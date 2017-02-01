₦airaland Forum

This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys

EXPOSED: Reason For Increasing No Of Single Ladies In Nigeria & The Solution / Why Do Females Garner More Photo Likes Than Guys? / Come, Why Do Girls Have More Likes On Their Photos Than Guys On Nairaland ??? (1) (2) (3) (4)

This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by oluamid(m): 9:46pm On Feb 06



If you have ever noticed that there are seemingly more single ladies in Nigeria than guys, you may need to relax with some chilled juice because you are not alone with your observation.

In fact, it has called for serious concern in recent times where the spate seems to be on a fast rise.

Some attribute the improper fraction to the fact that more females are born daily than males amidst the population explosion.

Sometimes, ladies who think they have all it takes to be take up the ‘Mrs’ tag are caught in the web of certain things that keep them with their parents longer than they anticipated.

This brings up the fact that it is not always enough to have all the qualities required to become a wife as there are some militating factors that come to play when it’s time to tie the knot.

To this end, TheSheet.ng deemed it fit to bring to fore some of the reasons why so many girls are still single despite having attained marriageable age.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS:

Sometimes a handful of ladies await their potential suitors with high expectations and end up scaring them away when they eventually arrive.

Ephemeral things like money, cars shouldn’t form the basis of choice for a life partner but sadly, a lot of ladies are neck deep into such expectations.

ETHNICITY:

The 1914 amalgamation appears to be Nigeria’s bane. The “One Nigeria” slogan is one of the biggest organised lies of the century as there is really nothing ‘one’ about the country despite the fact our 57th Independence Anniversary is only a few months away.

Among the several other factors that stand in the way of marriage for most girls, ethnicity tops the chart. Most times, it is as a result of family influence and when some decide to go against the family standards, they end up stuck and alone with no support from family.

RELIGION:

Majority of the problems encountered in Nigeria today originated from religious differences which make it safe to conclude that religion has done more harm than good in the country. Most people believe that religious compatibility plays a vital role in the choice of life partner and this is the mentality that has kept more ladies in their parents’ homes till date.

AGE DIFFERENCE:

Sometimes, age difference scares women away from the man they truly wish to settle down with. Usually, most potential unions are threatened when the age difference is wide especially when age is telling on either partner.

POOR ATTITUDE:

Well, like Keith Harrell wrote in his masterpiece, ‘attitude is everything’. Some girls though ripe for marriage have delectable attitudes that easily get men on their feet after a first encounter.

Some ladies who are of age just need to improve on their attitudes so as to attract and embark on the journey of forever with ease.

We are in the 21st century and it’s about time people acted like they really are abreast with issues.

Certain choices should transcend beyond the archaic mentality people used to have into something more.


Source: http://thesheet.ng/ever-wondered-single-ladies-nigeria-guys-read/

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by xstry: 9:49pm On Feb 06
Ok

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Bumbae1(f): 9:50pm On Feb 06
grin the photo tho

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by showmeurpenis(f): 10:19pm On Feb 06
Blah blah blah showmeurpenis undecided

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by fijiano202(m): 10:21pm On Feb 06
Some valid point though
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by royalmoron: 10:24pm On Feb 06
showmeurpenis:
Blah blah blah showmeurpenis undecided
hello hoe

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 10:30pm On Feb 06
I see nothing wrong in having high expectations, else you settle for anything that goes...marriage isn't for everyone.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by PrinzCarter(m): 10:36pm On Feb 06
Benita27:
I see nothing wrong in having high expectations, else you settle for anything that goes...marriage isn't for everyone.
marriage is nT for everyone ? Really undecided

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 10:37pm On Feb 06
PrinzCarter:
marriage is nT for everyone ? Really undecided
Absolutely!.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by marshalcarter: 10:41pm On Feb 06
the day is bright...is bright and fair..oh happy day...the day of joy...the day is bright...is bright and fair...to happy day....mama jollof rice grin grin








let it look as if i didn't commentgrin

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by oluamid(m): 11:03pm On Feb 06
marshalcarter:
the day is bright...is bright and fair..oh happy day...the day of joy...the day is bright...is bright and fair...to happy day....mama jollof rice grin grin




You remember your nursery school abi? Lol. Oya, face topic.



let it look as if i didn't commentgrin
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by ToriBlue(f): 11:06pm On Feb 06
I love to have high expectation, I love to marry my dream guy so don't tell me not to have high expectation, the last time I checked, I'm not mediocre.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by wristbangle(m): 11:08pm On Feb 06
Valid points but there are more single guys just that they hiding due to harsh economic situation. Who wants to be a liability father?

