#IstandWithBuhari: Kayode Ogundamis Exposes Chinedu Okpalanma / Chinedu Okpalanma, DG Of #istandwithbuhari Resigns / Nigerians Mocks Buharist Trending #istandwithbuhari

Protesters of the #IStandWithBuhari protesters has began a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain park Abuja venue of the #IstandWithNigeria protest. See more photos below

Hunger go wire you guys tire. Foolishness at his peak.

Look at their head...... so its clear someone is sponsoring the protest.......



But the other one, people were cursing 2face out because of hearsay wheras this one is sponsored 100 percent.







I no talk anything o

BUT IF U ASK ME THIS IS COMPLETE MADNESS....ITS EITHER THIS GOVERNMENT IS SPENDING SO MUCH TO COVER PROPAGANDA'S OR THEY ARE NAIVE TO THE POINT THEY CANT COME OUT CLEAN TO POINT THEIR FAULTS.



HOW WOULD ANYBODY LAY CLAIM OF ENDING TERRORISM WHERAS EVERY-WEEK THERE IS ONE OR TWO NEWS OF HERDSMEN ATTACK AND BOMBING....THAT U OCCUPIED SAMBISA DOENST MEAN YOU HAVE ELIMINATED BOKO HARAM. 64 Likes 2 Shares

Fela is NOT ONLY a LEGEND















He is also a PROPHET





SUFFERING AND SMILLING



Check my profile and be glad you did

So there are people that are still standing with Buhari....Zombies are a wonder

Just because of 200 naira they all came out under the hot sun to stand with somebody enjoying their tax money in London, not giving a fvck about them.





Keep standing. I hope you will also "go" with Buhari when he decides to check the other side.

Hungry mofos. Wonder how much they collected, 10k tops.



You are standing with Buhari. Buhari is chilling in London, constant electricity, good healthcare (so te he is waiting for test result), cheap food. But what do these ones have? Unequipped health centers, generator noise provided they can afford to fill it with diesel, bad roads and so on.



Continue standing.

you won't see Police harassing this ones 30 Likes

Paid protesters 15 Likes

All this nitwits has been given 3k to do this..because no sane nigerian would do this..... Nonsense :

2baba The 2faced guy should be ashamed of himself, wherever he is.

"Like" if you agree

**the money that would have been used to furnish at least 0ne hospital in Nigeria,make it so equipped that no one would have to travel abroad for any form of transplant or surgery,are constantly been wasted on daily basis by this administration imaging how much have been spent on buharis health abroad. now look at this...do u know how much each would be paid? they even printed cap....if jux 1 hospital in Nigeria is equipped with all the money wasted by the government the would be no need for going abroad for treatment bc we can even import their best doctors here**

And the movement begins. If only buhari had foreseen dis, he wouldn't hv bothered contesting.



Now he z spending so much to counter his anti-policies protesters n I hear sarrki, madridguy will also be under d sun

Which one dem come sponsor for the two now.

Madridguy and sarrki needs to attend this. 1 Like

WINNERMENTALITY:

Forget that matter. All these ones standing here have collected 200 naira each.

Standing with shame

Keep Standing while he's chilling at d UK watching. If things are going fine even those who don't want to stand will stand without being told. I pray 4d day we will have a president dat will put d needs of his people first b4 any other.



Those that are standing with Buhari belong to these



1: The cowards: These set of people are afraid of the masses. Why are they afraid? Because they have failed woefully to make the economy better. All they do is sit down in their offices are collect salary with nothing to show for it. If they are really performing wonders, they shouldn’t be bothered at all.



2: The hypocrites: These set of people were among protesters in the last administration which allowed them to express their rights to freedom of speech and movement. These hypocrites who are now in power are trying to stifle the protest by resorting to name calling on organizers of the protest. They are also collaborating with the security agencies to attack protesters.



3: International fraudsters: These set of people don’t work for their money. They steal. With the current exchange rate of 1$ = ₦500 , they are praying for the trend to continue so they can return the stolen money to the country and spend recklessly.



4: The corrupt ones: Many people are benefitting from the corruption that we are witnessing in this current administration. These corrupt folks will fight against the protest.



5: The vampires: These set of people are those who are thirsty for blood. They are ready to kill at any slightest opportunity. These vampires have murdered many peaceful protesters in this current administration. Amnesty International has proof of this. These vampires are also slaughtering people like chicken. The only utterance that the government will give is that the vampires are from Libya, Mali and Senegal. The elite who employed these vampires are among those that hate any protest that may affect their barbaric way.



6: The sadists: They love to see people suffer.

They are happy that kerosene is being sold higher than 400 Naira per liter.

They are happy that diesel is being sold at 300 Naira per liter.

They are happy that cooking gas is being sold at 4,500 Naira per 12.5kg

They are happy that 1$ = ₦500, making it harder for manufacturers who source their raw materials outside.

They are happy with the low power supply in the country.



They are happy to see the brutality that innocent civilians receive from security officials.





7: The political illiterates: Let the picture speak for itself





Source>> http://opinionplanet.blogspot.com/2017/02/6-sets-of-people-that-hate-tuface-led.html



Fooliish stupiid paid protesters, they couldn't even masked that they are not genuine. They gave them face cap and probably after displaying their stupidity, they would be paid at most 1k-3k. If you were to ask any one of them why they chose to protest today or why are they standing with Buhari, they would be looking at you like the Zombie's they truly are.

Peanuts i guess.. lost country. For how much

Standing with shame,with failure

Those stupid police would not deter them now o... 11 Likes

Revolution is coming 5 Likes

How many of you remember this 14 Likes

Hmmmn, this is serious... who is sponsoring these fellows nw 2 Likes

Shame to them and their entire generations

Is anybody still standing in this recession? 1 Like

U've said it all