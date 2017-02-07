Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Kindly Help With A Brief Cost Breakdown On Casting Slab (828 Views)

Hello Builders, Quantity surveyors in the house. Please I wanna cast a slab with floor area of 175sqm or 26.25 cubic meter. It's on the third floor of an office space.



Can you all help me with an estimated cost breakdown as it relates to materials and labour to enable me plan.



And also do you guys recommend the adoption of clay hollow bricks instead of using reinforced steal bars and concrete so as to reduce the load. Kindly help.



We appreciate your inputs guys! Thanks.



If you've been following my thread u shd be able to do this already... Lol



At this stage what I can calculate for you is cost of concrete but to calculate the cost of Reinforcement in that slab, you'll need to send a bending schedule or Rebar design.



Give a brief info on the Rebar, tag me and I'll help out..



To summarize it, I'll need an ideal of the beams and Reinforcement not just the slab.... The information you shared wld have been enough if it was just a German floor...



I won't advice hollow pots because it's obvious you don't have a supervisor on site and that's more than 'Baba Taju' can handle plus you'll need a structural Engr input.

