"Aso Ebi For My Wedding Is Out, All That's Remaining Is Husband" - Lady



A social media user @_alphawoman shares a photo of Aso Ebi usually use for wedding, She announced

marriage even without a fiance. Oya husbands apply but get sense.





Omo the woman no gree again 24 Likes

Faith!!! 32 Likes 1 Share

lol

where her CV? Before going for the audition, I need to at least know what I'm going into 6 Likes 1 Share

When she dey pursue able men away then, she no know. 32 Likes 4 Shares

Faith at work 3 Likes

Italy returnee! 12 Likes

you cant blame her







in their late twenties and early thirties





nigerian society does not smile on single women and it takes toll on them 6 Likes

Lol. Men are busy husling for cheddars;pls be patient. 5 Likes

Faith in action

mtcheeeeech hoes

if not for the last post would have said is faith

Lol....No dulling

Chai, c faith. Dis year will not pass every lady ready 4 marriage in Jesus Name 32 Likes 2 Shares

The aso ebi no fine sef 3 Likes

Now the Application letter is on, tomorrow is going to be the divorce letter from them ..Wtf! 1 Like

Imagine.. And when that boy was toasting u that time u nor gree 3 Likes

It's never a bad idea to plan and prepare ahead but the auditioning part spoiled it.....Only an actor/actress turns up for an audition and an actor will only use that aso ebi as costume

This is serious

Audition? As if she has a choice? 2 Likes

Then go buy a husband as you did the aso ebi clothes.



adadioranmah:

Faith in action Husband where are you come oooooo Husband where are you come oooooo

Too many fine single ladies out there. I don't know what guys are waiting for. Well, it is either dem blind or dem wear br* for face .



On a serious note, ladies dey really search but guys neva ready to let go of bachelorhood.



Lol @ "Just have sense" 1 Like

Lol, this is gangster mode meehn!! Dayumn!!

just have sense just have sense 1 Like

Lol, very apt!..I like her courage though 1 Like

Funny

After all your shakara, you are now 'finding" husband... 1 Like

she don tire 4 her papa house ... everythng in life is based on believe ..i pray make dis yr born beta pikin 4 her ...she wil get her mr right dz year ...those dat laff at u in nairaland wil cum nd celebrate wit u ds year ..amen ...hit like if u wish her well. 8 Likes

Desperate moves won't get you the desired husband. This is no faith but desperation of the highest order.