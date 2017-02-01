



Omojuwa in a series of tweets on Monday accused Linda Ikeji who apparently was his friend of publishing the story of his friend and ex-fiancee on her blog.



He said he shared the story with friends he believes he can trust including Linda Ikeji and that he didn’t want to story out because it would embarrass her ex-fiancee’s mother, but Linda Ikeji went on to publish the story despite specifically telling her not to.



“When the ‘friend’ you shared your personal story with goes ahead to shade you with it on her blog, you know you trusted a snake!,” he said.



“Out of respect for my friend and now ex fiancée, I never shared the story of what happened between us publicly, but I shared it with some friends I felt I could trust. Folks @Chude , @DebolaLagos , @bellanaija and @lindaikeji and a couple of others.”



“Out of all I shared the story with, @lindaikeji was only 1 I realized I had to inform not to publish it without assuming she wouldn’t.”



“I told them all exactly what happened. Then in @lindaikeji ‘s case made sure to tell her not to publish via an email.”



“I didn’t want the story out because it would embarrass my ex fiancées mum. Even if we weren’t friends today, I still wouldn’t want it out.”



Omojuwa appears disappointed in her ‘friend’, Linda Ikeji because according to him, he has put himself on the line defending her and wondered why she cannot do same but expose his personal story through her blog.



“I have found myself putting myself on the line on Twitter when people attack @lindaikeji . I do that when I see the world against anyone.”



“Just about 2 weeks ago, I was even defending her sister when they went at her saying her marriage came too soon after her proposal.”



“I have seen @lindaikeji use the cover of Ben Bruce to share me on her blog. I never took it personal. I considered she was doing her job.”



“I have seen her take sides with Reno Wendell Simlin Omokri. I didn’t bother. Whatever she had going on with Reno wasn’t my business.”



“When she was accused of getting N240m from PDP/Jonathan during the election, I actually called friends in the villa at the time… and my friends told me as far as they knew, she didn’t get any money. I didn’t discuss anything with her. I simply posted tweets defending her.”



“Now, all of these are because I am loyal at times to the point of stupidity. On that day, I was swimming against social media tide, but you see, when it is on a matter concerning people I care about, I don’t mind swimming against any tide, social media or not.



Describing Linda Ikeji as a dangerous snake, Omojuwa is asking others to learn from his ‘temporary stupidity’ and never to trust someone like her.



“When someone’s trusted you with the truth, you don’t go ahead to post lies about same on your blog. That makes you a dangerous snake.”



“To see @lindaikeji hide under the cover of a twitter nonentity to shade me on her blog over a story I personally told her? Tragic!”



“So yeah, learn from my temporary stupidity to trust someone like @lindaikeji .Never trust a snake & they aren’t hard to know. Learn from me!”



Recalling how Linda had taking a shade on him in the past, Omojuwa said: “We do great stuff that she ignores. But when Reno Wendell Simlin and Ben Agbaya Bruce post weak shades at me, she gets to post them.”



“I don’t even mind that. I thrive in a “me against the world” environment. Pressure and enmity works for me. So I don’t mind that.”



“Against my intuition at the time, I trusted this one @lindaikeji and then told my intuition “I told her not to publish so we are fine.””



“My intuition was right as usual. I was stupid, unusual. Sad but useful lesson.”



“I didn’t have to tell Uche, Debola, Chude, Subomi, Musa, Mohammmed etc “don’t publish it” because my intuition was cool with me telling them”



He said there was nothing in his break up of his engagement that embarasses him, but that he decided to keep it away from the public because his ex-fiancee remains a friend whom he has had lunch and gisted in the last 3 months.



He also said he decided to keep it away from the public because he felt he will be very unkind to her and her mum by letting his “public figure” persona come back to haunt them.



“The circumstances of my engagement breaking up hurt both of us. We were in love from the beginning to the end. We never fought, there was no argument. No one was caught cheating.”



“I am fine with those who still insist they are now unfortunate because someone lost an election take shots at me. I live and thrive for that, but I refuse not to acknowledge @lindaikeji ‘s spear. I can acknowledge it because it didn’t pierce my heart. My intuition told me it’d come.”





