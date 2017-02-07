₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by MasterofNL: 10:50am
- Some Northern clerics have condemned comments made by the former president Goodluck Jonathan on the crisis in the regions
https://www.naij.com/1086811-invite-goodluck-jonathan-questioning-northern-clerics-security-agencies.html
1 Like
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by ozoebuka1(m): 11:00am
Northern clerics now dictate to our DSS who and who not to arrest...it's alright.
35 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Standing5(m): 11:03am
Goodlucky Jonathan still misyarning . . .
3 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by knightsTempler: 11:04am
These jesters just don't get it, do they ?
They think they can just dictate to the rest of the country what to say and what not to say, irrespective of the fact that what you say is true. They hate the truth so much that piques them and they want you immidiately out of sight by calling their Gestapo DSS to go after you like bloodhound would go after its prey.
One Nigeria indeed!
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by GameGod(m): 11:04am
They should leave that buffoon alone nah
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by darknetcom: 11:07am
jonathan should be in jail not talking rubbish upandan...
the day will come we will kidnap him from abroad and send him to siberia....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by tolexy007(m): 11:08am
effect of weed.....................The best weed can only be found in The North
5 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Atmmachine(m): 11:10am
These bunch of clowns
Invite Goodluck Jonathan for questioning ?? Question him about what ?? Question him about the time he kissed Shekau ??
These guys are the dumbest people on earth
Why not go question your lovely brother Buhari on why he is funding and sponsoring the Boko haram
Buhari is busy dying in the UK and you're here shouting "Question Goodluck Jonathan", you called yourselves Northern clerics but you ain't doing your job, you suppose to be praying for Buhari to return home alive
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by darknetcom: 11:10am
GameGod:
we are trying to let the buffoon alone..
but he dont want to let us alone...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by MakeADifference: 11:10am
And then? Since when did "monkeys and baboons" get to ...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Hengigs(f): 11:10am
Just listen to yourselves
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Atmmachine(m): 11:11am
And they don't wanna talk about how the Boko haram is bombing the shiit out of their brain
I guess they love being killed by Boko haram instead of calling out Buhari for sponsoring Boko haram
1 Like
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by unclezuma: 11:11am
We refused to be distracted by all these rubbish talks abeg #BringBackOurBuhari we miss am "Nicely"...
9 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by talk2archy: 11:11am
Their father
3 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by NNVanguard(m): 11:12am
A dead on Arrival comments from the northern clerics
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by vecman22(m): 11:12am
they should invite his wife instead.dAT man was a mistake that will never happen again to this great nation...
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by czaratwork: 11:12am
Goodluck said his quest for the seat is not worth anybody's blood you liars. it was your oga that said he will make nigeria ungovernable and i hope he is ejoying his governance
24 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by visijo(m): 11:12am
zombies... Kilode with GEJ?
3 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by bonechamberlain(m): 11:12am
. Funny mumu people, buying weapons for boko Haram would! How does it stop the terrorist Fulani herdsmen from killing.
Buhari their god who claimed to have defeated boko Haram, under his rulership Fulani terrorist are reigning supreme.
3 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by ceeethru: 11:12am
Any broom waving demon that is standing against the progress of this country, no mercy; die by fire!
Nonsense group!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Spicylate(f): 11:13am
Once the start with other past rulers, then I will support them probing Goodluck else they should just face North.
3 Likes
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Cope1(m): 11:13am
K
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by czaratwork: 11:13am
what you people just want is for everybody to keep qiuet while christians are being masacred.if anyone talks against it, DSS people will go after them yet DDS people cant go after the herdsmen rather they go after the herdsmens cattles rustlers. THERE IS GOD O. FEAR GOD O
darknetcom:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by WILLYBABS(m): 11:13am
darknetcom:
darknetcom:
vecman22:Nairalanders, I Present To You, THE DUMBEST SET OF NAIRALANDERS.
The clerics should invite him instead, fake humans
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by permsec: 11:13am
Northern clerics are very silly then!
I say this without a modicum of remorse.
Stay off my mention pls
1 Like
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Iamdmentor1(m): 11:13am
I am of the opinion that no leader whose regime is marred by corruption and embezzlement should be allowed to walk freely without being prosecuted and sent to prison. These leaders should not be celebrated because we are telling them that they can steal as long as they work and posterity will presume that is the the way things are done.
Jonathan is a great leader, no doubt. But he should be prosecuted for he conspicuously looted the national treasury.
Meanwhile, the mod that banned, I pray for you: may you squeeze face before you shitt and may your mess not smell
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by Tokziby: 11:14am
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by anibi9674: 11:14am
trash comments from trashy people.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by BUHARIISCURSED: 11:14am
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by plainmirror(m): 11:14am
You guys must be fools to underrate we the masses. Stop this unnecessary political gimmicks and let's face the issue at hand.
Nigeria is in dire economic condition about to sink and her captain is no where to be found.
Is he alive or dead?
If he is alive no problem but if dead, two things are involved.
How long will it take before it is brought to public notice. We the electorate need to be on the know. Or you guys want to make a replica of him over there so you can selfishly retain power that is about to consume you.
#Istandwithmyself
|Re: Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie by chronique(m): 11:14am
The north always hate to hear the truth,and always antagonize anyone who dares to speak the truth;why?
9 Likes 1 Share
