Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Poster Of Kenyan Female Political Aspirant Gets People Talking (7479 Views)

"No Voter ID, No Sex For Kenyan Men" - Kenyan Female Politician / Kenyan Air Hostess Exposed Begging For Sex, Money From A Client (Photos) / Kenyan Woman Caught With Her Grandson In Bed (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Kenyan politicians are known for their unusual and mostly hilarious campaign posters, but this is being described as the most audacious and raunchiest ever seen in the land.



The pretty young lady is seen wearing hotpants on her poster and many young people are saying that it's such a compelling and appealing campaign. Many are already saying that they will be voting her into the position of women’s rep which she is aspiring for.



A Kenyan shared his opinion "In truth, perhaps I am swayed by her political disposition.. because I have an inclination towards such politics as opposed to capitalism or communism. I truly feel she has alot to offer our national politics. I would love to see her debate wherever many of these women’s reps debate."



"Kenyan politicians do nothing anyway, we might aswell vote in one that ATLEAST looks good on camera."



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kenyan-female-political-aspirant-gets.html The posters of a lady campaigning for a political post under Jubilee Party, Kenyan most popular political party, has been making the rounds on Kenyan’s social media.Kenyan politicians are known for their unusual and mostly hilarious campaign posters, but this is being described as the most audacious and raunchiest ever seen in the land.The pretty young lady is seen wearing hotpants on her poster and many young people are saying that it's such a compelling and appealing campaign. Many are already saying that they will be voting her into the position of women’s rep which she is aspiring for.A Kenyan shared his opinion





QUITE SEXY, SEE MORE HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kenyan-female-political-aspirant-gets.html end time political Aspirant 7 Likes 1 Share

Towncrier247:

end time political Aspirant Lol Lol

Towncrier247:

end time political Aspirant Lol. It's not her fault. Today nudity makes someone rich and famous. Dont be surprise she'll get votes cos of this picture 3 Likes 1 Share

She might be thinking it's Miss Kenya modelling competition 1 Like





But why Kenyans no dey fine I will vote for her. She is not a hypocrite.But why Kenyans no dey fine 7 Likes

Heeey!

Erngie:

Lol. It's not her fault. Today nudity makes someone rich and famous. Dont be surprise she'll get votes cos of this picture You complaining about nudity while we have an illiterate as a President You complaining about nudity while we have an illiterate as a President 10 Likes 1 Share

She can't be vieing for women representation and dress this way. This is against everything womanhood. 1 Like 1 Share

only in a mad country 1 Like 1 Share



Won't be surprised if she wins this one yaff come to seduce the countryWon't be surprised if she wins

This is unacceptable, what nonsense, she should be stopped at once ....she obviously has nothing apart from obscenity to offer.

pls vote sexy mama haggah for house of reps. if I win, I will make sure all Kenya women dress sexily. Olosho work go dey boom and free for all Kenya men. No education without mini skirt and hot pant for our girls. make up and Brazilian hair go dey cheap and go full ground. oya, jubilee jubilee jubilee- power to the women. lol 2 Likes

free shipping from amazon and ebay to nigeria

can't just stop hissing,the person below hv got somtin to say.

Can't be true

Is she contesting for Ghana oloshos president

she go share tire 1 Like

If na Nigeria our men for vote for you wel wel

BlackSeptember:

You complaining about nudity while we have an illiterate as a President

Gbam Gbam 1 Like

I will vote for her without hesitation

mad people everywhere

BlackSeptember:

I will vote for her. She is not a hypocrite.



But why Kenyans no dey fine

What makes you say that?



There are lots of fine Kenya girls. What makes you say that?There are lots of fine Kenya girls.







Wey ballot paper ? Chai.Wey ballot paper ? 2 Likes

booked

IamPatriotic:

This is unacceptable, what nonsense, she should be stopped at once ....she obviously has nothing apart from obscenity to offer.

Oga! Is it your country?.??

Our own women that wear iro nd buba with gele nko, what have they offered us all these while



Leave the girl abeg Oga! Is it your country?.??Our own women that wear iro nd buba with gele nko, what have they offered us all these whileLeave the girl abeg 5 Likes

Mtcheww

I like Kenya ooo

Kileleyi bayi

BlackSeptember:

I will vote for her. She is not a hypocrite.



But why Kenyans no dey fine

Haaaaaa!!! This one nor fine reach? Come on, cut the Kenyans some slack. Haaaaaa!!! This one nor fine reach? Come on, cut the Kenyans some slack.

ybalogs:

She can't be vieing for women representation and dress this way. This is against everything womanhood. And you know this because you're a woman? And you know this because you're a woman?