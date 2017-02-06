₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Islie: 10:20pm
Women Lawyers Shed Tears As Police Arrest Father For Sexually Abusing 12 yrs old Daughter For 4 Years
Scores of Women lawyers in Bayelsa State were weekend thrown into tears following the police arrest of a 50 years old Father over alleged sexual abuse and having canal knowledge of his 12 years old daughter for Four years.
https://leadership.ng/news/570252/women-lawyers-shed-tears-as-police-arrest-father-for-sexually-abusing-12-yrs-old-daughter-for-4-years
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by xstry: 10:21pm
It is well
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by josephine123: 10:22pm
hmmmm... na wa ooo
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Pranxta(m): 10:43pm
Chai!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:51pm
buhari is ev il
please dont quote me, its happening in his regime ...... he needs to take responsibilities for every evil happening in the land afterall if eagles win nations cup we go hail baba
4 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by omonla10(m): 10:52pm
I still don't get it.. Are cases like these spiritual problem/attack or mental problem.. I don't ever see myself getting attracted to my immediate family member, talkless of a 12 year old girl.
Oga o
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by jegz25(m): 10:52pm
chineke...him own daughter
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by slimkiss(m): 10:52pm
Ok
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Piro221: 10:52pm
And this man is still alive
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by nuted: 10:53pm
These people are crazy!
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Vizzim(m): 10:53pm
What shall we talk this one now... Í tirẹ̀d fòr sọme mén ooo.
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Vlip42(m): 10:53pm
hmmm!! watin we no go see
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by soberdrunk(m): 10:53pm
Nah this kain men them suppose use as "lab rats" for testing 'New drugs/vaccines'.....
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by lepasharon(f): 10:53pm
What's wrong with men?
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by slurryeye: 10:54pm
Sick man
This is what he deserves
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Tazmode(m): 10:54pm
Off with the "cord"! he needs it no more
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by YesNo: 10:54pm
Bayelsa ANIMAL... not man
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Fizzbizzie(m): 10:55pm
Na dem...
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by YesNo: 10:55pm
lepasharon:there must be something in the air these days
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Ekakamba: 10:55pm
This! Is an inane question. Is it 'all' men that defiled the girl? Yes? Then ask your poppa/uncle/brother. So if a married woman committed adultery, is okay to say what's wrong with women? No, I don't think so. Stereotyping suc.ks.
lepasharon:
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by theway83: 10:55pm
konji nah bastard.
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Micah360(m): 10:56pm
No matter how many of these paedophiles nabbed, they are still nany innocent victims of dat act out there.
God help dem esp. the voiceless
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by kolado(m): 10:57pm
Nawao! See abomination in the land. The elders must hear about it.
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Orikinla1: 10:58pm
BUHARIISCURSED:Demon!
Is Buhari from Bayelsa?
You, agent of Satan!
Is the Drunken Master of Otuoke not from Bayelsa?
President Muhammadu Buhari will survive and and triumph over all his haters.
Haters are losers.
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by ahahnow: 10:58pm
Nigerian men do not deserve their pen.is I suggest cutting them off
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by Beno3: 10:58pm
Please can somebody tell me why all these things are happening...
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by kolado(m): 10:59pm
BUHARIISCURSED:How does it relate to the topic?
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:59pm
Orikinla1:lets wait till 4 months time, when they would return his vegetable body for all to see
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:59pm
kolado:its happening in his regime
|Re: Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years by jegz25(m): 11:00pm
think say na only malams dey do am...
