



State governments are unable to meet up with the minimum wage of N18,000 and companies are now competing on the number of people they have sacked. This rat race is forcing Nigerians to look outside the box. The most unfortunate part is that Nigerians are looking in the wrong direction. Yes it is true that online businesses can liberate and free Nigerians from the woes of this recession and it is true that the kind of things Nigerians want to do online will make them loose more money than they earn.



Below Are 7 Categories Of Nigerians That Will Not Love 2017



1. Those That Want To Earn Through Ponzi schemes, crypto currencies or Hyip



If you look at the Nigerian online world, it is filled with ponzy schemes, hyips, crypto currencies etc. yes it is true that these programs can make you peanut but I guarantee you that in the long run you will lose more money than you earned. I said you will earn peanuts because the main money is for the owners of the programs.



2. Fixed salary earners



The price of everything you can think of in Nigeria has increased, I mean everything including Oxygen. If you doubt me ask for oxygen price in hospitals. If you have a fixed salary and you are not diversifying your income in the right direction, 2017 will not be funny for you.



3. Greedy Fellows



You want to invest 100usd and get 30% at the end of the month while you are asleep? Bro there are no Magic trees on the internet. Yes a 100usd can earn one thousand usd while advertising a product or service but if you just want to put it, sleep and wake up after 30days to get 30% bonus then you are on the verge of narrating a heart touching story.



4. Safe Players



All those dudes that always play it safe and reject everything that comes their way instantly, 2017 will not smile at you. It used to be wise to play it safe but this is 2017. I am not advising you to try every crap that comes your way but I am advising you to research thoroughly on something and try it.



5. The Adamant



It is an undeniable fact that different areas of our lives are changing. Our physique is changing, the kind of cars we use are changing, technologies and everything around us is changing but you do not want to change your kind of business or service you render?



6. The I Know It All



There are a particular set of closed minded people that believe they know everything. Every online business you tell them about they will tell you they know it and it’s a waste of time or something of that nature. The most annoying part is if you ask them how much they have earned online to be able to make authoritative judgments on different online businesses, you will learn that they have never earned a penny or they are only earning peanuts. If you are the closed minded type, 2017 may not be funny.



7. Those Waiting For The Dream Online Tutor To Spoon Feed You



Real Online tutors will only give you a definite guideline of what they do. usually it requires an effort from your end to replicate their success. if you are the lazy type that gives up easily then you will miss out of whatever gold mine they hand over to you. if you happen to be a slow learner, it is just telling you that you require a little more effort. The greatest proof that you can earn a lot of money online is that somebody is already earning and you know exactly what he is doing. If you think you can, you can. If you think you can’t, you can’t.



Conclusively



