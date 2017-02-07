₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,385 members, 3,350,783 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 07:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab (828 Views)
Help With Cost Breakdown For Building A Three Bedroom Bungalow On A 120x6ft Plot / What Types Of Slab Is These? To The Civil Engineers And Builders In The Forum. / Guide Cost Of Decking Slab Of A Standard Twin Three Bedroom (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by oparahchi(m): 9:49pm On Feb 06
Hello Builders, Quantity surveyors in the house. Please I wanna cast a slab with floor area of 175sqm or 26.25 cubic meter. It's on the third floor of an office space.
Can you all help me with an estimated cost breakdown as it relates to materials and labour to enable me plan.
And also do you guys recommend the adoption of clay hollow bricks instead of using reinforced steal bars and concrete so as to reduce the load. Kindly help.
We appreciate your inputs guys! Thanks.
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by Deeypeey(m): 7:05am
I ll just read the comments....m noh a builder. Sorry OP
.
.
Useless comments will soon start threading in...starting with this...
FTC in a long tym....whr is the monetary gift?
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:06am
Make that window look classy and beautiful. Check my signature for pictures
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by ripbubu: 7:06am
There are experienced labourer that can help you with this ....meanwhile tinubu is showing signs he no longer controls apc.. ...jagaban for nothing.. ..Muslim jihadist in the house.. .sorry your buhari is dead.. .rip
1 Share
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by ekrizz(m): 7:07am
Sorry I can't help now, may be later.
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by Harkinyemi(m): 7:07am
Op, how much are you willing to pay if I help you?
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by Mjuliet: 7:07am
Those who don't have anything to say should stay off the thread
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by Soleymania(m): 7:10am
For all your building design, construction, management, maintenance etc. Consult Paulobuildersltd. Check our page on Facebook. Paulobuilders. Whatzap. 08032930389.
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by money121(m): 7:13am
Ok
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by money121(m): 7:15am
ripbubu:
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by saydfact(m): 7:17am
oparahchi:
If you've been following my thread u shd be able to do this already... Lol
At this stage what I can calculate for you is cost of concrete but to calculate the cost of Reinforcement in that slab, you'll need to send a bending schedule or Rebar design.
Give a brief info on the Rebar, tag me and I'll help out..
Good Luck
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by saydfact(m): 7:20am
To summarize it, I'll need an ideal of the beams and Reinforcement not just the slab.... The information you shared wld have been enough if it was just a German floor...
I won't advice hollow pots because it's obvious you don't have a supervisor on site and that's more than 'Baba Taju' can handle plus you'll need a structural Engr input.
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by IMASTEX: 7:25am
Here to learn. I was planning on creating a thread to seek these information. Please builders, I need a run down of materials needed: blocks, cements, sand, etc and cost of labour that will raise a 3 bed room flat from ground level to roofing.
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by victorazy(m): 7:25am
Ok
|Re: Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab by ayobase: 7:27am
(0) (Reply)
Very Cheap Property For Sale In Lagos / 3bedroom Flat For Sale At Jakande Est,egbeda: 3.5million: / Standard 3bedroom Flat At Magodo Gra
Viewing this topic: amazinghomez09, Olulinks(m), alizma, Cohsyn(m), collab, Tlontin(m), martins1213, Teewhy2, EgunMogaji(m), olasco234(m), Kellydrive1, Joejonah(m), Walelavender(m), stanisbaratheon, b2212(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27