Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by NewsPoacher: 7:27pm
By Amby Uneze in Owerri

The war of words between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, has not only degenerated to name calling but also created room for unwanted insults and lack of statesmanship on the part of both leaders.

Following what may be regarded as final withdrawal, Obiano, on February 3, 2017, was quoted as saying that he was “so busy with issues of governance, providing qualitative service and abundant democracy dividends, and that he has no spare time for unnecessary politically motivated distractions.”



To this end, Okorocha has demanded that Obiano should render an apology to him for dragging him to public condemnation that was unwarranted, insisting that for Obiano to tactically withdraw the verbal attack which he initiated, he should apologise to him.

Okorocha whose latest reaction was contained in a statement signed his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “Obiano came up with this volte-face after he had launched unprovoked media attacks against Okorocha. And allowing Obiano to tactically withdraw from an unwarranted media war he declared, without apologising to Okorocha and publishing his achievements as the governor of Anambra State for almost four years to show good leadership is totally unacceptable to us.

“And we make bold to ask for an unreserved apology from him because with the way he reacted to such an innocent comment, one could see that he was harbouring malice against Okorocha.”

Okorocha who had appreciated the concern of some Igbo leaders and groups that called for truce between them, maintained that such Igbo leaders should also “reason with us that it calls for concern when someone unreasonably declares war against you.”

He expressed surprises that Obiano who took up “arms” against him over an interesting claim he made that three governors in the South-east would soon join APC is the one now talking about being “so busy with issues of governance and providing qualitative service and has no spare time again for unnecessary politically motivated distractions.”

According to him, Obiano must have also forgotten that he was the one who initiated the so-called “politically motivated distractions.” And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking.

“It is also difficult to explain why a governor that has governed a state with high IGR for almost four years and with lean workforce is finding it difficult to publish his achievements at least to show that he is a good leader of his people and on that basis, he would be asking for second term.

“The common logic is that if Obiano fails to publish his achievements, it means he has nothing to display and the interpretation of that development is that he has lost the moral justification to ask for a second tenure. And Anambra people should take cognizance of that.

“For Okorocha, he is in a hurry to use the challenge thrown up by the Anambra State Governor to show-case to Nigerians and the world at large about two thousand verifiable projects executed by his administration in various parts of the state including the new city of Owerri. And we know that all Obiano has done in his state for almost four years now cannot be equated with two flyovers built by Okorocha.

“The Imo State governor would also want to while publishing his achievements, showcase his profile to the world that either Obiano didn’t know him or he was not truthfully briefed about him or he was austere with the facts.

“The profiles of the two governors would have shown that while Obiano has first degree in Accountancy and Master Degree in Business Administration of the University of Lagos, Okorocha has bachelor’s degree in Law of the University of Jos, Master degree in Law also of University of Jos, Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Benue State University, Advanced Diploma in Law, Security and Conflict Management. So in terms of education, Okorocha is more educated than Obiano. And as a responsible government, we had restricted ourselves from talking about his personal life.”

Okorocha also revealed that he established the Rochas Foundation Colleges and students in the Colleges do not pay a dime, stating that till date, there are Rochas Foundation Colleges in Jos, Ibadan, Owerri, Ogboko, Kano with more than 15,000 students and with the ones in Kaduna and Sokoto States about to take off.

http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/06/okorocha-demands-apology-from-obiano/

4 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by sarrki(m): 7:29pm
Obianno is great guy

Likewise Rochas

I think you guys should close ranks and work for the betterment of the south east

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by OreMI22: 7:30pm
I hope he is going to slap Obiano to force the apology from his mouth.

I thought it was Rochas that started with a lie that SE governors were plotting to jump into APC? grin grin grin

61 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:30pm
Failure Okorocha i take God beg you, allow Obiano do im work for Anambra people. Why this recent childish obsession with Anambra?

Obiano will disappoint me if does any further rejoinder to this no-good never-do-well scammer of a fat dulllard angry

42 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by josephine123: 7:30pm
okies... following
Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:30pm
sarrki:
Obianno is great guy

Likewise Rochas

I think you guys should close ranks and work for the betterment of the south east
Okorocha is only good at noisemaking. Very lousy and noisy non performer.

