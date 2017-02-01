₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:56pm On Feb 05
The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Imperial Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was welcomed warmly on arrival at Heathrow Airport, London yesterday morning, Saturday, 4th February 2017. The monarch was received by the Yoruba Community in the UK, including the Oluyole Progressive Union, UK & Ireland.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:56pm On Feb 05
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:58pm On Feb 05
going to see babaa?
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:58pm On Feb 05
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:58pm On Feb 05
dainformant:
We need to ask ooo
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:59pm On Feb 05
hmmmm.... ok then
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by thesicilian: 10:02pm On Feb 05
dainformant:He was sent to go and deliver some jazz to rescue Baba from the jaws of death.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Theyveedo(m): 10:14pm On Feb 05
Okada stop here
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by veekid(m): 10:26am
Waka go see Buhari
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by miqos02(m): 10:28am
Theyveedo:why not use taxi?
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by MakeADifference: 10:28am
thesicilian:
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by davodyguy: 10:29am
Yes oo.
The gods are not to blame
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by AKMoney1(m): 10:29am
Olori kicks on poin
Second picture
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by davodyguy: 10:29am
thesicilian:
Very not impossible. Some days ago, Tinubu visited Alaafin of Oyo and now, olubadan(A king in Oyo state lesser than Alaafin) is in London
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Kakamorufu(m): 10:29am
kaaabiesi oooo.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Bimpe29: 10:29am
Baba Ke e pe.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by seunlly(m): 10:30am
see the old man wey ibandan people make their king. chaii I hail oooo.
Hope say u ain't going for vacation like PMB
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by honeymills(f): 10:30am
Who that one EP! Abegi!!! #istandwithnija#
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by GreatMahmud: 10:30am
And so...
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by MrMoney007: 10:30am
Nigerians only know the route to the slave masters country
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by killthemods: 10:30am
Who olubadan epp
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by leofab(f): 10:30am
Chai Africans
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Teadavid23(m): 10:32am
Kkk Kodun kopor kope
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by favourmic(m): 10:34am
Why can't he protest join them?
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Davland(m): 10:34am
Dat olori canvass ehn
1 Like
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by montezz(f): 10:35am
Olubadan abeg help find our president ooo.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by gypsey(m): 10:35am
Some people are protesting about the hardship in nigeria and some are arriving in the UK in style strange world it is, let them not bring this Rubbish chieftaincy bullshi!t to london.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by eyinjuege: 10:36am
seunlly:the
Na only old men dey become Olubadan from time immemorial. Infact, I doubt if they choose anyone less than 70.
I think this is one of their youngest. It's not a monarchy, but they always choose one of their high chiefs.
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by Antoeni(m): 10:38am
Buhari sent for him
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by eyinjuege: 10:38am
Davland:
For the mama ke....
You wan make cold finish the ol' woman?
Re: Olubadan Of Ibadanland Lands In London In Style. Photos by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:39am
I can't believe that grandma wore sneakers with buba and wrapper
