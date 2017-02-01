₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by dammy13(m): 3:53am
Having depreciated in value to N500 to the dollar at the parallel market, the value of the naira appreciated to N498 to the dollar, the value it had been trading for weeks or weeks, even as external reserves rose to $28.28 billion the highest in the year highest in a year.
The naira however remained stable at N305.25 to the dollar at the interbank market, on the website of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators; the naira was quoted at N315.38 to the dollar.
Demand for the greenback grew and the Central Bank of Nigeria rationed dollar supply, having sold $660 million in 3- and 5- month currency forwards at an auction aimed at clearing a backlog of dollar demand. Traders however said the dollar sale was not enough to satisfy the market.
Data on the website of the apex bank showed that the nation’s external reserves has risen by 7.89 per cent since the beginning of the year.
Traders said while the apex bank has been selling dollars on the official market to support the naira, dollar shortages were causing the naira to weaken on the black market.
Head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan said, “Despite rising foreign exchange reserves, it is the amount of forex that is supplied that matters.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/naira-appreciates-to-n498-as-reserves.html
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by seunlayi(m): 4:04am
Good news
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by kabrud: 4:49am
seunlayi:
Sorry for asking, what is good about the news? A step forward and several steps backward. 2morro we go hear 505/$ mtchewww.
9 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by lifter1000: 5:47am
Interbank. 305. BDC 315! Black market: 498. This is stupidity. 3 diff rates?
6 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Marvel1206: 7:23am
Total Rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by niyifour(m): 7:23am
Ftp
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:23am
People are dying of hunger and iidiots are blabbing about fabricated reserve figures.
5 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Wikinaija(m): 7:23am
Osinbanjo promise us 5000 monthly said recession will be over see here.... https://www.wikinaija.net/2017/02/osinbajo-assures-nigerians-recession-will-soon-history/
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by walcruise(m): 7:23am
Pls What Is The Difference?
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by SmartMugu: 7:24am
N498 is approximately N500. I learnt that in primary 3.
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Marvel1206: 7:24am
seunlayi:1 step forward, ten steps backward
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Adesiji77: 7:25am
lifter1000:
"3 diff rates"? You didn't even say 6 or 7!
1 Like
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Dindondin(m): 7:25am
ok
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by hucienda: 7:25am
lifter1000:
Welcome to the APC leadership.
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by chimchim1: 7:26am
Which is bdc and black market? They are supposed to mean same thing my dear.
lifter1000:
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Sunmolar(m): 7:26am
Why can't govt borrow the equivalent of this and get our economy booming? Since investors are not coming. A very good morning from here
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by wristbangle(m): 7:27am
We have too many operators in the exchange rate market. Probably by the influence of evil cabals for personal enrichment.
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by terrezo2002(m): 7:27am
I believe Nigeria will be great again
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by shamecurls(m): 7:28am
God bless the present administration for there tremendous efforts in trying to stabilize the economy of our great country.
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari
God bless The Federal republic of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by obembet(m): 7:29am
So what is the different
500/ 498
Nigeria dey sick
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by SexyNairalander: 7:29am
booked
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by EastGold(m): 7:32am
Appreciate Kwa?
Buhari has finished this country
1 Like
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by emmanwandud(m): 7:32am
With osinbajo in charge u could see we are appreciating dollae wise even though at a slow rate .sometime speed kills ,sllow and steady naira wins the race.
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by uddeze(m): 7:33am
how is this good news Abeg. It's shameful
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by kolnel: 7:33am
This is no meaningful appreciation
It's swinging between 495 and 500
I hope naija gets back to pre buhari era
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by mykelmeezy(m): 7:34am
498 .500 whats the difference
mtshewww
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by ayusco85(m): 7:34am
We know who is controlling the price in the black market. We need to do something to those Northerners
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Antoeni(m): 7:34am
JONATHAN and his crew will jst be laughing at Us,
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:34am
Seriously?? Appreciation? Hopeless
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:35am
shamecurls:
Do u enjoy being stupid?
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by KingRex1: 7:35am
lifter1000:There are even 5 of them.. In just one country .
|Re: Naira Appreciates To N498/$ As Reserves Hit $28.3bn by worlexy(m): 7:36am
Do we even have an economic team in this country
