Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Invite Goodluck Jonathan For Questioning, Northern Clerics Tell Security Agencie (5433 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

- Some Northern clerics have condemned comments made by the former president Goodluck Jonathan on the crisis in the regions



- The clerics said the statement made by Jonathan last week in a meeting with the United State congress on the religious crisis in the Northern part of the country is reckless and unpatriotic



- They also called on security agencies to invite the former president for questioning



Some Northern clerics have condemned comments made by the former president Goodluck Jonathan on the crisis in the regions.



The clerics said the statement made by Jonathan last week in a meeting with the United State congress on the religious crisis in the Northern part of the country is reckless and unpatriotic.



Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, February 6, the national chairman of the Middle Belt Patriotic Front Musa Fomson urged security agencies to invite the former president for questioning.



Fomson said an invitation and interrogation of Jonathan will enable security agencies unravel his intentions about Nigeria.



“It was the mindlessness of his administration that amplified the schism to a point where persons that were once neutral learnt to hate adherents of other faiths. It was Goodluck Jonathan that made religion and ethnicity into campaign issues in order to cover the incompetence of his rule in the quest for re-election,” Fomson said.



The cleric added that the former president used his comment to sow seed of discord.



Fomson said: “Ill advised romance with the then President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, who even ran errand as weapons buyer, was instrumental to reducing Christendom into the current level where whatever CAN has to say is being second guessed."



He said Jonathan failed to tell his US audience that killers herdsmen would not be on rampage and occupy the position of the fourth deadliest group in the world if he and his aides had not stolen the money meant for buying weapons to defeat Boko Haram.



"Several of his aides, like Ankio-Briggs have stopped short of endorsing the war these militants are waging against the Nigerian state. His speech before the US House Committee stopped short of doing same by anchoring the attacks on oil export infrastructure on resource control,” Fomson said.



"If the former president thinks we have forgotten his foot soldiers and multiple persons from the Niger Delta threaten to make the country ungovernable should he lose the 2015 election, which he glaringly lost because of his serial failures and rejection by Nigerians,” he said.



He further blamed the former president for the hardship faced by many Nigerians in the country.



“If Goolduck Jonathan truly loves Nigeria, he must immediately stop all his subversive activities like the speech he made before the US House Committee in which he usurped the role of a sitting government by negotiating a US intervention.



"He must speak with all his cronies to return all monies stolen from Nigeria, whether it was the one meant for arms purchase, stolen from crude oil sales or foreign loans that were channeled into their personal pockets.



"He must ask his militants in the Niger Delta and their proxies operating as separatists in the south-east to immediately cease hostilities against the Nigerian state. His coded call for them to scale up attacks is well noted when he said



"Also, the military crackdown in the Niger Delta will not end the agitation there. It will have the opposite effect of provoking the youths which will cause them to seek to acquire sophisticated weapons to defend themselves and their communities.



This may in turn lead to secessionist movements and the reincarnation of the Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro led revolution and the Biafran civil war."



https://www.naij.com/1086811-invite-goodluck-jonathan-questioning-northern-clerics-security-agencies.html 1 Like

Northern clerics now dictate to our DSS who and who not to arrest...it's alright. 35 Likes

Goodlucky Jonathan still misyarning . . . 3 Likes

These jesters just don't get it, do they ?



They think they can just dictate to the rest of the country what to say and what not to say, irrespective of the fact that what you say is true. They hate the truth so much that piques them and they want you immidiately out of sight by calling their Gestapo DSS to go after you like bloodhound would go after its prey.



One Nigeria indeed! 30 Likes 1 Share

They should leave that buffoon alone nah

jonathan should be in jail not talking rubbish upandan...



the day will come we will kidnap him from abroad and send him to siberia.... 3 Likes 1 Share

effect of weed.....................The best weed can only be found in The North 5 Likes



These bunch of clowns



Invite Goodluck Jonathan for questioning ?? Question him about what ?? Question him about the time he kissed Shekau ??



