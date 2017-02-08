₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 11:02am On Feb 07
Okay, I’m no Messiah but I feel within 2 months of discreet and relentless search, right about any graduate should be able to get a Job within 3 months, If that’s all you care about.
1. Lower your standard
I understand how we all nursed the idea of graduating and landing a Job that pays 1 million right from school. Well the sad truth is that those jobs do exist, they are just rarely offered to people that dream about them.
My point here is that if all you care about is getting a job, changing that unemployed status of your to Gainfully Employed, one of the things you should do is to lower your expectations.
I saw a pool on Twitter the other day by @OgbeniDipo, apparently, less than 50% of Nigerian (2014 – 2016) Graduates earn more than #100,000. So you should have a rethink what opportunities you turn down or look away from.
Don’t accept the job of a cleaner, or a job you’re abused because you’re lowering your standard. Take a job you like doing and contributes to your development or aligns with your goals and future aspirations no matter how Cheap it seems.
2. Start Using Linkedin
Not go there and register and surf once in a while. Using linkedin to get a job starts with setting up a complete profile that reflects each and everything you have done in the past 7 years.
The Next thing to do after setting up your profile is to responsibly build up your connections. Don’t accept or send a connection invitation to every dick, john and harry. Be very selective and build your connection around your preferred industries and important personnels.
You are most likely to get a Feedback when you apply for a Job on Linkedin.
There are don’t on LinkedIn.
• Don’t go ahead and post “I’m Interested” on a post that already has a hundred or a thousand.
• Don’t use the Linkedin Job search, it has been sabotaged by greedy bloggers and traffic hungry job boards.
3. Edit your CV before every job application
Remember that one CV cannot suit all jobs. So be ready to edit your CV every time you want to apply for a Job. If you really want to know what recruiters think about your CV, ask a professional or experienced person in the industry. Accept the criticism and improve on it.
• DON’T NAME YOUR CV “CV” or “RESUME”. Let it be “FULL NAME CV”
4. Visit at least 3 Job boards at least two times daily
Extreme situations they say demands extreme measures. I will honestly advice job seekers to make use of not two but three job boards and visit each of these three at least 2 times daily. The reason is that you want to know what firms are recruiting and you want to be the first to apply.
There is really no point applying for a job after a week they started receiving CVs. The reality is that your CV/Application will most probably be lost in the crowd.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Phunkyposh(f): 11:57am On Feb 07
Brilliant points
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by BiggyB242(m): 3:33pm On Feb 07
Terieslaw:
Go get a real job/handiwork and stop look fo r free money. These scheme encourage laziness.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Jglad(f): 4:39pm On Feb 07
What if u av been doing all of the above but still no job? Pls wat next?
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 4:46pm On Feb 07
Jglad:
Is it that you have been getting no Interview invitations or you goof at interviews?
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Jglad(f): 4:50pm On Feb 07
DMeanMan:
No interviews
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 5:00pm On Feb 07
Jglad:
It's either your CV is not convincing at first glance or
You have been applying for the wrong jobs
send your CV to @ gmail.com. Let me give you my honest review
Please don't quote this post.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 8:07pm On Feb 07
Jglad I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news but your CV is not a Hit, here are the long list of 10 Things I noticed.
1. You don't need 2 email address
2. You don't need 2 phone numbers
3. You don't need your Next of Kin on your CV
4. You don't need a 4 line paragraph describing your "Capabilities"
5. State of Birth, LGA, Nationality, Marital Status, Gender, Religion are not needed.
6. The section labeled "other information" should be "Leadership Experience"
7. Kindly introduce a bullet section for your "Skills"
8. Your Objective is very general and conventional. Change it to something you thought out yourself.
9. Where you had your NYSC is not on your CV. Include it if you can.
10. Build more on your job responsibilities during I.T
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Jglad(f): 9:49pm On Feb 07
DMeanMan:
U can as well, Send me my flaws personally... If u really wanted to help.
And thank God I told u, I edited before sending.. U didn't really want to help, u just wanted to show off. Thanks anyways. I did learn a few things. Thanks alot
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 11:11pm On Feb 07
Jglad:
Please Madam, pick a struggle.
I just wanted to show off I could be very Mean too. Look at my Name
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 11:15pm On Feb 07
Let's learn to take constructive criticism!
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by majour(m): 6:20am
DMeanMan:Mind if I send mine to you, please I need a second eyes on mine, being getting interviews but none has called me so far, please, if u don't mind
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by DMeanMan(m): 6:35am
majour:
No problem. Send to tyinusa@gmail.com
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by LastMumu: 7:11am
Jglad:
They are not your flaws but flaws on your CV. So for taking the time to help review your CV what the Op gets in return is some disparaging and snide remarks as words of appreciation. What's the fuss all about if he critiques your CV here? At least, other nairalanders like you and I can get to learn from it and edit similar mistakes on our cv too. Take this from me, this attitude won't help you in your job search. I'm talking from experience.
Bia Dmeanman, I no know say you don add HR work join your engineering work o. This one wey you just dey churn out career tips per second billing like say you be father Christmas. Biko, make I send you my CV? I need review too mbok, na only those Omo ale jatijati GNLD dey invite me for interview.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by nmreports: 7:22am
Great tips.
One major mistake wevalso make is information about the organization.
How do they work?.
What is thuir application and recruitment process.
And general information about how to write an application letter or write a good CV.
Visit this thread first to understand my points:
http://www.nairaland.com/3593380/join-group-information-job-cvs
You cannot just be applying for jobs in the dark. You need to be informed.
On www.HRtechnique.com you can also get insights into every stage of the recruitment of these companies. If you cannot find yours, make a request.
Yes follow the Ops points, get a good CV review, make changes as recommended but more importantly, be informed.
DMeanMan sorry about the girl that did not appreciate your effort.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Phunkyposh(f): 7:24am
DMeanMan:
hello , please i don't mean to bother you. can u review mine too
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Antoeni(m): 7:27am
Oga thanks but being self Employed is the best
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Phunkyposh(f): 7:29am
LastMumu:
i read your comment and posts , that name doesnt fit you, kindly change it to something better, Thanks
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by SexyNairalander: 7:30am
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by noadvertjobs: 7:31am
Jglad:Have you tried sending unsolicited application to companies
Have you tried connecting with HRs and company managers on linkedin and trying to send them some professional career opportunity inquiry
Have you tried submitting CV to companies in hard copy by visiting their offices in person; sometimes it works even when it seems not normal
Have you tried to acquire new demanding skill in your field or a related field
The truth is; don't give up until you secure that your desired job, persistence pays.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by femi4(m): 7:33am
DMeanMan:
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by sleeky8(m): 7:34am
DMeanMan:
Please I need a honest review of my CV.
Thanks
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by LastMumu: 7:37am
Phunkyposh:
A Leopard can't change its spot, a Zebra can't change its stripe, I can't change my name, it is who I'm. I'm lastmumu.
Thanks for the compliment.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by LastMumu: 7:40am
DMeanMan's email is about to get bombarded with CVs for review. His topic hit frontpage. Laugh wan kill me die.
|Re: Want A Job Really Bad? Here Are 4 Tips To Get One In 2 Months. by Acetyl(m): 7:42am
DMeanMan:bro could you also help me check mine? Should I send it to your email stated above? Thanks in advance
