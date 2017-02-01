Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) (18395 Views)

It was gathered that the deceased, who graduated from Lead City University in 2016, passed away at the Clinic Department of the camp after efforts by health workers to save her life failed.



Her body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kauzure,has dispatched a delegation of senior NYSC officials from the headquarters in Abuja to Kaiama to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Olajumoke.



May her soul Rest In Peace. Amen.



May God console ur parent 3 Likes

May God guide our steps as we go out and come in. May death neva be our portion in Jesus Name 12 Likes 1 Share

Rest in Peace, beautiful...



If only you were a commissioner, a minister, or even our president Buhari, you would be somewhere in Germany, UK or US right now, recovering.



These people live that Nigerians might die, they eat that we might starve.



Babangida, Head of State for 8 years couldn't build a single world class hospital. He just came back from treatment abroad.



Buhari, with all the budget for National Hospital and Aso Rock clinic, is currently chilling with public funds in a UK hospital.



Atiku had a knee sprain while exercising. He was flown abroad.



Yar'Adua was almost on the verge of death abroad before he was brought back to breathe his last here.



How much does it take to build a standard hospital and employ qualified experts. Just how much.



India has become a destination for Nigerians suffering from kidney issues. How much does it take to build one in every geopolitical zone in Nigeria?



What a country... Again, rest in peace beautiful soul.



Unfortunate that common athsma could take ur young soul in the 21st century. Big Shame! 27 Likes 1 Share

That's sad and awful rest in peace praying for God to console your family

RIP. And she carried dis asset waka for heaven just lyk thatRIP.

THAT WHY YOU HAVE TO HOLD GOD FIRMLY IF NOT THE DEVIL WILL KNOCK YOU DOWN. 1 Like

i repeat, FG, scrap this scheme eh !!

Sad|

so sad RIP so sad RIP

EYAH. THE QUEEN GONE TOO SOON. RIP

Chair, nwa oma

eeh yah...fine Bae...rip

Feel for her parents.After all the sacrifices made to get her through school.



She was asthmatic.Her inhaler should have always been with her especially in a place like camp.

There is something fishing about the dying of our coper's

why is the death rate of NYSC corps higher in Bayelsa

chai a beautiful damsel lost like that sigh. God should help us oooo.

Isn't it time they scrap this nonsense?

So beautiful . God will reward her In heaven

why serving person papa land go dey take life like dis. FG abeg scrap dis program oooo becos no be ticket to heaven be dat. calculate dir allowance for d year carry give dem biko. ejoor ooooi.

Na leaders of tomorrow dey die one ,one so

3Dobserver:





Dem say pesin die u dey fight 4 position.... U see ur life? Human beings are funny





But on a more serious note this deaths are becoming unbearing This Nysc scheme should be investigated wholly Human beings are funnyBut on a more serious note this deaths are becoming unbearing This Nysc scheme should be investigated wholly 1 Like

