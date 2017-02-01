Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta (4380 Views)

IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS THAT I TYPE THIS. THE CORPSE OF THE TWO MISSING POLICE OFFICERS WHO GOT LOST IN THE BUSH IN THE PROCESS OF THE SCUFFLE BETWEEN THE UNIFORMED FULANI HERDSMEN AND THE NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE HAS BEEN RETRIEVED. THE CORPSE WERE BROUGHT INTO THE AREA COMMANDERS OFFICE THIS EVENING IN UGHELLI BEFORE THEY WERE SUBSEQUENTLY TRANSFERRED TO THE MORTUARY. THE BODIES WERE SERIOUSLY MUTILATED WITH THE HEAD CHOPPED OFF. THE DEATH OF THE TWO GALLANT OFFICERS IS INDEED A BIG BLOW TO THE NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE. 1 Like



However, Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who spoke to Vanguard on phone yesterday evening, said: “There was no injury.

“What happened was that the policemen were fatigued. They entered the terrain they were not used to and some of them collapsed out of fatigue.”

He said none was injured, but admitted that the Area Commander, who led the team and one other person were exhausted.

Vanguard learned that the police team, including men of the Dragon, Quick Response Squad , QRS and Ughelli Area Command patrol team, led by the Area Commander, Ughelli, had stormed Orhorho community and surroundings in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The move was due to incessant reports of rape and attacks on villagers by herdsmen, who were taking cover in the bush.

But as soon as the policemen arrived, the herdsmen opened fire.

The police officers, numbering over 60, it was gathered, had stormed the community to enforce an ultimatum issued the herdsmen to leave.

Though details of the incident were still sketchy at press time, sources said the head of the police team was among the wounded in the gun battle.

A source, who craved anonymity, said police officers were ambushed by the herdsmen, who he said opened fire on them, as they were approaching the community.

And a bastard in the force told us that the officers only got tired or fatigued. 8 Likes

I have told my younger bro over and over.



'Run for your life whenever a fulani man is around.



Violence will surely be lurking around that environment' 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Chai! This is someone's father, husband, brother,uncle. Gone just like that

Crownofwealth:

Copy: lalasticlala OAM4J Mynd44 please to the promised land. please to the promised land.

Udehpaschal1:

Chai! This is someone's father, husband, brother,uncle. Gone just like that if u were there u cudnt have even looked at the corpse. the bullet proof vest they were putting on was still on them and the bodies were decomposing already. if u were there u cudnt have even looked at the corpse. the bullet proof vest they were putting on was still on them and the bodies were decomposing already.

PiSure Or Keep Your Stories To YaSelf

emvico:

PiSure Or Keep Your Stories To YaSelf i would have preferred u come there urself to do the snapping so u can receive the beating of your life. i would have preferred u come there urself to do the snapping so u can receive the beating of your life. 1 Like

Crownofwealth:

i would have preferred u come there urself to do the snapping so u can receive the beating of your life. Blood Of BuHaRi.

abeg na joke i dey joke oo i no wan die now Blood Of BuHaRi.abeg na joke i dey joke oo i no wan die now

emvico:



Blood Of BuHaRi.

abeg na joke i dey joke oo i no wan die now people are mourning at the area commanders office and u want to snap picture of mutilated corpse. people are mourning at the area commanders office and u want to snap picture of mutilated corpse.

Nigeria which way?

See solid lie,"they are fatigued and collapsed",infact I can touch this lie Chai!!



So the fatigue con chop their head comot



Too many lai mohammeds this days 1 Like

criminals in uniform! yet you called them herdsmen, call them militants ur terrorist that's all. wailers will surely enjoy it 1 Like

Such outdated method of raising cattles should be banned already.....Why are we like this in this Country?



Why?



Avoidable deaths everyday.

Clap Don already de enter dance o...











I thought they were only expert at cattle rearing Who taught this Fulani how to operate a Gun?I thoughtthey were only expert at cattle rearing

I've a personal conviction that these people are not just the ordinary fulani men we see rearing cattle. These people are terrorists who have been mandated with a mission to maim and kill southerners! Those who said Apostle Suleiman was foolish to have said what he said are bigger fools!!! 1 Like





Okay

You See Why People Are Asking For A Split Of This Cesspit?



How Do You Enter A Strange Land, Rape And Dispossess The Owners Of The Land And To Rub It In, Kill Police Officers Of The State?



This Isn't A Country, I Refuse To Agree! 1 Like

So 60 policemen were dislodged by a handful of madmen? how come?

.

It is like this herdsmen re even more trained than the police and military together.

WITH THIS I HOPE THE NPF WILL WAKE UP AND KNOW WAT TO DO

I guess Nigeria Police will swing into action now that some of their own has been killed.



Really sad and pathetic story!