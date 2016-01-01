₦airaland Forum

My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out

by jos945(m): 6:51am
Mr Kasimu Oseni on Tuesday approached a Lugbe Customary Court, Abuja, seeking the dissolution of his 13-year-old marriage to Rebecca over regular beatings he received from her.

Oseni said his wife had turned him to a “punching bag’’, adding that she always beat him at the slightest provocation.

He said, “I have tried very hard to provide her needs but she enjoys violence and fight.



“This is not my idea of marriage. Our continued staying together would not guarantee my security and wellbeing any longer.”

He further said his wife had made life unbearable for him for many years, adding that he had been harassed by many policemen.

According to the petitioner the union is blessed with two children.

Oseni said he was a good husband and father as according to him, he single-handedly pays the children’s school fees.

He said, “I am, therefore, urging the court to allow me take custody of my children as their safety and wellbeing can only be guaranteed by me.

“It will interest the court to know that Rebecca does not do anything to earn a living and therefore would not be in the position to take care of my children.”

He also said his wife had four children from her first marriage.

Oseni said apart from the regular beatings, the wife had failed in her matrimonial obligations, adding that he was fed up.

“I am urging the court to separate us because I am no longer interested in the marriage,’’ he said.

Rebecca, however, denied all the allegations levelled against her, saying that, her husband was her detractor.

President of the court Esther Omavuezi, however, asked the couple to provide more evidence to back their claims.

She also advised them to use the few days left before the next hearing date to resolve their differences and adjourned the case till Feb 14, for further hearing.

(NAN)

http://punchng.com/wife-beats-regularly-husband-tells-court/

Photo for illustration

by jos945(m): 6:52am
Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u

by 14teenK(m): 6:53am
Very interesting...and is that supposed to be the husband and wife?? Or just nollywood
by xstry: 6:55am
throw her out
by searchng4love: 6:56am
Note ladies will not visit this thread to post or condemn this development.... Their idea of women empowerment is male emasculation.... In fact am sure some of them will be happy to read this

by Redoil: 7:42am
that can only happen with yoruba men where most of their women are giant and their men are like ants

by supernet4: 10:10am
Redoil:
that can only happen with yoruba men where most of their women are giant and their men are like ants
And u tink u make sense with this ur post bah?
I. Smh for u
Must u put tribe in everytin?

by Richy4(m): 3:17pm
jos945:
Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u

It's not being lazy....Some of them are insane.......Imagine marrying something bigger and greater than u both in size and height...When they are not into Karate or any special Martial art..there was one pic that made front page sometime ago..A woman of plus size in her wedding dress was carrying the man comfortably without stress/ sweat...How will that one challenge the woman when having a heated argument...

by Missyetty(f): 4:35pm
He should be more prayerful

by limamintruth: 4:52pm
That's bad.
Well, since he has rightly opted for divorce, I wish him well in his next love life. smiley
by xynerise(m): 5:14pm
xstry:
throw her out

How is that possible when she can overpower him? grin

He will get his ass whooped over and over again

by soleexx(m): 6:38pm
gud for u..... oya clapp
by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:39pm
Ladies will not like this thread

by maverickdude(m): 6:39pm
shey dz one na man sa shocked

by Tazmode(m): 6:39pm
Mr. Man, you should hit the gym and dojo to get fit and learn some self defence techniques

by chimchim1: 6:40pm
Where's introvert my love. Show ur face
by AntiWailer: 6:40pm
Argh.
by casttlebarbz(m): 6:42pm
laughable

by tundeshola: 6:43pm
It's sounds like a movie to me....ayakata wife beaten hubby....lai lai
by bluice2(m): 6:43pm
jos945:


http://punchng.com/wife-beats-regularly-husband-tells-court/

Photo for illustration





This photo for illustration tho. If those fists jab that ribs ehnnnn, that woman will just let out a mild whine like a puppy and suddenly find herself crawling on the floor.

by jawnieJorh(m): 6:43pm
Don't blame him, some women are just bullies. There's a saying that goes " Two people can not be mad together", that the man is keeping quiet doesn't mean he is weak, but what do u think will happen if it turns around and he is the one rendering the beatings, society will curse am die. So, just mercy for the guy, the wife is possessed.

by Kondomatic(m): 6:45pm
jos945:
Some men are just too lazy imagine ur wife beating u
Keep quiet Oga.

If he hits back, you people will call him a coward, now he's asking for divorce in court and you say he's lazy.


What would have done differently if you're in his shoes?

by shamecurls(m): 6:45pm
Cant he use her for money rituals!

by numericalguy(m): 6:46pm
Missyetty:
He should be more prayerful

Hypocrite
by GreenMavro: 6:46pm
h
by babayug: 6:48pm
#YourMumuDonDo
by ritababe(f): 6:48pm
I just feel like laughing grin grin grin

by rawpadgin(m): 6:48pm
shame on you
by kabawa: 6:49pm
That man is a drunking master Asap shocked

You need serious deliverance man embarassed
by ikp120(m): 6:50pm
Na women own worse pass o, especially some Warri babes grin grin grin grin. Warri no dey carry last na tongue tongue tongue tongue

If my gf or wife hit me, I go spank her well well.

Babes dey slap guys anyhow when they vex o. She go just vex and tear the guy one dirty, unromantic and unholy slap grin grin grin grin

Try am with me na.

by CRAPHA96(m): 6:50pm
Missyetty:
He should be more prayerful
ANUOFIA cry

by ekmike(m): 6:50pm
If she is really strong to beat her man she should be strong enough to put food on the table.

