₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,385 members, 3,350,785 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 07:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day (586 Views)
Jaiz Bank Plans Nse Listing / New Forex Policy: NSE Gains N354bn, Naira Stable / NSE Market Capitalisation Up By N56bn To Close For Easter Celebration (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Truth234: 4:56am
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange opened for the week on Monday on a downward trend with the market capitalisation losing N74bn, amid profit taking embarked upon by investors.
The market capitalisation which opened at N8.892tn lost N74bn or 0.83 per cent to close at N8.818tn.
Similarly, the All-Share Index shed 215.45 points or 0.83 per cent to close at 25,587.09 against 25,802.54 achieved on Friday.
Total recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N6 to close at N262 per share.
Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N2.99 to close at N165.01 and GlaxoSmithKline dipped 75k to close at N14.25 per share.
PZ industries was down by 67k to close at N12.87, Guinness declined by 28k to close at N66.70 per share.
Conversely, Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ table, gaining 39k to close at N133.50 per share.
United Capital followed with a gain of 17k to close at N3.72 and Guaranty Trust Bank gained 6k to close at N23.08 per share.
Dangote Sugar Refinery appreciated by 4k to close at N6.05; Livestock added 3k to close at 78k per share.
However, the volume of shares closed higher as investors bought and sold 152.39 million shares worth N903.53m transacted in 2,706 deals.
This was in contrast with a total of 144.63 million shares valued at N1.22bn exchanged in 2, 350 deals on Friday.
FBN Holdings emerged the most traded stock, exchanging 25.24 million shares worth N88.24m.
Staco Insurance followed with 20 million shares valued at N10m, while Fidelity Bank traded 13.55 million shares worth N12.10m.
FCMB Group accounted for 13.26 million shares valued at N16.68m, while Zenith International sold 12.18 million shares worth N187.32m.
http://investorsking.com/nse-market-capitalisation-loses-n74bn-one-day/
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:36am
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Redoil: 6:46am
We are getting theie
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Debaddest(m): 7:22am
They will rush to tell us the one they loose, what about the one they have been making over the years, what do they do with it?
3 Likes
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by nmreports: 7:22am
Bad news
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by DonEffiong(m): 7:23am
Buhariconomics recesion style
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by simplemach(m): 7:23am
Nothing is impossible in this APC era. Dont be surprised when you wake up one day and Russia serves you quit notice that they are the new owners of this geographical area (Nigeria), it can all happen in one day. It's no longer news.
2 Likes
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Geonigga: 7:23am
K
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by adedayoadedeji(m): 7:23am
Do pple still invest in shares?
Check my signature pls
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by YesNo: 7:23am
More Losses in LARGE AMOUNTS.
Change is still coming.
Keep your fingers crossed for positive change tho.
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by habex005(m): 7:23am
Reccession
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by oluFELAxy(m): 7:23am
74bn. . hmm
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Integrityfarms(m): 7:24am
We are heading o completely finished.
The worst disaster is electing a dying man for the revered office of the President.
We told them as wise men of the east but they said we were haters.
#takingmyfreshfishpeppersoup
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by lollmaolol: 7:24am
Sorry
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Oyind17: 7:24am
Kai baba
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Abudu2000(m): 7:26am
[b]hian!!! Looks like everyone should go grab their placards again ooo,[/b]lol
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by zombies: 7:26am
Lai Mohammed
Minister for Information and Culture
Phone number: 08034301111
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by Thisis2raw(m): 7:27am
And it keeps getting better..
Watch how Tinubu and his cohorts will blame PDP 15yrs rule for this
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by YesNo: 7:27am
zombies:hahahahaaaaa
you wan cause panic to that phone
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by dingbang(m): 7:28am
74billion....
1 Like
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by obembet(m): 7:28am
That is biz... Expect that sometimes
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by coldFLARES1(m): 7:29am
This provides real justification for the losses suffered by those gamblers who were made toast by MMM and other Ponzis. And they said........."after all, something must kill a man!"
|Re: NSE Market Capitalisation Loses N74bn In One Day by ExpiredNigeria: 7:30am
s
(0) (Reply)
Why Waste Your Time Submitting Application Letters Here And There With No Result / How To Make Money Online: / A.g.o Available In Large Quantity
Viewing this topic: meexteriox(m), TPAND, code9(m), Diamondcrown97(m), coldFLARES1(m), Simeon590, QuantAnalyst, sirwilli(m), bignero, kelvinovie(m), Collins9156(m), kaima2015, alberson(m), ExpiredNigeria, xcolanto, mamapidgin, uzeba(m), baski92(m), ThisYourTatafo, lollmaolol, mohemos, deborsky(m), pyr8te, wickedboi and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9