₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,843 members, 3,352,229 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 09:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday (9721 Views)
Peter Obi Demanded 7 Billion From Obiano For Reconciliation? / Emi Systems Demands Apology From Buhari, Gives Seven Days Ultimatum / Tinubu Demands Apology From Saraki, Dogara On National Dailies - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by NewsPoacher: 7:27pm
By Amby Uneze in Owerri
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/06/okorocha-demands-apology-from-obiano/
4 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by sarrki(m): 7:29pm
Obianno is great guy
Likewise Rochas
I think you guys should close ranks and work for the betterment of the south east
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by OreMI22: 7:30pm
I hope he is going to slap Obiano to force the apology from his mouth.
I thought it was Rochas that started with a lie that SE governors were plotting to jump into APC?
61 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:30pm
Failure Okorocha i take God beg you, allow Obiano do im work for Anambra people. Why this recent childish obsession with Anambra?
Obiano will disappoint me if does any further rejoinder to this no-good never-do-well scammer of a fat dulllard
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by josephine123: 7:30pm
okies... following
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:30pm
sarrki:Okorocha is only good at noisemaking. Very lousy and noisy non performer.
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Africonji: 7:31pm
To be sincere, Obiano truly needs to apologize to Owelle. That is the proper thing to do.
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by JimloveTM(m): 7:32pm
Wetin happen
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Ebubeslym(m): 7:32pm
Rochas Okorocha is a FOOL .
44 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by sarrki(m): 7:33pm
fulaniHERDSman:
It's between two men
Not interstate stuff
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by sarrki(m): 7:34pm
Ebubeslym:
Please listen to your inner selfor
Before you comment
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by MadeInTokyo: 7:34pm
To this end, Okorocha has demanded that Obiano should render an apology to him for dragging him to public condemnation that was unwarranted, insisting that for Obiano to tactically withdraw the verbal attack which he initiated, he should apologise to him.
Okorocha is clueless , a rable rouser and a useless motor park tout--Obiano
The thing pain Okorocha well well
Okorocha threw the first shot.
Obiano will not apologize
Case closed
Okorocha can go and jump inside River Niger
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:36pm
sarrki:Obiano is a busy man. Okorocha the aimless town cryer shouldnt distract him. Obiano should just ignore the fat illiterate.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by iamhorny(m): 7:37pm
rochas you are my governor and a big phool at that
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Ebubeslym(m): 7:42pm
sarrki:inner self ko inner wear ni
Rochas Anayo Okorocha is a bloody foooool
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by LasGidiOwner: 7:44pm
Betterabiastate aka africonji how are you? Have you eaten since morning?
Africonji:
4 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:47pm
Am I the only one that saw this part?
"And that also goes a long way to confirm our allusion that Obiano was not the one saying all that was credited to him, but it was alcohol that was talking."
These guys are comedians
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Dera100(m): 7:47pm
am not surprise dis is coming from Roch-ass,a political failure...I pity my broders from IMO state that voted for him...d difference between obiano and Roch-ass is like heaven and earth....Roch-ass should concentrate his energy in developing IMO state
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:51pm
TonyeBarcanista:The bolded words are just too kindergaten and unsurprisingly comming from a well established rabblerousing no gooder
12 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Africonji: 7:55pm
LasGidiOwner:
Bia, I have told you times without number that we are not mates. I am well capable of feeding you and your entire lineage. You are obviously a motorpark tout like your drunkard governor. You pipo don't know anything about humility. Better tell your governor to apologize if he is man enough. He threw the first shot when Owelle was not even talking about him in the first place. It is oversabi that will kill some of you pipo.
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Dera100(m): 7:59pm
Africonji:if u don't have any good thing to say..mecheee onu GI.... Roch-ass is a disgrace to Igbo race and Nigeria at large
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Kalman(m): 8:01pm
,
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by TINALETC3(f): 8:01pm
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by julioralph(m): 8:01pm
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:02pm
Ok Governor to governor apology this space is for sale who go buy
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by slimmy2005(m): 8:02pm
Rochas should go to hell and die
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Chipappii(m): 8:03pm
If obiano try am, I no go vote am again.
Africonji:
Mama put. Ara na azu nwa. Ochiri ozuo.
12 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by dunkem21(m): 8:03pm
The person above and the person below
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by dessz(m): 8:03pm
everybody is calling rochas a fooool so who am I to take a action. so I say Rochas are a foool. sorry I have no idea why but u are a foool.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by greenermodels: 8:03pm
obiano should not bother to respond to the lying liar.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by Exponental(m): 8:04pm
lol
|Re: Okorocha Demands Apology From Obiano - Thisday by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:04pm
fulaniHERDSman:Fact
3 Likes
Gov Aregbesola Snubs Sambo In Osogbo / Downpour Displaces 10,000 In Borno, Washes Up 500 Bodies From Graves / APC Supporters Protest, Block Ondo Assembly
Viewing this topic: juliebest(f), Chibuzobimdike, Yyeske(m), naijareferee, winterfell007, dom(m), nodimples, innocentchuks(m), IKEOHA2019, africanusvu, Living4christ(m), hikanotes, cheks92, Lajet, Temptee101(m), kennylawd, hobat4cash(m), henrytwist(m), jagorinho, Bonzoker(m), ceeceebobo(m), nukky77(f), CooldudeX1, patrickcollins, kikiwendy(f), frankyfipps(m), sylviaeo(f), splasherpinky(f), bymigokeph(f), jakandeola(m), digoster(m), shamme2005(m), preetypam(f), philosaro, surgebitcoin, Chibueze90, wickedboi, eubee01, porozhniy(m), oladotun007(m), WINNERMENTALITY, ProfSamurai(m), vanbonattel, AJGOLD(f), paulooo3(m), bukalis(m), LasGidiOwner, Topnotch16, MadeInTokyo, baconadoke, jodeci(m), A7(m), Chiboyz40(m), XaintJoel20(m), sixtusn, higherpower, freeborn76(m), nuelzy, UNIQUEISRAEL(m), 2kass(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16