Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday that successive administrations from 1999 to 2015 spent nearly N3 trillion on the power sector but recorded little success.



Mr. Dogara noted that within the stated period, when the Peoples Democratic Party controlled Nigeria at the centre, it was as if the more money Nigeria spent on the power sector the more darkness her citizens were plunged into.

Mr. Dogara was first elected to the House in 2007 on the platform of the PDP. He remained in the party until the 2015 general elections when he crossed to the All Progressives Congress and subsequently elected Speaker.



His made the comments at a workshop put together by the House of Representatives to find solutions to perennial power outage in the country.

“Perhaps the most important question is what happened to the N2.74 trillion spent on the sector from 1999-2015?,” Mr. Dogara said in his opening address at the event which attracted major players in power generation and distribution sector.



“Why is it that the more we spent on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?” the Speaker said.

The questions were amongst 23 key issues raised by the Speaker at the two-day event currently underway at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, ends tomorrow.



“I am confident that the array of stakeholders gathered here today are eminently capable of dealing with these and many more related questions and puzzles that exist and will arise in the course of deliberations,” Mr. Dogara said.

The House organised the workshop to complement efforts of the Buhari administration towards improving Nigeria’s poor electricity supply.

Participants will “examine extant legislations/regulatory framework guiding the Nigerian power sector to determine if there is need for amendments or enactment of new laws that will galvanise the sector,” Mr. Dogara said in a statement ahead of the event.

For decades, inadequate power supply has remained one of the major challenges hindering Nigeria’s economic growth.

The country generates less than 3,000 megawatts for its estimated 180 million people.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/222817-pdp-governments-spent-n2-7-trillion-put-nigeria-darkness-dogara.html 4 Likes 4 Shares

this is now clear to him because he now has fully charged torch-light to see in the dark...

only wise ones would understand this...



FTC tho!! 3 Likes

Ok...but you were in PDP then? 49 Likes

OK. We are watching to know how much APC will spend to put us in dare darkness. 28 Likes

God bless you dogara



Gej is a failure



enemies of the state can you see your hero ? 10 Likes 8 Shares

I tot this mumu is still pdp. What a 2faced guy.

As u can see 2face is now d name for deceivers 44 Likes 3 Shares

Chai Goodiluki you failed otuoke, ogbia, Niger delta and Nigeria as a whole



You also failed humanity 7 Likes 7 Shares

History will remember this bowler hat man negatively



Jona Jona Jona



Only God can forgive you 6 Likes 6 Shares

Hey polithiefcians sef 3 Likes

Chai Chai Jona you can see how you looted us dry 7 Likes 5 Shares

And APC government spent 2 years to put Nigeria in Blindness.



Nonesense, even when 80% of your members were in PDP before.



I quote what one guy said before" Legalize gun and all these type of statements will stop" 58 Likes 4 Shares

Jonathani you ruined our economy



Pmb is trying to fix it 8 Likes 6 Shares

This Dogara was in PDP before jumping to APC. Shameless rogue. 37 Likes

enemies of the state can you see your hero ? Last time I checked there were 2 pdp govts b4 Jonathan Seriously...what has Gej done to you? Last time I checked there were 2 pdp govts b4 Jonathan Seriously...what has Gej done to you? 47 Likes

All Politicians Are Corrupt Dat Is Y We Need Revolution 5 Likes 1 Share

That's awesome cos they succeeded.in doing it. What has Buhari done successfully? Nothing 13 Likes

And you want to spend 30$ trillion to put us in 30years darkness.. .useless apc.. ..rip buhari 16 Likes 2 Shares



You made 5 post on this thread by debating with yourself?





Is your brain paining you? @sarrkiYou made 5 post on this thread by debating with yourself?Is your brain paining you? 17 Likes

Crap.... The power sector is this bad today all cause of one man... Obasanjo.



But now that you guys are in power am yet to see the 24hours light. 9 Likes 3 Shares

i think Seun shud restrict primary school pupils from nairaland



tired of seeing idiotik comments







its high time i think Seun shud restrict primary school pupils from nairalandtired of seeing idiotik commentsits high time 19 Likes

It Shall Never Be Well With Jonathan and Its IPOB Miscreants! 6 Likes 3 Shares

Zombie from childbirth Zombie from childbirth 18 Likes 3 Shares

APC AND LAMENTATION ARE ONE 4 Likes

See the thief that padded our budget talking!



You were in PDP and suddenly you think you are a saint because you are in APC now.



Shameless old fools parading themselves as leaders in this country. 17 Likes

Zombie from childbirth Zombie from childbirth 13 Likes 2 Shares

This country has been looted by every regime since ibb. But the Jonathan regime had too many people looting concurrently. The problem is when subordinates loot more than the commander in chief. Jonathan's employees even looted more than him. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dogara was formerly in the same PDP 8 Likes

So even if PDP spent so much to put us in darkness, why cnt u spend that much to put us in light or even double it.



Rather u want to spend double of it to make sure we remain in darkness.



Any govt that cnt fix the power situation in 6 months, isn't a serious govt. 1 Like

