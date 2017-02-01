₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by metromediaboss: 9:44am
Protesters of the #IStandWithBuhari protesters has began a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain park Abuja venue of the #IstandWithNigeria protest. See more photos below
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by ogwomba(m): 9:47am
Hunger go wire you guys tire. Foolishness at his peak.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by WINNERMENTALITY: 9:50am
Look at their head...... so its clear someone is sponsoring the protest.......
But the other one, people were cursing 2face out because of hearsay wheras this one is sponsored 100 percent.
I no talk anything o
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by WINNERMENTALITY: 9:56am
BUT IF U ASK ME THIS IS COMPLETE MADNESS....ITS EITHER THIS GOVERNMENT IS SPENDING SO MUCH TO COVER PROPAGANDA'S OR THEY ARE NAIVE TO THE POINT THEY CANT COME OUT CLEAN TO POINT THEIR FAULTS.
HOW WOULD ANYBODY LAY CLAIM OF ENDING TERRORISM WHERAS EVERY-WEEK THERE IS ONE OR TWO NEWS OF HERDSMEN ATTACK AND BOMBING....THAT U OCCUPIED SAMBISA DOENST MEAN YOU HAVE ELIMINATED BOKO HARAM.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by brunofarad(m): 9:57am
Fela is NOT ONLY a LEGEND
He is also a PROPHET
SUFFERING AND SMILLING
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by DrayZee: 9:57am
So there are people that are still standing with Buhari....Zombies are a wonder
Just because of 200 naira they all came out under the hot sun to stand with somebody enjoying their tax money in London, not giving a fvck about them.
Keep standing. I hope you will also "go" with Buhari when he decides to check the other side.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by opalu: 9:58am
Okay
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by ephi123(f): 9:58am
Hungry mofos. Wonder how much they collected, 10k tops.
You are standing with Buhari. Buhari is chilling in London, constant electricity, good healthcare (so te he is waiting for test result), cheap food. But what do these ones have? Unequipped health centers, generator noise provided they can afford to fill it with diesel, bad roads and so on.
Continue standing.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by Airforce1(m): 9:58am
you won't see Police harassing this ones
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by bookson(m): 9:58am
Paid protesters
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by Garshyzee(m): 9:58am
All this nitwits has been given 3k to do this..because no sane nigerian would do this..... Nonsense :
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by justi4jesu(f): 9:58am
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by emeijeh(m): 9:58am
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by Phoenix212(m): 9:58am
**the money that would have been used to furnish at least 0ne hospital in Nigeria,make it so equipped that no one would have to travel abroad for any form of transplant or surgery,are constantly been wasted on daily basis by this administration imaging how much have been spent on buharis health abroad. now look at this...do u know how much each would be paid? they even printed cap....if jux 1 hospital in Nigeria is equipped with all the money wasted by the government the would be no need for going abroad for treatment bc we can even import their best doctors here**
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by kings09(m): 9:58am
And the movement begins. If only buhari had foreseen dis, he wouldn't hv bothered contesting.
Now he z spending so much to counter his anti-policies protesters n I hear sarrki, madridguy will also be under d sun
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by GoggleB(m): 9:58am
Which one dem come sponsor for the two now.
Madridguy and sarrki needs to attend this.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by DrayZee: 9:58am
WINNERMENTALITY:Forget that matter. All these ones standing here have collected 200 naira each.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by dpete1(f): 9:58am
Standing with shame
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by Dc4life(m): 9:58am
Keep Standing while he's chilling at d UK watching. If things are going fine even those who don't want to stand will stand without being told. I pray 4d day we will have a president dat will put d needs of his people first b4 any other.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by jmoore(m): 9:59am
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by cooljude(m): 9:59am
Fooliish stupiid paid protesters, they couldn't even masked that they are not genuine. They gave them face cap and probably after displaying their stupidity, they would be paid at most 1k-3k. If you were to ask any one of them why they chose to protest today or why are they standing with Buhari, they would be looking at you like the Zombie's they truly are.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by priceaction: 9:59am
lost country. For how much Peanuts i guess..
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by dpete1(f): 9:59am
Standing with shame,with failure
Those stupid police would not deter them now o...
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by AngelicBeing: 9:59am
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by Rozaay: 9:59am
Revolution is coming
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by obembet(m): 9:59am
How many of you remember this
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by Nickymezor(f): 9:59am
Hmmmn, this is serious... who is sponsoring these fellows nw
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by hyfr: 9:59am
Shame to them and their entire generations
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by icedfire(m): 9:59am
Is anybody still standing in this recession?
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by bookson(m): 9:59am
ogwomba:U've said it all
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja by ollaxworld(m): 9:59am
Wow... I can see myself in that crowd... Ama patriot Nigerian
