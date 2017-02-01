₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 4:31pm
This is a different looks, but same person and it's hard to believe it’s the same person. Her name is Queen Farcadi on social media, a Ghanaian and she is not denying transforming her skin from black to light. She is so proud of it and thanking God. According to her; ‘God’s been good to me'. She has been telling off her detractors and boasting that she doesn't care what any one says. She even shares some nude photos amd calls herself 'a hoe with brains'. Check her out below..
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/lady-sets-twitter-agog-after-bleaching.html
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 4:31pm
HMM, SHE IS ALREADY TRENDING ON GHANAIAN TWITTER SPACE
SEE THE NUDE PHOTOS SHE SHARED TO PROOF THAT HER BODY IS COMPLETELY BLEACHED. CLICK HERE
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by ritababe(f): 4:32pm
adonbilivit
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Donjasdeblest(m): 4:37pm
I doubt
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 4:38pm
booked
iz a lie
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by tchimatic(m): 4:38pm
That's y I hate whitish ladies..
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by OGWaheedi: 4:39pm
NEHLIVE:
Why this "Hmm" no dey for your main post ?
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:39pm
She's the same person...only if she had put the same effort and resources in bleaching to maintaining her dark skin.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 4:41pm
I love my dark skin mehn
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by DeBlessedOne(m): 4:41pm
Let's see d armpit. If e no black like kiwi, ma'a know y.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Opakan2: 4:42pm
must they bleach..
I am looking caramel or izit chocolate in colour, glowing and healthy looking cos I choose what I eat carefully and I drink enof water.
why jeopardize your health when you can still look dark and lovely
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by omega25red(m): 4:45pm
first two pictures are not the same people. different nose and ears
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by optional1(f): 4:49pm
her body her life.
If she have accident now is it me dat will suffer it Her body her life.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by luke55720: 4:49pm
Any how you wan bleach eh the space between you ynash go still Black
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Opakan2: 4:55pm
luke55720:
shoro niyen?
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by ikp120(m): 4:55pm
Low self esteem at work.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by jamalnation: 5:00pm
Good 1
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by pcguru1(m): 5:25pm
Blacks have more self-hatred than any other race.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 5:41pm
Inferiority complex is not good at all. Chai!
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 5:42pm
Inferiority complex is not good at all. Chai!
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by OOOS(m): 5:56pm
She is not the first person to change her skin colour, so why would someone call for her neck? She's more beautiful now
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by YoungBlackRico: 6:34pm
E get person wey don 'bleach' from white to black before?!
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by snowden9(m): 7:49pm
That sentence in the last picture says it all.
Her cancer is 'under construction'.
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Ab4all(m): 8:15pm
SexyNairalander:Come on @signature, is tat my paul pogba? chaiiiii, he haff die aswel
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 9:34pm
In case on judgement day, if this your bleaching face doesn't match with the passport photograph in the book of life, don't bother arguing just go straight to HELL FIRE
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by ANIEXTY(m): 9:35pm
Climat change for skin ni !
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 9:35pm
How did she do it?
Oh, wait.... Don't tell me...
She used ...
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by mokoshalb(m): 9:36pm
lol
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Weedcrusher: 9:36pm
Inferiority complex
When white people are tanning their skin to get melanin God gave you free of charge, you decided to use chemical to bleach it away. Don't worry you will know black skin serves a purpose by the time skin cancer knocks on your door
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 9:37pm
makydebbie:
|Re: Ghanaian Lady Bleaches From Black To 'White' (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 9:37pm
Well she is happy now only th end result will tell.
