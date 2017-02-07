₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:05am
The Senate will on Tuesday (today) begin the screening of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees for whom President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking legislative approval.
http://punchng.com/senate-screen-ambassadorial-nominees-today/
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by dingbang(m): 6:07am
What are they ambassadorring?
|Re: Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by slimthugchimee(f): 6:08am
ok hope it goes well
|Re: Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by malware: 7:03am
But I haven't received any invitation yet. Make I kuku go take my bath begin dey go national Assembly.
|Re: Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by permsec: 7:06am
Another set of broom waving demons to assume theif appointed lying offices.
|Re: Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by talk2archy: 7:30am
stufid fiful
|Re: Senate To Screen Ambassadorial Nominees Today.. by Integrityfarms(m): 7:31am
Hope Buhari will append his signature from the ...... world, as soon as they are cleared by senate?