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by dingbang(m): 11:14pm On Feb 06
A lot of cute ladies out there who are dirty inwards...

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by DeepFriedPuff(f): 11:28pm On Feb 06
nah grin all the guys are just on nairaland playing around
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Mrtolotolo: 7:14am
Bumbae1:
grin the photo tho

See lalaosky
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Bumbae1(f): 8:58am
Mrtolotolo:


See lalaosky
Baddosky cheesy
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Mrtolotolo: 10:15am
Bumbae1:

Baddosky cheesy

How have you been?
cheesy
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 12:19pm
I know One day it will show angry
Benita27:
I see nothing wrong in having high expectations, else you settle for anything that goes...marriage isn't for everyone.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 12:25pm
Jammiiee:
I know One day it will show angry
I just gave your profile pic a like.

Will you stop saying this on all my mention.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 12:29pm
cry cry cryLol, vexed u already? Thought it was fun, lol tongue sorry then, when ur profile won't show, left me no option anywhere I see u than to remind u angry sad. Sorry it pained u then, thought it was fun
Benita27:
I just gave your profile pic a like.

Will you stop saying this on all my mention.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 12:33pm
Jammiiee:
cry cry cryLol, vexed u already? Thought it was fun, lol tongue sorry then, when ur profile won't show, left me no option anywhere I see u than to remind u angry sad. Sorry it pained u then, thought it was fun
It didn't vex me, was just wondering why you would always quote me with "one day it will show". Lol.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 12:41pm
Ever since dt thread, they kept quoting u n ur dp bn trying to check anytime I cm across u on a thread but kept hitting the brick wall. Did u do anything to ur profile shocked
Benita27:
It didn't vex me, was just wondering why you would always quote me with "one day it will show". Lol.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 12:51pm
Jammiiee:
Ever since dt thread, they kept quoting u n ur dp bn trying to check anytime I cm across u on a thread but kept hitting the brick wall. Did u do anything to ur profile shocked
Have not been able to check my profile for over a month now, don't know what the problem is but some people do.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 12:57pm
En en, no wonder, it kept seeming strange to me, and the more it came strange the more I tried lol. U must av offended Seun or lalasticlala... did u yab lalasticlala on a snake thread undecided
Benita27:
Have not been able to check my profile for over a month now, don't know what the problem is but some people do.

Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 1:04pm
Jammiiee:
En en, no wonder, it kept seeming strange to me, and the more it came strange the more I tried lol. U must av offended Seun or lalasticlala... did u yab lalasticlala on a snake thread undecided
Lol, i didn't offend anyone, don't even know what's happening, most times i can't quote some people, open some threads or even check some profiles, i can't even modify my post at times.

It's frustrating, Are you having same issues?.
Cc: Lalasticlala, Seun.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 1:07pm
I'm having this same issue with u alone undecided
Benita27:
Lol, i didn't offend anyone, don't even know what's happening, most times i can't quote some people, open some threads or even check some profiles, i can't even modify my post at times.

It's frustrating, Are you having same issues?.
Cc: Lalasticlala, Seun.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Benita27(f): 1:09pm
Jammiiee:
I'm having this same issue with u alone undecided
Wow!.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 1:26pm
Now u know y av bn curious, and the repetitive missives
Benita27:
Wow!.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Jammiiee(m): 1:26pm
Now u know y av bn curious, and the repetitive missives wink
Benita27:
Wow!.
Re: This Is Why There Are More Single Ladies In Nigeria Than Guys by Burger01(m): 1:36pm
Too many unrealistic expectations. Our ladies should take it easy on themselves. smiley

