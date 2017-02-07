₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by autojosh: 11:10am On Feb 06
Knowledge they say is light ,but how much knowledge do you have about tyres ?.Here are ten facts you should know.
1.
Car tyres are naturally white since they are made from rubber ,they become black after carbon or silica is added .
2.
It is said that the word “tyre”(UK) also “tire”(US) got its origin way back in the 15th century .A shortened form of “attire”,since the tyre is seen as a “clothing” of the wheel.
3.
Old and worn-out tyres are often used to build roads .
Making use of a technique called “Crumbling” ,where the tyres are transformed into various sizes of granules.
Experts say it helps make roads last longer.
4.
Did you know that your tyres (the considerably suitable ones) can be retreaded ? .Giving your almost smooth tyres a second life and helps save some few bucks .However I am not sure if such services are available here in Naija.
5.
Many years ago the first set of tyres were not actually made from rubber .They were made from bands of iron ,which was later changed to steel.
6.
Michelin is working on something called the “tweel”, a one-piece airless wheel and tire. The tweel offers the possibility of no flat tires, and replaceable treads.Now thats awesome ! .
7.
The recommended(for safety) and legal minimum thread depth in most countries is 1.6mm .
8.
Tyres have an expiry date ,six years to be precise.So check those tyres before you buy them ! .Naija people that like buying tokunbo
9.
The right tyre pressure , can actually help boost fuel economy by about 10 percent.
10.
The world’s largest tyre is in Allen Park Michigan. This monster tyre weighs 12 tonnes and its 80 feet tall . It was built to withstand hurricane-force winds. It once served as a Ferris wheel at the 1964-65 New York’s World Fair.
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/10-facts-about-tyres-you-should-know/
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by Akachukwu42(m): 12:11pm On Feb 06
Never knew this would make fp.
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by Bilabong(m): 12:27pm On Feb 06
I don tyre
make I rest here joor
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by MsDelilah(f): 3:50pm On Feb 06
Wow. Number 2 shocked me. Had no idea.
Mind-blowing facts.
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by dessz(m): 7:03am
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by kurajordan(m): 7:03am
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by simplemach(m): 7:03am
Ok, but u forgot to tell us that tyres are largely used during street carnivals and riots by burning
Also, Nigerian police use tyres to mount road blocks.
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by Omagago(m): 7:04am
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by veacea: 7:08am
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by ares245(m): 7:08am
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by adioolayi(m): 7:08am
Op, can I see the image of the tyre you mentioned at number 10 thanks
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by simplemach(m): 7:09am
Every time Tyre this, tyre that, una no even want know say recession dey. Who dey even buy car for this recession
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by sunsplash99(m): 7:09am
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by Scatterscatter(m): 7:10am
11) it is the first car-part every naija male child acquire. #Tyrerollingdays
Only those with rugged childhood Like me Will understand this
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by patonyx1: 7:16am
I'm interested in No.9 How it reduces fuel consumption..
|Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by Mazdell: 7:20am
I don tire self. I thought they said expiry date of Tyres is 4 years. Road Safety guys should see this post.
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by miqos02(m): 7:29am
Re: Tyres : 10 Facts You Should Know Today by agarawu23(m): 7:31am
adioolayi:same here
