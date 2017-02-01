₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Jeus: 9:20am
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and Comedian Bovi Covers House of maliq magazine February Issue 2017
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by GreenMavro: 10:23am
See as Bovi and Mercy John do face like people wey dey happy say Buhari don die
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by maverickdude(m): 10:23am
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by espionage48(m): 10:23am
Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by FuckBuhari: 10:24am
wow... Atleast these two clowns will take Nigeria outta its present Shamble..
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by ffrreeee(f): 10:24am
Mercy Johnson and her intimidating shape
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Charleschidera(m): 10:24am
Ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by rossyc(f): 10:24am
ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Maferick: 10:24am
All of them are sha making money go... recession dinnah touch them na... Kosi wahala...
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Mologi(m): 10:24am
Person cannot cover front page again in Nigeria...
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by kennygee(f): 10:25am
Bovi done dey fine o.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Ayan25(f): 10:27am
See bovi having chest now
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by darikut2: 10:28am
see bovi breast
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by Partaker(m): 10:28am
So how would this makes buhari to come back from London, nairaland sef
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine by shamecurls(m): 10:29am
Nice development!
Should make the Naira appreciate against the Dollar
