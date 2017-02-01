₦airaland Forum

Benita Okojie And Olawale Adeyina's Pre-Wedding Photos / Uche Jumbo Covers "House Of Maliq Magazine" / Chidinma Looks Flawless As She Covers House Of Maliq (Photos)

Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Jeus: 9:20am
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and Comedian Bovi Covers House of maliq magazine February Issue 2017

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/mercy-johnson-okojie-and-comedian-bovi.html

Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by GreenMavro: 10:23am
wink

See as Bovi and Mercy John do face like people wey dey happy say Buhari don die sad sad
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by maverickdude(m): 10:23am
angry

Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by espionage48(m): 10:23am
Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account

Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by FuckBuhari: 10:24am
wow... Atleast these two clowns will take Nigeria outta its present Shamble..
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by ffrreeee(f): 10:24am
Mercy Johnson and her intimidating shape
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Charleschidera(m): 10:24am
Ok
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by rossyc(f): 10:24am
ok
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Maferick: 10:24am
grin

All of them are sha making money go... recession dinnah touch them na... Kosi wahala...

SEE MR FALANA IN NEW DAPPER NEW PHOTOS SEF embarassed embarassed embarassed GOD IS WATCHING

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Mologi(m): 10:24am
Person cannot cover front page again in Nigeria...
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by kennygee(f): 10:25am
Bovi done dey fine o.
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Ayan25(f): 10:27am
See bovi having chest now
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by darikut2: 10:28am
see bovi breast
Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Partaker(m): 10:28am
So how would this makes buhari to come back from London, nairaland sef

Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by shamecurls(m): 10:29am
Nice development!

Should make the Naira appreciate against the Dollar

