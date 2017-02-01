Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Block Aso Rock As Protesters Reach In Front Of The Presdential Villa.PICS (23337 Views)

In Abuja, protesters marched early Monday from Unity Fountain in Maitama District, chanting songs and displaying placards, as they headed towards the presidential villa in the upscale Asokoro District.



They were met by a team of heavily armed anti-riot police personnel, who denied them entry into the Aso Rock villa.



where is Buhari oo? 1 Like

we re tired of this hardship PharaohPmB brought to us 39 Likes 4 Shares

let them go in 1 Like







Am with you 100% Yes I support you guys may the good Lord reward u for this. For having that confidence to match pass that area double twalee to you .Though no protest in my state but I would have join if there is. Den dull me for hereAm with you 100% 39 Likes

Nigeria is in trouble 2 Likes

Where is sarrki 10 Likes 1 Share

dotuna3:

Am with you 100% baba i stand with you,na to join them oh baba i stand with you,na to join them oh 8 Likes

Let them break down that nonsense gate. Zombies are useless 10 Likes

#istandwithnaija# 3 Likes

kudos to these guys 7 Likes

1 Like

Meanwhile Nigerians storm the Nigeria High Commission in UK. Buhari must come out 13 Likes 2 Shares

Zone Bs won't like this ooo 2 Likes





Hmmmm

Why they go let them enter?







we are bringing out Babachir lawal today for flogging





enoughisenough we are bringing out Babachir lawal today for floggingenoughisenough 2 Likes

I like this... 1 Like

1 Like

.







Any breach of orderliness will be severely dealt with. It's about to happen.....Any breach of orderliness will be severely dealt with. 2 Shares

If I have the chance to be in the Senate; I'll race the idea of putting this country on olx or eBay; make we sell am 4 Likes









God bless every one who came out to protest 10 Likes

Nigeria has not worked and will never work. 1 Like

Nigeria shall be great again 2 Likes 1 Share

dotuna3:

Am with you 100% nothing stops you from doing a one man protest where u are. nothing stops you from doing a one man protest where u are. 1 Like