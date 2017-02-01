Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Soma And Miyonse Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) (5653 Views)

Barely 48 hours after Biggie kicked them out of his house in South Africa, Soma, real name Somadina Anyama and Miyonse Amosu are back in Nigeria.



Soma, who got terribly emotional when his name was called for eviction, and Miyonse, who was disappointed after seeing that his lover TBoss nominated him for eviction, were seen in public in the country on Tuesday.



They were spotted wearing green Nike jerseys in the premises of Wazobia FM and Cool FM where they were guests on the radio stations’ morning show.



See some of the photos they took there.















http://punchng.com/bbnaija-ousted-soma-miyonse-arrive-nigeria/

Good luck guys,BUT.... 8 Likes

Are they coming back with our missing president?

If the answer is no.

Gerrrahhhhmeennnn

i never watch one single scene 4 dis show since dem start 7 Likes

I thought the show is taking place in Nigeria

Soma is a really cool dude and Miyonse got messed up cos of Tboss ... wish Soma was still in the house ... 2 Likes

Soma my guy! 1 Like

Somadina- meaning Not only me should be alive I like that name- meaning Not only me should be alive

eyah, na because you no dey comb your hair

Wow,I love Soma

OK welcome back. Women wrapper! 2 Likes







The show is gonna be boring now My two favorites...The show is gonna be boring now 1 Like

Where are they wearing Super Eagles jersey as if they just came back from AFCON?



Nonsense 11 Likes

yeye day smell una carry our own show go do for south africa.....stupidity in d highest





See who efe replaced





Abeg wetin be the use of this thing? This is just a fucking avenue na. Abeg, next edition, make una include me . I wan sample all those baes with big breast and back

taa

hensben:

I thought the show is taking place in Nigeria Nigeria Extension....South Africa Nigeria Extension....South Africa

U guys have query to answer

come and continue with your life

Abeg make una pack well,i like only Bally and Bisola.The rest can go fuvk demselves especially that fake Gifty.









Kemen with his stupid muscles dey form fine guy,shiiorrr.

Eya una welcome oooo....

better go and find something to do with your lives. big Brother ko, small Brother ni 3 Likes

how is this news

Good for Miyonce.. Very Immature boi. It was obvious he would be booted out first

Hehehe



Improper fraction: This is when the numerator is greater then the denominator

Example: If your boobs is way bigger than your ass....that's am improper fraction

Isnur me that say so oo



Morning Tuesday

Two niqqas that got played ; 4 Likes

I wonder how Minyonce would feel after finding out Tboss nominated her for eviction. And for Soma I wish you the best in your music career. I also heard funke gats feature him in her diaries to be Kiki's bf





In soma's voice "gimme the beat o, make e ginger me"

#IstandwithBuhari

Someone pls kindly remind me again the Aim of this Show

Eyaaaaaa...