|PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by adegoody(m): 1:14pm
Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday that successive administrations from 1999 to 2015 spent nearly N3 trillion on the power sector but recorded little success.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/222817-pdp-governments-spent-n2-7-trillion-put-nigeria-darkness-dogara.html
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by hushshinani(m): 1:15pm
this is now clear to him because he now has fully charged torch-light to see in the dark...
only wise ones would understand this...
FTC tho!!
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by babyfaceafrica(m): 1:15pm
Ok...but you were in PDP then?
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by possibleiyke: 1:16pm
OK. We are watching to know how much APC will spend to put us in dare darkness.
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by sarrki(m): 1:16pm
God bless you dogara
Gej is a failure
enemies of the state can you see your hero ?
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by dplordx(m): 1:17pm
I tot this mumu is still pdp. What a 2faced guy.
As u can see 2face is now d name for deceivers
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by sarrki(m): 1:18pm
Chai Goodiluki you failed otuoke, ogbia, Niger delta and Nigeria as a whole
You also failed humanity
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by sarrki(m): 1:19pm
History will remember this bowler hat man negatively
Jona Jona Jona
Only God can forgive you
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by respect80(m): 1:19pm
Hey polithiefcians sef
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by sarrki(m): 1:19pm
Chai Chai Jona you can see how you looted us dry
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by SpecialAdviser: 1:20pm
And APC government spent 2 years to put Nigeria in Blindness.
Nonesense, even when 80% of your members were in PDP before.
I quote what one guy said before" Legalize gun and all these type of statements will stop"
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by sarrki(m): 1:20pm
Jonathani you ruined our economy
Pmb is trying to fix it
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by SUBWAY101: 1:20pm
This Dogara was in PDP before jumping to APC. Shameless rogue.
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by adegoody(m): 1:21pm
sarrki:Last time I checked there were 2 pdp govts b4 Jonathan Seriously...what has Gej done to you?
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by profhezekiah: 1:27pm
All Politicians Are Corrupt Dat Is Y We Need Revolution
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by hushshinani(m): 1:33pm
k
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by veekid(m): 1:51pm
That's awesome cos they succeeded.in doing it. What has Buhari done successfully? Nothing
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by ripbubu: 1:51pm
And you want to spend 30$ trillion to put us in 30years darkness.. .useless apc.. ..rip buhari
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by dukie25: 1:52pm
@sarrki
You made 5 post on this thread by debating with yourself?
Is your brain paining you?
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by dhardline(m): 1:52pm
Crap.... The power sector is this bad today all cause of one man... Obasanjo.
But now that you guys are in power am yet to see the 24hours light.
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by Anticorruption: 1:52pm
sarrki:
i think Seun shud restrict primary school pupils from nairaland
tired of seeing idiotik comments
its high time
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:52pm
It Shall Never Be Well With Jonathan and Its IPOB Miscreants!
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by Freesman32: 1:52pm
sarrki:
Zombie from childbirth
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by Donjcco(m): 1:53pm
APC AND LAMENTATION ARE ONE
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by DrObum(m): 1:53pm
See the thief that padded our budget talking!
You were in PDP and suddenly you think you are a saint because you are in APC now.
Shameless old fools parading themselves as leaders in this country.
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by Freesman32: 1:53pm
sarrki:
Zombie from childbirth
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by ddippset(m): 1:53pm
This country has been looted by every regime since ibb. But the Jonathan regime had too many people looting concurrently. The problem is when subordinates loot more than the commander in chief. Jonathan's employees even looted more than him.
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by BlackSeptember: 1:53pm
Dogara was formerly in the same PDP
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by Lescalier: 1:54pm
So even if PDP spent so much to put us in darkness, why cnt u spend that much to put us in light or even double it.
Rather u want to spend double of it to make sure we remain in darkness.
Any govt that cnt fix the power situation in 6 months, isn't a serious govt.
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by BlackSeptember: 1:54pm
NgeneUkwenu:to type nonsense
|Re: PDP Governments Spent N2.7 Trillion To Put Nigeria In Darkness — Dogara by ipobarecriminals: 1:54pm
Government of excuse, for excuse/Ndi mumus. 2019 isn't far. confused govt
