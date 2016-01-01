Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out (6333 Views)

Mr Kasimu Oseni on Tuesday approached a Lugbe Customary Court, Abuja, seeking the dissolution of his 13-year-old marriage to Rebecca over regular beatings he received from her.



Oseni said his wife had turned him to a “punching bag’’, adding that she always beat him at the slightest provocation.



He said, “I have tried very hard to provide her needs but she enjoys violence and fight.







“This is not my idea of marriage. Our continued staying together would not guarantee my security and wellbeing any longer.”



He further said his wife had made life unbearable for him for many years, adding that he had been harassed by many policemen.



According to the petitioner the union is blessed with two children.



Oseni said he was a good husband and father as according to him, he single-handedly pays the children’s school fees.



He said, “I am, therefore, urging the court to allow me take custody of my children as their safety and wellbeing can only be guaranteed by me.



“It will interest the court to know that Rebecca does not do anything to earn a living and therefore would not be in the position to take care of my children.”



He also said his wife had four children from her first marriage.



Oseni said apart from the regular beatings, the wife had failed in her matrimonial obligations, adding that he was fed up.



“I am urging the court to separate us because I am no longer interested in the marriage,’’ he said.



Rebecca, however, denied all the allegations levelled against her, saying that, her husband was her detractor.



President of the court Esther Omavuezi, however, asked the couple to provide more evidence to back their claims.



She also advised them to use the few days left before the next hearing date to resolve their differences and adjourned the case till Feb 14, for further hearing.



Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u 3 Likes

Very interesting...and is that supposed to be the husband and wife?? Or just nollywood

Note ladies will not visit this thread to post or condemn this development.... Their idea of women empowerment is male emasculation.... In fact am sure some of them will be happy to read this 29 Likes 2 Shares

that can only happen with yoruba men where most of their women are giant and their men are like ants 9 Likes

that can only happen with yoruba men where most of their women are giant and their men are like ants And u tink u make sense with this ur post bah?

Must u put tribe in everytin? And u tink u make sense with this ur post bah?I. Smh for uMust u put tribe in everytin? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u

It's not being lazy....Some of them are insane.......Imagine marrying something bigger and greater than u both in size and height...When they are not into Karate or any special Martial art..there was one pic that made front page sometime ago..A woman of plus size in her wedding dress was carrying the man comfortably without stress/ sweat...How will that one challenge the woman when having a heated argument... 7 Likes

He should be more prayerful 5 Likes



Well, since he has rightly opted for divorce, I wish him well in his next love life. That's bad.Well, since he has rightly opted for divorce, I wish him well in his next love life.

throw her out

How is that possible when she can overpower him?



He will get his ass whooped over and over again How is that possible when she can overpower him?He will get his ass whooped over and over again 9 Likes

Ladies will not like this thread 2 Likes

Mr. Man, you should hit the gym and dojo to get fit and learn some self defence techniques 3 Likes

laughable 2 Likes

It's sounds like a movie to me....ayakata wife beaten hubby....lai lai

This photo for illustration tho. If those fists jab that ribs ehnnnn, that woman will just let out a mild whine like a puppy and suddenly find herself crawling on the floor. This photo for illustration tho. If those fists jab that ribs ehnnnn, that woman will just let out a mild whine like a puppy and suddenly find herself crawling on the floor. 1 Like

Don't blame him, some women are just bullies. There's a saying that goes " Two people can not be mad together", that the man is keeping quiet doesn't mean he is weak, but what do u think will happen if it turns around and he is the one rendering the beatings, society will curse am die. So, just mercy for the guy, the wife is possessed. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u Keep quiet Oga.



If he hits back, you people will call him a coward, now he's asking for divorce in court and you say he's lazy.





What would have done differently if you're in his shoes? Keep quiet Oga.If he hits back, you people will call him a coward, now he's asking for divorce in court and you say he's lazy.What would have done differently if you're in his shoes? 8 Likes

Cant he use her for money rituals! 4 Likes 1 Share

He should be more prayerful

Hypocrite Hypocrite

I just feel like laughing 1 Like

You need serious deliverance man That man is a drunking master AsapYou need serious deliverance man

. Warri no dey carry last na



If my gf or wife hit me, I go spank her well well.



Babes dey slap guys anyhow when they vex o. She go just vex and tear the guy one dirty, unromantic and unholy slap



Try am with me na. Na women own worse pass o, especially some Warri babes. Warri no dey carry last naIf my gf or wife hit me, I go spank her well well.Babes dey slap guys anyhow when they vex o. She go just vex and tear the guy one dirty, unromantic and unholy slapTry am with me na. 1 Like

He should be more prayerful ANUOFIA ANUOFIA 3 Likes