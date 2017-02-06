₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by robosky02(m): 9:38am
Eagles coach Rohr returns to scout for new stars in NPFL
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will use the next few weeks to scout for new players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on his return from the AFCON in Gabon.
Rohr was a pundit for a French television channel at Gabon 2017.
“Rohr is back in Lagos and he will use the next few weeks to scout for players in the southwest area,” a top source informed.
The coach has run the rule on NPFL stars like goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as well as forwards Chisom Egbuchulam and Godwin Obaje since he took charge of the Eagles.
However, the Franco-German coach shut out players from the NPFL for the Eagles last World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo, arguing he could not pick any of them because the league had ended and he could not guarantee their match fitness.
The NPFL has since resumed in the middle of January and it is now in its seventh week of action.
http://africanfootball.com/news/685903/Eagles-coach-Rohr-returns-to-scout-for-new-stars-in-NPFL
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by robosky02(m): 9:45am
I'm very impressed with the body language of this man
not the fire brigade approach
he must have seen something at the AFCON that makes him think of scouting some local or home-based players as the build up towards Cameroon clash intensifies
7 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Atmmachine(m): 10:30am
Are we cursed ??
Why would you hire an albino coach who doesn't know shiit about football to come coach the African nations cup defending champions ??
A corpse in the mortuary would have qualified Nigeria for Afcon
Kanu Nwankwo dey, Okocha dey and you come go hire this Amala and Ewedu eating lizard to come coach Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Kvistblog: 10:30am
I'm tired of this country walahi..
Now, see how this grown up man was weeping yesterday at the protest? Chai! Agbalagba
WATCH VIDEO
1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by veekid(m): 10:30am
I'm here waiting for you Rohr
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by buzquet(m): 10:30am
Imagine if this man is one of our local coaches, he will be in USA forming to be scouting and visiting our players in abroad.
Our local coaches are just too lazy to learn. Al they know is money, money and money
7 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by helinues: 10:31am
I really like this man approach
I just hope the cabals would allow him to operate freely
5 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by maxiuc(m): 10:31am
More pigins to our team
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Toylove: 10:31am
wehdone sir
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Tazmode(m): 10:32am
I still feel we have more capable Nigerian coaches. I'm not xenophobic but I don't think a foreign coach could truly inspire and motivate Nigerian players better than a Nigerian coach.
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Mechette(m): 10:32am
M@ka why
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by blackaxe78: 10:33am
Instead of him to go scout for players in the NBA or Formula One, he is busy going to AFCON.
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by makdcash(m): 10:33am
Hope he win nation cup for us
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by nabegibeg: 10:33am
good one
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by GreenMavro: 10:33am
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by NameChecker: 10:34am
ok
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Ask4bigneyo(m): 10:34am
Haa Haa
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by josephine123: 10:34am
ok .. good
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Vizzim(m): 10:34am
Good one coach
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by hefelove(m): 10:36am
blackaxe78:
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by shevchenko(m): 10:36am
Atmmachine:
What sort of lowly person are you
9 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Atmmachine(m): 10:36am
shevchenko:
You want to know how low i can get ??
I would get so low, put your D in my mouth and suck you off
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by annexworld(m): 10:37am
Nice one coach
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by theway83: 10:38am
oka bo ooooop
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by theway83: 10:38am
oka bo ooooo
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Jacksparr0w127: 10:38am
Atmmachine:relax man. Life's too soft
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Vickiweezy(m): 10:39am
Nigeria, we will never patronise our own.
This man might not even get a job of coaching a common high school in his country.
Just because he is white, NFF think he is the best option for Nigeria.
Too bad, I don't see Super Eagles getting past the group stages in any competition in the near future (My opinion, Don't quote me and spill trash)
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by Noel1: 10:40am
I see that this man seems to have learnt 4rm the failures of other Super eagles couches. Its a good one - he should beware of every head with a red cap though.
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by safarigirl(f): 10:40am
Tazmode:they're all biased.
No matter how great they start, the success gets to their head and then they start recruiting their plumber and vulcanizers and fielding them as footballers for our National team
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL by DeRay98(m): 10:41am
Atmmachine:
As ignorant as your post is, I wander if them put gun for your to expose your stack ignorance and naivety.
2 Likes
