₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,844 members, 3,352,231 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 09:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) (3430 Views)
Siasia Visits Sports Minister, Dalung (Photos) / Amodu Shuaibu's Tribute To Stephen Keshi From Keshi's Condolence Register / Solomon Dalung Unveils Sports Equipment In Abuja(pix (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by stephanie11: 6:59pm
The Executive board of the Nigerian football federation(NFF) led by its chairman, Amaju Pinnick, recently paid a condolence visit to the minister of sports, Solomon Dalung over the death of his wife.
Dalung lost his first wife, Briskila, a few days ago. Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/photos-nff-pays-condolence-visit-sport-minister-solomon-dalung/
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by gfullmoon(m): 7:12pm
Beret Minister Pele
1 Like
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by leofab(f): 7:56pm
RIP to the wife and LIP to the husband
1 Like
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by josephine123: 7:56pm
nice
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:56pm
SEE MORE OF HER PHOTOS HERE >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-of-corper-who-died-in-bayelsa.html
#ISTANDWITHNIGERIA: CHECKOUT NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS HILARIOUS PLACARD >>
www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-checkout-nollywood.html?m=1
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by donfemo(m): 7:57pm
.
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:57pm
Ok
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 7:57pm
After spending our N200,000,000.00 for the burial the woman
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by tens4real(m): 8:17pm
Unimaginable123:are you OK
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by ProfJulius1(m): 8:23pm
The only inevitable in life! Condolences.
http://gospelpoetry.org/i-need-some-peace/
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by Opeedo(m): 8:28pm
Amaju gini?
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by emirate0(m): 8:31pm
Y are de all forming sad face. Wen de hate each oda
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by slyopez(m): 8:39pm
Him don use the woman for sacrifice ahead of 2019 Plateau Guber Seat... evil men.
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 8:39pm
The guy no wear red berret since o
|Re: NFF On Condolence Visit To Solomon Dalung (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:57pm
Ok. May God comfort the bereaved family.
(0) (Reply)
Yakubu Has An Overbloated Opinion Of Himself / Nigeria's Letter To FIFA / Whatsapp Group For 80% Sure 2.0- 3.0 Odds
Viewing this topic: fidorocks(m), uzzy73(m), ababade21, ezenwata4uc(m), softwerk(f), Vic74real and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13