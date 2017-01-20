₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 09:24 PM
Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:24pm
A facebook user just shared the photos of one policeman killed while he engaged in a gun battle with Fulani Herdsmen in Delta state.
He wrote "Gotten home now I met a bad news that someone close to me lost his life in a gun battle in warri between the Nigeria police and the Fulani herdsmen and on their escaped they fell into river,,,,Nigeria my country wakeup and never give chance to Fulani herdsmen to take over our land..Bad country with bad rulers...R.I.P big bro Johnson Ehiakhamen"
Vanguard reports that the herdsmen, dressed in police uniform, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle, yesterday, in Delta State, leaving a number of police officers, including an Area Commander injured.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/policeman-dies-in-fight-with-fulani.html
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by ybalogs(m): 8:26pm
RIP gallant Policeman.
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Baawaa(m): 8:29pm
For the fact that I don't like you people,RIP bebe
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Haute: 8:35pm
RIP
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by emeijeh(m): 8:42pm
Chai!!!
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by maxisaso(m): 9:10pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by momodub: 9:10pm
Sorry oo
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by odiereke(m): 9:10pm
RIP Oga Police.
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:10pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by FuckBuhari: 9:11pm
Rip popo... Maybe the dullard would call his boys to order.
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Demmzy15(m): 9:11pm
So sad!
Look guys, I'm in no way defending these miscreants but it can turn out to be cultists not necessarily herdsmen. Remember that now, whenever people are mutilated, everyone points to herdsmen even when they have nothing to do with it.
I suspect touts and cultists!
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by anasohnatasha: 9:11pm
Oh dem kill police? Nice one, this a good news!
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by findbitcoins(m): 9:11pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by rattlesnake(m): 9:11pm
where is the fulani herdsmen ID card
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Chosen1984: 9:12pm
[b]*WHY AM HAPPY THAT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IS THE PRESIDENT*!!!
*...ODIDERE AYEKOTO...*
*Today, I want to take time and thank GOD for making Buhari the president of this country*.
*At first, I did not understand why GOD allowed it to happen. But now I know and I HAVE SEEN reasons why we should accept his Presidency*.
*Had it been Buhari did not become President*:
*1. We will think that by now fuel will be #45 per litre*.
*2. We will think that by now #1 will be equal to $1*.
*3. We will think that by now three million jobs would have been created*.
*4. We will think that by now unemployed youths would have been receiving #5,000.00 stipends*.
*5. We will think that by now pupils would have been getting at least a meal(including fruits) in school*.
*6. We will think that by now Buhari would have made his assets and liabilities public*.
*7. We will think that by now maternal and children healthcare services would be free*.
*8. We will think that by now Boko Haram will be a thing of the past*.
*9. We will think that by now all corrupt leaders will be in jail*.
*10. We will think that by now Electricity will be 24/7*
*11. We think that by now Nigeria will be the Greatest and strongest Economy in the world*.
*12. We will think by now a bag of rice will be N5000 with a boom in Agriculture*.
*13. We will think by now Nigeria would have recovered all looted funds*.
*14. We will think by now Nnamdi Kanu would have declared Independent State of Biafra*.
*15. We will think that by now Nigeria would have gotten 3 standard working Refinery*.
*16. We will think that by now Nigeria would have stopped importation of fuel*.
*17. We will think by now office of the First Lady will no longer exist*.
*18. We will think by now National Assembly salary would have been cut down to 50%*.
*19. We will think that by now 720,000 jobs by the 36 states in the federation yearly (20,000 per state) would have been created*.
*20. We will think that by now there would be permanent peace in the Niger Delta*.
*21. We will think that by now Chibok girls would have been rescued*.
*22. We will think that by now the government would have started creating additional middle-class of at least two million new home owners in the first year in government and one million annually thereafter*.
*23. By now everybody will be blaming Goodluck Jonathan and calling him clueless*.
*The list is almost endless..."*
*This is Nigeria of 2017*
*The Minister of Agriculture studied French*
*The Minister of Education studied Accounting*
*The Minister of Solid Minerals studied International relations*
*The Minister of Power studied Law*
*The Minister of Communications studied Law*
*The Minister of Transport studied English*.
*Minister of Labour and Employment studied Surgery*
*Minister of Budget and national planning studied law*
*Minister of Foreign Affairs studied Medicine*
*Minister of Petroleum studied Law*
*IGP studied Agriculture*
*I didn't say anything ooo but I hope u know why our economy is in recession*.
*THANKS*
It's well [/b]
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by emvico(m): 9:12pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by xstry: 9:12pm
Hia!
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Mopolchi: 9:12pm
Okay.
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by satowind: 9:12pm
They should keep protecting them. It will reach them all including their master
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by blackberlin: 9:13pm
RIP to the deceased officer. May God console his family.
I hope now that Fulani herdmens have started killing Police Officers, they'll wake up and realize the fact that Fulani herdsmen are Boko Haram in disguise and they'll stop giving them preferential treatment because of the Fulani President.
All lives matter. . .
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:13pm
With all due respect to the good guys in the force but one of them (police men) might have kill their colleague and claim that it is the herdsmen since na them dey in vogue now!
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by passyhansome(m): 9:13pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by firstolalekan(m): 9:14pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by tydi(m): 9:14pm
what should I say?
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by MrHyde: 9:14pm
Flanigan herds men dressed as policemen??
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Engrobiorah(m): 9:14pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by gurunlocker: 9:14pm
Boko Haram started same way, now we have Fulani herdsmen terrorists.
Well I hope these ones are from Brazil or Portugal and not Libya or Mali.
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by chuose2: 9:14pm
GOD WILL PUNISH ALL PREACHERS WHO MADE US VOTE IN THIS JIHAD GOVT!
THE CATHOLIC PRIEST MBAKA & ADEBOYE!
BOTH OF THEM ARE FRAUDS, UNGODLY MEN.
NO MAN OF GOD WILL SUPPORT A JIHADI GOVT!
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Rachaeleanah: 9:14pm
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by Sisqoman(m): 9:14pm
Yoruba always say? maja masa lan man akikanju logun, eni ti ko ba masa iru won maba ogun lo.
Re: Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State by anasohnatasha: 9:14pm
Oh dem kill police? Nice one, this a good news..
