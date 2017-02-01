₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 2:56pm
http://punchng.com/bbnaija-ousted-soma-miyonse-arrive-nigeria/
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by snezBaba: 2:57pm
Good luck guys,BUT....
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:58pm
Are they coming back with our missing president?
If the answer is no.
Gerrrahhhhmeennnn
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 2:59pm
i never watch one single scene 4 dis show since dem start
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by hensben(m): 2:59pm
I thought the show is taking place in Nigeria
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by AdemolaA2: 2:59pm
Soma is a really cool dude and Miyonse got messed up cos of Tboss ... wish Soma was still in the house ...
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by ShokiScientist: 2:59pm
Soma my guy!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:00pm
I like that name Somadina- meaning Not only me should be alive
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by u11ae1013: 3:00pm
eyah, na because you no dey comb your hair
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 3:00pm
Wow,I love Soma
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 3:00pm
OK welcome back. Women wrapper!
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by photoshoot(m): 3:00pm
My two favorites...
The show is gonna be boring now
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Tifemide2017: 3:00pm
Where are they wearing Super Eagles jersey as if they just came back from AFCON?
Nonsense
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Eshence: 3:00pm
yeye day smell una carry our own show go do for south africa.....stupidity in d highest
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by JamieNaija: 3:00pm
BBNaija: Bisola, Gifty, Coco ice, others up for possible eviction
See who efe replaced
View: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-bisola-gifty-coco-ice-others-up.html
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by gunners160(m): 3:00pm
Abeg wetin be the use of this thing? This is just a fucking avenue na. Abeg, next edition, make una include me . I wan sample all those baes with big breast and back
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by iamdannyfc(m): 3:01pm
taa
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by sirusX(m): 3:01pm
hensben:Nigeria Extension....South Africa
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 3:01pm
U guys have query to answer
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by maximas(m): 3:01pm
come and continue with your life
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 3:01pm
Abeg make una pack well,i like only Bally and Bisola.The rest can go fuvk demselves especially that fake Gifty.
Kemen with his stupid muscles dey form fine guy,shiiorrr.
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 3:01pm
Eya una welcome oooo....
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Mikechinos(m): 3:01pm
better go and find something to do with your lives. big Brother ko, small Brother ni
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:01pm
how is this news
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by VampireeM(f): 3:01pm
Good for Miyonce.. Very Immature boi. It was obvious he would be booted out first
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by younghartz(m): 3:01pm
Hehehe
Improper fraction: This is when the numerator is greater then the denominator
Example: If your boobs is way bigger than your ass....that's am improper fraction
Isnur me that say so oo
Morning Tuesday
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 3:02pm
Two niqqas that got played ;
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:02pm
I wonder how Minyonce would feel after finding out Tboss nominated her for eviction. And for Soma I wish you the best in your music career. I also heard funke gats feature him in her diaries to be Kiki's bf
In soma's voice "gimme the beat o, make e ginger me"
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by blackaxe78: 3:02pm
#IstandwithBuhari
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by EFEJOKU(m): 3:02pm
Someone pls kindly remind me again the Aim of this Show
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:02pm
Eyaaaaaa...
|Re: BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) by emvico(m): 3:02pm
Who Soma Or Roma EPP
