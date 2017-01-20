[b]*WHY AM HAPPY THAT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IS THE PRESIDENT*!!!



*...ODIDERE AYEKOTO...*



*Today, I want to take time and thank GOD for making Buhari the president of this country*.



*At first, I did not understand why GOD allowed it to happen. But now I know and I HAVE SEEN reasons why we should accept his Presidency*.



*Had it been Buhari did not become President*:



*1. We will think that by now fuel will be #45 per litre*.



*2. We will think that by now #1 will be equal to $1*.



*3. We will think that by now three million jobs would have been created*.



*4. We will think that by now unemployed youths would have been receiving #5,000.00 stipends*.



*5. We will think that by now pupils would have been getting at least a meal(including fruits) in school*.



*6. We will think that by now Buhari would have made his assets and liabilities public*.



*7. We will think that by now maternal and children healthcare services would be free*.



*8. We will think that by now Boko Haram will be a thing of the past*.



*9. We will think that by now all corrupt leaders will be in jail*.



*10. We will think that by now Electricity will be 24/7*



*11. We think that by now Nigeria will be the Greatest and strongest Economy in the world*.



*12. We will think by now a bag of rice will be N5000 with a boom in Agriculture*.



*13. We will think by now Nigeria would have recovered all looted funds*.



*14. We will think by now Nnamdi Kanu would have declared Independent State of Biafra*.



*15. We will think that by now Nigeria would have gotten 3 standard working Refinery*.



*16. We will think that by now Nigeria would have stopped importation of fuel*.



*17. We will think by now office of the First Lady will no longer exist*.



*18. We will think by now National Assembly salary would have been cut down to 50%*.



*19. We will think that by now 720,000 jobs by the 36 states in the federation yearly (20,000 per state) would have been created*.



*20. We will think that by now there would be permanent peace in the Niger Delta*.



*21. We will think that by now Chibok girls would have been rescued*.



*22. We will think that by now the government would have started creating additional middle-class of at least two million new home owners in the first year in government and one million annually thereafter*.



*23. By now everybody will be blaming Goodluck Jonathan and calling him clueless*.



*The list is almost endless..."*



*This is Nigeria of 2017*



*The Minister of Agriculture studied French*



*The Minister of Education studied Accounting*



*The Minister of Solid Minerals studied International relations*



*The Minister of Power studied Law*



*The Minister of Communications studied Law*



*The Minister of Transport studied English*.



*Minister of Labour and Employment studied Surgery*



*Minister of Budget and national planning studied law*



*Minister of Foreign Affairs studied Medicine*



*Minister of Petroleum studied Law*



*IGP studied Agriculture*



*I didn't say anything ooo but I hope u know why our economy is in recession*.



*THANKS*

It's well [/b] 4 Likes 1 Share