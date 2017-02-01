₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Kimjinkyu(f): 1:24pm
"Aso Ebi For My Wedding Is Out, All That's Remaining Is Husband" - Lady
A social media user @_alphawoman shares a photo of Aso Ebi usually use for wedding, She announced
marriage even without a fiance. Oya husbands apply but get sense.
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/02/lady-announced-marriage-without-husband.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by makydebbie(f): 1:29pm
Omo the woman no gree again
24 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by jamalnation: 1:32pm
Faith!!!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by josephine123: 1:36pm
lol
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by veekid(m): 2:08pm
where her CV? Before going for the audition, I need to at least know what I'm going into
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Hawlahscho(m): 2:08pm
When she dey pursue able men away then, she no know.
32 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:08pm
Faith at work
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by olaolulazio(m): 2:09pm
Italy returnee!
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Anticorruption: 2:09pm
you cant blame her
in their late twenties and early thirties
nigerian society does not smile on single women and it takes toll on them
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by chronique(m): 2:09pm
Lol. Men are busy husling for cheddars;pls be patient.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by adadioranmah(f): 2:09pm
Faith in action
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by royalmoron: 2:10pm
mtcheeeeech hoes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by andreawills96(f): 2:10pm
if not for the last post would have said is faith
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by wizzywisdom(m): 2:10pm
Lol....No dulling
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by godonzoki(m): 2:10pm
Chai, c faith. Dis year will not pass every lady ready 4 marriage in Jesus Name
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by hahn(m): 2:10pm
The aso ebi no fine sef
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Kesmakveli(m): 2:10pm
Now the Application letter is on, tomorrow is going to be the divorce letter from them ..Wtf!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by BossBae1(f): 2:10pm
Imagine.. And when that boy was toasting u that time u nor gree
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Alexk2(m): 2:10pm
It's never a bad idea to plan and prepare ahead but the auditioning part spoiled it.....Only an actor/actress turns up for an audition and an actor will only use that aso ebi as costume
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Joyhuz: 2:10pm
This is serious
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Cire80: 2:10pm
Audition? As if she has a choice?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Royalfurnitures: 2:10pm
Then go buy a husband as you did the aso ebi clothes.
Please check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:10pm
adadioranmah:Husband where are you come oooooo
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:11pm
Too many fine single ladies out there. I don't know what guys are waiting for. Well, it is either dem blind or dem wear br* for face .
On a serious note, ladies dey really search but guys neva ready to let go of bachelorhood.
Lol @ "Just have sense"
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by DonX001: 2:11pm
Lol, this is gangster mode meehn!! Dayumn!!
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by JVgal(f): 2:11pm
just have sense
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by bobcharly(m): 2:11pm
Lol, very apt!..I like her courage though
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by yankeedude(m): 2:11pm
Funny
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by scholes0(m): 2:12pm
After all your shakara, you are now 'finding" husband...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by Christane(m): 2:12pm
she don tire 4 her papa house ... everythng in life is based on believe ..i pray make dis yr born beta pikin 4 her ...she wil get her mr right dz year ...those dat laff at u in nairaland wil cum nd celebrate wit u ds year ..amen ...hit like if u wish her well.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by TinaAnita(f): 2:12pm
Desperate moves won't get you the desired husband. This is no faith but desperation of the highest order.
|Re: Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) by youngwarlocks: 2:12pm
happy married life to her
1 Like
