₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,843 members, 3,352,229 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 09:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" (9965 Views)
2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) / Professor Akindele Adetoye Blasts 2face Over Protest: "You Bloody illiterate" / Helen Paul And Gordons: Ay Carries Helen Paul Off The Stage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Cambells: 7:12pm
Nigerian comedian, Gordons has expressed his disappointment in 2face for trying to lead the nationwide protest which was held yesterday.
In a brief interview with GoldMyneTV, the ace comedian said that 2face is not a politician but a musician who should have fought the government with his music and not a protest.
He explained that Legendary musicians like Fela, Osayomore Joseph, Sonny Okosun fought the government with the tools they were used to.
He said "2face is my mentor when it comes to music. He is one musician I adore, Legendary to me but you cannot use a tool that you are not used to. When Fela was fighting the government, he used a tool that he was used to. Osayomore Joseph fought government and used a tool that he was used to. Sonny Okosun before he died, he used a tool he was used to. How on earth will 2face be fighting a fight that he's not used to? 2face is not a politician, he's a musician. If you want to lead a protest, you should lead it with music"
"How are you going to express yourself 2face when microphone is right in your face and you are asked to express your grievance and the reason why you are protesting? You can’t express yourself, it’s not your game. Do it with music you are used to. 2face is the only illiterate who can sing correctly,” he added
Video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfEYxavpqZU
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/2face-fought-fight-that-he-is-not-used.html
4 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by casttlebarbz(m): 7:14pm
u have spoken well
2 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by softwerk(f): 7:28pm
The only tool I know 2face uses very well is the microphone in between his legs
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by crazygod(m): 7:59pm
'The only illiterate who can sing correctly' Abeg is that an insult?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Proffdada: 8:39pm
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by BrownCookie(f): 8:40pm
But this is not an insult.
It is more of a subtle praise....
And why is this sorry excuse of a comedian saying he cannot express himself if a microphone is put before him?
If he can express himself musically, that is enough brilliance. Abi na you dey write music for am
Gordons can you make people laugh Yet you are forming comedian. ...
4 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by momodub: 8:40pm
See gobe
2 face don buy market
2 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by UnknownT: 8:41pm
So going by Gordon's 'analogy', for him (Gordon) to 'protest', he will use comedy to do that. How about the 9am-5pm workers that joined the protest, they should have used their individual jobs as tools they are used to.
Lemme watch the video first. BRB
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by saint047(m): 8:41pm
This is good news for Democracy
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by BankManager(m): 8:41pm
If u feel 2face “Chickened out” no wahala..
Shey vacancy don dey now.
Take over leadership of the protest..As you be James Bond
4 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Oyind17: 8:41pm
See finishing
1 Like
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by tonididdy: 8:41pm
I JUST WANNA MAKE COMMON SENSE and hope the govt reads this.
lastnight....i had a revelation on how to reduce hunger and food prices in our Nation.
the answer is FREE LABOUR....thanks to prison inmates.
the government should provide large farming lands and flood these lands with inmates(prisoners), they will do anything for freedom or reduced sentences.
make them FARM FOR FREEDOM .
what do u think?
12 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by stephano008: 8:41pm
The difference between the have and have not is their access to information and how they utilize it. We are in a country of economic recession .
With what am about to share to share with you now,you wont know what recession is ll about.
If you are ready to change your financial status , send me a whatsapp . You will thank me later
09067345184
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by ajanma2(m): 8:41pm
All these modafukers looking for cheap popularity with 2baba...
Gordon is nothing but a fool, for calling the most successful Nigerian Musician an illiterate...quote me at ur own risk..
3 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by michaelbelgium(m): 8:42pm
softwerk:you don spoil
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by loadedvibes: 8:42pm
This comedian no just get sense atall. Is tuface an illiterate?. Gordons is the illiterate here
3 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by COOL10(m): 8:42pm
[quote author=crazygod post=53509325]'The only illiterate who can sing correctly' Abeg is that an insult? [/quote Polite insult
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Azeequeen(f): 8:42pm
Are we still not over this 2face protest of a thing??
The person wey una wan protest for gan no dey
1 Like
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by 7Alexander(m): 8:42pm
abeg, this Tuface gist has become stale.
When is Muhammadu coming back?
2 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by iamDaisy(f): 8:42pm
Kikikikiki Ok
1 Like
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by fexti: 8:42pm
ok
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by chronique(m): 8:43pm
softwerk:
Babe, you bad gan.
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Mutuwa(m): 8:43pm
I de come!
