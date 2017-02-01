Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson And Bovi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine (1566 Views)

Benita Okojie And Olawale Adeyina's Pre-Wedding Photos / Uche Jumbo Covers "House Of Maliq Magazine" / Chidinma Looks Flawless As She Covers House Of Maliq (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/mercy-johnson-okojie-and-comedian-bovi.html Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and Comedian Bovi Covers House of maliq magazine February Issue 2017 1 Like





See as Bovi and Mercy John do face like people wey dey happy say Buhari don die See as Bovi and Mercy John do face like people wey dey happy say Buhari don die

1 Like

Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account 7 Likes 1 Share

wow... Atleast these two clowns will take Nigeria outta its present Shamble..

Mercy Johnson and her intimidating shape

Ok

ok





All of them are sha making money go... recession dinnah touch them na... Kosi wahala...



SEE MR FALANA IN NEW DAPPER NEW PHOTOS SEF GOD IS WATCHING



CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS All of them are sha making money go... recession dinnah touch them na... Kosi wahala...SEE MR FALANA IN NEW DAPPER NEW PHOTOS SEFGOD IS WATCHING

Person cannot cover front page again in Nigeria...

Bovi done dey fine o.

See bovi having chest now

see bovi breast

So how would this makes buhari to come back from London, nairaland sef