51 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Africonji: 7:31pm
To be sincere, Obiano truly needs to apologize to Owelle. That is the proper thing to do.

7 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by JimloveTM(m): 7:32pm
Wetin happen

1 Like

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Ebubeslym(m): 7:32pm
Rochas Okorocha is a FOOL .

44 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by sarrki(m): 7:33pm
fulaniHERDSman:
Failure Okorocha i take God beg you, allow Obiano do im work for Anambra people. Why this recent childish bsession with Anambra?

It's between two men

Not interstate stuff

1 Like

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by sarrki(m): 7:34pm
Ebubeslym:
Rochas Okorocha is a fool.


Please listen to your inner selfor

Before you comment

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by MadeInTokyo: 7:34pm
To this end, Okorocha has demanded that Obiano should render an apology to him for dragging him to public condemnation that was unwarranted, insisting that for Obiano to tactically withdraw the verbal attack which he initiated, he should apologise to him.

His Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “Obiano came up with this volte-face after he had launched unprovoked media attacks against Okorocha. And allowing Obiano to tactically withdraw from an unwarranted media war he declared, without apologising to Okorocha and publishing his achievements as the governor of Anambra State for almost four years to show good leadership is totally unacceptable to us.




grin grin grin


Okorocha is clueless , a rable rouser and a useless motor park tout--Obiano


The thing pain Okorocha well well


Okorocha threw the first shot.


Obiano will not apologize

Case closed


Okorocha can go and jump inside River Niger

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:36pm
sarrki:


It's between two men

Not interstate stuff
Obiano is a busy man. Okorocha the aimless town cryer shouldnt distract him. Obiano should just ignore the fat illiterate.

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by iamhorny(m): 7:37pm
rochas you are my governor and a big phool at that

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Ebubeslym(m): 7:42pm
sarrki:


Please listen to your inner selfor
Before you comment
inner self ko inner wear ni
Rochas Anayo Okorocha is a bloody foooool

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by LasGidiOwner: 7:44pm
Betterabiastate aka africonji how are you? Have you eaten since morning?

Africonji:
To be sincere, Obiano truly needs to apologize to Owelle. That is the proper thing to do.

4 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:47pm
Am I the only one that saw this part?

"And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking."


These guys are comedians

1 Like

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Dera100(m): 7:47pm
am not surprise dis is coming from Roch-ass,a political failure...I pity my broders from IMO state that voted for him...d difference between obiano and Roch-ass is like heaven and earth....Roch-ass should concentrate his energy in developing IMO state

6 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:51pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Am I the only one that saw this part?

"And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking."


These guys are comedians
The bolded words are just too kindergaten and unsurprisingly comming from a well established rabblerousing no gooder

12 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Africonji: 7:55pm
LasGidiOwner:

Betterabiastate aka africonji how are you? Have you eaten since morning?


Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo.

5 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Dera100(m): 7:59pm
Africonji:


Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo.
if u don't have any good thing to say..mecheee onu GI.... Roch-ass is a disgrace to Igbo race and Nigeria at large

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Kalman(m): 8:01pm
,
Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by TINALETC3(f): 8:01pm
cheesy
Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by julioralph(m): 8:01pm
cheesy
Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:02pm
Ok Governor to governor apology cheesy cheesy cheesy this space is for sale who go buy cheesy cheesy
Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by slimmy2005(m): 8:02pm
Rochas should go to hell and die

6 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Chipappii(m): 8:03pm
If obiano try am, I no go vote am again. angry
Africonji:


Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo.

Mama put. Ara na azu nwa. Ochiri ozuo. angry undecided

12 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by dunkem21(m): 8:03pm
cheesy The person above and the person below grin

2 Likes

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by dessz(m): 8:03pm
everybody is calling rochas a fooool so who am I to take a action. so I say Rochas are a foool. sorry I have no idea why but u are a foool. grin

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by greenermodels: 8:03pm
obiano should not bother to respond to the lying liar.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Exponental(m): 8:04pm
lol
Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:04pm
fulaniHERDSman:
The bolded words are just too kindergaten and unsurprisingly comming from a well established rabblerousing no gooder
Fact

3 Likes

