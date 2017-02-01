₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by TunezMedia: 10:11am
Elsie Okpocha the wife of popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth is such a huge gossips who likes spreading the word about people's business on her social media.
While complaining about other gossips at the gym yesterday, Elsie focused on two ladies who were also members at the gym.
She not only classified the two as gossipers she shared a footage of them chatting away while they should have been working out...*like she wasn't doing the same thing*
Elsie went on to mock one of the ladies who was a nursing mother for leaving her child at home and even went further to throw shades at the woman's husband.
While Elsie didn't bother to work out as her camera was trained on these two ladies who were busy trying to burn off some weight... Tho they might be gossips, Elsie definitely looked like the bigger one among them... 2017 should be all about minding your business.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/basketmouths-wife-elsie-okpocha-gossips.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by TunezMedia: 10:12am
Cont'
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 10:23am
if she was working out she wouldn't have noticed dem....
9 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:42am
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Izen: 10:43am
She sounds petty and childish.
4 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Samelfisha(m): 10:43am
she is handsome
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by gaetano: 10:43am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 10:43am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:43am
Nigerian women and bizzy body
2 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by jodavid(m): 10:43am
Tunezmediablog Pot calling Kettle black.
When gossipers gossip on each other, I call it gossipism.
I am gossipphobic, so lemme jejely leave this mata to the gossip experts.
1 Like
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by enoqueen: 10:44am
What does she do for a living
Gossip I guess
5 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 10:44am
.
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by willjoe(m): 10:44am
Why are stupid topics making FP more and more. Huh
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by abdul4new: 10:44am
Irrelevant issues making front page where as there are many burning national topics begging for discussion. abeg who dis post help......
@mod take this cane for misplacement of priority.
1 Like
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Orjitex15: 10:44am
Den waiting happen?
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by MsZee(f): 10:44am
And this made front page? Nonsense
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by judefcc: 10:44am
Hgg
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by asunnu(f): 10:44am
Aproko
1 Like
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by eyinjuege: 10:45am
I want to believe they are her friends and she was just jokingly throwing shades at them, otherwise which kin jealousy be this?
What's her concern if someone left her baby home with a nanny? Or is she supposed to bring a baby to the gym?
4 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by annexworld(m): 10:45am
Lol
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Vision2045(m): 10:45am
ANOTHER DUSTBIN WORTH POST..
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by BCISLTD: 10:45am
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by kaykay1980: 10:45am
what do you expect from somebody married to a man whose mouth is a basket
2 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:45am
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by gocac(f): 10:46am
oloshos everywhere.....covering up their olosho life style in their husbands house is still an issue..... simply because olosho they the blood
2 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Ptoocool(m): 10:46am
kaykay1980:
wicked..
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by theway83: 10:46am
won fi aso Jo lenu ni kekere niyan.
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by buzquet(m): 10:47am
Gossiping is woman's hobby!
3 Likes
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Lamzee(m): 10:47am
and you also left Basket mouth at home
1 Like
|Re: Elsie Okpocha Gossips Too Much - TunezMediaBlog (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:48am
Who else was expecting to see hidden pictures taken of her while she was gossiping?
