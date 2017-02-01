



While complaining about other gossips at the gym yesterday, Elsie focused on two ladies who were also members at the gym.



She not only classified the two as gossipers she shared a footage of them chatting away while they should have been working out...*like she wasn't doing the same thing*



Elsie went on to mock one of the ladies who was a nursing mother for leaving her child at home and even went further to throw shades at the woman's husband.



While Elsie didn't bother to work out as her camera was trained on these two ladies who were busy trying to burn off some weight... Tho they might be gossips, Elsie definitely looked like the bigger one among them... 2017 should be all about minding your business.



