'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by saints2(m): 1:52pm
Nigerian blogger, public speaker and social media expert, Japheth Omojuwa has called out his colleague, Linda Ikeji for sharing a personal story he told her with the purpose of shading him.
Omojuwa in a series of tweets on Monday accused Linda Ikeji who apparently was his friend of publishing the story of his friend and ex-fiancee on her blog.
He said he shared the story with friends he believes he can trust including Linda Ikeji and that he didn’t want to story out because it would embarrass her ex-fiancee’s mother, but Linda Ikeji went on to publish the story despite specifically telling her not to.
“When the ‘friend’ you shared your personal story with goes ahead to shade you with it on her blog, you know you trusted a snake!,” he said.
“Out of respect for my friend and now ex fiancée, I never shared the story of what happened between us publicly, but I shared it with some friends I felt I could trust. Folks @Chude , @DebolaLagos , @bellanaija and @lindaikeji and a couple of others.”
“Out of all I shared the story with, @lindaikeji was only 1 I realized I had to inform not to publish it without assuming she wouldn’t.”
“I told them all exactly what happened. Then in @lindaikeji ‘s case made sure to tell her not to publish via an email.”
“I didn’t want the story out because it would embarrass my ex fiancées mum. Even if we weren’t friends today, I still wouldn’t want it out.”
Omojuwa appears disappointed in her ‘friend’, Linda Ikeji because according to him, he has put himself on the line defending her and wondered why she cannot do same but expose his personal story through her blog.
“I have found myself putting myself on the line on Twitter when people attack @lindaikeji . I do that when I see the world against anyone.”
“Just about 2 weeks ago, I was even defending her sister when they went at her saying her marriage came too soon after her proposal.”
“I have seen @lindaikeji use the cover of Ben Bruce to share me on her blog. I never took it personal. I considered she was doing her job.”
“I have seen her take sides with Reno Wendell Simlin Omokri. I didn’t bother. Whatever she had going on with Reno wasn’t my business.”
“When she was accused of getting N240m from PDP/Jonathan during the election, I actually called friends in the villa at the time… and my friends told me as far as they knew, she didn’t get any money. I didn’t discuss anything with her. I simply posted tweets defending her.”
“Now, all of these are because I am loyal at times to the point of stupidity. On that day, I was swimming against social media tide, but you see, when it is on a matter concerning people I care about, I don’t mind swimming against any tide, social media or not.
Describing Linda Ikeji as a dangerous snake, Omojuwa is asking others to learn from his ‘temporary stupidity’ and never to trust someone like her.
“When someone’s trusted you with the truth, you don’t go ahead to post lies about same on your blog. That makes you a dangerous snake.”
“To see @lindaikeji hide under the cover of a twitter nonentity to shade me on her blog over a story I personally told her? Tragic!”
“So yeah, learn from my temporary stupidity to trust someone like @lindaikeji .Never trust a snake & they aren’t hard to know. Learn from me!”
Recalling how Linda had taking a shade on him in the past, Omojuwa said: “We do great stuff that she ignores. But when Reno Wendell Simlin and Ben Agbaya Bruce post weak shades at me, she gets to post them.”
“I don’t even mind that. I thrive in a “me against the world” environment. Pressure and enmity works for me. So I don’t mind that.”
“Against my intuition at the time, I trusted this one @lindaikeji and then told my intuition “I told her not to publish so we are fine.””
“My intuition was right as usual. I was stupid, unusual. Sad but useful lesson.”
“I didn’t have to tell Uche, Debola, Chude, Subomi, Musa, Mohammmed etc “don’t publish it” because my intuition was cool with me telling them”
He said there was nothing in his break up of his engagement that embarasses him, but that he decided to keep it away from the public because his ex-fiancee remains a friend whom he has had lunch and gisted in the last 3 months.
He also said he decided to keep it away from the public because he felt he will be very unkind to her and her mum by letting his “public figure” persona come back to haunt them.
“The circumstances of my engagement breaking up hurt both of us. We were in love from the beginning to the end. We never fought, there was no argument. No one was caught cheating.”
