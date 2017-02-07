Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" (9965 Views)

In a brief interview with GoldMyneTV, the ace comedian said that 2face is not a politician but a musician who should have fought the government with his music and not a protest.



He explained that Legendary musicians like Fela, Osayomore Joseph, Sonny Okosun fought the government with the tools they were used to.



He said "2face is my mentor when it comes to music. He is one musician I adore, Legendary to me but you cannot use a tool that you are not used to. When Fela was fighting the government, he used a tool that he was used to. Osayomore Joseph fought government and used a tool that he was used to. Sonny Okosun before he died, he used a tool he was used to. How on earth will 2face be fighting a fight that he's not used to? 2face is not a politician, he's a musician. If you want to lead a protest, you should lead it with music"



"How are you going to express yourself 2face when microphone is right in your face and you are asked to express your grievance and the reason why you are protesting? You can’t express yourself, it’s not your game. Do it with music you are used to. 2face is the only illiterate who can sing correctly,” he added



Video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfEYxavpqZU



u have spoken well 2 Likes

The only tool I know 2face uses very well is the microphone in between his legs 42 Likes 3 Shares

'The only illiterate who can sing correctly' Abeg is that an insult? 5 Likes 1 Share





It is more of a subtle praise....



And why is this sorry excuse of a comedian saying he cannot express himself if a microphone is put before him?



If he can express himself musically, that is enough brilliance. Abi na you dey write music for am



Gordons can you make people laugh Yet you are forming comedian. ... But this is not an insult.It is more of a subtle praise....And why is this sorry excuse of a comedian saying he cannot express himself if a microphone is put before him?If he can express himself musically, that is enough brilliance. Abi na you dey write music for amGordons can you make people laughYet you are forming comedian. ... 4 Likes

See gobe

2 face don buy market 2 Likes

So going by Gordon's 'analogy', for him (Gordon) to 'protest', he will use comedy to do that. How about the 9am-5pm workers that joined the protest, they should have used their individual jobs as tools they are used to.

Lemme watch the video first. BRB 6 Likes 3 Shares

This is good news for Democracy

If u feel 2face “Chickened out” no wahala..

Shey vacancy don dey now.

Take over leadership of the protest..As you be James Bond 4 Likes

See finishing 1 Like

All these modafukers looking for cheap popularity with 2baba...



Gordon is nothing but a fool, for calling the most successful Nigerian Musician an illiterate...quote me at ur own risk.. 3 Likes

softwerk:

The only tool I know 2face uses very well is the microphone in between his legs you don spoil you don spoil

This comedian no just get sense atall. Is tuface an illiterate?. Gordons is the illiterate here 3 Likes

[/quote Polite insult [quote author=crazygod post=53509325]'The only illiterate who can sing correctly' Abeg is that an insult?[/quote Polite insult

Are we still not over this 2face protest of a thing??

The person wey una wan protest for gan no dey 1 Like

abeg, this Tuface gist has become stale.

When is Muhammadu coming back? 2 Likes

softwerk:

The only tool I know 2face uses very well is the microphone in between his legs

Babe, you bad gan. Babe, you bad gan.





softwerk:

The only tool I know 2face uses very well is the microphone in between his legs

Why is that when issue of public protest comes up, that's when we remember who Fela was and what he fought for? Abeg leave Fela out of this. Please someone should inform Mr. Gordon to go do his research on Fela before displaying his ignorance to the world. Fela did not only use his music to fight the government, he protested in person. Every single day Fela went out with his entourage on the street of Lagos there is a public protest against the military government. In late 1970s when Obasanjo government bought luxurious Mercedes as official cars, Fela bought several of the same Mercedes cars, dressed his dogs in Agbada and parade them on the streets of Lagos implying that military government are animals in Agbada. To him luxury cars are nothing, and government shouldn't be wasting taxpayers money in buying luxury cars, rather they should provide social infrastructure for the people. Just some knowledge for you Mr. Gordon.











People didn't really know what 2face averted. People didn't really know what 2face averted. 1 Like





I hate it each time someone call a fellow human being illiterate simply just because he dropped out of school.



So many school dropouts are making waves everywhere in their chosen fields, don't even bother to ask for examples because the search engines are there to give answers to that.



Really angry at this man tonight ah ahn!



mtcheeew. Why do we enjoy calling this guy Illiterate?I hate it each time someone call a fellow human being illiterate simply just because he dropped out of school.So many school dropouts are making waves everywhere in their chosen fields, don't even bother to ask for examples because the search engines are there to give answers to that.Really angry at this man tonight ah ahn!mtcheeew. 7 Likes

That's an insult! That's an insult!

Wise Word.....