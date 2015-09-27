₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 11:43pm On Feb 06
1. “Baby I'm sorry”
It's true that most women hate to be at the receiving end when it comes to accepting faults. Once a lady is caught cheating she will be the first to tender her apology. Even when they know the apology at that moment is irrelevant. (Would she be if she wasn't caught? No bro.)
2. “It wasn’t me, I swear.”
After an attempt to apologise, some women when caught cheating will out-rightly deny their actions, even when you have photo proof. Even if you walked in on them in the act, they could even say you were hallucinating. Some of them are related to one minister like that wey him name start with “L
.”
3. “It is the work of the devil”
It is always the devil, the poor dude has really suffered. Their godmother Eve don set the pace so na follow them dey follow so.
4. “I don’t know what came over me.”
Very common! They try to hide under the pretence of “I don’t know what came over me”. The question is, were they possessed or hypnotised?
5. “He is my uncle.”
Zaga that! Say hello to her long lost relative after that mehn. Note, you're prolly her cousin (or “balogun the electrician”) to one of her suitors, too, you know. #WehDonMa
6. “He is just a friend.”
Lol, una wan be enemies before?! Hehehe as if we were born and brought up with “BOO” written on my foreheads na. We were never “friends” before or na BoyEnemy I be, not boyfriend. OloriBOOruku somebody.
7. “It is not what it looks like.”
Sure, na chinese film and I came in without buying movie ticket. Lol this is the silliest of them all mehn. It even sounds stupid when I hear it in movies.
8. “I don’t even know him.”
Oooshey! Mama the mama!
9. “It was an accident.”
Along Lagos-Ibadan expressway perhaps. How many casualties were involved dear? Hope no lives were lost?
10. “He forced me.”
Yes. A man who can force a lady from her papa house reach him house through electronic wave, force am into him room, force her leg open and then force himself in deserves a place Guinness Book of Record.
11. “It is your fault; you were not there for me.”
Really? But the other guy was always there for you; before, during and after the relationship? You no even complain? E sa nu mi ooo... Just say you want to kponse and stop littering our ears with lie jare.
12. “I still love you, he is nobody to me.”
Tales by moonlight.
13. “Don’t you trust me?”
I trust you, I swear down, I trust you die.
14. “Please give me another chance”
Like I should give you another bullet to shoot at me again after missing the first time? Do we look like masochists?
Abeg I drop my feather for here jare.... Add the last one for me.
Worth read: www.nairaland.com/2745765/6-types-guys-thatll-forgive
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 11:44pm On Feb 06
Last Bullet:
Hoes will be hoes u give them attention, love, money, family,
security, loyalty, gifts and send them sweet messages
everyday but that is never enough lol they go cheat on you
with an idiot then comeback to you and realise that they
fvcked up coz the dude they cheated on you with is as
fvcked up as they are. Don't give them kids, don't put a ring
on they finger fvck them and pass them on to your homies.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 11:55pm On Feb 06
Perhaps tosyne2much has something to tell us.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by DozieInc(m): 11:56pm On Feb 06
Reiyvinn:Couldn't agree more.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by GloriaNino(f): 11:57pm On Feb 06
Op You should create a thread for guys own too
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 11:58pm On Feb 06
DozieInc:Pure fact.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Kentura(m): 12:00am On Feb 07
Reiyvinn:..
You killed it!! These hoes can never be loyal... like yhu said, don't put a ring on their finger, fvck them and pass 'em on to ya hommies!
Majority of them don't worth it, They just bad news waiting to happen.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 12:01am On Feb 07
GloriaNino:
Ain't gay...
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by marshalcarter: 12:20am On Feb 07
its always the innocent devils handwork....even wen he dont Have handwork
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Vickiweezy(m): 12:51am On Feb 07
Devil go dey him own dem go dey put careless blame for him head.
Like Mr FTC said, Fvck that hoe and pass her, homie.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by johncallidon(m): 1:12am On Feb 07
#teamfuck-the hoe-and-pass-to Yhur hommies [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by johncallidon(m): 1:21am On Feb 07
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by johncallidon(m): 1:22am On Feb 07
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by DeepFriedPuff(f): 1:27am On Feb 07
guys do this stuff 2 if not more counter thread!!!!!!!
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by showmeurpenis(f): 1:41am On Feb 07
Reiyvinn:
Showmeurpenis I will tell you who's fault it is. I will settle this dispute tonight! Showmeurpenis
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by magabounce(m): 6:00am On Feb 07
I smell a counter thread!!!
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 10:40am On Feb 07
Lalasticlala your attention is needed.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Joe171(m): 12:15pm On Feb 07
Reiyvinn:
Anybody that has collected any agreement from me before, pls return it. I need to donate them here.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 12:31pm On Feb 07
Joe171:
Lol you dey vex o.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Jammiiee(m): 12:38pm On Feb 07
Y not do dt, guys will do dt of girls while girls will do dt of guys
GloriaNino:
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Reiyvinn(m): 9:24pm On Feb 07
Lalasticlala oya na!
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by harry2ve(m): 12:10am
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Haute: 12:11am
Some wicked comments up in here.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by brightleave(m): 12:11am
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by ritababe(f): 12:12am
lol, funny but true.
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by RedRubberDucky(f): 12:12am
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Arabiandude: 12:13am
ritababe:You re trying me shey?
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Silentscreamer(f): 12:13am
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Soljaboi44(m): 12:14am
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by AfterEarth(f): 12:15am
Story For The Gods ..
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by Vizzim(m): 12:16am
Nothing short of the truth...
|Re: 14 Things You Would Hear When You Catch Her Cheating by ritababe(f): 12:17am
Arabiandude:
I told u to pm me but u want me to display it openly which can't happen.
