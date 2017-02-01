₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dainformant(m): 1:37pm
Police have stopped antigovernment protesters from reaching Nigeria’s presidential villa in Abuja. The demonstrations were called across the country to protest the country’s economic crisis that has severely hit millions of families.
In Abuja, protesters marched early Monday from Unity Fountain in Maitama District, chanting songs and displaying placards, as they headed towards the presidential villa in the upscale Asokoro District.
They were met by a team of heavily armed anti-riot police personnel, who denied them entry into the Aso Rock villa.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/policemen-block-aso-rock-as-protesters.html
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 1:40pm
where is Buhari oo?
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dainformant(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:42pm
we re tired of this hardship PharaohPmB brought to us
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Bari22(m): 1:46pm
let them go in
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dotuna3(m): 1:46pm
Yes I support you guys may the good Lord reward u for this. For having that confidence to match pass that area double twalee to you .Though no protest in my state but I would have join if there is. Den dull me for here
Am with you 100%
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by informant001: 1:48pm
Nigeria is in trouble
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:49pm
Where is sarrki
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by officialfestus(m): 1:58pm
dotuna3:baba i stand with you,na to join them oh
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dadavivo: 2:03pm
Let them break down that nonsense gate. Zombies are useless
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by galaxy4rep(m): 2:04pm
#istandwithnaija#
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Acetyl(m): 2:07pm
kudos to these guys
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:24pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by TINALETC3(f): 2:24pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by FisifunKododada: 2:24pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Shortyy(f): 2:25pm
Meanwhile Nigerians storm the Nigeria High Commission in UK. Buhari must come out
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by cyberdurable(m): 2:25pm
Zone Bs won't like this ooo
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by chuksjuve(m): 2:25pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by AdedejiSadeeq(m): 2:25pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Nma27(f): 2:25pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by ikp120(m): 2:26pm
Why they go let them enter?
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Anticorruption: 2:26pm
we are bringing out Babachir lawal today for flogging
enoughisenough
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by passionatebae: 2:26pm
I like this...
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by unclezuma: 2:26pm
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by talk2archy: 2:26pm
.
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by 0b10010011: 2:27pm
It's about to happen.....
Any breach of orderliness will be severely dealt with.
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by veekid(m): 2:27pm
If I have the chance to be in the Senate; I'll race the idea of putting this country on olx or eBay; make we sell am
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by MadeInTokyo: 2:27pm
God bless every one who came out to protest
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by mallorca(m): 2:27pm
Nigeria has not worked and will never work.
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by jomboliski(m): 2:27pm
Nigeria shall be great again
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by titsqueez(m): 2:27pm
dotuna3:nothing stops you from doing a one man protest where u are.
|Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by samyyoung(m): 2:27pm
Love u guys
