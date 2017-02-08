₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by osahonmk(m): 7:14am
The 252 megawatt-capacity GbarainUbie power plant being built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) would be ready for commissioning by the end of first quarter 2017, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo has said.
Ugbo said recently during the inauguration of the presidential initiative on solar homes systems in Wuna Village Gwagwalad Abuja, that the completion and commissioning of the plant would add additional 252MW to Nigeria’s generation capacity.
Work on the plant which has Rockson Engineering as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor has stalled for a long time now.
But speaking to the Vice President, YemiOsinbajo at the event, Ugbo said: “Your Excellency, strategies are also in place to complete the second unit of the Gbarain power station in Bayelsa State before the end of this quarter. This will add 225MW to the grid.”
“In November last year, the Honorable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, commissioned the 12-circuit Ikot-Ekpene 330KVA Switching Station and the associated transmissions lines with a total of about 285KM completed by our new management. These projects are now assisting in evacuating into the national grid, electricity hitherto stranded in the Eastern Delta,” he added.
Also, arrangements for gas supply to the plant may have been taken care of with a pledge by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that it would solely supply gas to the 252MW gas turbine power station.
In a 2015 paper titled: ‘Shell in Nigeria: Unlocking Nigeria Energy Potential,’ SPDC stated that it would single-handedly supply gas to the 225MW Gbarain power plant.
It said in the paper: “Shell will be the sole supplier of a new 225 megawatts power plant being built in Gbarain by the Federal Government under the Nigerian Independent Power Project.
“In 2010, SPDC began producing from the Gbarain-Ubie integrated oil and gas plant in Bayelsa State. Gbarain is designed to process one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day. In addition to supplying gas to the Nigerian Liquefied Gas (NLNG), Shell also supplies gas to the Bayelsa State power plant at Imiring.”
The paper further indicated that the GbarainUbie plant was helping SPDC reduce flaring of associated gas from nearby gas fields, thus contributing to its wider flares reduction programme.
“The GbairanUbie project has created a legacy of skills and capacity in complex gas projects, which will be vital in meeting Nigeria’s electricity supply challenges in the years ahead,” it added in the paper.
http://www.energywatchng.com/gbarainubie-power-plant-ready-end-q1-2017/
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by optional1(f): 7:17am
good
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by namqul(m): 7:21am
hmmmmmmm
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by CLASSMAN: 7:22am
Ok
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by information1: 7:25am
.mms
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Freiden(m): 7:26am
Click 'like' if you think this would really change the state of power in this country and 'share' if you think it will.
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by bettercreature(m): 7:26am
Useless token token meggawatts
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:27am
As usual ... future impossible tense they will surely deny 2moro!
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by hermeen(f): 7:27am
Will be waiting to see
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by niyifour(m): 7:27am
I rep
Bukola saraki
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by olaolulazio(m): 7:27am
FG working on the Influential Baboon's region.
.
This is government
This is continuity.
I typed those words from my sleep, no quote is expected.
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:28am
I wonder why its hard for this country to build a power plant that can generate at least 1000MW instead of littering all these small tins everywhere. 1000MW power plant in each region could solve our power problems
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Freiden(m): 7:28am
Hit the 'like' button if you think this is a lie
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by NaijaFutbol: 7:28am
#IStoodWithGEJ
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by SexyNairalander: 7:28am
booked
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by SmartMugu: 7:29am
That's if the masses don't chase una comot before Q1 2017.
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by maxiflexy(m): 7:29am
nonsense. state should be allowed to fund their power grid
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Ahmed0336(m): 7:29am
Freiden:Maka why?
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Antoeni(m): 7:30am
That is if militants will nt destroy it with RpG. Nice one sha
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by steveturner24(m): 7:30am
nice
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by shamecurls(m): 7:31am
Just a matter of time, I strongly believe Nigeria is almost there as we presently right on course!
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari and his cabinet!
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by mykelmeezy(m): 7:31am
future probability tense
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by feldido(m): 7:31am
More power to Bayelsa...imagine Bayelsa state cannot enjoy power for up to 10hours a day...what's the need to be an oil producing state?
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by jidxin(m): 7:31am
who cursed nigeria?
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by olaolulazio(m): 7:31am
NaijaFutbol:
You stood with nothing.
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Anticorruption: 7:31am
VIPERVENOM:
am telling you. s ingle dam in china or so generates 20,000mw
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by nmreports: 7:32am
This is a potential recruiter. Watch out.
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Heemzy: 7:33am
We dey wait.. make e shaa better...
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by EastGold(m): 7:33am
Change noni
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Lastborn12(m): 7:33am
Another propaganda from our promise and fail Government..
Watch as they will deny it when the date clock..
Btw why are you people always FCT before me??
God go judge unaaaaaaaa oooooo
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Tokziby: 7:34am
|Re: Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 by Ihateiboflaties: 7:35am
Scam and Nigerian leaders will be buried together.Every Nigerian has the right to be pisanthrophobic.Every Nigerian leader both past and present are robbers. If you believe this is a step forward, you'd believe your mum is a virgin.This is just a campaign report.Why am I a Nigerian sef... No light since last year!
