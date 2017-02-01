Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) (31690 Views)

Kenya Lady Called Ugly Bleaches Her Skin To Look Beautiful (Before & After Pics) / Girl Incredibly Transforms From Black To White (before & After Pics) / Before & After: Girl Bleaches Skin And Abuses Dark-skinned Girls..lol (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/lady-sets-twitter-agog-after-bleaching.html This is a different looks, but same person and it's hard to believe it’s the same person. Her name is Queen Farcadi on social media, a Ghanaian and she is not denying transforming her skin from black to light. She is so proud of it and thanking God. According to her; ‘God’s been good to me'. She has been telling off her detractors and boasting that she doesn't care what any one says. She even shares some nude photos amd calls herself 'a hoe with brains'. Check her out below.. 1 Like

HMM, SHE IS ALREADY TRENDING ON GHANAIAN TWITTER SPACE











SEE THE NUDE PHOTOS SHE SHARED TO PROOF THAT HER BODY IS COMPLETELY BLEACHED. CLICK HERE

adonbilivit

I doubt

booked





iz a lie 10 Likes 1 Share

That's y I hate whitish ladies.. 1 Like

NEHLIVE:

hmm

Why this "Hmm" no dey for your main post ? Why this "Hmm" no dey for your main post ? 1 Like 1 Share

She's the same person...only if she had put the same effort and resources in bleaching to maintaining her dark skin. 6 Likes

I love my dark skin mehn 17 Likes 5 Shares

Let's see d armpit. If e no black like kiwi, ma'a know y. 3 Likes

must they bleach..



I am looking caramel or izit chocolate in colour, glowing and healthy looking cos I choose what I eat carefully and I drink enof water.



why jeopardize your health when you can still look dark and lovely 6 Likes

first two pictures are not the same people. different nose and ears 3 Likes









If she have accident now is it me dat will suffer it Her body her life. her body her life.If she have accident now is it me dat will suffer itHer body her life. 1 Like

Any how you wan bleach eh the space between you ynash go still Black

luke55720:

Any how you wan bleach eh the space between you ynash go still Black

shoro niyen? shoro niyen? 6 Likes

Low self esteem at work. 1 Like

Good 1

Blacks have more self-hatred than any other race. 1 Like 1 Share

Inferiority complex is not good at all. Chai! 1 Like

Inferiority complex is not good at all. Chai!

She is not the first person to change her skin colour, so why would someone call for her neck? She's more beautiful now

E get person wey don 'bleach' from white to black before?! 1 Like 1 Share

That sentence in the last picture says it all.

Her cancer is 'under construction'.

SexyNairalander:

booked





iz a lie Come on @signature, is tat my paul pogba ? chaiiiii, he haff die aswel Come on @signature, is tat my paul pogba? chaiiiii, he haff die aswel

In case on judgement day, if this your bleaching face doesn't match with the passport photograph in the book of life, don't bother arguing just go straight to HELL FIRE 1 Like

Climat change for skin ni !

How did she do it?







Oh, wait.... Don't tell me...





She used ... 3 Likes 1 Share

lol 1 Like





Inferiority complex



When white people are tanning their skin to get melanin God gave you free of charge, you decided to use chemical to bleach it away. Don't worry you will know black skin serves a purpose by the time skin cancer knocks on your door Inferiority complexWhen white people are tanning their skin to get melanin God gave you free of charge, you decided to use chemical to bleach it away. Don't worry you will know black skin serves a purpose by the time skin cancer knocks on your door 1 Like

makydebbie:

I love my dark skin mehn



1 Like 1 Share