Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case
The controversial filmmaker, who is currently in Police custody at Area H Command in Ogudu, Lagos for attempted N6m fraud last week will appear in court today.
According to Lagos Police PPRO Dolapo Badmus, the socialite will appear in Ikeja Magistrate court for the iPhone theft case he was charged with in November 2016.
On the N6m fraud he attempted to commit with his gang on February 2, Badmus said:
‘That’s a different case from the one he’s going through now, but he will appear in court.'
Speaking further, she said,
'I don’t determine what happens in court, the police would produce him in court for that and he will be taken back.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/seun-egbegbe-to-appear-in-court-today.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by LasgidiOnline: 6:52am
ok
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by SEOManiac: 6:52am
Nice and swift
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Einl(m): 6:55am
When you have everything and decide to throw it away....I can only wish him the best.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by BreezyCB(m): 6:55am
Egbegbe Omo wobe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by dbynonetwork: 6:55am
Thief!
Where are all those girls that use him to boast.
"my guy has this", "my guy bought an iphone for me... Bla! Bla!! Bla!!!
His name explain better the region he is from and what they are good at doing.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by kayceeD2(m): 6:55am
Na only u waka come
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Estimable(m): 6:55am
His case is spiritual, a film maker stealing.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by PassingShot(m): 6:55am
Many of them live a fake life. He's is a typical example of the fake life of these yeyebrities.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:56am
Lol....
NIGERIANS COMES FOR LADY WHO CLAIMS SHE'S 17
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigerians-comes-for-lady-who-claims.html
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by DeBlessedOne(m): 6:57am
.
1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Julietcutie(f): 6:57am
good for him
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by seankay(m): 6:57am
This guy is a thief that knows how to make films
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by veacea: 6:57am
Chei
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Lanretoye(m): 6:57am
so stealing has made this one a celeb now...i knw that after court he will still post pissure of him self in his bedroom.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by lonelydora(m): 6:57am
His ex was right anyway. This guy is cursed.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by shamecurls(m): 6:57am
Dem go dey ping am remotely from Benin!
Moral of the story- Never mess with a Benin babe
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by EmilyShoton(f): 6:57am
hmmmm! Iranu! This guy is going down.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by paparazzi1987(m): 6:58am
Aiye don get hand for this guy matter oo
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by sisisioge: 6:58am
his spokes person should come and lie again. Ndi Ara!
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by LordVoldemort(m): 6:59am
L
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by verygudbadguy(m): 6:59am
Ole lo ba omo je.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Desdola(m): 6:59am
The guy needs cleansing. He is becoming a staunch kleptomaniac
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by infogenius(m): 7:00am
This guy is a social misfit to the society.
Bloody thief!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Kingbuhari(m): 7:00am
Stealing is genetic in his tribe... Tufiakwa
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by ArcFresky(m): 7:00am
Village people are doing this one.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Scatterscatter(m): 7:01am
Since his case is spiritual Ehn, I suggest he should be tried in a shrine instead
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by bayocanny: 7:01am
Jail that bastard!!!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by conductor1: 7:04am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by seunlayi(m): 7:05am
Eya
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by Antoeni(m): 7:06am
This guy is a real thief to the core, stealing is in-built in him, na follow come, I knw even while in prison custody, he will planing him nxt move,i hope this the end of the road for Him
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Appear In Court Today For Iphone Theft Case by newyorks(m): 7:07am
some are born to steal sha.