These guys are the dumbest people on earth



Why not go question your lovely brother Buhari on why he is funding and sponsoring the Boko haram



Buhari is busy dying in the UK and you're here shouting "Question Goodluck Jonathan", you called yourselves Northern clerics but you ain't doing your job, you suppose to be praying for Buhari to return home alive 16 Likes 1 Share

GameGod:

They should leave that buffoon alone nah

we are trying to let the buffoon alone..

but he dont want to let us alone... we are trying to let the buffoon alone..but he dont want to let us alone... 1 Like 2 Shares

And then? Since when did "monkeys and baboons" get to ... 1 Like 1 Share

Just listen to yourselves 3 Likes 1 Share





And they don't wanna talk about how the Boko haram is bombing the shiit out of their brain



I guess they love being killed by Boko haram instead of calling out Buhari for sponsoring Boko haram 1 Like









We refused to be distracted by all these rubbish talks abeg #BringBackOurBuhari we miss am "Nicely"... 9 Likes

Their father 3 Likes

A dead on Arrival comments from the northern clerics 14 Likes 1 Share

they should invite his wife instead.dAT man was a mistake that will never happen again to this great nation...

Goodluck said his quest for the seat is not worth anybody's blood you liars. it was your oga that said he will make nigeria ungovernable and i hope he is ejoying his governance 24 Likes

zombies... Kilode with GEJ? 3 Likes

. Funny mumu people, buying weapons for boko Haram would! How does it stop the terrorist Fulani herdsmen from killing.



Buhari their god who claimed to have defeated boko Haram, under his rulership Fulani terrorist are reigning supreme. . Funny mumu people, buying weapons for boko Haram would! How does it stop the terrorist Fulani herdsmen from killing.Buhari their god who claimed to have defeated boko Haram, under his rulership Fulani terrorist are reigning supreme. 3 Likes

Any broom waving demon that is standing against the progress of this country, no mercy; die by fire!



Nonsense group! 16 Likes 1 Share

Once the start with other past rulers, then I will support them probing Goodluck else they should just face North. 3 Likes

K

darknetcom:





we are trying to let the buffoon alone..

but he dont want to let us alone... what you people just want is for everybody to keep qiuet while christians are being masacred.if anyone talks against it, DSS people will go after them yet DDS people cant go after the herdsmen rather they go after the herdsmens cattles rustlers. THERE IS GOD O. FEAR GOD O 5 Likes 1 Share

darknetcom:





we are trying to let the buffoon alone..

but he dont want to let us alone... darknetcom:

jonathan should be in jail not talking rubbish upandan...



the day will come we will kidnap him from abroad and send him to siberia.... vecman22:

they should invite his wife instead.dAT man was a mistake that will never happen again to this great nation... Nairalanders, I Present To You, THE DUMBEST SET OF NAIRALANDERS.



The clerics should invite him instead, fake humans Nairalanders, I Present To You, THE DUMBEST SET OF NAIRALANDERS.The clerics should invite him instead, fake humans 6 Likes 1 Share

Northern clerics are very silly then!



I say this without a modicum of remorse.



Stay off my mention pls 1 Like



Jonathan is a great leader, no doubt. But he should be prosecuted for he conspicuously looted the national treasury.





Meanwhile, the mod that banned, I pray for you: may you squeeze face before you shitt and may your mess not smell I am of the opinion that no leader whose regime is marred by corruption and embezzlement should be allowed to walk freely without being prosecuted and sent to prison. These leaders should not be celebrated because we are telling them that they can steal as long as they work and posterity will presume that is the the way things are done.Jonathan is a great leader, no doubt. But he should be prosecuted for he conspicuously looted the national treasury.Meanwhile, the mod that banned, I pray for you: may you squeeze face before you shitt and may your mess not smell

trash comments from trashy people. 7 Likes 1 Share

You guys must be fools to underrate we the masses. Stop this unnecessary political gimmicks and let's face the issue at hand.

Nigeria is in dire economic condition about to sink and her captain is no where to be found.

Is he alive or dead?

If he is alive no problem but if dead, two things are involved.



How long will it take before it is brought to public notice. We the electorate need to be on the know. Or you guys want to make a replica of him over there so you can selfishly retain power that is about to consume you.



#Istandwithmyself