₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,773 members, 3,352,015 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 06:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses (4303 Views)
How Yemi Alade 'Shunned' Fan When Asked To Take Pictures / 7 Nigerian Celebrities And Their Beautiful Houses (Photos) / Pics: How Celebrities Take Care Of Their Skin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by jaelz(m): 3:15pm
Yes o in this post i would show you some Nigerian Celebrities that made a certain part of their houses famous because the constantly snapped there. One would constantly think that is the only beautiful place in their house
1.) Chika Ike And Her Famous Door And Flower Pot
Chika Ike the beautiful actress popularized her front door of her house because she constantly takes pictures there see photos:
www.jaelziselowo.blogspot.com
1 Share
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by jaelz(m): 3:19pm
2. Rukky Sanda And Her Famous Foot Mat And Broom Shelter
Yes o the sexy actress with a body to die for made this area and things of her house famous online because she always snaps most of her pictures there..
see pics below:
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Erngie(f): 3:19pm
Linda Ikeji's former gate too
1 Like
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Harris90(m): 3:20pm
following
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by jaelz(m): 3:21pm
3. Linda Ikeji And Her Famous Black Gate
The wealthy Blogger should be top on this list if it was written and ranked according to merit or popularity her black gate is almost as popular as her blog
see pics:
1 Like
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by jaelz(m): 3:24pm
4.) Rita Dominic And Her Front Door
The beautiful actress who have refuse to age and has been banging movie wise has also made her Front door very popular
see pics:
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by chukslawrence(m): 3:25pm
following
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by modelsms2: 3:27pm
has linda attended her sis wedding?
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by jaelz(m): 3:33pm
5. Timaya And His Famous Door
The bang bang crooner is definitely the only man in this post check out his pica below:
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Mologi(m): 4:42pm
Chai Buhari you are a Bascard..
See weitin Unemployment caused....
3 Likes
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:12pm
Lol....
MIYONSE AND SOMA EVICTED FROM BBNAIJA ARRIVES NIGERIA >>
www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-soma-and-miyonse-arrives.html
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by czaratwork: 6:13pm
doors and gates
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by bosstheBOSS(m): 6:13pm
ok
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Abbeyme: 6:13pm
TO settle area boys on the way to studio is expensive na
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by BossDanniee(m): 6:13pm
This OP don turn researcher
I just dey observe you
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by swtchicgurl: 6:14pm
I'm reading this post on my iPhone 7 just after I parked my range rover sport along a road in banana island.
This post doesn't make any sense to me.
2 Likes
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Airforce1(m): 6:14pm
I was here
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Haute: 6:14pm
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by dyze: 6:14pm
Mologi:Olobe ni e
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by passyhansome(m): 6:14pm
Me too oo
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by phransix2: 6:14pm
Ali baba nko?
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by izzou(m): 6:14pm
Seun Osewa nko?
Him no make the list?
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by 1zynnvn(m): 6:14pm
lets fry beans
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by orjikuramo(m): 6:15pm
Smiles
1 Like
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Jglad(f): 6:15pm
No bedroom and bathroom pics... I nor believe op
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by babyface224(f): 6:16pm
is that all
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:16pm
OP if to say you dey give award, Linda Ikeja for be unopposed
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by jimenyo: 6:17pm
Trending styles..........
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by comradespade(f): 6:17pm
me and my favourite black gate
1 Like
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by Tisham20(m): 6:18pm
who this pics epp
1 Like
|Re: Famous Places Nigerian Celebrities Take Pictures In Their Houses by GreatMahmud: 6:18pm
I cant comprehend in any way the value of this thread...
Former Miss Nigeria Munachi Drops 1st Single "i Feel Real" / Jay-z Agree With Kanye’s Tirade Against President Bush / New Video: Michael Jackson Ft Akon – Hold My Hand
Viewing this topic: jamexborn(m), McLove(m), chally02(m), Deseo(f), Bestbaby12(f), sweetboiy(m), lollmaolol, Nenejeje(f), kunlite(m), Makana14, Bullet1234, redcap, Tloc(m), kels2much(m), Christardor, Chinedujustin(m), Danielnino00(m), Maxiholymalam, austinomilando, Kobicove(m), annielady(f), iyamchee(m), laffwitmi, Gratia(f), mrmaze(m), iknopro(m), enitanpopoola(m), imiekeri(f), Ahmadm(m), Ladybianca(f), Odaveboy(m), ChristyG(f), jayjam(m), urbanidris(m), lacoach, precious001(f), abdulaz, Tumiliciou918, Richiy(f), jgbemson1, quest003, mayordadon(m), reginaeb, onojemma, timmycris(m), fergieboy(m), uniquemeh, overall90, dotunibrahim7(m), Emeldyn, Jaydeehena, aliutasiu, FirstTImeUser, Sampi4me(m), Capitano1(m), harpahrah(m), olida, kojee27(m), Whiteshades(m), kittykollinxx(m), sulley(m), Spactacle(m), Connoisseur(m), placeofallure(f), azeezhy(m), DeBlunt, nifesi01(f), prince4divine, hellohgy(m), oladayo63(m), klabi(m), Rooneyboy(m), Ekpekus(m), lovaleenny(f), k10, flamingIce, seguntijan(m), Seunolad1(m), oshajoe, dadaic, CivilzedTyger(m), Freddyjimoh, yemi1261(m), Ebookmathswaec, labdeck50, brixton, yinkaellamz(m), kelzek, Molly1991(m), y0rmee, Seaviolet(m), Bonaventura(m), ladychioma, fabulousbrainzz(m), egbuwe, chizillar, RobinRay(m), wucheiyconsult(m), Sonney01(m), cypha101, mismore(f), kaze4blues(m), Sunmolar(m), ubaken88(m), Annruby(f), blueblood1(m), zantama05(m), noble2faith(m), JuneOctober(f), mishB, Almaiga, Franchise21(m), trippla01, Ajiro22(m), aphixiano(m), brio(m), Christane(m), OluOlaLekan(m) and 237 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9