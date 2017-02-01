₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,693 members, 3,351,715 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 03:21 PM

BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) (5653 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 2:56pm


Barely 48 hours after Biggie kicked them out of his house in South Africa, Soma, real name Somadina Anyama and Miyonse Amosu are back in Nigeria.

Soma, who got terribly emotional when his name was called for eviction, and Miyonse, who was disappointed after seeing that his lover TBoss nominated him for eviction, were seen in public in the country on Tuesday.

They were spotted wearing green Nike jerseys in the premises of Wazobia FM and Cool FM where they were guests on the radio stations’ morning show.

See some of the photos they took there.







http://punchng.com/bbnaija-ousted-soma-miyonse-arrive-nigeria/
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by snezBaba: 2:57pm
Good luck guys,BUT....

8 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:58pm
Are they coming back with our missing president?
If the answer is no.
Gerrrahhhhmeennnn
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 2:59pm
i never watch one single scene 4 dis show since dem start

7 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by hensben(m): 2:59pm
I thought the show is taking place in Nigeria
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by AdemolaA2: 2:59pm
Soma is a really cool dude and Miyonse got messed up cos of Tboss ... wish Soma was still in the house ...

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by ShokiScientist: 2:59pm
Soma my guy!

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:00pm
I like that name Somadina- meaning Not only me should be alive smiley
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by u11ae1013: 3:00pm
eyah, na because you no dey comb your hair
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 3:00pm
Wow,I love Soma
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 3:00pm
OK welcome back. Women wrapper! undecided

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by photoshoot(m): 3:00pm
My two favorites... cry


The show is gonna be boring nowundecided

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Tifemide2017: 3:00pm
Where are they wearing Super Eagles jersey as if they just came back from AFCON?

Nonsense

11 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Eshence: 3:00pm
yeye day smell una carry our own show go do for south africa.....stupidity in d highest
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by JamieNaija: 3:00pm
BBNaija: Bisola, Gifty, Coco ice, others up for possible eviction

See who efe replaced


View: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-bisola-gifty-coco-ice-others-up.html
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by gunners160(m): 3:00pm
Abeg wetin be the use of this thing? This is just a fucking avenue na. Abeg, next edition, make una include me . I wan sample all those baes with big breast and back
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by iamdannyfc(m): 3:01pm
taa
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by sirusX(m): 3:01pm
hensben:
I thought the show is taking place in Nigeria
Nigeria Extension....South Africa
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 3:01pm
U guys have query to answer
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by maximas(m): 3:01pm
come and continue with your life
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 3:01pm
Abeg make una pack well,i like only Bally and Bisola.The rest can go fuvk demselves especially that fake Gifty.




Kemen with his stupid muscles dey form fine guy,shiiorrr.
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 3:01pm
Eya una welcome oooo....
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Mikechinos(m): 3:01pm
better go and find something to do with your lives. big Brother ko, small Brother ni

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:01pm
how is this news
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by VampireeM(f): 3:01pm
Good for Miyonce.. Very Immature boi. It was obvious he would be booted out first smiley
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by younghartz(m): 3:01pm
Hehehe

Improper fraction: This is when the numerator is greater then the denominator
Example: If your boobs is way bigger than your ass....that's am improper fraction
Isnur me that say so oo

Morning Tuesday
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 3:02pm
Two niqqas that got played ;

4 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:02pm
I wonder how Minyonce would feel after finding out Tboss nominated her for eviction. And for Soma I wish you the best in your music career. I also heard funke gats feature him in her diaries to be Kiki's bf


In soma's voice "gimme the beat o, make e ginger me"
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by blackaxe78: 3:02pm
#IstandwithBuhari

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by EFEJOKU(m): 3:02pm
Someone pls kindly remind me again the Aim of this Show
Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:02pm
Eyaaaaaa...

Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by emvico(m): 3:02pm
Who Soma Or Roma EPP tongue

(0) (1) (Reply)

The Best Cartoon Movie(s) Ever Made? / Good Dj/liveband For Your Next Event / What's The Meaning Of Your Name?

Viewing this topic: Abuja12345, tommy2912(m), OlowoB(m), guardian09(m), Btruth, HenryQuest(m), Neimar, metorichmond(m), mojeco(f), Uchennazico, autojosh, Lexxyla, Akinaukwa, DobraDobra, adbokus(m), dwag, Janelle07(f), vroom(m), bandely(m), Giyerte(m), Gidi3020(m), Mayflowa(m), ANAMBRA11(m), lanre377, dharamanil(m), blaksril(m), ritababe(f), echarlz(m), sirpnwa(m), ovorovee, pyyxxaro, basking4me, faymouz(m), Olukologia(m), brightDdon(m), Rochero(m), tosinjay(m), Richy4(m), AkachukwuD(m), kpompey, adefat, wellmax(m), dgalon(m), KiloD, sasview, Bwoodlt, CLASSIFYD(m), kyrios, eminentnigeria(m), Fuckboy4lf, Sugahylz(f), samuelzion(m), Junki04(m), pweetyoge(f), eazyjakes(m), gunners160(m), ogwomba(m), chide7(f), kisibo, adadioranmah(f), NIKEDEEDS(m), Postboiswag(m), airex(m), eclipsehemmy(m), Williamsesco(m), Toks2008(m), EMriss(m), ohluwanome(m), petrelli07, yvonnechaka(f), aolawale025, maxtum(m), AmiJoy, Henrybright(m), Hustlerlomo(m), APCPDP, Superpower(m), rubi96(f), tabaski, iamarvye(m), GATEHOMES111, lilslim(m), freezyprinzy(m), Sydney17(m), babaobakonami(m), exodusreal(m), tobbies, pastilo, Monjerk, VitoCorleone, PresidentAtiku, latup4real(m), VERDA, obajoey(m), fexti, eRex(m), moneybag4411(m), kernel501, MOSTEC(m), seXytOhbAd(m), Dominiquez, tunamenga(m), ruz(m), samad209(m), Oluwasaeon(m), tunde4eva, Sammypope4all(m) and 241 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.