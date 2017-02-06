Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Coach Rohr Returns From AFCON To Scout For New Stars In NPFL (3424 Views)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will use the next few weeks to scout for new players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on his return from the AFCON in Gabon.



Rohr was a pundit for a French television channel at Gabon 2017.



“Rohr is back in Lagos and he will use the next few weeks to scout for players in the southwest area,” a top source informed.



The coach has run the rule on NPFL stars like goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as well as forwards Chisom Egbuchulam and Godwin Obaje since he took charge of the Eagles.



However, the Franco-German coach shut out players from the NPFL for the Eagles last World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo, arguing he could not pick any of them because the league had ended and he could not guarantee their match fitness.



The NPFL has since resumed in the middle of January and it is now in its seventh week of action.





I'm very impressed with the body language of this man



not the fire brigade approach





he must have seen something at the AFCON that makes him think of scouting some local or home-based players as the build up towards Cameroon clash intensifies 7 Likes



Are we cursed ??



Why would you hire an albino coach who doesn't know shiit about football to come coach the African nations cup defending champions ??



A corpse in the mortuary would have qualified Nigeria for Afcon



Kanu Nwankwo dey, Okocha dey and you come go hire this Amala and Ewedu eating lizard to come coach Nigeria 1 Like





I'm here waiting for you Rohr

Imagine if this man is one of our local coaches, he will be in USA forming to be scouting and visiting our players in abroad.









Our local coaches are just too lazy to learn. Al they know is money, money and money 7 Likes

I really like this man approach



I just hope the cabals would allow him to operate freely 5 Likes

More pigins to our team 1 Like

wehdone sir

I still feel we have more capable Nigerian coaches. I'm not xenophobic but I don't think a foreign coach could truly inspire and motivate Nigerian players better than a Nigerian coach.

M@ka why 1 Like

Instead of him to go scout for players in the NBA or Formula One, he is busy going to AFCON.

Hope he win nation cup for us

good one

ok

Haa Haa

ok .. good

Good one coach

Nice one coach

oka bo ooooop

oka bo ooooo

This man might not even get a job of coaching a common high school in his country.

Just because he is white, NFF think he is the best option for Nigeria.

Too bad, I don't see Super Eagles getting past the group stages in any competition in the near future (My opinion, Don't quote me and spill trash) Nigeria, we will never patronise our own.This man might not even get a job of coaching a common high school in his country.Just because he is white, NFF think he is the best option for Nigeria.Too bad, I don't see Super Eagles getting past the group stages in any competition in the near future (My opinion, Don't quote me and spill trash)

I see that this man seems to have learnt 4rm the failures of other Super eagles couches. Its a good one - he should beware of every head with a red cap though.