1 Like
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by SweetAndre: 8:43pm
softwerk:
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by slurryeye: 8:43pm
Why is that when issue of public protest comes up, that's when we remember who Fela was and what he fought for? Abeg leave Fela out of this. Please someone should inform Mr. Gordon to go do his research on Fela before displaying his ignorance to the world. Fela did not only use his music to fight the government, he protested in person. Every single day Fela went out with his entourage on the street of Lagos there is a public protest against the military government. In late 1970s when Obasanjo government bought luxurious Mercedes as official cars, Fela bought several of the same Mercedes cars, dressed his dogs in Agbada and parade them on the streets of Lagos implying that military government are animals in Agbada. To him luxury cars are nothing, and government shouldn't be wasting taxpayers money in buying luxury cars, rather they should provide social infrastructure for the people. Just some knowledge for you Mr. Gordon.
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by 247NaijaGist: 8:43pm
*No Comment*
Security Guard Finds Out a 70-yr-old Man Has Been Sleeping With His Wife...What Happens Next Is Shocking>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/07/omg-security-guard-finds-out-a-70-year-old-man-has-been-sleeping-with-his-wife-what-happens-next-is-shocking/
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by dunkem21(m): 8:43pm
People didn't really know what 2face averted.
1 Like
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by mradjoy: 8:43pm
Why do we enjoy calling this guy Illiterate?
I hate it each time someone call a fellow human being illiterate simply just because he dropped out of school.
So many school dropouts are making waves everywhere in their chosen fields, don't even bother to ask for examples because the search engines are there to give answers to that.
Really angry at this man tonight ah ahn!
mtcheeew.
7 Likes
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Jakasibo(m): 8:43pm
That's an insult!
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by Vizzim(m): 8:43pm
Wise Word.....
|Re: Gordons: "2face Is The Only Illiterate Who Can Sing Correctly" by tiswell(m): 8:43pm
Tubaba is not an illiterate afterall...he is and ND holder
2 Likes
Davido To Launch O.B.O Clothing Line Next Year / Leake*d Photos: The Polytechnic Ibadan Female Student Completely Nake*d / Goldie Died Of Drug Over-use, ... Husband Declares
Viewing this topic: madjune, Biggestjoe(m), Glocee(f), Davepal, nanannamdi(m), Reggie2(m), Ahmed99(m), Collins0609(m), skumy(m), Tominiola, bootstrap(m), holluwai(m), Prazmira, matrix199(m), damsity(f), Biodex58(m), gr8cany, micxwell(m), Hepolyte, Endi(m), SexyCeline(f), mikky49ja, goodnija, ifoundmyperfect, frankobaba(m), adeleyeolusoji, JAMANZE, zynellsmum(f), blackjack21(m), otukpo(f), timguy(m), Catalyst4real, nerodenero, Gwan2(m), Horladortune(m), seedord247(m), snapshot, AnambraDota, Stchidex64, femolii, zichat22(m), ajbf, Oziahete(m), chukelvin(m), RealDannie, ItsOquakes(m), cooluc(f), gentility16(m), Shegman22(m), lilmax(m), Niceiroko, Murainah1(m), mr1759, Memphis357(m), AudacityBoss, nogasimplicity, Mimicole(f), shegzydave(m), Elcid1(m), shenaxy, Xeedorf, dtruth50(m), babasolo(m), kentochi(m), dannycruiz, Richy4(m), humblemikel(f), Freelancer19goec, feminineA, emaoke7, Judithjovial(f), xandy84, Ighoga898(m), Stdaviding(m), rajioladapo, ishiamu(m), Delphie(f), habeylinco(m), ogrin(m), Lawlahdey(f), NotNew19(m), kemijohnson, Fweshspice(m), pacharles1(m), phemocheee(m), Jodforex(m), mcdreeezy, Aigbehis(m), kachi08(m), Stupedinluv(f), Stanley700(m), yinka20(f), jamoskky(m), efosases, Sezua(m), blazer234, generalstingz(m), Wealthycharles(m), flakzieb(f), eureka, saintegs(m), Sakaslim(m), Guru9ja(m), chinwemine(m), AdeAlfred123, e90, omoplaycool(m), monakii, abu12, MrAcube(m), corneli83(m), Omeokachie, stsinner(m), awesomet1(m), hismerhill(m), Chopet(m), jayjayjones, Tomiwatosin(m), proudlyND(m), boldx(m), Mandyblinks51(f), Jexyme(f), 989900, Mbkite(m), beezyblaze(m), Danbam(m) and 219 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6