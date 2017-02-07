₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Towncrier247: 3:34pm
The posters of a lady campaigning for a political post under Jubilee Party, Kenyan most popular political party, has been making the rounds on Kenyan’s social media.
Kenyan politicians are known for their unusual and mostly hilarious campaign posters, but this is being described as the most audacious and raunchiest ever seen in the land.
The pretty young lady is seen wearing hotpants on her poster and many young people are saying that it's such a compelling and appealing campaign. Many are already saying that they will be voting her into the position of women’s rep which she is aspiring for.
A Kenyan shared his opinion "In truth, perhaps I am swayed by her political disposition.. because I have an inclination towards such politics as opposed to capitalism or communism. I truly feel she has alot to offer our national politics. I would love to see her debate wherever many of these women’s reps debate."
"Kenyan politicians do nothing anyway, we might aswell vote in one that ATLEAST looks good on camera."
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Towncrier247: 3:35pm
end time political Aspirant
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Spicylate(f): 3:36pm
Towncrier247:Lol
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Erngie(f): 3:36pm
Lol. It's not her fault. Today nudity makes someone rich and famous. Dont be surprise she'll get votes cos of this picture
Towncrier247:
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Tifemide2017: 3:36pm
She might be thinking it's Miss Kenya modelling competition
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by BlackSeptember: 3:36pm
I will vote for her. She is not a hypocrite.
But why Kenyans no dey fine
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by owobokiri(m): 3:37pm
Heeey!
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by BlackSeptember: 3:37pm
Erngie:You complaining about nudity while we have an illiterate as a President
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by ybalogs(m): 3:44pm
She can't be vieing for women representation and dress this way. This is against everything womanhood.
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by pointblank247(m): 3:47pm
only in a mad country
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Jaycool18(m): 3:48pm
this one yaff come to seduce the country
Won't be surprised if she wins
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by IamPatriotic(m): 3:54pm
This is unacceptable, what nonsense, she should be stopped at once ....she obviously has nothing apart from obscenity to offer.
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by adadike281(f): 4:01pm
pls vote sexy mama haggah for house of reps. if I win, I will make sure all Kenya women dress sexily. Olosho work go dey boom and free for all Kenya men. No education without mini skirt and hot pant for our girls. make up and Brazilian hair go dey cheap and go full ground. oya, jubilee jubilee jubilee- power to the women. lol
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by marshalcarter: 4:18pm
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by newyorks(m): 4:19pm
can't just stop hissing,the person below hv got somtin to say.
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Muafrika2: 5:48pm
Can't be true
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by LastSurvivor11: 6:01pm
Is she contesting for Ghana oloshos president
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by cjshooter: 6:02pm
she go share tire
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by ekems2017(f): 6:02pm
If na Nigeria our men for vote for you wel wel
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by 1Rebel: 6:02pm
BlackSeptember:
Gbam
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by crazygod(m): 6:02pm
I will vote for her without hesitation
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by bumi10: 6:02pm
mad people everywhere
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by mmsen: 6:02pm
BlackSeptember:
What makes you say that?
There are lots of fine Kenya girls.
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by AntiWailer: 6:03pm
Chai.
Wey ballot paper ?
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by SexyNairalander: 6:04pm
booked
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by Scatterscatter(m): 6:04pm
IamPatriotic:
Oga! Is it your country?.??
Our own women that wear iro nd buba with gele nko, what have they offered us all these while
Leave the girl abeg
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by fabulousfortune(m): 6:04pm
Mtcheww
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by SalamRushdie: 6:04pm
I like Kenya ooo
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by asumo12: 6:04pm
Kileleyi bayi
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by kjhova(m): 6:07pm
BlackSeptember:
Haaaaaa!!! This one nor fine reach? Come on, cut the Kenyans some slack.
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by UjSizzle(f): 6:07pm
ybalogs:And you know this because you're a woman?
|Re: Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking by ToriBlue(f): 6:07pm
Wow!
