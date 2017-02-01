₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Crownofwealth(m): 7:43pm
IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS THAT I TYPE THIS. THE CORPSE OF THE TWO MISSING POLICE OFFICERS WHO GOT LOST IN THE BUSH IN THE PROCESS OF THE SCUFFLE BETWEEN THE UNIFORMED FULANI HERDSMEN AND THE NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE HAS BEEN RETRIEVED. THE CORPSE WERE BROUGHT INTO THE AREA COMMANDERS OFFICE THIS EVENING IN UGHELLI BEFORE THEY WERE SUBSEQUENTLY TRANSFERRED TO THE MORTUARY. THE BODIES WERE SERIOUSLY MUTILATED WITH THE HEAD CHOPPED OFF. THE DEATH OF THE TWO GALLANT OFFICERS IS INDEED A BIG BLOW TO THE NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Crownofwealth(m): 7:44pm
Herdsmen, dressed in police uniform, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle, yesterday, in Delta State, leaving a number of police officers, including an Area Commander, injured, while some are missing.
However, Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who spoke to Vanguard on phone yesterday evening, said: “There was no injury.
“What happened was that the policemen were fatigued. They entered the terrain they were not used to and some of them collapsed out of fatigue.”
He said none was injured, but admitted that the Area Commander, who led the team and one other person were exhausted.
Vanguard learned that the police team, including men of the Dragon, Quick Response Squad , QRS and Ughelli Area Command patrol team, led by the Area Commander, Ughelli, had stormed Orhorho community and surroundings in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.
The move was due to incessant reports of rape and attacks on villagers by herdsmen, who were taking cover in the bush.
But as soon as the policemen arrived, the herdsmen opened fire.
The police officers, numbering over 60, it was gathered, had stormed the community to enforce an ultimatum issued the herdsmen to leave.
Though details of the incident were still sketchy at press time, sources said the head of the police team was among the wounded in the gun battle.
A source, who craved anonymity, said police officers were ambushed by the herdsmen, who he said opened fire on them, as they were approaching the community.
source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/herdsmen-police-uniform-clash-police-delta-area-commander-injured/
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:46pm
And a bastard in the force told us that the officers only got tired or fatigued.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Ebubeslym(m): 7:47pm
I have told my younger bro over and over.
'Run for your life whenever a fulani man is around.
Violence will surely be lurking around that environment'
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by oyonu(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Udehpaschal1(m): 7:52pm
Chai! This is someone's father, husband, brother,uncle. Gone just like that
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by greenermodels: 7:56pm
Crownofwealth:please to the promised land.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Crownofwealth(m): 7:59pm
Udehpaschal1:if u were there u cudnt have even looked at the corpse. the bullet proof vest they were putting on was still on them and the bodies were decomposing already.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by emvico(m): 8:24pm
PiSure Or Keep Your Stories To YaSelf
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Crownofwealth(m): 8:48pm
emvico:i would have preferred u come there urself to do the snapping so u can receive the beating of your life.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by emvico(m): 8:53pm
Crownofwealth:Blood Of BuHaRi.
abeg na joke i dey joke oo i no wan die now
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Crownofwealth(m): 9:03pm
emvico:people are mourning at the area commanders office and u want to snap picture of mutilated corpse.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by hubmaster: 9:08pm
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by George2016(m): 9:10pm
Nigeria which way?
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by dpete1(f): 9:11pm
See solid lie,"they are fatigued and collapsed",infact I can touch this lie Chai!!
So the fatigue con chop their head comot
Too many lai mohammeds this days
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by bafsonbaf: 9:11pm
criminals in uniform! yet you called them herdsmen, call them militants ur terrorist that's all. wailers will surely enjoy it
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Sibe007(m): 9:11pm
Such outdated method of raising cattles should be banned already.....Why are we like this in this Country?
Why?
Avoidable deaths everyday.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by OCTAVO: 9:12pm
Clap Don already de enter dance o...
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:13pm
Who taught this Fulani how to operate a Gun?
I thought they were only expert at cattle rearing
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Rapmoney(m): 9:13pm
I've a personal conviction that these people are not just the ordinary fulani men we see rearing cattle. These people are terrorists who have been mandated with a mission to maim and kill southerners! Those who said Apostle Suleiman was foolish to have said what he said are bigger fools!!!
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Mopolchi: 9:13pm
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by castrokins(m): 9:15pm
You See Why People Are Asking For A Split Of This Cesspit?
How Do You Enter A Strange Land, Rape And Dispossess The Owners Of The Land And To Rub It In, Kill Police Officers Of The State?
This Isn't A Country, I Refuse To Agree!
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by prettyboi1989(m): 9:16pm
So 60 policemen were dislodged by a handful of madmen? how come?
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Arch1: 9:17pm
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Antoeni(m): 9:17pm
It is like this herdsmen re even more trained than the police and military together.
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Chosen1984: 9:17pm
WITH THIS I HOPE THE NPF WILL WAKE UP AND KNOW WAT TO DO
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by mradjoy: 9:18pm
I guess Nigeria Police will swing into action now that some of their own has been killed.
Really sad and pathetic story!
|Re: Aftermath Of The Clash Between Herdsmen In Police Uniform & The Police In Delta by Crownofwealth(m): 9:19pm
Antoeni:they have superior fire power coupled with their charms.
