours.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by olihilistic(m): 8:59pm
Importexpert I beg you fit borrow me 200k??
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by Femsmart(m): 9:03pm
All through. Affiliate marketing! When I wan start sef?
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by importexpert(m): 9:09pm
Femsmart:
procrastination is an enemy. it will only ridicule you. the best time to start is now, either you are ready or not. this is because if you are waiting for the best time you will end up never starting.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by Martino240(m): 9:18pm
noted
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by Donjasdeblest(m): 9:19pm
okay
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by vickvan(m): 9:33pm
Am an engineering student just bought a laptop recently. Importexpert i need to make this money this year. Laid my hands on blogging and fiverr in the past yet no gain. Bro, abeg show me the way.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by importexpert(m): 9:49pm
vickvan:
if you are informed enough, you will earn enough. affiliate marketing is the way forward. few days ago when gtb sent my bank statement, i felt affiliate marketing is a blessing to humanity. you can see the exact things i do in affiliate marketing at www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by veekid(m): 10:17pm
Buhari should just go
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by Flexherbal(m): 10:17pm
You have a point.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
na xo
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by Chidexter(m): 10:17pm
Abeg tell me what can be tougher than this?. In fact anything tougher than our present sorry situation is pure genocide.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by PERFECT2(m): 10:18pm
It may be tough for you.
But for me, MY CASE IS DIFFERENT.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by tym92(m): 10:18pm
j
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by vickvan(m): 10:19pm
importexpert:Making it big in affiliate marketing, how do i make it big when i don't have a running website? The ebook, is it still 3k?
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by DearDealz: 10:20pm
nice article
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by three: 10:21pm
One major reason 2017 will be tougher for some is that the Government of the Day has no credible plan to make things better.
Nothing is on ground to ease the recession but already some are claiming Nigeria will be out of recession by Q3, How?
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by dotcomnamename: 10:24pm
By the special grace of almighty God, it will never tough for all Nigerians.
Back to sender!
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by anibi9674: 10:25pm
life goes on
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by djlaqua91(m): 10:25pm
How TF does the OP always make FP?
kWARUSPHUN
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by djlaqua91(m): 10:26pm
DearDealz:
Haha, omo boys never give up on this Schemes
Goodluck though
|Re: 7 Reasons Why 2017 Will Be Tougher For Some Nigerians by cosby02(m): 10:27pm
Haba
