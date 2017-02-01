Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses (4303 Views)

1.) Chika Ike And Her Famous Door And Flower Pot

Chika Ike the beautiful actress popularized her front door of her house because she constantly takes pictures there see photos:



2. Rukky Sanda And Her Famous Foot Mat And Broom Shelter



Yes o the sexy actress with a body to die for made this area and things of her house famous online because she always snaps most of her pictures there..

see pics below: 1 Like 2 Shares

Linda Ikeji's former gate too 1 Like

3. Linda Ikeji And Her Famous Black Gate

The wealthy Blogger should be top on this list if it was written and ranked according to merit or popularity her black gate is almost as popular as her blog



see pics: 1 Like

4.) Rita Dominic And Her Front Door

The beautiful actress who have refuse to age and has been banging movie wise has also made her Front door very popular



see pics:

has linda attended her sis wedding?

5. Timaya And His Famous Door

The bang bang crooner is definitely the only man in this post check out his pica below:

Chai Buhari you are a Bascard..



See weitin Unemployment caused.... 3 Likes





TO settle area boys on the way to studio is expensive na



I just dey observe you This OP don turn researcher





I'm reading this post on my iPhone 7 just after I parked my range rover sport along a road in banana island.



Mologi:

Me too oo

Ali baba nko?





Seun Osewa nko?



Smiles 1 Like

No bedroom and bathroom pics... I nor believe op

OP if to say you dey give award, Linda Ikeja for be unopposed

Trending styles..........

me and my favourite black gate 1 Like

who this pics epp 1 Like