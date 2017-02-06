Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years (3943 Views)

Women Lawyers Shed Tears As Police Arrest Father For Sexually Abusing 12 yrs old Daughter For 4 Years





Scores of Women lawyers in Bayelsa State were weekend thrown into tears following the police arrest of a 50 years old Father over alleged sexual abuse and having canal knowledge of his 12 years old daughter for Four years.



Also arrested was a 46 years old man over alleged abduction of a 12 years old girl and having canal knowledge of her.



Leadership gathered that the secretariat of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) was thrown into a mournful mood over the double cases of defilement of two 12 years old girls recorded.



According to officials of FIDA, FIDA Bayelsa Secretariat was filled with tears as a man, his wife and 12-year old daughter stormed our office seeking for justice as their daughter was mercilessly defiled by a 46 years old man.



According to him, the daughter was sent on an errand to buy an item just opposite his house and the suspect pounced on his daughter. The suspect has already been arrested and detained in police custody.



The State Chairperson of FIDA, Dise Ogbise-Erhisere,the Public Relations Officer, Barr. Bilkisu Odoko and the FIDA financial Secetary,Barr. Boma Miebai could not hold back their tears but reassured the victim and her parents that they will get justice.



In the same vein, a man has also been arrested for allegedly defiling his 12-year old daughter. According to his daughter, he has been on it for over 4 years. He has been arrested.

https://leadership.ng/news/570252/women-lawyers-shed-tears-as-police-arrest-father-for-sexually-abusing-12-yrs-old-daughter-for-4-years

I still don't get it.. Are cases like these spiritual problem/attack or mental problem.. I don't ever see myself getting attracted to my immediate family member, talkless of a 12 year old girl.

chineke...him own daughter 1 Like 1 Share

And this man is still alive

These people are crazy!

Nah this kain men them suppose use as "lab rats" for testing 'New drugs/vaccines'.....

What's wrong with men?





This is what he deserves



Sick manThis is what he deserves 1 Like

Off with the "cord"! he needs it no more

Bayelsa ANIMAL... not man 1 Like

What's wrong with men? there must be something in the air these days there must be something in the air these days

This! Is an inane question. Is it 'all' men that defiled the girl? Yes? Then ask your poppa/uncle/brother. So if a married woman committed adultery, is okay to say what's wrong with women? No, I don't think so. Stereotyping suc.ks. lepasharon:

What's wrong with men? 2 Likes

No matter how many of these paedophiles nabbed, they are still nany innocent victims of dat act out there.

God help dem esp. the voiceless

Nawao! See abomination in the land. The elders must hear about it.

Nigerian men do not deserve their pen.is I suggest cutting them off

Please can somebody tell me why all these things are happening...

