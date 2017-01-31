₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,179 members, 3,350,208 topics. Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 07:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! (17337 Views)
Tinubu Addresses #istandwithnigeria Protesters Led To Him By Moremi Ojudu(video) / #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) / #IstandwithNigeria Lagos Commissioner Of Police Walks With Protesters (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by maxisaso(m): 6:15pm
Everybody has their own concerns...
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-hilarious-photo-of-day.html
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by doublewisdom: 6:32pm
The guy is protesting about the issues that concern him most.
136 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by ANAMBRA11(m): 6:40pm
afonjas sef
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Jessestunch: 6:42pm
The real street mafia.. Everybody get where dey pain abeg..
Nigeria tire person abeg
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Theyveedo(m): 6:47pm
LOL Even Olosho?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by hardywaltz(m): 6:54pm
Crude oil . $100/barrel - $ 35/barrel
Crude production 2.2 mbd. - 0.9 mbd
Let's help them pupolate the list
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by TINALETC3(f): 6:54pm
3 Likes
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by IamChuzzy(m): 6:54pm
Everybody get where e dey bite am jare!
In other serious news,
Kemi Olunloyo Sex Tape? Nollywood Actresses Threaten To Release Her Sex Tape, She Responds (Must See)
1 Like
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by EniHolar(f): 6:54pm
4 Likes
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by EFGH: 6:54pm
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by nabegibeg: 6:55pm
I wan faint ooooo
1 Like
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Horlawale1(m): 6:55pm
Unserious fellow
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Tgold1(m): 6:55pm
JeSus!!!
Pls come quick...... Abeg
1 Like
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by tens4real(m): 6:55pm
I can relate with the guy...
1 Like
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by mohince(m): 6:55pm
Hooooooo..... *in Emmanuela voice* Op can lie ooooo!!! Dis picture don tey for internet, since shagari era!!!
2 Likes
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by todayboy: 6:55pm
hahhahaha
that olosho own strong
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by mhigs: 6:55pm
How can anybody stand with Buhari
1 Like
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by gentlesoul196: 6:55pm
this 1 na unrepentant bad bou
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by guruvick(m): 6:55pm
The one wey dey vex me pass na
Shaving Stick (bic) from 30N to 90N
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Beesluv: 6:55pm
Hmmmm, he try
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by ERCROSS(m): 6:55pm
All man for himself ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:55pm
Olosho
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by 0955eb027(m): 6:55pm
All man for himself.
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by fergieboy(m): 6:55pm
Its igho and not Igbo
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Layiwoo(m): 6:56pm
Cra.zy dude
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by Splashme: 6:56pm
We
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by 9jizzy(m): 6:56pm
Ma Nigga
1 Like
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by omanifrank(m): 6:56pm
ok na
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by EVILFOREST: 6:56pm
|Re: #istandwithnigeria; Hilarious Photo Of The Day! by ring7(m): 6:56pm
Oloshos and co,will bw hailing this guy,his caption na badam.
From Nigeria To Texas Oil Wealth-kase Lawal / Dangote, Others To Establish Plants In Owerri / Why Do Nigerians Confuse Titles With Professions
Viewing this topic: benyprince(m), Ezeibe(m), destiny4luv(m), Feshizzy(m), glimpse(f), igidaduro, Dotmanroy(m), nicerichard05, AfterEarth(f), Felixitie(m), ayteaz(f), samoy(m), TheGoodJoe(m), guru03(m), otipoju(m), ABAMOWA, Seunpaul01(m), Icaretoo, kanisurup4(m), Lovingmind, joyli, Divepen1(m), TheValiant(m), samadream(m), Caliph69, gloryfidedesign(m), Goldenheart(m), austin4real(m), opius, Horlufemi(m), boborosky(m), detosho(m), Friedyokes, Treasuredlove, debeginin, IBreakRules, hamzia(m), chrisviral(m), Genes1s, theway83, agentjude(m), Cutie09, Unessien(m), hakyma, Mization(m), uzoclinton(m), Jssamuel33(m), ANAMBRA11(m), maxisaso(m), dude(m), ameezy(m), duwdu, drstone1, munroe, Aladinn(m), Cayroy4u, fiddzy(m), Upwardmobile, Tuham(m), crislyn(f), oooopss(m), hkd11, vandops10(m), amuokuko, Gbengaodutona(m), opuambe(m), jerseyboy, yusuff4u2c(m), mykeaji(m), Joshuasbox(m), lordatkinson07, Trigga001, Damseldammy07(f), uptoHim(m), mayordadon(m), ayorinde217, tolu4you, wenebunwo(m), Chiboyz40(m), bigmom, mcmurphy132, akins56(m), Ikenna94, teepea(m), Makamuanwuo(m), frandal, TRADELYN, Mibellconsult, SycophanticGoat, reziga, UNFADINGG, nawtibownie(f), Marince, jojo1415, blaise00700, Nellybii, Stephenndidi85, ubongchrisetim(m), MAKABBEY(m), anath(m), Adeoba10(m), forke(m), Abayor7, Sempumping(f), usmanspihn(m), noblementor, ONWARDBABA, cowgirl9090, ultimate2017, taiwotosho22(m), leopayne(m), jakautoworld, stansaintly(m), princeivon(m), abrahym(m), SpongeBobSP, timay(m), AheadMarket(m), chillex8, brainiacadeboi, JuanDeDios, lilbbaleloh, taurus2604, Shallypop(f), Barbarthundey(m), Liverpoolfc(m), kurajordan(m), DONFAITH, Kimjinkyu(f), Stanbeto, Emmyjb(m), abercrombie(m), drarchallus(m), prettyJoy22(f), Ezarazo(m), 0lumuyiwa, vinkolo1, lysiana, Slimgees(m), wilybebsy(m), alhamid(m), moshino(m), omo17(m), Scream(m), Victoriousvic(m), AleXis0r(m), Utominawele, talk2mas, bewills(f), kinnex(m), Blaqchild4eva(m), NewsPoacher, winningbt, mctees(m), jayjam(m), skimmy005, XX01(f), Pprovost, agbado1(m), uckyra(f), ookesanjo(m), cleish(m), delikay4luv, iamsmile(m), portablechizzy(f), kITATITA, jeff2010(m), idugbe(m), kazolad(m), Spazwik, sammygrace, neonly, oddessey007(m), warriorPedigree, elektra(f), kaymankind, lettynelly, Kamikaze42, mastermaestro(m), Akataka, Rahmoney(m), fkj950ax(m), Gohee(m), GyemNgas(m), ballinballin, emma4eva(m), olowodam, AWONEYAN(m), simplyglow, wittyshey, David0(m), Meekmind(m), pamdaniel(m) and 246 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7