|My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by jos945(m): 6:51am
Mr Kasimu Oseni on Tuesday approached a Lugbe Customary Court, Abuja, seeking the dissolution of his 13-year-old marriage to Rebecca over regular beatings he received from her.
http://punchng.com/wife-beats-regularly-husband-tells-court/
Photo for illustration
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by jos945(m): 6:52am
Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u
3 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by 14teenK(m): 6:53am
Very interesting...and is that supposed to be the husband and wife?? Or just nollywood
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by xstry: 6:55am
throw her out
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by searchng4love: 6:56am
Note ladies will not visit this thread to post or condemn this development.... Their idea of women empowerment is male emasculation.... In fact am sure some of them will be happy to read this
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by Redoil: 7:42am
that can only happen with yoruba men where most of their women are giant and their men are like ants
9 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by supernet4: 10:10am
Redoil:And u tink u make sense with this ur post bah?
I. Smh for u
Must u put tribe in everytin?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by Richy4(m): 3:17pm
jos945:
It's not being lazy....Some of them are insane.......Imagine marrying something bigger and greater than u both in size and height...When they are not into Karate or any special Martial art..there was one pic that made front page sometime ago..A woman of plus size in her wedding dress was carrying the man comfortably without stress/ sweat...How will that one challenge the woman when having a heated argument...
7 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by Missyetty(f): 4:35pm
He should be more prayerful
5 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by limamintruth: 4:52pm
That's bad.
Well, since he has rightly opted for divorce, I wish him well in his next love life.
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by xynerise(m): 5:14pm
xstry:
How is that possible when she can overpower him?
He will get his ass whooped over and over again
9 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by soleexx(m): 6:38pm
gud for u..... oya clapp
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:39pm
Ladies will not like this thread
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by maverickdude(m): 6:39pm
shey dz one na man sa
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by Tazmode(m): 6:39pm
Mr. Man, you should hit the gym and dojo to get fit and learn some self defence techniques
3 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by chimchim1: 6:40pm
Where's introvert my love. Show ur face
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by AntiWailer: 6:40pm
Argh.
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by casttlebarbz(m): 6:42pm
laughable
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by tundeshola: 6:43pm
It's sounds like a movie to me....ayakata wife beaten hubby....lai lai
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by bluice2(m): 6:43pm
jos945:
This photo for illustration tho. If those fists jab that ribs ehnnnn, that woman will just let out a mild whine like a puppy and suddenly find herself crawling on the floor.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by jawnieJorh(m): 6:43pm
Don't blame him, some women are just bullies. There's a saying that goes " Two people can not be mad together", that the man is keeping quiet doesn't mean he is weak, but what do u think will happen if it turns around and he is the one rendering the beatings, society will curse am die. So, just mercy for the guy, the wife is possessed.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by Kondomatic(m): 6:45pm
jos945:Keep quiet Oga.
If he hits back, you people will call him a coward, now he's asking for divorce in court and you say he's lazy.
What would have done differently if you're in his shoes?
8 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by shamecurls(m): 6:45pm
Cant he use her for money rituals!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by numericalguy(m): 6:46pm
Missyetty:
Hypocrite
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by GreenMavro: 6:46pm
h
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by babayug: 6:48pm
#YourMumuDonDo
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by ritababe(f): 6:48pm
I just feel like laughing
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by rawpadgin(m): 6:48pm
shame on you
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by kabawa: 6:49pm
That man is a drunking master Asap
You need serious deliverance man
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by ikp120(m): 6:50pm
Na women own worse pass o, especially some Warri babes . Warri no dey carry last na
If my gf or wife hit me, I go spank her well well.
Babes dey slap guys anyhow when they vex o. She go just vex and tear the guy one dirty, unromantic and unholy slap
Try am with me na.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by CRAPHA96(m): 6:50pm
Missyetty:ANUOFIA
3 Likes
|Re: My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out by ekmike(m): 6:50pm
If she is really strong to beat her man she should be strong enough to put food on the table.
