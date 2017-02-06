Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday (9721 Views)

By Amby Uneze in Owerri



The war of words between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, has not only degenerated to name calling but also created room for unwanted insults and lack of statesmanship on the part of both leaders.



Following what may be regarded as final withdrawal, Obiano, on February 3, 2017, was quoted as saying that he was “so busy with issues of governance, providing qualitative service and abundant democracy dividends, and that he has no spare time for unnecessary politically motivated distractions.”







To this end, Okorocha has demanded that Obiano should render an apology to him for dragging him to public condemnation that was unwarranted, insisting that for Obiano to tactically withdraw the verbal attack which he initiated, he should apologise to him.



Okorocha whose latest reaction was contained in a statement signed his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “Obiano came up with this volte-face after he had launched unprovoked media attacks against Okorocha. And allowing Obiano to tactically withdraw from an unwarranted media war he declared, without apologising to Okorocha and publishing his achievements as the governor of Anambra State for almost four years to show good leadership is totally unacceptable to us.



“And we make bold to ask for an unreserved apology from him because with the way he reacted to such an innocent comment, one could see that he was harbouring malice against Okorocha.”



Okorocha who had appreciated the concern of some Igbo leaders and groups that called for truce between them, maintained that such Igbo leaders should also “reason with us that it calls for concern when someone unreasonably declares war against you.”



He expressed surprises that Obiano who took up “arms” against him over an interesting claim he made that three governors in the South-east would soon join APC is the one now talking about being “so busy with issues of governance and providing qualitative service and has no spare time again for unnecessary politically motivated distractions.”



According to him, Obiano must have also forgotten that he was the one who initiated the so-called “politically motivated distractions.” And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking.



“It is also difficult to explain why a governor that has governed a state with high IGR for almost four years and with lean workforce is finding it difficult to publish his achievements at least to show that he is a good leader of his people and on that basis, he would be asking for second term.



“The common logic is that if Obiano fails to publish his achievements, it means he has nothing to display and the interpretation of that development is that he has lost the moral justification to ask for a second tenure. And Anambra people should take cognizance of that.



“For Okorocha, he is in a hurry to use the challenge thrown up by the Anambra State Governor to show-case to Nigerians and the world at large about two thousand verifiable projects executed by his administration in various parts of the state including the new city of Owerri. And we know that all Obiano has done in his state for almost four years now cannot be equated with two flyovers built by Okorocha.



“The Imo State governor would also want to while publishing his achievements, showcase his profile to the world that either Obiano didn’t know him or he was not truthfully briefed about him or he was austere with the facts.



“The profiles of the two governors would have shown that while Obiano has first degree in Accountancy and Master Degree in Business Administration of the University of Lagos, Okorocha has bachelor’s degree in Law of the University of Jos, Master degree in Law also of University of Jos, Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Benue State University, Advanced Diploma in Law, Security and Conflict Management. So in terms of education, Okorocha is more educated than Obiano. And as a responsible government, we had restricted ourselves from talking about his personal life.”



Okorocha also revealed that he established the Rochas Foundation Colleges and students in the Colleges do not pay a dime, stating that till date, there are Rochas Foundation Colleges in Jos, Ibadan, Owerri, Ogboko, Kano with more than 15,000 students and with the ones in Kaduna and Sokoto States about to take off.

Obianno is great guy



Likewise Rochas



I think you guys should close ranks and work for the betterment of the south east 6 Likes 2 Shares





I thought it was Rochas that started with a lie that SE governors were plotting to jump into APC? I hope he is going to slap Obiano to force the apology from his mouth.I thought it was Rochas that started with a lie that SE governors were plotting to jump into APC? 61 Likes 7 Shares





Obiano will disappoint me if does any further rejoinder to this no-good never-do-well scammer of a fat dulllard Failure Okorocha i take God beg you, allow Obiano do im work for Anambra people. Why this recent childish obsession with Anambra?Obiano will disappoint me if does any further rejoinder to this no-good never-do-well scammer of a fat dulllard 42 Likes 4 Shares

okies... following

sarrki:

Obianno is great guy



Likewise Rochas



I think you guys should close ranks and work for the betterment of the south east Okorocha is only good at noisemaking. Very lousy and noisy non performer. Okorocha is only good at noisemaking. Very lousy and noisy non performer. 51 Likes 3 Shares

To be sincere, Obiano truly needs to apologize to Owelle. That is the proper thing to do. 7 Likes

Wetin happen 1 Like

Rochas Okorocha is a FOOL . 44 Likes 6 Shares

fulaniHERDSman:

Failure Okorocha i take God beg you, allow Obiano do im work for Anambra people. Why this recent childish bsession with Anambra?

It's between two men



Not interstate stuff It's between two menNot interstate stuff 1 Like

Ebubeslym:

Rochas Okorocha is a fool.



Please listen to your inner selfor



Before you comment Please listen to your inner selforBefore you comment 2 Likes 1 Share

Okorocha is clueless , a rable rouser and a useless motor park tout--Obiano





The thing pain Okorocha well well





Okorocha threw the first shot.





Obiano will not apologize



Case closed





Okorocha can go and jump inside River Niger 45 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





It's between two men



Not interstate stuff Obiano is a busy man. Okorocha the aimless town cryer shouldnt distract him. Obiano should just ignore the fat illiterate. Obiano is a busy man. Okorocha the aimless town cryer shouldnt distract him. Obiano should just ignore the fat illiterate. 32 Likes 2 Shares

rochas you are my governor and a big phool at that 31 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:





Please listen to your inner selfor

Before you comment inner self ko inner wear ni

Rochas Anayo Okorocha is a bloody foooool inner self ko inner wear ni 29 Likes 1 Share





Africonji:

To be sincere, Obiano truly needs to apologize to Owelle. That is the proper thing to do. Betterabiastate aka africonji how are you? Have you eaten since morning? 4 Likes

Am I the only one that saw this part?



"And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking."





These guys are comedians 1 Like

am not surprise dis is coming from Roch-ass,a political failure...I pity my broders from IMO state that voted for him...d difference between obiano and Roch-ass is like heaven and earth....Roch-ass should concentrate his energy in developing IMO state 6 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

Am I the only one that saw this part?



"And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking."





These guys are comedians The bolded words are just too kindergaten and unsurprisingly comming from a well established rabblerousing no gooder The bolded words are just too kindergaten and unsurprisingly comming from a well established rabblerousing no gooder 12 Likes

LasGidiOwner:



Betterabiastate aka africonji how are you? Have you eaten since morning?





Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo. Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo. 5 Likes

Africonji:





Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo. if u don't have any good thing to say..mecheee onu GI.... Roch-ass is a disgrace to Igbo race and Nigeria at large if u don't have any good thing to say..mecheee onu GI.... Roch-ass is a disgrace to Igbo race and Nigeria at large 20 Likes 1 Share

,

this space is for sale who go buy Ok Governor to governor apologythis space is for sale who go buy

Rochas should go to hell and die 6 Likes



Africonji:





Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo.

Mama put. Ara na azu nwa. Ochiri ozuo. If obiano try am, I no go vote am again.Mama put. Ara na azu nwa. Ochiri ozuo. 12 Likes

The person above and the person below The person above and the person below 2 Likes

everybody is calling rochas a fooool so who am I to take a action. so I say Rochas are a foool. sorry I have no idea why but u are a foool. 17 Likes 1 Share

obiano should not bother to respond to the lying liar. 5 Likes 1 Share

lol