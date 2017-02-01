₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by sugarbelly4: 6:05pm
Just few days ago, a female corp member died in Kaduna state, and another report of a female corp member, who died last Friday, 3rd of Feb. 2017. Olajumoke Abetesola died after an asthma attack on Friday, February 3rd, at the orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokoma, Bayelsa State.
It was gathered that the deceased, who graduated from Lead City University in 2016, passed away at the Clinic Department of the camp after efforts by health workers to save her life failed.
Her body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kauzure,has dispatched a delegation of senior NYSC officials from the headquarters in Abuja to Kaiama to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Olajumoke.
May her soul Rest In Peace. Amen.
See the photos of her below
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Koleman(m): 6:13pm
no problem I go manage second position. .
2 Likes
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by ct2(m): 7:03pm
May God console ur parent
3 Likes
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by 3Dobserver(f): 7:03pm
May God guide our steps as we go out and come in. May death neva be our portion in Jesus Name
12 Likes 1 Share
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:03pm
Rest in Peace, beautiful...
If only you were a commissioner, a minister, or even our president Buhari, you would be somewhere in Germany, UK or US right now, recovering.
These people live that Nigerians might die, they eat that we might starve.
Babangida, Head of State for 8 years couldn't build a single world class hospital. He just came back from treatment abroad.
Buhari, with all the budget for National Hospital and Aso Rock clinic, is currently chilling with public funds in a UK hospital.
Atiku had a knee sprain while exercising. He was flown abroad.
Yar'Adua was almost on the verge of death abroad before he was brought back to breathe his last here.
How much does it take to build a standard hospital and employ qualified experts. Just how much.
India has become a destination for Nigerians suffering from kidney issues. How much does it take to build one in every geopolitical zone in Nigeria?
What a country... Again, rest in peace beautiful soul.
Unfortunate that common athsma could take ur young soul in the 21st century. Big Shame!
27 Likes 1 Share
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Cutie09: 7:04pm
That's sad and awful rest in peace praying for God to console your family
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 7:04pm
And she carried dis asset waka for heaven just lyk that RIP.
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Macjayboy(m): 7:05pm
Koleman:idiot
6 Likes
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 7:05pm
Koleman:
No mind that sugarbelly4. She go start thread still dey fight for FTC.
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by axeman2(m): 7:05pm
THAT WHY YOU HAVE TO HOLD GOD FIRMLY IF NOT THE DEVIL WILL KNOCK YOU DOWN.
1 Like
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by uddeze(m): 7:05pm
i repeat, FG, scrap this scheme eh !!
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 7:05pm
Sad|
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Jaypower2(m): 7:05pm
so sad RIP
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Omowunmgold(f): 7:05pm
EYAH. THE QUEEN GONE TOO SOON. RIP
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by 3Dobserver(f): 7:07pm
Koleman:
Dem say pesin die u dey fight 4 position.... U see ur life?
8 Likes
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Amadaz(m): 7:07pm
Chair, nwa oma
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Ama124(f): 7:07pm
eeh yah...fine Bae...rip
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Trapnews: 7:07pm
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by thorpido(m): 7:07pm
Feel for her parents.After all the sacrifices made to get her through school.
She was asthmatic.Her inhaler should have always been with her especially in a place like camp.
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by baski92(m): 7:08pm
There is something fishing about the dying of our coper's
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by ali1saidu(m): 7:08pm
why is the death rate of NYSC corps higher in Bayelsa
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by dessz(m): 7:10pm
chai a beautiful damsel lost like that sigh. God should help us oooo.
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:10pm
Isn't it time they scrap this nonsense?
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:11pm
So beautiful . God will reward her In heaven
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Wendyslim(f): 7:12pm
why serving person papa land go dey take life like dis. FG abeg scrap dis program oooo becos no be ticket to heaven be dat. calculate dir allowance for d year carry give dem biko. ejoor ooooi.
Na leaders of tomorrow dey die one ,one so
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by UgojiC(m): 7:14pm
3Dobserver:Human beings are funny
But on a more serious note this deaths are becoming unbearing This Nysc scheme should be investigated wholly
1 Like
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 7:16pm
Chiefpriest1:couldn't have said it any better.
1 Like
Re: Female Corper, Olajumoke Abetesola, Who Died In Bayelsa Camp (Photos) by Onyochejohn(f): 7:17pm
Koleman:they are talking of death oh, second position in death mutuary or what?
2 Likes
