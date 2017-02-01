₦airaland Forum

Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS - Politics - Nairaland

Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS

Police Block Road To NJC Office, Denying Protesters Access To Corupt Judges / Ezekwesili Sitting On The Floor In Aso Rock As Police Stop #BringBackOurGirls / Police Block #bringbackourgirls Protesters From Entering Presidential Villa

Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dainformant(m): 1:37pm
Police have stopped antigovernment protesters from reaching Nigeria’s presidential villa in Abuja. The demonstrations were called across the country to protest the country’s economic crisis that has severely hit millions of families.

In Abuja, protesters marched early Monday from Unity Fountain in Maitama District, chanting songs and displaying placards, as they headed towards the presidential villa in the upscale Asokoro District.

They were met by a team of heavily armed anti-riot police personnel, who denied them entry into the Aso Rock villa.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/policemen-block-aso-rock-as-protesters.html

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 1:40pm
where is Buhari oo?

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dainformant(m): 1:41pm
see more >>>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/policemen-block-aso-rock-as-protesters.html

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:42pm
we re tired of this hardship PharaohPmB brought to us

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Bari22(m): 1:46pm
let them go in

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dotuna3(m): 1:46pm
Yes I support you guys may the good Lord reward u for this. For having that confidence to match pass that area double twalee to you .Though no protest in my state but I would have join if there is. Den dull me for here cry cry


Am with you 100%

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by informant001: 1:48pm
Nigeria is in trouble

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:49pm
Where is sarrki grin

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by officialfestus(m): 1:58pm
dotuna3:
Yes I support you guys may the good Lord reward u for this. For having thay confidence to match pass that area double twalee two you .Though no protest in my state but I would have join if there is. Den dull me for here cry cry


Am with you 100%
baba i stand with you,na to join them oh

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by dadavivo: 2:03pm
Let them break down that nonsense gate. Zombies are useless

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by galaxy4rep(m): 2:04pm
#istandwithnaija#

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Acetyl(m): 2:07pm
kudos to these guys

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:24pm
Check my signature for classy and beautiful window blinds

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by TINALETC3(f): 2:24pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by FisifunKododada: 2:24pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Shortyy(f): 2:25pm
Meanwhile Nigerians storm the Nigeria High Commission in UK. Buhari must come out

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by cyberdurable(m): 2:25pm
Zone Bs won't like this ooo grin

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by chuksjuve(m): 2:25pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by AdedejiSadeeq(m): 2:25pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Nma27(f): 2:25pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by ikp120(m): 2:26pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by Anticorruption: 2:26pm
we are bringing out Babachir lawal today for flogging cool


enoughisenough

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by passionatebae: 2:26pm
I like this...

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by unclezuma: 2:26pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by talk2archy: 2:26pm
Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by 0b10010011: 2:27pm
It's about to happen..... cool cool cool


Any breach of orderliness will be severely dealt with.

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by veekid(m): 2:27pm
If I have the chance to be in the Senate; I'll race the idea of putting this country on olx or eBay; make we sell am

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by MadeInTokyo: 2:27pm
God bless every one who came out to protest

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by mallorca(m): 2:27pm
Nigeria has not worked and will never work.

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by jomboliski(m): 2:27pm
Nigeria shall be great again

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by titsqueez(m): 2:27pm
dotuna3:
Yes I support you guys may the good Lord reward u for this. For having thay confidence to match pass that area double twalee two you .Though no protest in my state but I would have join if there is. Den dull me for here cry cry


Am with you 100%
nothing stops you from doing a one man protest where u are.

Re: Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS by samyyoung(m): 2:27pm
Love u guys

