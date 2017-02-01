₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Towncrier247: 5:37pm
According to a story published on Ansa English Edition, a 25-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Wednesday, February 1, for allegedly attempting to rape a worker at the migrant reception center in Giugliano, near Naples, Italy, where he was living.
The suspect identified as Jude Eboh allegedly got inside the woman's office, blocked the door and tried to rape her. A colleague called Carabinieri police after she was able to get into the room and discovered the assault, investigative sources said.
Eboh was taken to the Poggioreale prison in Naples, from where he will be deported to Nigeria.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photo-nigerian-migrant-arrested-for.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by HungerBAD: 5:38pm
This guy is cursed,simple.
Even his name "Eboh" in Yoruba means Sacrifice. So,you sold your late father's house in Benin. You now used the money to cross the Sahara Desert through Niger Republic.
Went through hell,and eventually got to Morroco,before you took the biggest risk of all. And that is to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.
At the end of the day,you are getting deported not for pursuing the European dream.
But for travelling all the way from Nigeria to Italy,just to Molest an Old woman.
Shame.
N:B Eboh Is a popular name in Edo State(Benin)
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:04pm
Lol....
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by superior1: 6:04pm
How can someone risk passage through the sea to make rape attempt at a 62 year old woman
There is more to this story and won't be surprised if it is a total fabrication.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by coded01: 6:04pm
I smell set-up...
Who knows!
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Arch1: 6:04pm
,
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by ahahnow: 6:04pm
Nigeria and Kenya are on the same level
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Goldmaxx(m): 6:04pm
I cant see any pussy
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by IYANGBALI: 6:05pm
Na dem. The flatinos. Always in the news for wrong reasons and bringing shame to biafra
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by dhtml18(m): 6:05pm
NCAN how far?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by JAMANZE: 6:05pm
lies. purely lies maybe the old woman planned all this because the guy rejected her appeals. Racist
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by catlova2: 6:05pm
Jude Eboh
He is a yoruba boy - FOOLISH IGBOS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA.
BTW, thats another christian. RAPISTS
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by AngelicBeing: 6:05pm
The witches and wizards in his village, held meeting on top iroko tree and concluded his case, Every gathering of witches / wizards in the coven against my star, scatter, scatter, scatter by fire, secondly every power waiting to disgrace my destiny, scatter, scatter, by fire and thunder Amen
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by hman4real(m): 6:05pm
Hmmm where are the name checkers association!?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by ollaxworld(m): 6:05pm
IPADS be like, My Afonja bloodas from the South West are rapists. what a confused tribe
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by SalamRushdie: 6:05pm
Seem like he just wanted to get deported
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by lifezone247(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by phkka1(m): 6:05pm
We don't need him in this country now our president is not around. Try again later.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by dhtml18(m): 6:06pm
IYANGBALI:Thanks for the speedy response, if na AFONJA now, this thread go don reach 10 pages with silly comments like:
AFO
NA DEM
Which of the following
Anyway, I only came here to check names!
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by MadeInTokyo: 6:06pm
Came to check name, I am so disappointed, it's my fellow Edo brother
This could possible be setup
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by chrisifeanyi: 6:06pm
Chei
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by FunkyMetahuman: 6:06pm
Sounds like a set up from a known racist country.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by ugohemma: 6:07pm
300 %set up
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by dessz(m): 6:07pm
u no see young gal rape na 62 yr old. guy u fall our hand.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Goldmaxx(m): 6:07pm
IYANGBALI:is eboh an igbo name, sounds like edo to me
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Gratia(f): 6:07pm
I thought they said there are many prostitutes in Italy so why this nonsense if you must have s.ex.
I doubt this story sef. .
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Originalsly: 6:07pm
Hmmm.... Black man caught raping in Italy.... held for deportation only.... no court no sentencing. Really?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by slimpoppa(m): 6:08pm
NAWA O
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by 1shortblackboy: 6:08pm
NCAN chairman please handle this matter treat as urgent
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by passyhansome(m): 6:08pm
He doesn't look Igbo, I can stake anything He is Afonja, may be his Dad or Mum, cos when it comes to raping and paedophilia na una be Baba.... "its your job oooooo" in Falz voice
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Attempted To Rape A 62-year-old Worker In Italy Arrested by Abbeyme: 6:08pm
What was that name again?