“I am fine with those who still insist they are now unfortunate because someone lost an election take shots at me. I live and thrive for that, but I refuse not to acknowledge @lindaikeji ‘s spear. I can acknowledge it because it didn’t pierce my heart. My intuition told me it’d come.”
https://twitter.com/Omojuwa/status/828571257260089345
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/linda-ikeji-is-dangerous-snake-omojuwa.html
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Airforce1(m): 1:53pm
Lol
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by saints2(m): 1:54pm
See more here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/linda-ikeji-is-dangerous-snake-omojuwa.html
E don happen...
Seun, see as they dey yab your crush say she be evil...
I no dey oo
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Jenniferjames16: 1:58pm
Lol are you impotent or not?if your not show us your children!see as e pain u,but when u bin dey type dey insult jonathan and family e bin no pain you?abeg shut up or produce evidence of your offspring
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by ozoebuka1(m): 2:09pm
getting your. trust smashed By someone u trust is very painful but going about telling people about it just to get public empathy is not just stupid but also pathetic...
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by merit455(m): 2:11pm
What's wrong with Linda posting on her blog what another person said about u......stupid boy,the way u abuse our past President, so as ur impotent life remain
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by klanny(m): 2:14pm
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by freeze001(f): 2:16pm
I am so sure all of this is about Mr Stanley Nwabia who took him to the cleaners. Why did he attempt to attack Stanley first? He couldn't even get it up to go another round with his fellow man he's now looking for Linda Ikeji to use as wedge...yeye somborri!
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Smellymouth: 2:29pm
If Linda Ikeji is a snake, Lalasti.clala must be madly in love with her..
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Valfrankie(m): 2:34pm
I do not like the Omojuwa guy, neither do I fancy Linda Ikeji the acclaimed global slippery green snake in green grass gossip peddler. So this news kuku no concern me, they should both go to the other room and settle their differences.
NEXT PERSON PLEASE!!!
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by ellacute45(f): 2:36pm
So he's saying Linda told Stanley his secret
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Smellymouth: 2:37pm
ellacute45:
I..
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by ellacute45(f): 2:38pm
Smellymouth:
Modified
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by dunkem21(m): 2:45pm
Smellymouth:
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by FisifunKododada: 2:45pm
Its Aunty Smelly Pu=$$=y again- what happened?
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Stupedinluv(f): 2:45pm
see jealousy
Lol *booking space* will modify when I'm done protesting
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Tazmode(m): 2:45pm
Clash of the bloggers. Well this is one side, what does Linda have to say before the judging begins?
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by dangote7510(m): 2:45pm
may be she is inlove.
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by coalcoal1(m): 2:46pm
You know Linda has a penchant for stories and you gave her a story and you expected her not to share it?
How can you give a goat your yam to look after without eating it?
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Proffdada: 2:46pm
Smellymouth:
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by saints2(m): 2:46pm
Stupedinluv:
Jealousy ke Omojuwa is a big boy oo
Forget
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by Originality007: 2:47pm
who still take omojuwa serious this days?
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by mhigs: 2:47pm
So Linda and Omojuwa are friends. Just wondering if Seun and Linda are friends too
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by missKiffy(f): 2:47pm
Linda do take sides with Remo anɗ Bruce, its too obvious on her blog, i guess you have to be careful what you share with people
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by 0b10010011: 2:47pm
Snake or Fish
Omojuwa must be confused!
Wizkid said fish and he is now claiming snake!
Who do I believe now?
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by DrObum(m): 2:47pm
Another tale for bloggers
Una no serious, una go dey beef unaselves dey make money on top and expect us to be reading nonsense!
Iranu!
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by mary001: 2:48pm
Nigeria First b4 Linda
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by jmoore(m): 2:48pm
Na secret you tell her?
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by ebene4nija: 2:49pm
yes she is even in the blogging world #ISTANDWITHYOU
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by ShitHead: 2:49pm
MALE Snake and FEMALE Snake fighting...two adult children.
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 2:49pm
Linda ikeji making money... omojuwa making noise...
Re: 'Linda Ikeji Is A Dangerous Snake', Omojuwa Goes On The Offensive On Twitter by AfterEarth(f): 2:49pm
Story For The Gods ..
